American
Mediterranean

Orchard City Kitchen

7,474 Reviews

$$

1875 S Bascom Ave

Suite 190

Campbell, CA 95008

KFC
Triple B
Butterscotch Pudding

Food & Drink

KFC

KFC

$15.00

korean fried chicken ◦ twice fried ◦ gochujang glaze ◦ takuan ◦ lime ◦ sesame seeds *contains shellfish*

Triple B

Triple B

$12.00

bacon ◦ biscuits ◦ honey butter

Three Biscuits

Three Biscuits

$10.00

with honey butter!

Burger

Burger

$21.00

herb berry compote ◦ arugula ◦ compound butter ◦ onions ◦ pickled red onions ◦ blue cheese ◦ french fries

Bitter Tropic Salad

Bitter Tropic Salad

$14.00

radicchio ◦ cabbage ◦ coconut ◦ peanut ◦ nuoc cham

Figs & Frisee

Figs & Frisee

$14.00

endive ◦ fig vinaigrette ◦ shropshire blue cheese ◦ rustic crackers

Lollipop Kale Salad

Lollipop Kale Salad

$14.00

balsamic dressing ◦ kale chips ◦ pluot ◦ golden beet ◦ radish

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$17.00

fusili pasta ◦ broccoli cheddar sauce ◦ bacon crumble ◦ chili flakes

Sauerkraut Fritters

Sauerkraut Fritters

$17.00

ricotta ◦ basil aioli ◦ red onion

Yuba Noodles

Yuba Noodles

$16.00

eggplant ◦ walnuts ◦ citrus

Beet Tartare

Beet Tartare

$16.00

blackberries ◦ cumin yogurt ◦ walnuts ◦ smoked cheddar ◦ crackers

BUTTERNUT Squash

BUTTERNUT Squash

$15.00

mango curd ◦ coconut ◦ pepita ◦ sour cream

Polenta and Corn

Polenta and Corn

$16.00

sungold tomato ◦ charred corn ◦ truffled fonduta ◦ horseradish

Long Beans

Long Beans

$15.00

thai peanut sauce ◦ confit tomato

Squash

Squash

$9.00

grilled & chilled toybox squash ◦ sungold tomatoes ◦ red onion ◦ pine nut ◦ sumac

"Okonomiyaki" Fries

"Okonomiyaki" Fries

$8.00

fries ◦ 'kewpie' mayo ◦ kabayaki ◦ furikake ◦ katsuobushi ◦ green onion

Langos

Langos

$8.00

hungarian frybread ◦ chimichurri ◦ creme fraiche ◦ cheddar ◦ cripsy parsley

Grilled Artichoke

Grilled Artichoke

$9.00

divina aioli ◦ basil butter ** GF **

Caulini

Caulini

$15.00

chili crunch creme fraiche ◦ gochujang **contains shellfish**

Kimcheesey Krab Dip

Kimcheesey Krab Dip

$19.00

kimchi ◦ cheddar & mozzarella ◦ cream cheese ◦ smoked trout roe

Garlic Noodles

Garlic Noodles

$16.00

oyster sauce ◦ butter ◦ black pepper ◦ onsen egg ◦ scallions

Cedar Grilled Salmon

Cedar Grilled Salmon

$30.00

harissa ◦ pistachio ◦ honey ◦ fried artichoke

Avocado & Hamachi

Avocado & Hamachi

$26.00

sugar plum ◦ aji amarillo ◦ masago arare ◦ truffle oil

White Tuna

White Tuna

$24.00

seared escolar ◦ buerre blanc ◦ confit lemon ◦ fava bean ◦ chili oil ◦ tarragon

Chicken Dumplings

Chicken Dumplings

$14.00

chicken ginger mousse ◦ black vinegar ◦ lemongrass ◦ makrut lime ◦ crispy shallot

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$16.00

tamarind ◦ jimmy nardello peppers ◦ piloncillo ◦ marcona almond

Pork Chop

$42.00

koji ◦ shiso-apricot demi ◦ umeboshi

Lamb Riblets

Lamb Riblets

$20.00

watermelon apple glaze & relish ◦ feta ◦ fried garlic ◦ chili flakes

Almond Wood Grilled Ribeye

Almond Wood Grilled Ribeye

$53.00

demi noir ◦ squid ink ◦ charred pearl onion ◦ hearts of palm ◦ charred leek salt ◦ masago arare

Butterscotch Pudding

Butterscotch Pudding

$7.00

butterscotch ◦ cocoa nibs ◦ olive oil ◦ maldon salt ◦ whiskey whip

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Orchard City Kitchen(OCK) is a chef driven restaurant looking for service-oriented individuals dedicated to the excellence of hospitality to join our team and work alongside a Michelin-recognized chef. OCK is a small plate restaurant geared towards a fast pace. Chef Jeffrey Stout provides ingredient-driven dishes in a comfortable environment with lots of positive energy.

1875 S Bascom Ave, Suite 190, Campbell, CA 95008

