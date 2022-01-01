Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mr. Whiskers

2,299 Reviews

$

4195 Malvern Ave

Hot Springs, AR 71901

Order Again

Popular Items

#3 Catfish
#2 Catfish
#4 Catfish

Baskets

#1 Catfish

#1 Catfish

$8.99

1 pc Catfish & 2 sides

#2 Catfish

#2 Catfish

$11.49

2 pc Catfish & 2 sides

#3 Catfish

#3 Catfish

$13.79

3 pc Catfish & 2 sides

#4 Catfish

#4 Catfish

$15.99

4 pc Catfish & 2 sides

#5 Shrimp (6)

#5 Shrimp (6)

$12.99

6 pc Shrimp & 2 sides

#6 Shrimp (12)

#6 Shrimp (12)

$19.49

12 pc Shrimp & 2 sides

#9 Chicken Tenders (3)

#9 Chicken Tenders (3)

$8.69

3 Tenders & 2 sides

#10 Chicken Tenders (5)

#10 Chicken Tenders (5)

$10.69

5 Tenders & 2 sides

Combos

#11 (1) Cat (2) Tend

#11 (1) Cat (2) Tend

$10.69

& 2 sides

#12 (3) Shrimp (2) Tend

#12 (3) Shrimp (2) Tend

$11.39

& 2 sides

#13 (1) Cat (4) Shrimp

$13.49

& 2 sides

#14 (2) Cat (4) Shrimp

#14 (2) Cat (4) Shrimp

$15.59

& 2 sides

TO-GO PACKS

Comes with Heaping helping of Fries and Hushpuppies
Fish TO GO PACK- 6 Piece

Fish TO GO PACK- 6 Piece

$25.79

Comes with Fries and 6 Hushpuppies & Sauces

Fish TO GO PACK- 12 Piece

Fish TO GO PACK- 12 Piece

$41.19

Comes with Fries and 12 Hushpuppies & Sauces

Fish TO GO PACK- 18 Piece

Fish TO GO PACK- 18 Piece

$54.29

Comes with Fries and 18 Hushpuppies & Sauces

Tenders TO GO PACK- 6 Piece

$10.99

Comes with Fries and 6 Hushpuppies & Sauces

Tenders TO GO PACK- 12 Piece

$20.69

Comes with Fries and 12 Hushpuppies & Sauces

Tenders TO GO PACK- 18 Piece

$30.49

Comes with Fries and 18 Hushpuppies & Sauces

Combo TO GO PACK 4 Tenders - 2 Catfish

$13.99

Comes with Fries and 6 Hushpuppies & Sauces

Combo TO GO PACK 8 Tenders - 4 Catfish

$28.19

Comes with Fries and 12 Hushpuppies & Sauces

Combo TO GO PACK 12 Tenders - 6 Catfish

$41.39

Comes with Fries and 18 Hushpuppies & Sauces

Add 6 Shrimp

$8.99

Add 6 Shrimp to any TO-GO PACK

Salads

Shrimp Salad

$14.19

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Catfish Salad

$14.19

Soaked Salad

$5.49

Po Boys

Catfish Po Boy

$12.99

& 1 side

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.99

& 1 side

Crawfish Po Boy

$12.99

& 1 side

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

& 1 side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

& 1 side

Ribs

Half Rack

Half Rack

$17.39

& 2 sides

Full Rack

Full Rack

$25.79

& 2 sides

Burgers

Combo Burger

Combo Burger

$11.39

Side & Drink

Combo Double

$12.99

Side & Drink

Single Burger

$8.69

Burger Only

Double Burger

$10.29

Burger Only

Kid's

Kid Burger

$7.99

Side & Drink

Kid Cat (1)

$7.99

Side & Drink

Kid Shrimp (2)

$7.99

Side & Drink

Kid Tenders (2)

$7.99

Side & Drink

Grill Cheese

$7.99

Side & Drink

Add A Piece

Add Fish

Add Fish

$2.99
Add Chicken Tender

Add Chicken Tender

$1.69

Add Rib

$3.29
Add Shrimp

Add Shrimp

$2.19

Bulk

Cole Slaw

Baked Bean

Potato Salad

Pickled Green Tomatoes

Tea Gallon

$5.99

Lemonade Gallon

$5.99

Sauces

$3.99

Dressings

$3.99

Ice

$1.99

Sides/Extras

Hushpuppy Basket

Hushpuppy Basket

$2.89

Pickled Green Tomatoes

$2.89
Fries

Fries

$2.89

Cole Slaw

$2.89

Breaded Okra

$2.89

Baked Beans

$2.89

Potato Salad

$2.89

GARDEN SALAD

$3.29

Hushpuppy Each

$0.35

Crawfish APP

$7.39

Dessert

Chocolate Cup Cakes

$1.99

2 White Choc Macadamia

$1.79

2 Choc Cookie

$1.79

Pecan pie

$2.79

Brownie

$1.79

Bottled Drinks

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Water

$1.49
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4195 Malvern Ave, Hot Springs, AR 71901

Directions

Mr. Whiskers image
Mr. Whiskers image

