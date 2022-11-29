Nickel City imageView gallery

Nickel City Fort Worth

20 Reviews

212 South Main street

100

Fort Worth, TX 76104

Order Again

Popular Items

Double Slider
Tots
Fries

Coney's & Sliders

Coney Dog

$5.86

Natural Casing Hot Dog, Chili, Mustard, Onion, Steamed Bun

Double Slider

$5.88

Delray Cafe's World Famous Sliders ! 100% 2 All-Beef Patty's. Comes with Cheese, Mustard, Grilled Onions, Pickles all on a Steamed Bun....

Double Slider 3 Pack

$15.75

A 3 Pack of our World Famous Sliders from Delray Cafe.

Grilled Cheese

$4.92

Texas toast and American Cheese. Add Bacon to Dial it up!!

Fried Bologna

$7.73

Thick Cut Mortadella on Texas Toast with Pickles, Dukes Mayo, Dijon Mustard and Potato Chips !! Pro Tip: Add Cheese and Fried Onions!!

Wings & Things

6 Wings

$12.00

1 Lb of our Wings. Best in Austin!! Comes with choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch and Celery

12 Wings (Most Popular)

$23.50

2 Lbs of our Wings. Best in Austin!! Comes with choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch and Celery

Fries

$4.93

Crinkle Cut Style

Tots

$4.93

Tater Tots, if you don't know what they are your childhood was terrible.

Cheese Curds

$8.93

1/2 Pound of Fried Cheese Curds comes with your choice of Ranch or Marinara Sauce

Saucy tender & Fries

$10.50

3 Fried Chicken Fingers Tossed in your choice of Sauce. Comes With Fries.

Pizza Logs

$7.16

Fried Egg Roll with Pepperoni and Cheese in it. Served with Marinara.

200ml Nickel Select

200ml Eagle Rare

$35.00

200ml El Tesoro Repo NC

$35.00

200ml Hudson Turtle

$35.00

200ml Whistle Pig

$35.00

200ml Woodford Reserve

$35.00

375ml Eagle Rare NC SB

$55.00
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
COLD BEER & MIXED DRINKS

Location

212 South Main street, 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104

Directions

Nickel City image

