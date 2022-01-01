Napper Tandy's Public House & Restaurant Angier 27 S Broad Street E

  • Home
Frozen Cocktails

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Frozen Margarita

$9.00

Dessert Cocktails

Shamrock Shaker

$10.00

Napper Toddy

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Celtic Martini

$10.00

N/A Bevs

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Sunkist Orange

$2.99

Tropicana Fruit Punch

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Cheerwine

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Bottle

$2.00

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.79

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.79

Coffee

$2.25

Orange Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

- Appetizers

Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips covered in chili, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, & sour cream. [Substitute chicken for chili $2]

Irish Nachos

$13.00

Same toppings as our regular nachos except served over your choice of crispy french fries or tots. [Substitute chicken for chili $2]

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Fried dill pickles + Firecracker Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

6 Crispy mozzarella sticks + Marinara

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

6 tenders + Dipping sauce

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Giant pretzle + cheese sauce and mustard

Irish Cheddar Poutine

$15.00

Crispy french fries, melted Irish cheddar, chopped bacon, caramelized onions, scallions, & Irish whiskey gravy.

- Baskets

Fries Basket

$4.00

Basket of Fries

Tots Basket

$5.00

Basket of Tots

Onion Rings Basket

$6.00

Basket of Onion Rings

- Wings

Crispy, deep-fried, traditional, or boneless chicken wings, tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of dip.

6 Wings

$10.00

Boneless or Traditional served with celery and Ranch or Blue Cheese

12 Wings

$16.00

Boneless or Traditional served with celery and Ranch or Blue Cheese

- Soups & Salads

Irish Ale & Cheese Soup

$6.00

Rich, creamy Irish white cheddar, perfectly blended with a pale lager. Topped with cheese & bacon. Served with Irish Soda Bread.

Irish Potato Soup

$4.00

Creamy potato soup subtly flavored with onion & celery.

Irish Stew

$7.00

Beef, potatoes, carrots, with the addition of Guinness for its malty flavor and Irish authenticity. Served with Irish soda bread.

Chili

$5.00

Meaty chili with kidney beans and just the right amount of flavor. Topped with melted Irish cheddar.

Garden Salad

$4.00

Mixed Greens, carrots, tomatoes, onions, and croutons. Choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, & caesar dressing. [Add grilled chicken $2]

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, crumbly blue cheese, hard-boiled eggs, bacon bits, and topped with grilled chicken. Choice of dressing.

Chef Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese. Choice of dressing.

- Sandwiches

Classic Ruben Melt

$12.00

Grilled corned beef, Swiss, grilled sauerkraut, & Thousand Island on grilled Rye.

Napper Tandy's Club

$12.00

Ham, turkey, crisp bacon, American & Swiss, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise on toasted sourdough.

Tandy's Turkey Melt

$12.00

Grilled turkey, crisp bacon, American cheese, tomatoes, & Thousand Island on grilled sourdough.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American cheese & sourdough, grilled to perfection! [+ tomato $1] [+ bacon or ham $2]

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled or fried chicken, Romaine, parmesan & Caesar.

Bangers & Onions

$13.00

Irish Bangers, sauteed onions & mushrooms, & brewpub mustard on a hoagie.

Patty Melt

$13.00

Seasoned beef patty, sauteed onions, & Swiss on grilled Rye.

BLT

$10.00

Toasted sourdough, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise.

Grilled Chicken BLT

$14.00

Toasted sourdough, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise.

Turkey BLT Wrap

$13.00

BLT with a twist! Turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise.

Reuben Wrap

$12.00

Grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & Thousand Island.

- Burgers

Guinness BBQ Burger

$14.00

All-beef patty, melted Cheddar, crisp bacon, golden onion rings, & tasty Guinness BBQ sauce.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$14.00

All-beef patty, Swiss, sauteed mushrooms, & crisp bacon.

Napper Tandy's Burger

$14.00

All-beef patty, sauteed onions & mushrooms, grilled peppers, Cheddar, pepper jack, & Ranch dressing

Tandy Slam Burger

$14.00

All-beef patty, American cheese, fried egg, golden tater tots, & crisp bacon.

Reuben Burger

$16.00

All-beef patty, grilled corned beef, grilled sauerkraut, melted Swiss, & Thousand Island.

BYO Burger

$12.00

- Entree

Bangers & Mash

$15.00

Bangers (sausages), grilled onions, & gravy. Served with mashed potatoes, veggies, & Irish Soda Bread.

Shepherds Pie

$16.00

Seasoned ground beef & onions, layered peas & carrots, topped with mashed potatoes & melted Irish cheddar cheese. SERVED AS IS WITH IRISH SODA BREAD

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$16.00Out of stock

Traditional Irish stew dinner served with potatoes, carrots, & Irish Soda Bread.

Gaelic Steak

$20.00

Grilled sirloin steak cooked to order, topped with Guinness sautéed onions & mushrooms. Served with choice of two sides and Irish Soda Bread.

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Deep-fried Haddock, french fries & coleslaw. Served with fresh lemon & tartar sauce.

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Cajun chicken breast over alfredo pasta, mushrooms, & broccoli. Served with choice of garden or Caesar side salad.

- Kids

Kids Burger

$7.00

Choice of Side

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

3 Tenders & Choice of Side

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Choice of Side

Kids Mac -N- Cheese

$7.00

Choice of Side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Choice of Side

- Desserts

Guinness Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Irish Apple Cake

$8.00

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Deep-dish Apple Pie

$6.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Funnel Fries

$6.00

Kids Scoop

$3.00

