Olivadi Restaurant & Bar 32 Guild St

Appetizer

CALAMARI FRITTI

$15.00

Fried squid, lemon caper aioli, arrabiata sauce

ARANCINI

$12.00

Crispy arborio rice, mozzarella, pecorino Romano, peas, basil pesto

POLPETTE

$13.00

Homemade meatballs, fresh parsley, pecorino Romano, tomato sauce

WINGS OF SICILY

$16.00

Brined and oven roasted, Calabrian chili pepper, fresh herbs, gorgonzola dipping sauce

PROSCIUTTO E MOZZARELLA

$18.00

Melon, caper berries, honey balsamic marinated grape tomato, cipollini onion, crostini

CAPESANTE

$18.00

Pan seared diver scallops, potato croquette, arugula, lemon

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Salad

INSALATA CAESAR

$13.00

Hearts of romaine, Caesar dressing, shaved parmigiano reggiano, crostini

INSALATA MISTA

$13.00

Mixed farm greens, grape tomato, red onion, radish, olives, lemon vinaigrette

Pizza

MARGHERITA

$15.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latta mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil

L'AGRODOLCE

$17.00

Prosciutto di parma, mascarpone, parmigiano reggiano, arugula salad

IL TONINO

$17.00

Sweet fennel sausage, caramelized onion, Calabrian chili peppers, San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella

ALLA PARMIGIANA

$14.00

Roasted eggplant, shaved parmigiano-reggiano, San Marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, basil

IL BOSCO

$17.00

Wild Mushrooms, garlic, spinach, mozzarella, sharp cheddar, ricotta, lemon zest.

QUATTRO FORAMAGGII

$14.00

Mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmigiano-reggiano, pecorino romano, San Marzano tomato sauce.

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pasta

LINGUINE AGLI SCAMPI

$26.00

Sauteed shrimp, white wine, shallots, garlic, grape tomatoes, lemon zest and calabrian peppers. Tossed with linguine and parsley.

PARPADELLE AI FUNGHI

$25.00

Shitake, crimini and king oyster mushrooms, white wine, fresh herbs and black truffle.

TAGLIATELLI ALLA BOLOGNESE

$27.00

Classic meat ragu, parmigiano-reggiano

GNOCCHI AL POMODORO

$21.00

House made ricotta gnocchi, tomato sauce, fresh basil

BUCATINI ALLA CARBONARA

$24.00

Fresh farm eggs, pancetta, cracked pepper, pecorino-romano.

RISOTTO ALLA PRIMAVERA

$21.00

Asparagus tips, shallots, peas, tuscan kale, and lemon zest.

RIGATONNI ALLA NORMA

$21.00

Sautéed eggplant, grape tomatoes, fresh basil, shave ricotta salata.

SPAGETTI AND MEATBALLS

$21.00

GNOCCHI ALLA BOLOGNESE

$32.00

Entree

POLLO ALLA PARMIGIANA

$26.00

Breaded and pan fried chicken breast, tomoto sauce, mozzarella, spaghetti.

POLLO AL LIMONE

$28.00

Sauteed chicken cutlets, finished with white wine, shallots, garlic, lemon juice, capers, parsley and butter. Served with Broccoli rabe and rosemary fingerling potatoes.

SALMONE AL PISTACCHIO

$34.00

Faroe Island salmon filet, lightly crusted with pistachios and horseradish with a white balsamic glaze, brussel sprouts, grilled asparagus and a lemon butter sauce.

BISTECCA ALLA GRIGLIA

$44.00

12 oz Ribeye, boneless, dried aged. With roasted fingerling potatoes, Mushroom Au Jus.

OLIVADI BURGER

$18.00

8 Oz. Angus beef burger.With either cheddar cheese or gorgonzola crumbles, pesto aioli on a brioche bun with lettuce tomato and red onions. Served with hand cut fried.

Bambini

Kids Chicken

$12.00

Kids Pasta with Butter

$11.00

Kids Pizza

$12.00

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Tortino al Cioccolato

$12.00

Gelato Trio

$12.00

Mini Cannoli

$12.00

Sorbet Trio

$12.00

Affogato

$16.00

Gelato/Sorbet Scoop

$5.00

Dessert Plating

$3.00

Contorni

Roasted Potato - Contorni

$8.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro - Contorni

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus - Contorni

$8.00

Broccoli Rabe - Contorni

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts - Contorni

$8.00

Mushrooms - Contorni

$8.00

Linguine Alfredo - Contorni

$12.00

Spaghetti Aglio - Contorni

$8.00

French Fries - Contorni

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes - Contorni

$8.00Out of stock

META MISTA

$9.00

Mixed farm greens, grape tomato, red onion, radish, olives, lemon vinaigrette

META CAESAR

$9.00

Hearts of romaine, Caesar dressing, shaved parmigiano reggiano, crostini

Appetizer Special

Delicatta Squash Salad

$18.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Olivadi showcases a contemporary twist on classic Italian cuisine. Our culinary inspiration derives from the finest ingredients with a clean and fun approach to cooking.

Website

Location

32 Guild St, Norwood, MA 02062

Directions

