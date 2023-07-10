Oakley Diner
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Oakley Diner is an iconic restaurant that sits in the heart of Oakley, Utah. It is known for its classic atmosphere and dedication to serving delicious, traditional diner food. After months of closure, the Diner is re-opening, and it is bigger and better than ever! With an unparalleled history and an exciting future, eating at the Oakley Diner will be an experience you won’t want to miss!
981 West Weber Canyon Road, Oakley, UT 84055
