Oakley Diner

Breakfast

Breakfast

2 Eggs

$12.50

2 eggs any style - choice of meat, potato & bread

Oakley Eggs

$14.95

scrambled eggs, prosciutto, cream cheese, sour cream, chives - choice of meat, potato and bread

Cheese Omelet

$11.75

3 cheese omelet, cheddar, Monterey Jack, queso fresco - choice of meat, potato and bread

Denver Omelet

$12.50

ham, peppers, onion, cheddar cheese - choice of meat, potato & bread

Spinach Mushroom Omelet

$12.50

mushroom, spinach, onion, Swiss - choice of meat, potato & bread

Country Sausage Skillet

$13.50

2 eggs, house sausage, diced potato, onion, country gravy - choice of bread

Pork Belly Skillet

$13.50

2 eggs, sautéed pork belly, peppers, onion, diced potato, cheddar - choice of bread

Vegetable Skillet

$13.50

kale, brussels sprouts, onion, peppers, diced potato, cheddar cheese - choice of bread

Traditional Benedict

$14.25

canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, english muffin

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$16.75

spinach, tomato, smoked salmon, poached eggs, english muffin, caper hollandaise

Cowboy Benedict

$16.25

jalapeno biscuit, house sausage, poached eggs, country gravy

Breakfast Burrito

$14.25

chorizo sausage, queso fresco, chile colorado, avocado, mexican rice, scramble eggs, salsa and sour cream

Veggie Burrito

$14.25

kale, brussels sprouts, onions, bell peppers, diced potatoes, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese

Country Fried Steak

$15.00

2 eggs, brown gravy - choice of meat, potato & bread

Flat Iron Steak & Eggs

$22.75

2 eggs, grilled steak - choice of meat, potato & bread

Corned Beef & Hash

$15.00

house roasted corned beef, diced potato, eggs - choice of bread

Biscuits & Country Gravy

$12.25

house biscuits - choice of gravy & potato

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.45

3 buttermilk pancakes - choice of meat

Belgian Waffle

$10.25

1 waffle - choice of meat

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$12.25

2 slices house made brioche - choice of meat

Avocado Toast

$12.00

house whole wheat sourdough, avocado, blistered grape tomatoes, arugula, extra virgin olive oil, everything seasoning

Sides

Bacon

$4.50

3 slices of bacon

Ham

$5.50

1 slice of ham

Sausage

$4.50

1 house sausage patty

1 Egg

$2.00

1 egg any style

Biscuit w/Gravy

$5.50

biscuit topped with gravy

Avocado

$1.50

1/2 avocado sliced

Hashbrowns

$4.00

side order of hashbrowns

Country Potato

$4.00

side order of country potatoes

1 Pancake

$3.00

Toast

$2.75

choice of white, sourdough, whole wheat or english muffin

GF Toast

$3.00

SD Fruit

$4.00

side of mixed fruit

Granola Parfait

$7.00

Lunch/Dinner

Lunch/Dinner

Soup Cup

$5.00

daily soup

Soup Bowl

$8.00

daily soup

Chili Cup

$5.75

chili topped with cheddar & sour cream

Chili Bowl

$8.75

chili topped with cheddar & sour cream

House Salad

$10.00

spring mix, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, onions with choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine, parmesan, house croutons, Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$14.00

turkey, ham, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, cheddar, Swiss, choice of dressing

All-American Burger

$12.50

double burger, American, shredded lettuce, tomato & onion on a house made potato bun

Oakley Burger

$17.00

double burger, American, caramelized onion, shredded lettuce & Oakley Sauce on a house made potato bun

Messy Burger

$17.00

double burger, Swiss & mushroom gravy on a house made potato bun

Patty Melt

$17.00

double burger, Swiss, caramelized onion & Oakley sauce on toasted wheat sourdough

Meat Loaf Sandwich

$15.00

house meatloaf, honey mustard, caramelized onion, arugula & house pickles on a ciabatta bun

Pork Belly BLT

$16.00

braised pork belly, creamy onion jam, lettuce & tomato on toasted country bread

Club Sandwich

$14.00

smoked turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar & dijon aioli. on toasted white bread

Rueben

$15.00

house corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut & Oakley sauce on marbled rye

Country Fried Steak

$15.00

mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables, choice of gravy

Baked Mac n' Cheese

$10.00

white cheddar, bacon, tomato, bread crumbs

Fettucine Alfredo

$15.00

fettucine, alfredo, parmesan

Pasta Primavera

$15.00

sautéed fresh vegetables, olive oil, pine nuts, fresh basil

Fish & Chips

$16.50

beer battered cod, house fries

Flat Iron Steak

$26.00

6oz steak topped with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, sautéed vegetables

Sides

House Fries

$5.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Mash Potatoes

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Dessert

Pie

$6.00

slice of daily pie

Cake

$6.00

slice of daily cake

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.00

vanilla, chocolate or strawberry ice cream - topped with peanuts, whipped cream & cherry - choice of topping

Banana Split

$10.00

vanilla, chocolate & strawberry ice cream, banana, cherry, peanuts, whipped cream

Milkshakes

$6.00

A La Mode

$2.00

scoop of ice cream - vanilla, chocolate or strawberry

Specialty Milkshake

$10.00

Beverages

SODA

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Coffee/Tea/Milk

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Juice

Orange

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Tomato

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Kids

Kid's Breakfast

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.50

chocolate chip pancakes served with syrup & butter - choice of meat

Egg & Potatoes

$8.50

1 egg any style with country potatoes - choice of meat

French Toast

$8.50

house made brioche served with syrup & butter - choice of meat

Kid's Lunch

Kid Mac n' Cheese

$8.50

pasta with cheese sauce

Butter Pasta

$8.50

pasta with butter & parmesan

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

white bread, American cheese

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.50

single patty, American cheese

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

breaded chicken strips

Retail

Apparel

Adult Shirt White

$17.95

Adult Shirt Black

$17.95

Youth Shirt

$14.95

Hats

$22.95

Sticker

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Oakley Diner is an iconic restaurant that sits in the heart of Oakley, Utah. It is known for its classic atmosphere and dedication to serving delicious, traditional diner food. After months of closure, the Diner is re-opening, and it is bigger and better than ever! With an unparalleled history and an exciting future, eating at the Oakley Diner will be an experience you won’t want to miss!

Website

Location

981 West Weber Canyon Road, Oakley, UT 84055

Directions

