No Frill Bar and Grill Virginia Beach
No reviews yet
1620 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Order Again
Dinner Specials (5pm - close)
French Pig
Thin sliced roasted pork loin, melted Gouda cheese, arugula, dijonaise and frazzled onions on a toasted sub roll, served with au jus for dipping and shoestring fries
Shrimp Tacos
Three soft flour tortillas stuffed with Golden fried shrimp, fresh avocado, Baja slaw, salsa Verde, Queso cheese and house made Pico, side of black beans and rice
Dagwood Panini
Turkey, Genoa salami, Black Forest ham and Swiss cheese pressed on sourdough, lettuce, tomato, onion and Bistro sauce, served with pasta salad and fresh balsamic salad
Starters
Baked French Onion Soup
au gratin with garlic croutons
BBQ Rib Appetizer
with corn salsa & hot cornbread
Beer Battered Onion Rings
chipotle ranch dipping sauce
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, celery ,bleu cheese dressing
Buffalo Shrimp
Crispy butterflied shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce, celery ,bleu cheese dressing
Chicken Nachos
Seasoned chicken, black beans, corn chips, cheddar jack, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream & salsa
Chili Nachos
Our famous chili, corn chips, cheddar jack, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream, salsa
Creamy Artichoke Dip
Served with herbed pita wedges
Famous Chili Bowl
topped with cheddar jack cheese, cornberead
Famous Chili Cup
topped with cheddar jack cheese, cornberead
Grilled Portabella
sauteed spinach, onions, tomatoes, provolone, sundried tomato pest, over herbed crostinis, balsamic glaze
Homemade Hummus
wth fresh veggies and toasted pita points
Seared Tuna Sashimi
Asian slaw, wasabi, pickled ginger
Soup du Jour Bowl
Soup du Jour Cup
Tomato Basil Bowl
Tomato Basil Cup
Veggie Nachos
Black beans, corn chips, cheddar jack, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream & salsa
Salads
Asian Portabella Salad
Teriyaki grilled mushrooms, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, mandarin oranes, red onions, crispy wonton strips, sesame orange ginger vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
torn hearts of romaine tossed in Caesar dressing with homemade croutons and Asiago cheese
Calamari Salad
Crispy fried Calamari, torn hearts of romaine, tomatoes, corn & black bean salsa, chipotle ranch dressing
Chicken Salad Plate
Homemade white meat chicken salad, mixed greens, tomatoes, fresh veggies, mandarin oranges, pita wedges
Classic Greek Salad
Crisp torn hearts of romaine, kalamata olives, feta cheese, artichokes, sundried tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, roasted red & pepperoncini peppers, croutons, red wine vinaigrette
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken tenders, mixed greens, corn & black bean salsa, cheddar cheese, fresh vegies, pita wedges
Field Green Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, red onions, radishes, carrots and peppers
Funky Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, fresh veggies, bacon, Swiss cheese, pita wedges, choice of dressing
Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled Salmon, mixed greens, goat cheese, walnuts, mandarin oranges, raspberry vinaigrette, pita wedges
London Broil Salad
Marinated Flank steak, mixed greens, corn & black bean salsa, fresh vegies, pita wedges
Sesame Shrimp Salad
Fried butterflied shrimp, mixed greens, veggies, mandarin oranges, crispy wontons, red dragon dressing
Side Caesar Salad
torn hearts of romaine tossed in Caesar dressing with homemade croutons and Asiago cheese
Spotswood Salad
Baby spinach, Granny Smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, caramelized almonds and raisins, red onions, radishes, cucumbers, peppers, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, pita wedges, choice of dressingg
Teriyaki & Sesame grilled tuna Salad
Marinated yellowfin Tuna, mixed greens, corn & black bean salsa, fresh vegies, pita wedges
Sandwiches
BBQ Sandwich
Hand pulled pulled BBQ, cole slaw, BBQ sauce, toasted bun
Cali Reuben
Turkey, Swiss, cole slaw, 1000 Island, spicy brown mustard, grilled sourdough
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade chunky whitemeat chicken salad with lettuce & tomato on your choice of toasted bread
Club Sandwich
Turkey, corned beef, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of toasted bread
Crab Cake Sandwich
Homemade crab cake, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, Kaiser roll
French Dip
Sliced top round, fresh baked sub roll, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, Dijon horseradish sauce, side of Au Jus
Funky Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomato, melted Swiss cheese, Parmesan pepper, grilled Rye
Our Reuben
Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island, grilled rye
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved Ribeye, grilled onions, American cheese, fresh sub roll
Shrimp Po' Boy
Crispy fried shrimp, toasted sub roll, shredded lettuce, tomato, remoulade
Tuna Melt
Grilled tuna salad and American cheese on your choice of bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Homemade tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo & onion on your choice of toasted bread
Turkey Flatbread
Turkey breast, melted cheddar Jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & Dijonaise
Vegetarian Reuben
Grilled tomato, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island rilled rye
Flounder Sandwich
Golden fried flounder, lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce wrapped in a warm tortilla l, Choice of side
Pitas
Grilled Chicken Pita
Grilled sliced chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and Parmesan pepper
London Broil Pita
