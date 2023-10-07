- Home
- High Point
- Odeh’s Mediterranean Kitchen - Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen
Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen
3805 Tinsley Drive, unit 111
High Point, NC 27265
Food Menu
Appetizers
10 Wings
15 Wings
Ahi Tuna with avocado
Baba Ghanoush with Pita
Bruschetta
Toasted bread topped with tomatoes, fresh basil, feta & fresh mozzarella, signature dressing & balsamic glaze
Calamari
Fried calamari topped with sun-dried tomatoes, banana peppers, kalamata olives, Parmesan, feta, and scampi sauce with marinara
Caprese Salad
Chicken Tenders
3 pieces. Fried breaded chicken tenders served with fries
Falafel with Tahini Sauce
Chickpeas blended with fresh herbs, spices, and veggies
Garlic Fritters
Hummus with Pita
Middle Eastern Sampler
Choose 5: hummus, red pepper hummus, Baba ganoush, falafel, spanakopita, tabouleh, Greek salad, cabbage salad, pita bread, or cucumber slices
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried mozzarella cheese served with marinara
Spanakopita
Baked filo with spinach, onions, and 3 cheeses
Spicy Jumbo Shrimp
Fried jumbo shrimp tossed in our creamy spicy sauce over lettuce
Stuffed Jalapenos
Fried jalapeños filled with cheese and served with ranch.
Red Pepper Hummus with Pita Bread
Hummus sampler
Salads
Small House Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion & mozzarella cheese
Large House Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion & mozzarella cheese
Small Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red & green bell peppers, red onion, olives, feta cheese & pepperoncini
Large Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red & green bell peppers, red onion, olives, feta cheese & pepperoncini
Small Middle Eastern Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and olives tossed in our signature Middle Eastern lemon herb dressing
Large Middle Eastern Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and olives tossed in our signature Middle Eastern lemon herb dressing
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and cracked black pepper tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and cracked black pepper tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing
Pitas & Subs
Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Sub
Marinated boneless grilled chicken breast, nut-free basil pesto, sundried tomatoes, grilled onions, mushrooms, romaine lettuce, tomato, pepper-jack cheese, mayo & house dressing
Mediterranean Steak & Cheese Sub
Marinated beef tenderloin, grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms & banana peppers with romaine lettuce, tomato, pepper-jack cheese, mayo & house dressing
Falafel on Pita
Traditional vegetarian Middle Eastern sandwich, homemade chickpea patties, romaine lettuce, tomato, pickle, cabbage & tahini sauce
Chicken Shawarma Pita
Our version of shawarma with marinated chopped chicken breast, Odeh's mixed spices, grilled peppers & onions with romaine lettuce, tomato, cabbage & tahini sauce
Beef Shawarma Pita
Our version of shawarma with marinated chopped beef tenderloin, Odeh's mixed spices, grilled peppers & onions with romaine lettuce, tomato, cabbage & tahini sauce
Mixed Shawarma Pita
Our version of shawarma with chopped marinated chicken breast & beef tenderloin, Odeh's mixed spices, grilled peppers & onions with romaine lettuce, tomato, cabbage & tahini sauce
Beef Kabob on Pita
Marinated beef tenderloin with romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber sauce & house dressing
Chicken Kabob on Pita
Marinated grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber sauce & house dressing
Chicken Caprese Panini
Marinated grilled chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato, nut-free basil pesto, and balsamic drizzle
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Marinated grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, house Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese
Kafta on Pita
Grilled ground beef mixed with onion, parsley, Odeh's mixed spices with romaine lettuce, tomato, onion & tahini sauce
Gyro on Pita
