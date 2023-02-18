Restaurant header imageView gallery

Net Result 79 Beach Road

review star

No reviews yet

79 Beach Road

Vineyard Haven, MA 02568

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

CHEF HESI'S ROLL
FISH/ORINGS
FISH SANDWICH

TAKEOUT

RAW BAR

Variety of shellfish on the 1/2 shell

OYSTERS

$2.50+

LITTLENECK CLAMS

$1.50+

CHERRYSTONE CLAMS

$1.50+

CHOWDER & BISQUE

Served with oyster crackers

CLAM CHOWDER

$7.95+

Served with oyster crackers

LOBSTER BISQUE

$9.95+

Served with oyster crackers

APPETIZERS

CRABCAKE

$6.95

Fried crab cake 1 per order

STUFFED QUAHOG

$7.95

Quahog clam stuffed with bread, peppers and onions

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$8.50

5 poached shrimp with cocktail sauce

PEEL & EAT SHRIMIP

$9.50

1/2# cooked shrimp

STEAMED MUSSELS

$14.95

Served with butter and lemon

STEAMED MUSSELS & CLAMS

$20.95

Served with butter and lemon

STEAMED CLAMS

$22.95

Steamer clams, served with butter and lemon

CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.95

Fried Chicken Tenders served with your choice of sauce

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.95

Served with marinara sauce

CORN ON THE COB

$6.95Out of stock

Served with drawn butter

COCKTAIL SAUCE 2OZ

$0.80

TARTAR SAUCE 2OZ

$0.80

SIDE OF BUTTER 4OZ

$2.00

LOBSTER SETUP

$4.00

COLESLAW 4oz

$2.50

SALADS

TOSSED SALAD

$9.50

Green leaf lettuce with sliced cucumber, cherry tomatoes and parmesan cheese

TOSSED SALAD W/ LOBSTER SALAD

$22.95

TOSSED SALAD W/ SHRIMP SALAD

$16.95

TOSSED SALAD W/ TUNA SALAD

$14.95

ROLLS & WRAPS

TUNA SALAD ROLL

$10.95

Tuna fish with celery and mayo in a roll

SHRIMP SALAD ROLL

$14.95

Poached shrimp with celery and mayo in a roll

FRIED WHOLE BELLY CLAM ROLL

$15.95

Fried clams with tartar sauce on a toasted roll

FISH WRAP

$13.95

Fried cod with cole slaw and cheese wrapped in a tortilla

LOBSTER SALAD WRAP

$26.95

Lobster with celery and mayo wrapped in a tortilla

LOBSTER MEAT ROLL (BUTTERED, HOT)

$27.95

Lobster tossed in butter on a toasted roll

LOBSTER SALAD ROLL

$26.95

Lobster with celery and mayo on a toasted roll

LOBSTER SALAD ROLL (PRE-MADE)

$24.95

Lobster with celery and mayo on a roll

HUMMUS WRAP (PRE-MADE)

$10.95

Hummus with lettuce, tomato and cucumber

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP (PRE MADE)

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken with lettuce, tomato, blue cheese and hot sauce

CHIPOTLE SHRIMP WRAP (PRE-MADE)

$14.95

Poached shrimp with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cream cheese and chipotle sauce

SMOKED SALMON WRAP (PRE-MADE)

$14.95

Smoked salmon with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, lemon juice and cream cheese

SANDWICHES & TACOS

HOT DOG

$8.95

Grilled hot dog on a toasted bun

FISH DOG

$8.95

Fried cod in a toasted bun with tartar sauce

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$9.95

Fried crab cake with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on a toasted hamburger bun

CHEESEBURGER

$12.95

Grilled burger with cheese, lettuce and tomato

HAMBURGER

$10.95

Grilled burger with lettuce and tomato

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast with cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted hamburger bun

FISH SANDWICH

$13.95

Fried sole with lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce and cheese on a toasted bun.

GRILLED SWORDFISH

$15.95

Grilled swordfish with lettuce and tomato on a toasted hamburger bun

VEGGIE BURGER

$11.95

Grilled veggie burger with lettuce and tomato on a toasted hamburger bun

FISH TACO

$15.95

Fried fish with cole slaw, black bean salsa and spicy aioli. 2 per order

SHRIMP TACO

$15.95

Fried shrimp with cole slaw, black bean salsa and spicy aioli. 2 per order

PLATES

CHICKEN TENDER PLATE

$15.95

JUST FISH

$14.95

FISH & CHIPS

$17.95

FRIED SCALLOP PLATE

$28.95

SHRIMP PLATE

$25.00

FRIED OYSTER PLATE

$30.95

FISH/ORINGS

$17.95

Clam Plate

$34.50

Piece Of Fish

$4.50

INDIVIDUAL PORTIONS

ONION RINGS

$8.95+

FRENCH FRIES

$6.95+

FRIED CLAMS

$22.95+

FRIED OYSTERS

$22.95+

FRIED SCALLOPS

$22.95+

CALAMARI

$10.95+

FRIED SHRIMP

$18.95+

STEAMED LOBSTERS

1 1/4 LB STEAMED LOBSTER

$19.95

LOBSTER BAKE

$44.95

3/4 lb Steamed Clams, 3/4 lb Steamed Mussels, Corn on the Cob, Butter & Broth served w/ a 1 1/4 lb Steamed Lobster

SUSHI

APPETIZERS

EDAMAME

$9.95

MISO SOUP

$7.95

Sushi Rice

$7.95

8 PC ROLLS OR HAND ROLL (CONE)

TUNA ROLL

$10.95

PEPPER TUNA ROLL

$10.95

TUNA AVO CUCUMBER ROLL

$10.95

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$10.95

SALMON ROLL

$10.95

SMOKED SALMON ROLL

$10.95

ALASKAN ROLL

$10.95

SALMON, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER

SPICY SALMON W/ CRUNCH ROLL

$10.95

PHILADELPHIA ROLL

$10.95

SMOKED SALMON, CREAM CHEESE, AVOCADO

YELLOW TAIL SCALLION ROLL

$10.95

SPICY YELLOW TAIL ROLL

$10.95

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$10.95

EEL AVOCADO ROLL

$10.95

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$13.95

5 PIECES

SWEET POTATO ROLL

$13.95

DRAGON ROLL

$15.95

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL OVER AVOCADO

CATEPILLAR ROLL

$15.95

EEL CUCUMBER ROLL OVER AVOCADO

SPIDER ROLL

$16.95

SOFT SHELL CRAB, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER

RAINBOW ROLL

$17.95

CRAB STICK, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER OVER ASSRTD FISH

MARTHA'S VINEYARD ROLL

$17.95

TUNA, SALMON, YELLOWTAIL & SICY SAUCE INISDE TOPPED W/ TOBIKO

CUCUMBER ROLL

$9.95

AVOCADO ROLL

$9.95

VEGETABLE ROLL

$10.95

AVOCADO, CUCUMBER & CARROT

CHEF SPECIAL ROLLS

CHEF HESI'S ROLL

$19.95

SHRIMP TEMPURA INSIDE, TOPPED W/ SPICY TUNA, CRUNCH & CHEF SPECIAL SAUCE

LOUI'S ROLL

$19.95

SOFT SHELL CRAB TEMP, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, SPICY MAYO, TOBIKO

MAGIC ROLL

$19.95

SPICY TUNA, CRUNCH INSIDE TOPPED W/ EEL, SHRIMP & CHEF SPECIAL SAUCE

SECRET ROLL

$19.95

EEL AVOCADO INSIDE TOPPED W/ TUNA, SALMON, YELLOWTAIL, AVOCADO & CHEF SPECIAL SAUCE

VOLCANO ROLL

$19.95

SPICY TUNA, CRAB, CUCUMBER W/ CRUNCH INSIDE

RED DEVIL ROLL

$19.95

SPICY TUNA, AVOCADO INSIDE TOPPED W/ SLICED TUNA

DYNAMITE ROLL

$19.95

SHRIMP TEMPURA INSIDE TOPPED W/ CRAB, CRUNCH & CHEF SPECIAL SAUCE

CRAZY ROLL

$19.95

PEPPER TUNA, AVOCADO INSIDE TOPPED W/ SPICY

Spicy Tuna Sandwich

$16.95

SUSHI/SASHIMI

ONE PIECE PER ORDER

TUNA

$4.00

SALMON

$4.00

YELLOWTAIL

$4.00

SMOKED SALMON

$4.00

EEL

$4.00

SHRIMP

$4.00

FLYINGFISH

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upper-Scale Fish Market / Retail*Wholesale*Direct-Mail*Take-Out*Sushi Bar / Open Year-Round

Website

Location

79 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Beach Road
orange star4.5 • 2,439
79 Beach Road Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Nina's Dine-N-Dash - 61 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven, MA, 02568
orange starNo Reviews
61 Beach Road Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven
orange star4.2 • 1,765
20 Beach Street Extension Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Black Dog Bakery - Water Street
orange starNo Reviews
11 Water Street Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
COPPER WOK
orange starNo Reviews
9 MAIN STREET VINEYARD HAVEN, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Bobby B's Restaurant & Bakery
orange star4.1 • 274
22 Main St Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Vineyard Haven

Beach Road
orange star4.5 • 2,439
79 Beach Road Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven
orange star4.2 • 1,765
20 Beach Street Extension Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Bobby B's Restaurant & Bakery
orange star4.1 • 274
22 Main St Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Pie Chicks
orange star5.0 • 1
395 State Rd. Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Vineyard Haven
Oak Bluffs
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Woods Hole
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Edgartown
review star
Avg 3.6 (17 restaurants)
Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
East Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Mashpee
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Fairhaven
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
South Dartmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston