On Tap 1203 North 10th Street
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Drink and dine in the original Pabst Blue Ribbon Brewery at On Tap, located steps away from Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee's Brewery District. Housed within the historic Pabst Brewing Company's Mill House building, our bar and restaurant boasts thirty-foot ceilings, exposed cream city brick walls, and other unique architectural details, making it one of metro Milwaukee's most distinctive bars. Enjoy our lively atmosphere, excellent customer service, Wisconsin-inspired pub food, and a diverse selection of local brews and cocktails.
Location
1203 North 10th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53205