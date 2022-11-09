Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Murphy's Bleachers

303 Reviews

$$

3655 N Sheffield

Chicago, IL 60613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters & Sides

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.00

8 wings plain or tossed in our spicy sauce with celery and bleu cheese

Double Order Chicken Wings

$17.00

16 wings plain or tossed in our spicy sauce

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Breaded white meat chicken with your choice of sauce: honey mustard, ranch, bleu cheese or BBQ

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Served with homemade marinara

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.00

Thick beer battered slices served with ranch

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$5.00
Basket of Tots

Basket of Tots

$5.00
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Salads

Murphy's Caesar Salad

Murphy's Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, parmesan, fresh croutons, housemade dressing

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$12.00

Romaine, tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon, grilled chicken and bleu cheese

Sandwiches & Entrees

Corned Beef with sauerkraut, Swiss and thousand island on rye
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.00

Lightly marinated in Cajun seasoning and served on a gourmet roll

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled skirt steak served on French bread. Please include temperature

1/4 lb Angus Beef Hot Dog

1/4 lb Angus Beef Hot Dog

$8.00

Chicago style w/ tomato, relish, mustard, onions, pickle, sport peppers and celery salt

Bratwurst

$8.00

Wisconsin style Brat served with mustard and sauerkraut

Polish Sausage

Polish Sausage

$8.00

Spicy Chicago Classic topped how you like

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Turkey patty served on bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Choice of cheese

Veggie Burger

$11.00

Made with real veggies, served plain or spicy with sautéed onions and spicy ranch

Murphy's Famous 1/2 LB Burger

Murphy's Famous 1/2 LB Burger

$11.00

Fresh ground from tenderloin trimmings with your choice of Swiss, cheddar, American or pepperjack cheese.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$12.00

Beer battered cod filets served with homemade tartar.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Chicken breast, romaine, parmesan, fresh croutons, and housemade dressing

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles.

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Crispy chicken tender, buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles.

Corned Beef Sandwich

Corned Beef Sandwich

$12.00

Served on rye with a side of spicy mustard and horseradish

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$13.00

Corned beef with sauerkraut, Swiss and thousand island on rye

Pizza

Chicago Classic Pizza 12"

Chicago Classic Pizza 12"

$15.00

Sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, & onions

Supreme Pizza 12"

Supreme Pizza 12"

$22.00

Sausage, pepperoni, olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, & fresh tomato

Veggie Pizza 12"

Veggie Pizza 12"

$19.00

Green peppers, olives, mushrooms, spinach, & garlic

Build your own Pizza 12"

Build your own Pizza 12"

$12.00
Chicago Classic Pizza 16"

Chicago Classic Pizza 16"

$22.00

Sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, & onions

Supreme Pizza 16"

Supreme Pizza 16"

$30.00

Sausage, pepperoni, olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, & fresh tomato

Veggie Pizza 16"

Veggie Pizza 16"

$27.00

Green peppers, olives, mushrooms, spinach, & garlic

Build your own Pizza 16"

Build your own Pizza 16"

$16.00

Sides

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Beer & Seltzer

Bud Light

Bud Light

$2.00

12oz Can - Light Lager - 4.2%

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$2.00

12oz Can - Light Lager - 4.2%

Coors Light

Coors Light

$2.00

12oz Can - Light Lager - 4.2%

Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$2.00

12oz Can - American Lager - 4.6% abv

Old Style

Old Style

$2.00

12oz Can - American Lager - 4.64%

Budweiser

Budweiser

$2.00

12oz Can - American Lager - 5% abv

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$2.00

12oz Can - Light Lager - 4.2% abv

Saint Archer Gold

Saint Archer Gold

$2.00

12oz Can - Ultimate Light Beer - 4.2%

Bell's Official

Bell's Official

$3.00Out of stock

12oz Can - Hazy IPA - 6.4% abv

Corona

Corona

$3.00

12oz Can - Mexican Lager - 4.6% abv

Goose Island 312 Urban Wheat Ale

Goose Island 312 Urban Wheat Ale

$3.00Out of stock

12oz Can - Wheat Beer - 4.2% abv

Goose Island So-Lo IPA

Goose Island So-Lo IPA

$3.00

12oz Can - Lo Cal IPA - 3% abv

Lagunitas Daytime

Lagunitas Daytime

$3.00

12oz Can - Session IPA - 4% abv

Heineken

Heineken

$3.00

12oz Can - European Lager - 5% abv

Steigl Radler

Steigl Radler

$4.00

16.9oz Can - Blend of Lager & Grapefruit Soda - 2.5%

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$3.00

12oz Can - Hard Cider - 5% abv

Whiteclaw Mango

Whiteclaw Mango

$3.00

12oz Can Hard Seltzer - 5% abv

Truly Wild Berry

Truly Wild Berry

$3.00

12oz Can Hard Seltzer - 5% abv

Strawberry Bud Light Seltzer

Strawberry Bud Light Seltzer

$3.00

12oz Can Hard Seltzer - 5% abv

Truly Black Cherry

Truly Black Cherry

$3.00

12oz Can Hard Seltzer - 5% abv

Beer Koozie

Beer Koozie

$3.00

Pop

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00

12oz Can

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

12oz Can

Sprite

$2.00

12oz Can

WBC Concord Grape Soda

$2.00

12oz Bottle

WBC Spicy Ginger Beer

$2.00

12oz Bottle

WBC Orange Cream Soda

$2.00

12oz Bottle

WBC Root Beer

$2.00

12oz Bottle

Wine

Altos Malbec

Altos Malbec

$20.00

750 ml Bottle

Babich Sauvignon Blanc

Babich Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

750 ml Bottle

Cannonball Cabernet

Cannonball Cabernet

$20.00

750 ml Bottle

Heron Chardonnay

Heron Chardonnay

$20.00

750 ml Bottle

Gruet Sparkling Wine

Gruet Sparkling Wine

$20.00

750 ml Bottle

Prendo Pinot Grigio

Prendo Pinot Grigio

$20.00

750 ml Bottle

Heron Pinot Noir

Heron Pinot Noir

$20.00

750 ml Bottle

Clothing

Black Murphy's Bleachers T-Shirt

Black Murphy's Bleachers T-Shirt

$25.00

Size small, medium, large, extra large. Please let us know.

Murphy's Bleachers 40th Anniversary T-Shirt

Murphy's Bleachers 40th Anniversary T-Shirt

$25.00

Size small, medium, large, extra large. Please let us know.

Murphy's Bleachers 40th Anniversary Neon Pink Tank Top

Murphy's Bleachers 40th Anniversary Neon Pink Tank Top

$20.00

Size extra small, small, medium, large. Please let us know.

Murphy's Bleachers 40th Anniversary Neon Orange Tank Top

Murphy's Bleachers 40th Anniversary Neon Orange Tank Top

$20.00

Size extra small, small, medium, large. Please let us know.

Murphy's Bleachers Green Classic T-Shirt

Murphy's Bleachers Green Classic T-Shirt

$20.00

Size small, medium, large, extra large. Please let us know.

Murphy's Bleachers Gray Hat

Murphy's Bleachers Gray Hat

$25.00

One size, baseball hat.

Murphy's Bleachers 2020 Opening Day Hoodie

Murphy's Bleachers 2020 Opening Day Hoodie

$65.00

Size small, medium, large, extra large. Please let us know.

Murphy's Bleachers Classic Grey T-Shirt

Murphy's Bleachers Classic Grey T-Shirt

$20.00

Sizes Small, Medium, Large, XL. Please indicate which size.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Classic ballpark food across from Wrigley Field

Website

Location

3655 N Sheffield, Chicago, IL 60613

Directions

Gallery
Murphy's Bleachers image
Murphy's Bleachers image
Murphy's Bleachers image
Murphy's Bleachers image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nola Bar & Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 950
3481 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
The Sports Corner Bar & Grill - 952-6 W Addison St
orange star3.8 • 958
952-6 W Addison St Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
The Butcher's Tap
orange star3.6 • 243
3553 N Southport Ave Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
The Smoke Daddy - Wrigleyville
orange starNo Reviews
3636 North Clark Street Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
Cubby Bear Lounge - 1059 W Addison St
orange starNo Reviews
1059 W Addison St Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
Crosby's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 671
3455 N Southport Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
DMK Burger Bar - Chicago
orange star4.4 • 7,863
2954 N Sheffield Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Do-Rite Donuts - DRD Wrigleyville
orange star4.7 • 5,208
1027 W Addison St Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
Coda di Volpe
orange star4.8 • 4,011
3335 N Southport Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper Wrigley
orange star4.7 • 3,812
3458 n Clark st Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Zam Zam Mediteranean Grill
orange star4.8 • 3,810
3461 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
River East
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 3.1 (3 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston