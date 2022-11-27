New Heights Restaurant imageView gallery

New Heights Restaurant 2317 Calvert Street NW

review star

No reviews yet

2317 Calvert Street NW

Washington, DC 20008

Order Again

Popular Items

Kale & Mushroom Paella  
Tomato & Burrata
Fried Oysters

Soup & Salads (Copy)

Broccolini Caesar

Broccolini Caesar

$12.00

Parmesan Croutons, Grana  Padano, Black Garlic Dressing

Tomato & Burrata

$15.00

Buratta, Watercress, Truffle oil, Balsamic Reduction

Garden Greens

$11.00

Dates, Butternut, Goat Cheese, Golden Balsamic Vinaigrette

Starters (Copy)

Fried Oysters

$15.00

PICKLED CAULIFLOWER. TRUFFLE AIOLI

Pork Belly

$16.00

Cheese & Charcuteier

$28.00

Beech Mushrooms

$15.00

1/2 Dozen Oyster

$15.00

Entrée (Copy)

Rack of Lamb

$42.00

Yukon Potatoes, Carrots, Salsa Verde

Branzino 

$36.00

BUTTNERNUT PUREEE, TOAMATO HARISSA

Free-Range Chicken

$26.00

Filet Mignon

$36.00

CHIMICHIRRI, BERNAISE, OYSTER MUSHROOM, PURPLE POTATOES

Kale & Mushroom Paella  

$24.00

SAFFRON RICE, SOFRITO, EGG

Mussel Frites  

$24.00

P.E.I. Mussels, Spicy Mayo Drizzle, Fries

Desserts (Copy)

Chocolate pot de cream

$11.00

S’mores for 2

$16.00

Sorbet and Berries

$10.00

Dessert of the Day

$9.00

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Crab cake benedict

$22.00

Egg White Frittata

$16.00

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

NH Breakfast

$16.00

Pork Belly Benedict

$19.00

Salmon plate with Bagel

$17.00

Smoked salmon Benedict

$17.00

Appetizers

Broccolini Caesar

$12.00

Burrata & Tomato Salad

$14.00

Ceviche

$16.00

Cheese & charcutrie

$28.00

Fried oyster

$15.00

Octopus

$16.00

Oyster 12

$28.00

Oyster 6

$15.00

Spring salad

$11.00

Tempura Mushrooms

$13.00

Tuna poki

$16.00

Entrees

Caesar with Shrimp

$22.00

Caesar with Steak

$26.00

Cheese Burger

$16.00

Fettuccini NO SHRIMP

$18.00

Mussel Frites

$24.00

Paella

$23.00

Shrimp Fettuccni

$28.00

Spring Salad with Shrimp

$22.00

Spring Salad With Steak

$26.00

Steak Frites

$26.00

Steak Sandwich

$23.00

Brunch Cocktails

Bottomless Champagne, Bloody Mary, sangria

$22.00

Peach Bellini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Sangria

$12.00

Champagne

$12.00

Side

Bacon

$6.00

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$6.00

Brunch Potatoes

$6.00

Fruit plate

$12.00

Turkey Sausage

$6.00

Toast

$3.50

Yogurt & Granola

$10.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Kids

Kids Salad Bowl

$5.00

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Truffle Fries

$6.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Kids Beverage

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2317 Calvert Street NW, Washington, DC 20008

Directions

Gallery
New Heights Restaurant image

