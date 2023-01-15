Main picView gallery

Nua 403 n crescent dr

56 Reviews

403 n crescent dr

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Order Again

Shareables

Arayes

Arayes

$22.00

Spiced Ground Beef Grilled in a Crispy Pita Bread. Served w/ Tahini & Schug (Green Chili Sauce)

Fries

Fries

$15.00

Seasoned Fries Served w/ Ketchup

Falafel

Falafel

$15.00

Served w/ Tahini

Hummus Masabacha

Hummus Masabacha

$15.00

Hummus, Soft Chickpeas, Tahini, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice & Cumin Served w/ House Pita Bread

Jerusalem Bagel

$8.00

Served with Olives & Tahini

Charred Eggplant

$19.00

Cauliflower Florets

$15.00

Salads

Shuk Salad

$17.00

Coarsely Chopped Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Radish, Lettuce, Red Pepper & Spring Onion.

Green Salad

$17.00

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Strawberries,

Mains

Chicken Shnitzel

Chicken Shnitzel

$32.00

Served w/ choice of Fries or Side Salad

The Shipud

The Shipud

$39.00

A Large Skewer of Chicken Thighs Served on a Tortilla w/ Tahini & Beetroot Tahini

Chraime

Chraime

$34.00
Ribeye

Ribeye

$68.00
Roasted Salmon

Roasted Salmon

$32.00
Burger

Burger

$28.00
Vegan Shawarma

Vegan Shawarma

$28.00
Branzino Special

Branzino Special

$42.00

Special Meatballs With Puree

$28.00

Sweets

Malabi Brulee

Malabi Brulee

$12.00

Coconut Milk Pudding w/ Beet Syrup and Candied Pistachios

Saffron Pistachio Ice Cream

Saffron Pistachio Ice Cream

$12.00
Halva Mousse

Halva Mousse

$12.00

Orange Coconut Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Beverages

Aqua Panna 750ml

$8.00

S. Pellegrino 750ml

$8.00
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Sanka Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00
Espresso

Espresso

$4.00
Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$5.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

$5.00
Americano

Americano

$4.00
Latte

Latte

$5.00

Iced Latte

$5.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00

Mocha

$6.00
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Tea

$5.00
Mint Tea

Mint Tea

$4.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$5.00
Juice

Juice

$6.00

Soda

$4.00
Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00
Limonana

Limonana

$5.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$5.00
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Turkish Coffee

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Bottled Beer

Red Stripe

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Ace Pineapple Cider

$7.00

Goldstar

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00Out of stock

Deschutes

$7.00Out of stock

Lagunitas

$7.00

Einstock

$7.00

Dogfish Head

$7.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$7.00

Glass Wine

8 Years in the Desert Zinfandel Blend

$29.00

AR Malbec

$18.00

Dry Creek Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.00

Fess Parker Pinot Noir

$18.00

Gilgal Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

Post & Beam Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

Trefethen Dragon Tooth Malbec Blend

$29.00

Trefethen Merlot

$18.00

Yarden Syrah

$19.00

Binyamina Merlot

$19.00

Gilgal Chardonnay

$14.00

Yarden Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Trefethen Chardonnay

$18.00

Tooth & Nail Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

J Lohr White Riesling

$14.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio

$16.00

Binyamina Chardonnay

$16.00

La Marca Prosecco

$12.00

Amelia Brut Rose

$16.00

Drappier Carte D'Or

$22.00

Amelia Brut Rose

$16.00

Whispering Angel

$17.00

Graham's 10 Year Porto

$15.00

Bottle Wine

8 Years in the Desert Zinfandel Blend Bottle

$116.00

AR Malbec Bottle

$76.00

Argiano Brunello

$150.00

Bella Union Cab Bottle

$160.00

Dry Creek Cab Bottle

$72.00

Far Niente Cab Bottle

$240.00

Fess Parker Ashley Bottle

$140.00

Fess Parker Pinot Noir Bottle

$72.00

Gilgal Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$56.00

Post & Beam Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$96.00

Trefethen Dragon Tooth Red Blend 2018

$116.00

Trefethen Merlot Bottle

$72.00

Yarden Syrah Bottle

$86.00

Binyamina Merlot Bottle

$76.00

Tooth & Nail Sauvignon Blanc

$64.00

Trefethen Chardonnay Bottle

$72.00

Yarden Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$60.00

Gilgal Chardonnay Bottle

$56.00

Whispering Angel Rose

$68.00

J Lohr White Riesling

$56.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio

$64.00

Binyamina Chardonnay

$64.00

La Marca Prosecco Bottle

$52.00

Amelia Brut Rose Bottle

$56.00

Drappier Carte D'Or 375ml 1/2 bottle

$44.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$30.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00
Espresso Martini

