Northtown Coffee 1603 G St

review star

No reviews yet

1603 G St

Arcata, CA 95521

Popular Items

Cinnamon Roll
Cosmic Chai
Hot Chocolate

Chais

Cosmic Chai

$5.75+

House Chai

$4.50+

Dreamy Chai

$6.00+

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Cold Haze

$5.50+

Cold Case

Beer Bottle

$4.00

Beer Pint

$5.00

Coca cola

$3.00

Immunity Potion

$6.00

Izzy

$2.50

Kid Juice

$2.00

Soda Can

$2.50

Cold Drink Specials / Iced Teas

Cold Haze

$5.50+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

White Haze

$6.00+

Lavender Lemonade

$4.00+

Iced tea

$3.50+

It's Alive Kombucha

$5.00+

Sea Breeze

$5.50+

English Toffee Cold Brew

$5.00+

Macadamia Cold Brew

$5.00+

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Espresso Bar Drinks

Espresso

$2.50+

Macchiato

$3.00

Cortado

$2.75

Espresso Con Panna

$3.00

Cubano

$4.00

Lattes

Vanilla Bean Latte

$6.00+

Honey Bee Latte

$6.00+

Latte

$5.00+

Breve

$6.00+

Made with organic half and hal

Matchas

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Organic, Japanese Matcha

Matcha Rose

$6.00+

Green Dragon

$6.00+

Mimosas and Beer

Mimosa

$5.00+

Beer Pint

$5.00

Beer Bottle

$4.00

Bottle of Champagne

$12.00

It's Alive Kombucha

$5.00+

$3 Beer

$3.00

Misc

Organic Orange Juice

$4.00+

Honey Bear (6 oz Kids)

$3.00

Your Choice of Milk and Organic Honey, Made warm for kids

Steamer

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Kids Juice

$2.00

Mochas

Mexican Mocha

$6.00+

Super Shroom Mocha

$6.00+

Mocha

$5.50+

White Mocha

$5.50+

Caramel Latte

$5.50+

Popular

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Americano

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Latte

$5.00+

Mocha

$5.50+

Red Eye

$3.75+

Specialty Drinks

Super Shroom Mocha

$6.00+

Green Dragon

$6.00+

Midnight Latte

$6.00+

Matcha Rose

$6.00+

Honey Bee Latte

$6.00+

Lavender Dream

$6.00+

Mexican Mocha

$6.00+

Snickerdoodle Latte

$6.00+

White Haze

$6.00+

Cold Haze

$5.50+

Golden Milk

$5.50+

Dreamy Chai

$5.50+

Dankside

$6.00+

Vanilla Bean Latte

$6.00+

Holy Cacao

$5.50+

Cosmic Chai

$5.75+

The Rocket

$5.50

Teas

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Iced tea

$3.50+

Humboldt Fog

$4.00+

Tea Latte

$5.00+

Extra Sauce

Add Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side of House Hot Sauce

$0.50

Extra Cream Cheese

$0.50

Extra Honey butter

$0.50

Cookies

Peanut Butter

$3.50

M&M

$3.50

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut

$3.50

Specialty

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Coconut Macaroon GF/2pk

$5.00

Challah loaf

$15.00

Pump ginger walnut scone

$4.50

Fall bunt cake

$5.00

Danish

$4.95

Specialty Products

$5 Steel Straw Pack

$5.00

7 Mushroom Stickers

$5.00

Bag of Muddy Waters Coffee

$12.00

Bag of Northbound Coffee

$14.00

Hat

$15.00

I love arcata sticker

$3.00

Medium Asfour Crystal

$10.00

Mushroom Stickers - 1 Sticker

$1.00

Single Reusable Stainless Steel Straw

$1.50

Small Asfour Crystal

$5.00

Super Shroom Packet

$15.00

$3 - Crystal

$3.00

Holy Cacao - Retail Bag

$18.00

Prints and Such

$3 Sticker - Local Art

$3.00

Peruvian Cacoa

2 Chocolates for 3.50

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Arcata's Coffee House

Location

1603 G St, Arcata, CA 95521

Directions

Gallery