Chargrilled marinated flank steak, corn & black bean salsa, lettuce, tomato and remoulade
Super Veggie Pita
Fresh chopped veggies, leaf lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, Parmesan pepper
Teriyaki Grilled Tuna Pita
Grilled marinated tuna, toasted sesame seeds,lettuce, tomato, corn & black bean salsa, Parmesan pepper
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
Half pound Angus burger topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun
Cheeseburger
Half pound Angus burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun
Garden Veggie Burger
Morning Star veggie burger topped with provolone, sundried tomato aioli, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun
Hamburger
Half pound Angus burger topped with lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun
Mushroom Burger
Half pound Angus burger topped with American cheese, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun
Over the Top Burger
Half pound Angus burger topped with American cheese, Canadian bacon, fried egg, giant O'Ring, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun
Spotswood Melt
Half pound Angus burger with bacon, grilled onions, Swiss and American cheese on grilled sourdough bread
Platters
Awesome Chicken
Marinated chicken breast topped with goat cheese, roasted red peppers, fresh basil & balsamic glaze over Mediterranean quinoa salad with broccoli
Chicken Andouille Portabella Pasta
Grilled marinated portabella mushrooms, chicken breast & Andouille sausage topped with melted provolone & sundried tomato pesto over Penne pasta tossed wilted baby spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, tomatoes, herbed crostini
Crab Cakes
Made fresh daily, corn & black bean salsa, cornbread and two sides, remoulade on the side
Crispy Chicken Burrito
Southern fried chicken tenders, rice, grilled onions and cheddar Jack cheese in a flour tortilla, served on a bed of black beans, topped with Enchilada sauce, lettuce, fresh Pico de Gallo and sour cream on the side
Fish & Chips
Fried flounder, Old Bay fries, homemade coleslaw, remoulade sauce on the side
Fish Tacos
Three tacos with grilled fish, Shredded cabbage, Baja sauce, queso cheese, Salsa verde and fresh Pico de Gallo served with black beans and rice
New York Strip
10oz New York strip broccoli florets herbed chef butter shoestring fries with hot corn bread
Our Famous Meatloaf
mashed potatoes & string beans, topped with two O'Rings, hot cornbread and a side of boilermaker sauce
Pasta bake
Penne pasta, marinara sauce, oven baked with Parmesan and assorted cheeses, herbed crostini, side salad
Portabella Pasta
Grilled marinated portabella mushrooms topped with melted provolone & sundried tomato pesto over Penne pasta tossed wilted baby spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, tomatoes, herbed crostini
Roadhouse ribs
Whole rack of our famous baby back ribs, corn & black bean salsa, cornbread, two sides
Salmon
Fresh Atlantic Salmon, Jasmine rice, asparagus, light white wine butter sauce, hot cornbread
Seafood Triology
Homemade crabcake, fried jumbo shrimp, fried flounder corn & black bean salsa, remoulade, cornbread and two sides
Shrimp & Grits
Pan seared shrimp, Andouille sausage, green onions, red peppers, grape tomatoes over cheese grits, herbed crostini
Kids
Chicken Fingers
House breaded chicken fingers
Turkey Sandwich
Sliced turkey on toasted white bread
Grilled Cheese
American cheese on grilled white bread
Kid's Hamburger
kid size burger on a toasted bun
Kid's Cheeseburger
kid size cheeseburger on a toasted bun
Kid's Tuna Sandwich
tuna salad on toasted white bread
Kid's Mac-n-Cheese
(no side)
Kid's Noodle w/ Butter
Kid's Noodle w/ Marinara
Sides
Fries
Mashed potatoes
Macaroni & cheese
House cole slaw
Black Beans
Pasta salad
Potato Salad
Corn & black bean salsa
Sauteed string beans
Sauteed spinach
Mediterranean Quinoa salad
Applesauce
Shoestring fries
Sweet Potato Fries
broccoli
no side
Fruit Side
grits
Beverages
Unsweet Iced tea
Sweet Iced tea
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mtn. Dew
Sierra Mist
Dr. Pepper
Ginger ale
Arnold Palmer
Peach iced Tea
Mango Iced tea
Raspberry Iced Tea
Cranberry Juice
Fiji
Milk
Orange Juice
Oreo Shake
Perrier
Pink Lemonade
Pineapple Juice
Shirley Temple
Chocolate Milkshake
Vanilla Milk Shake
apple juice
Desserts
a la Mode
Pumpkin
Carnegie Style Cheesecake
Carnegie Deli NY style cheesecake with whipped cream and raspberry sauce
Carrot Cake
Six Layer
Chocolate Peanut Butter pie
Cinnamon Raisin bread Pudding
served warm a la mode
Key Lime Pie
Refreshingly great
No Frill Brownie Sundae
Brownie with vanilla ice cream whipped cream choclate & caramel sauces
Orange Dreamsicle Cake
Root Beer Float
Lemon Italian
Oreo Mousse
Blueberry Cake
Sunday Brunch (11-3)
Chicken-n-Biscuits
Fried chicken over buttermilk biscuits with sausage gravy, scrambled eggs and potato cheddar gratin
French Toast
Thick cut French bread, brown sugar butter, maple syrup, bacon or sausage links, potato cheddar gratin and fresh fruit
Funky Breakfast Sandwich
Fried chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, melted Swiss, with chipotle ranch on a toasted Kaiser roll with potato cheddar gratin
Kids biscuit
Kids French Toast
Omelet
Avocado, Applewood smoked bacon and Fontina cheese in a fluffy omelet, served with potato gratin and fresh fruit
Steak & Eggs
10oz center cut NY Strip served gratin potatoes, poached eggs, asparagus and topped with hollandaise
Side Bacon
Side French Toast
Side Sausage
side scrambled
Side Toast
Side Gratin
Italian Panini
Genoa salami, Thin Sliced Turkey and imported ham, provolone cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions and seasoned oil and vinegar pressed on a Tribeca Bakery Baguette, served with pasta salad and baby balsamic greens
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451