No Frill Bar and Grill Virginia Beach

Popular Items

Funky Chicken Salad
Chicken Fingers
Our Famous Meatloaf

Dinner Specials (5pm - close)

French Pig

$14.00

Thin sliced roasted pork loin, melted Gouda cheese, arugula, dijonaise and frazzled onions on a toasted sub roll, served with au jus for dipping and shoestring fries

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Three soft flour tortillas stuffed with Golden fried shrimp, fresh avocado, Baja slaw, salsa Verde, Queso cheese and house made Pico, side of black beans and rice

Dagwood Panini

$14.00Out of stock

Turkey, Genoa salami, Black Forest ham and Swiss cheese pressed on sourdough, lettuce, tomato, onion and Bistro sauce, served with pasta salad and fresh balsamic salad

Starters

Baked French Onion Soup

$6.99

au gratin with garlic croutons

BBQ Rib Appetizer

$12.99

with corn salsa & hot cornbread

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.59

chipotle ranch dipping sauce

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, celery ,bleu cheese dressing

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.99

Crispy butterflied shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce, celery ,bleu cheese dressing

Chicken Nachos

$14.99

Seasoned chicken, black beans, corn chips, cheddar jack, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream & salsa

Chili Nachos

$13.99

Our famous chili, corn chips, cheddar jack, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream, salsa

Creamy Artichoke Dip

$12.99

Served with herbed pita wedges

Famous Chili Bowl

$6.99

topped with cheddar jack cheese, cornberead

Famous Chili Cup

$5.59

topped with cheddar jack cheese, cornberead

Grilled Portabella

$12.99

sauteed spinach, onions, tomatoes, provolone, sundried tomato pest, over herbed crostinis, balsamic glaze

Homemade Hummus

$10.99

wth fresh veggies and toasted pita points

Seared Tuna Sashimi

$14.99

Asian slaw, wasabi, pickled ginger

Soup du Jour Bowl

$5.59

Soup du Jour Cup

$4.29

Tomato Basil Bowl

$5.59

Tomato Basil Cup

$4.29

Veggie Nachos

$12.99

Black beans, corn chips, cheddar jack, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream & salsa

Salads

Asian Portabella Salad

$13.99

Teriyaki grilled mushrooms, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, mandarin oranes, red onions, crispy wonton strips, sesame orange ginger vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.99

torn hearts of romaine tossed in Caesar dressing with homemade croutons and Asiago cheese

Calamari Salad

$16.99

Crispy fried Calamari, torn hearts of romaine, tomatoes, corn & black bean salsa, chipotle ranch dressing

Chicken Salad Plate

$15.99

Homemade white meat chicken salad, mixed greens, tomatoes, fresh veggies, mandarin oranges, pita wedges

Classic Greek Salad

$13.99

Crisp torn hearts of romaine, kalamata olives, feta cheese, artichokes, sundried tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, roasted red & pepperoncini peppers, croutons, red wine vinaigrette

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.99

Crispy chicken tenders, mixed greens, corn & black bean salsa, cheddar cheese, fresh vegies, pita wedges

Field Green Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, red onions, radishes, carrots and peppers

Funky Chicken Salad

$15.99

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, fresh veggies, bacon, Swiss cheese, pita wedges, choice of dressing

Grilled Salmon Salad

$18.99

Grilled Salmon, mixed greens, goat cheese, walnuts, mandarin oranges, raspberry vinaigrette, pita wedges

London Broil Salad

$16.99

Marinated Flank steak, mixed greens, corn & black bean salsa, fresh vegies, pita wedges

Sesame Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Fried butterflied shrimp, mixed greens, veggies, mandarin oranges, crispy wontons, red dragon dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$6.99

torn hearts of romaine tossed in Caesar dressing with homemade croutons and Asiago cheese

Spotswood Salad

$13.99

Baby spinach, Granny Smith apples, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, caramelized almonds and raisins, red onions, radishes, cucumbers, peppers, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, pita wedges, choice of dressingg

Teriyaki & Sesame grilled tuna Salad

$16.99

Marinated yellowfin Tuna, mixed greens, corn & black bean salsa, fresh vegies, pita wedges

