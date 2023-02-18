Net Result 79 Beach Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Upper-Scale Fish Market / Retail*Wholesale*Direct-Mail*Take-Out*Sushi Bar / Open Year-Round
Location
79 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nina's Dine-N-Dash - 61 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven, MA, 02568
No Reviews
61 Beach Road Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurant
The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven
4.2 • 1,765
20 Beach Street Extension Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Vineyard Haven
The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven
4.2 • 1,765
20 Beach Street Extension Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurant
More near Vineyard Haven