Napper Tandy's Public House & Restaurant Angier 27 S Broad Street E
27 S Broad Street E
Angier, NC 27501
Frozen Cocktails
N/A Bevs
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Sierra Mist
Pink Lemonade
Sunkist Orange
Tropicana Fruit Punch
Dr. Pepper
Cheerwine
Ginger Ale
Bottle
Water
Sweet Tea
Iced Tea
Red Bull
Sugar Free Red Bull
Coffee
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Cranberry Juice
- Appetizers
Nachos
Tortilla chips covered in chili, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, & sour cream. [Substitute chicken for chili $2]
Irish Nachos
Same toppings as our regular nachos except served over your choice of crispy french fries or tots. [Substitute chicken for chili $2]
Fried Pickles
Fried dill pickles + Firecracker Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
6 Crispy mozzarella sticks + Marinara
Chicken Tenders
6 tenders + Dipping sauce
Bavarian Pretzel
Giant pretzle + cheese sauce and mustard
Irish Cheddar Poutine
Crispy french fries, melted Irish cheddar, chopped bacon, caramelized onions, scallions, & Irish whiskey gravy.
- Baskets
- Wings
- Soups & Salads
Irish Ale & Cheese Soup
Rich, creamy Irish white cheddar, perfectly blended with a pale lager. Topped with cheese & bacon. Served with Irish Soda Bread.
Irish Potato Soup
Creamy potato soup subtly flavored with onion & celery.
Irish Stew
Beef, potatoes, carrots, with the addition of Guinness for its malty flavor and Irish authenticity. Served with Irish soda bread.
Chili
Meaty chili with kidney beans and just the right amount of flavor. Topped with melted Irish cheddar.
Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, carrots, tomatoes, onions, and croutons. Choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, & caesar dressing. [Add grilled chicken $2]
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, crumbly blue cheese, hard-boiled eggs, bacon bits, and topped with grilled chicken. Choice of dressing.
Chef Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese. Choice of dressing.
- Sandwiches
Classic Ruben Melt
Grilled corned beef, Swiss, grilled sauerkraut, & Thousand Island on grilled Rye.
Napper Tandy's Club
Ham, turkey, crisp bacon, American & Swiss, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise on toasted sourdough.
Tandy's Turkey Melt
Grilled turkey, crisp bacon, American cheese, tomatoes, & Thousand Island on grilled sourdough.
Grilled Cheese
American cheese & sourdough, grilled to perfection! [+ tomato $1] [+ bacon or ham $2]
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken, Romaine, parmesan & Caesar.
Bangers & Onions
Irish Bangers, sauteed onions & mushrooms, & brewpub mustard on a hoagie.
Patty Melt
Seasoned beef patty, sauteed onions, & Swiss on grilled Rye.
BLT
Toasted sourdough, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise.
Grilled Chicken BLT
Toasted sourdough, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayonnaise.
Turkey BLT Wrap
BLT with a twist! Turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise.
Reuben Wrap
Grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & Thousand Island.
- Burgers
Guinness BBQ Burger
All-beef patty, melted Cheddar, crisp bacon, golden onion rings, & tasty Guinness BBQ sauce.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
All-beef patty, Swiss, sauteed mushrooms, & crisp bacon.
Napper Tandy's Burger
All-beef patty, sauteed onions & mushrooms, grilled peppers, Cheddar, pepper jack, & Ranch dressing
Tandy Slam Burger
All-beef patty, American cheese, fried egg, golden tater tots, & crisp bacon.
Reuben Burger
All-beef patty, grilled corned beef, grilled sauerkraut, melted Swiss, & Thousand Island.
BYO Burger
- Entree
Bangers & Mash
Bangers (sausages), grilled onions, & gravy. Served with mashed potatoes, veggies, & Irish Soda Bread.
Shepherds Pie
Seasoned ground beef & onions, layered peas & carrots, topped with mashed potatoes & melted Irish cheddar cheese. SERVED AS IS WITH IRISH SODA BREAD
Corned Beef & Cabbage
Traditional Irish stew dinner served with potatoes, carrots, & Irish Soda Bread.
Gaelic Steak
Grilled sirloin steak cooked to order, topped with Guinness sautéed onions & mushrooms. Served with choice of two sides and Irish Soda Bread.
Fish & Chips
Deep-fried Haddock, french fries & coleslaw. Served with fresh lemon & tartar sauce.
Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Cajun chicken breast over alfredo pasta, mushrooms, & broccoli. Served with choice of garden or Caesar side salad.
- Kids
- Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:15 am
Come in and enjoy!
27 S Broad Street E, Angier, NC 27501