Grilled lamb & beef mixed with romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber sauce & house dressing
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with grilled mushrooms & onions, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, pepper-jack cheese & ranch
Cheese Steak Sub
Marinated beef tenderloin, pepper-jack cheese with grilled onions & peppers, romaine lettuce, tomato, mayo & house dressing
Hummus on Pita
Our classic hummus with romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber & olive oil
Shrimp on Pita
Grilled jumbo shrimp glazed with sweet & spicy chili citrus sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, cabbage salad & chipotle aioli
Prime Rib Sub
Sweet Chili Fried Chicken Sub
Entrées
Single Chicken Kabob Platter
Marinated grilled chicken breast cubes served with 2 sides, pita bread & cucumber sauce
Double Chicken Kabob Platter
Marinated grilled chicken breast cubes, served with 2 sides, pita bread & cucumber sauce
Single Beef Kabob Platter
Marinated beef tenderloin cubes served with 2 sides, pita bread & cucumber sauce
Double Beef Kabob Platter
Marinated beef tenderloin cubes, served with 2 sides, pita bread & cucumber sauce
Kabob Combo Platter
A combination of marinated beef tenderloin kabob and marinated grilled chicken breast kabob served with 2 sides, pita bread & cucumber sauce
Kafta Platter
Grilled ground beef mixed with onions, parsley, Odeh's mixed spices, grilled peppers & onions. Served with 2 sides, pita bread & tahini sauce
Gyro Platter
Grilled lamb & beef mixed, topped with grilled peppers & onions over pita bread, served with 2 sides & cucumber sauce
Vegetarian Combo
Falafel, cabbage salad, hummus, spanakopita, pita bread & tahini sauce. No substitutions
Fried Shrimp & Fish Platter
Fried flounder and fried shrimp served with 2 sides, cocktail & tartar sauce
Fried Fish Platter
Fried flounder served with 2 sides & tartar sauce
Fried Shrimp Platter
Fried shrimp served with 2 sides & cocktail sauce
Single Shrimp Skewers
Glazed with odeh's sweet & spicy chili citrus sauce, served with 2 sides
Double Shrimp Skewers
Glazed with odeh's sweet & spicy chili citrus sauce, served with 2 sides
Falafel shawarma platter
Gyro shawarma platter
Chicken shawarma platter
Beef shawarma platter
Mixed shawarma platter
Kids
Add-Ons
Extra dressing
Add cucumber sauce
Add Spicy Sauce
Dressing
Side Kafta
2 pieces
Chicken Kabob with Cucumber Sauce
Beef Kabob with Cucumber Sauce
Grilled Onions
Grilled Peppers
Grilled Mushrooms
Add grilled peppers & onions
Add Feta
Add Mozzarella
Add shredded parmesan
Add extra olives
Add extra onions
Add extra tomatoes
Add extra cucumbers
Add Shrimp kabob
Add 4oz side Marinara
Sides
Side Cabbage Salad
Red cabbage mixture
Side Classic Hummus
Chickpeas & tahini
Side Red Pepper Hummus
Chickpeas & tahini
Side Baba Ghanoush
Roasted eggplant & tahini
Side Middle Eastern Corn Salad
Roasted corn, red & green bell peppers & Middle Eastern pickles
Side Tabouleh
Finely chopped parsley, bulgar wheat, lemon juice, tomato, and cucumber
Side Pasta Salad
Rotini, bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, chickpeas, and feta
Side House Salad
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion & mozzarella
Side Greek Salad
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, feta & pepperoncini
Side Rice
Basmati rice, peas, carrots, onions, and chicken base
Side Fries
Tossed in our homemade seasoning
Side Rosemary Fries
Rosemary & homemade seasoning
Side Sweet Potato waffle
Topped with honey, cinnamon & sugar
Side Onion Rings
Served with ranch
Side Pita Bread
Whole pita cut into points
Side Middle Eastern Pickles
Brined in middle eastern spices
Side Pita Chips
Side Caesar Salad
Side cucumber slices
Black Bean hummus
Desserts
Walnut Baklava
Pistachio Baklava
Chocolate Baklava
Brownie
Odeh's Brownie
Tiramisu
Pumpkin Tiramisu
Baklava Sampler
NY Cheesecake
Sweet dough fritters
Hazelnut Brownies w\Ganache
Pistachio Burma
Pistachio Kataifi
Peanut Butter Pie
Chocolate Dipped Cheesecake
1/2 LB To Go
1 LB To Go
Pizza
Stromboli and Calzone
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fresh Mediterranean food made to order! We have a full bar as well!
3805 Tinsley Drive, unit 111, High Point, NC 27265