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$11.99

Hand pulled pulled BBQ, cole slaw, BBQ sauce, toasted bun

Cali Reuben

$14.99

Turkey, Swiss, cole slaw, 1000 Island, spicy brown mustard, grilled sourdough

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.59

Homemade chunky whitemeat chicken salad with lettuce & tomato on your choice of toasted bread

Club Sandwich

$15.59

Turkey, corned beef, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of toasted bread

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.99

Homemade crab cake, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, Kaiser roll

French Dip

$14.99

Sliced top round, fresh baked sub roll, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, Dijon horseradish sauce, side of Au Jus

Funky Chicken Sandwich

$14.59

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomato, melted Swiss cheese, Parmesan pepper, grilled Rye

Our Reuben

$14.99

Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island, grilled rye

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.99

Shaved Ribeye, grilled onions, American cheese, fresh sub roll

Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.59

Crispy fried shrimp, toasted sub roll, shredded lettuce, tomato, remoulade

Tuna Melt

$12.59

Grilled tuna salad and American cheese on your choice of bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.59

Homemade tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo & onion on your choice of toasted bread

Turkey Flatbread

$14.59

Turkey breast, melted cheddar Jack, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & Dijonaise

Vegetarian Reuben

$11.99

Grilled tomato, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island rilled rye

Flounder Sandwich

$14.00

Golden fried flounder, lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce wrapped in a warm tortilla l, Choice of side

Pitas

Grilled Chicken Pita

$11.99

Grilled sliced chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and Parmesan pepper

London Broil Pita

$13.59

Chargrilled marinated flank steak, corn & black bean salsa, lettuce, tomato and remoulade

Super Veggie Pita

$11.59

Fresh chopped veggies, leaf lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, Parmesan pepper

Teriyaki Grilled Tuna Pita

$13.59

Grilled marinated tuna, toasted sesame seeds,lettuce, tomato, corn & black bean salsa, Parmesan pepper

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.99

Half pound Angus burger topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun

Cheeseburger

$13.99

Half pound Angus burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun

Garden Veggie Burger

$12.99

Morning Star veggie burger topped with provolone, sundried tomato aioli, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun

Hamburger

$12.99

Half pound Angus burger topped with lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun

Mushroom Burger

$14.59

Half pound Angus burger topped with American cheese, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun

Over the Top Burger

$15.59

Half pound Angus burger topped with American cheese, Canadian bacon, fried egg, giant O'Ring, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun

Spotswood Melt

$14.99

Half pound Angus burger with bacon, grilled onions, Swiss and American cheese on grilled sourdough bread

Platters

Awesome Chicken

$17.99

Marinated chicken breast topped with goat cheese, roasted red peppers, fresh basil & balsamic glaze over Mediterranean quinoa salad with broccoli

Chicken Andouille Portabella Pasta

$22.98

Grilled marinated portabella mushrooms, chicken breast & Andouille sausage topped with melted provolone & sundried tomato pesto over Penne pasta tossed wilted baby spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, tomatoes, herbed crostini

Crab Cakes

$22.99

Made fresh daily, corn & black bean salsa, cornbread and two sides, remoulade on the side

Crispy Chicken Burrito

$15.99

Southern fried chicken tenders, rice, grilled onions and cheddar Jack cheese in a flour tortilla, served on a bed of black beans, topped with Enchilada sauce, lettuce, fresh Pico de Gallo and sour cream on the side

Fish & Chips

$19.99

Fried flounder, Old Bay fries, homemade coleslaw, remoulade sauce on the side

Fish Tacos

$15.99

Three tacos with grilled fish, Shredded cabbage, Baja sauce, queso cheese, Salsa verde and fresh Pico de Gallo served with black beans and rice

New York Strip

$25.99

10oz New York strip broccoli florets herbed chef butter shoestring fries with hot corn bread

Our Famous Meatloaf

$16.99

mashed potatoes & string beans, topped with two O'Rings, hot cornbread and a side of boilermaker sauce

Pasta bake

$14.99

Penne pasta, marinara sauce, oven baked with Parmesan and assorted cheeses, herbed crostini, side salad

Portabella Pasta

$16.99

Grilled marinated portabella mushrooms topped with melted provolone & sundried tomato pesto over Penne pasta tossed wilted baby spinach, roasted red peppers, onions, tomatoes, herbed crostini