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Gimlet

$15.00

Hot Toddy

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00
Limonarak

Limonarak

$15.00Out of stock

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Martini

$17.00

Mimosa

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00
Paloma

Paloma

$15.00
Shanghai

Shanghai

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Pisco Sour

$15.00

Spicy Margarita

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00
Bay

Bay

$15.00
Strawberry Vesper

Strawberry Vesper

$15.00
Blackberry Sour

Blackberry Sour

$15.00
The Aztec

The Aztec

$15.00
Sandia

Sandia

$15.00Out of stock
Boulevardier

Boulevardier

$15.00

Rothschild

Bialik

Mexpresso Martini

$15.00

Gin

Beefeater (well)

$14.00

Aviation

$15.00

Bombay Saphire

$15.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

Empress

$17.00

DBL Kavlana (well)

$20.00

DBL Aviation

$28.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$25.00

DBL Boodle's

$28.00

DBL Hendricks

$27.00

DBL Tanqueray

$24.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Bailey's Irish Cream

$14.00

Aperol

$14.00

Campari

$14.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Arak

$14.00Out of stock

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Kahlua

$14.00

Lemoncello

$14.00

Disaronno

$14.00

Remy Xo

$35.00

Pierre Ferrand

$17.00

Montenegro

$15.00

Jasmin

$13.00

DBL Bailey's Irish Cream

$20.00

DBL Aperol

$20.00

DBL Campari

$26.00

DBL Hennessy

$25.00

DBL Cointreau

$22.00

DBL Drambuie

$22.00

DBL Frangelico

$22.00

DBL Arak

$22.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$22.00

DBL E&J Brandy (well)

$20.00

DBL Kahlua

$20.00

DBL Lemoncello

$22.00

Rum

Bacardi White (well)

$14.00

Diplomatico Exclusiva

$14.00

Meyers

$14.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$16.00

Doorlys

$14.00

DBL Bacardi White (well)

$18.00

DBL Malibu Coconut

$24.00

DBL Flor de Cana 12yr

$34.00

DBL Diplomatico Exclusiva

$26.00

DBL Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

$22.00

DBL Meyers

$24.00

Scotch

Glenfiddich 12

$15.00

Glenfiddich 18

$30.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

Macallan 15

$45.00

Macallan 18

$100.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Swing

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Green

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$55.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 15

$25.00

Glenlivet 18

$28.00

Tomatin

$15.00

Glengarry

$14.00

Laphroaig 10

$14.00

Laphroaig Select

$15.00

Laphroaig Quarter Cask

$17.00

Laphroaig Lore

$33.00

Aberfeldy 12

$16.00

Aberfeldy 16

$24.00

Dimple Pinch

$16.00

Famous Grouse

$13.00

Highland Park 12

$17.00

Oban 14

$25.00

Oban 18

$36.00

Dalwhinnie 15

$21.00

Peat Monster

$17.00

Bunnahabain 25

$135.00

Grand Macnish

$40.00

Lagavulin 16

$30.00

Dalmore 12

$18.00

Dalmore 14

$25.00

Dalmore 15

$35.00

Dalmore 18

$60.00

Dalmore King Alexander

$65.00

Dalmore 21

$150.00

Dalmore 25

$350.00

DBL Glenfiddich 12

$26.00

DBL Glenfiddich 14

$31.00

DBL Laphroaig 10

$31.00

DBL Macallan 12

$32.00

DBL Macallan 15

$54.00

DBL Macallan 18

$115.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$27.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$24.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Green

$38.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue

$108.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$26.00

DBL Glenlivet 18

$54.00

DBL Lagavulin 16

$50.00

DBL Tomatin

$24.00

DBL Jameson

$24.00

DBL Redbreast

$27.00

DBL Bushmill's

$24.00

DBL Dunsmore

$26.00

DBL Monkey Shoulder

$26.00

DBL Glengarry

$25.00

Tequila

Aman Anejo

$45.00

Aman Blanco

$17.00

Aman Repo

$19.00

Casa Dragones Anejo

$33.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$16.00

Don Fulano Blanco Fuerte

$17.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$17.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio 70

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Primavera

$35.00

Don Julio Reposado

$17.00

Komos Rose Tequila

$35.00

Mijenta Blanco

$16.00

Mijenta Reposado

$18.00

Well Blanco

$14.00

Well Reposado

$14.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$20.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$18.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$25.00

818 Blanco

$16.00

818 Reposado

$17.00

818 Anejo

$18.00

Fortaleza Winter Blend

$30.00

DBL Sauza Blanco (well)

$18.00

DBL Sauza Reposado (well)

$18.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$26.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$28.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$30.00

DBL Don Julio 70

$32.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$68.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$26.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$28.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$30.00

DBL Patron Silver

$26.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$28.00

DBL Clase Azul Plata

$40.00

DBL Clase Azul Reposado

$50.00

DBL Clase Azul Gold

$100.00

Vodka

Smirnoff (well)

$13.00

Tito's

$15.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Chopin

$16.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Kastra Elion

$18.00

DBL Smirnoff (well)

$18.00

DBL Tito's

$24.00

DBL Belvedere

$26.00

DBL Chopin

$26.00

Bourbon / Rye

Angel's Envy

$15.00

Bulliet Rye

$14.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$14.00

Jim Beam (well)

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Jack Daniels Sinatra

$40.00

Basil Hayden's Bourbon

$16.00

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$18.00

Eagle Rare

$18.00Out of stock

Makers 46

$15.00

Makers Mark

$15.00

Knob Creek

$15.00

Kikori

$15.00

Iwai

$15.00

High West Prairie Bourbon

$16.00

High West Rendezvous Rye

$16.00

High West Campfire

$19.00

High West Double Rye

$15.00

Four Roses

$14.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$15.00

Michter's Bourbon

$16.00

Michter's Rye

$16.00

Old Overholt Rye (well)

$13.00

Dickel

$13.00

Dickel 12 Year

$15.00

Hilhaven Lodge

$15.00

Willet Bourbon

$19.00

Lip Service Rye

$16.00

Burning Chair Bourbon

$16.00

Second Glance

$16.00

Hudson Corn

$16.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

DBL Jim Beam (well)

$18.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$20.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$30.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$22.00

DBL Bulliet Bourbon

$22.00

DBL Basil Hayden's Bourbon

$26.00

DBL Basil Hayden's Rye

$34.00

DBL Eagle Rare

$34.00

DBL Makers 46

$28.00

DBL Makers Mark

$25.00

DBL Suntory Toki

$26.00

DBL Knob Creek

$26.00

DBL Kikori

$28.00

DBL Iwai

$25.00

DBL High West Prairie Bourbon

$24.00

DBL High West Rendezvous Rye

$28.00

DBL High West Campfire

$36.00

DBL High West Double Rye

$28.00

DBL Four Roses

$24.00

DBL Four Roses Small Batch

$28.00

DBL Michter's Bourbon

$30.00

DBL Michter's Rye

$30.00

DBL Old Overholt Rye (well)

$18.00

DBL Dickel

$22.00

DBL Dickel 12 Year

$28.00

Irish Whiskey

Teeling

$14.00

Bushmills

$14.00Out of stock

Dunsmore

$14.00

Powers

$13.00

Jameson

$16.00Out of stock

Japanese Whiskey

Suntory

$15.00

Kikori

$15.00

Hibiki

$19.00

Nikka Coffee

$20.00

Nikka Barrel

$18.00

Nikka Single Malt

$28.00

Mezcal

Del Maguey Single Village

$18.00

Del Maguey Vida

$15.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.00

Siete Misterios Mexi Ensamble

$35.00

El Silencio

$14.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$17.00

DBL El Silencio

$25.00

DBL Del Maguey Vida

$25.00

DBL Dos Hombres

$30.00

DBL Casamigos Mezcal

$30.00

Canadian Whiskey

Black Velvet

$14.00

Canadian Club

$14.00

Employee Dinner

Hummus

Cauliflower

Eggplant

Falafel

Shuk Salad

Green Salad

Shnitzel

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Israeli Cuisine by Chef Yoav Schverd

Website

Location

403 n crescent dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

