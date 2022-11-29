Nickel City Fort Worth
20 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
COLD BEER & MIXED DRINKS
Location
212 South Main street, 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tea-Genix SoHo - 312 E Hattie St.
No Reviews
312 East Hattie Street Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Worth
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe - Fort Worth, TX
4.6 • 280
401 Bryan Ave Fort Worth, TX 76104
View restaurant
More near Fort Worth