Roadhouse ribs

$22.99

Whole rack of our famous baby back ribs, corn & black bean salsa, cornbread, two sides

Salmon

$21.99

Fresh Atlantic Salmon, Jasmine rice, asparagus, light white wine butter sauce, hot cornbread

Seafood Triology

$24.99

Homemade crabcake, fried jumbo shrimp, fried flounder corn & black bean salsa, remoulade, cornbread and two sides

Shrimp & Grits

$18.99

Pan seared shrimp, Andouille sausage, green onions, red peppers, grape tomatoes over cheese grits, herbed crostini

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$5.99

House breaded chicken fingers

Turkey Sandwich

$4.99

Sliced turkey on toasted white bread

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

American cheese on grilled white bread

Kid's Hamburger

$4.99

kid size burger on a toasted bun

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.99

kid size cheeseburger on a toasted bun

Kid's Tuna Sandwich

$5.59

tuna salad on toasted white bread

Kid's Mac-n-Cheese

$4.99

(no side)

Kid's Noodle w/ Butter

$4.59

Kid's Noodle w/ Marinara

$4.99

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Mashed potatoes

$3.99

Macaroni & cheese

$3.99

House cole slaw

$3.99

Black Beans

$3.99

Pasta salad

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Corn & black bean salsa

$3.99

Sauteed string beans

$3.99

Sauteed spinach

$3.99

Mediterranean Quinoa salad

$3.99

Applesauce

$3.99

Shoestring fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

broccoli

$3.99

no side

Fruit Side

$3.99

grits

$3.99

Beverages

Unsweet Iced tea

$2.89

Sweet Iced tea

$2.89

Pepsi

$2.89

Diet Pepsi

$2.89

Mtn. Dew

$2.89

Sierra Mist

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Ginger ale

$2.89

Arnold Palmer

$2.89

Peach iced Tea

$3.19

Mango Iced tea

$3.19

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.19

Cranberry Juice

$2.89

Fiji

$3.50

Milk

$2.89

Orange Juice

$2.89

Oreo Shake

$5.00

Perrier

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.89

Pineapple Juice

$2.89

Shirley Temple

$3.19

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.50

Vanilla Milk Shake

$4.50

apple juice

$2.89

Desserts

a la Mode

$1.50

Pumpkin

$7.00

Carnegie Style Cheesecake

$9.00

Carnegie Deli NY style cheesecake with whipped cream and raspberry sauce

Carrot Cake

$8.50Out of stock

Six Layer

Chocolate Peanut Butter pie

$8.00

Cinnamon Raisin bread Pudding

$8.00

served warm a la mode

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Refreshingly great

No Frill Brownie Sundae

$7.50

Brownie with vanilla ice cream whipped cream choclate & caramel sauces

Orange Dreamsicle Cake

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Lemon Italian

$8.00

Oreo Mousse

$8.00Out of stock

Blueberry Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Sunday Brunch (11-3)

Test

Chicken-n-Biscuits

$16.00

Fried chicken over buttermilk biscuits with sausage gravy, scrambled eggs and potato cheddar gratin

French Toast

$14.00

Thick cut French bread, brown sugar butter, maple syrup, bacon or sausage links, potato cheddar gratin and fresh fruit

Funky Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, melted Swiss, with chipotle ranch on a toasted Kaiser roll with potato cheddar gratin

Kids biscuit

$6.00

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Omelet

$14.00

Avocado, Applewood smoked bacon and Fontina cheese in a fluffy omelet, served with potato gratin and fresh fruit

Steak & Eggs

$25.00

10oz center cut NY Strip served gratin potatoes, poached eggs, asparagus and topped with hollandaise

Side Bacon

$3.99

Side French Toast

$6.00

Side Sausage

$3.99

side scrambled

$3.00

Side Toast

$1.99

Side Gratin

$3.59

Italian Panini

$14.00

Genoa salami, Thin Sliced Turkey and imported ham, provolone cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions and seasoned oil and vinegar pressed on a Tribeca Bakery Baguette, served with pasta salad and baby balsamic greens

Come in and enjoy!

1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

No Frill Bar and Grill image

