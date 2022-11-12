Over The Counter imageView gallery
American

Over The Counter

895 Reviews

$$

5596 N High Street

Worthington, OH 43085

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pretzel Bites
Counter Burger
Black Bean Burger

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Juicy tempura-breaded tenders with buttermilk ranch

Chicken Wings

$8.99+

Rubbed, baked and deep fried

Fried Pickle Spears

$6.99

Tempura-breaded Kosher dill pickles with buttermilk ranch

Fried Veggies

$6.99

Crimini mushrooms, dill pickles and broccoli with buttermilk ranch

Pile of Fries

$3.99

Pretzel Bites

$6.99

Salted soft pretzels with Guinness beer cheese

$5.00 pretzel bites

$5.00

Desserts

Pumpkin Pie

$4.49

Salads

Full Caesar

$9.49

Romaine, garlic croutons and parmesan crisps with Caesar dressing

Full Cobb Salad

$9.49

Romaine, tomato, bacon, hard boiled eggs, red onion & bleu cheese with choice of dressing

Full Route 23

$9.49

Spring mix, fried herbed goat cheese medallions, balsamic marinated shallots, strawberries and candied walnuts with our House 23 dressing

Full Spinach Salad

$9.49

Baby spinach, bacon, tomato, bleu cheese, hard boiled eggs, with house made Balsamic dressing

Half Caesar

$5.99

Romaine, garlic croutons and parmesan crisps with Caesar dressing

Half Cobb Salad

$5.99

Romaine, tomato, bacon, hard boiled eggs, red onion & bleu cheese with choice of dressing

Half Route 23

$5.99

Spring mix, fried herbed goat cheese medallions, balsamic marinated shallots, strawberries and candied walnuts with our House 23 dressing

Half Spinach Salad

$5.99

Baby spinach, bacon, tomato, bleu cheese, hard boiled eggs, with house made Balsamic dressing

Sandwiches and More

All sandwiches are served with local Sheres Kettle Chips. You can sustitute another side for an upcharge.

Black Bean Burger

$13.99

Black bean veggie burger, spring mix, tomato, avocado and chipotle sour cream on a split top bun

BLT

$10.99

Brown sugar and cayenne spiced bacon, lettuce, tomato, red pepper aioli on multigrain bread

Counter Burger

$10.99

1/4 lb. 88% Lean beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle chips with Mad sauce on a grilled split-top bun

Fried Egg Sandwich

$7.99

2 fried eggs, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on multigrain bread

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Cheddar, provolone, swiss, grilled tomato and spicy mayo on grilled sourdough

Hot Dog

$9.99

1/4 lb. Angus beef hot dog with spicy mustard on a New England roll

Italian Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Patty Melt

$12.99

1/4 lb. 88% Lean beef patty, swiss and bourbon caramelized onions with Thousand Island on grilled sourdough bread

PB & J

$6.99

Crunchy peanut butter, strawberry jam and fresh sliced strawberries on grilled sourdough

Pulled Pork

$11.99

Pulled BBQ pork shoulder roasted in brown sugar and Coca-Cola served on a grilled split-top bun, topped with an onion ring and pickles, served with creamy coleslaw on the side

Sloppy Joe

$8.99

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Dolphin-safe Albacore covered with melted cheddar and Swiss on grilled sourdough

Tuna SALAD Sandwich

$9.99

Dolphin-safe Albacore, lettuce and tomato on multigrain bread

Turkey Club

$13.99

Turkey Rueben

$13.99

Stack of thin-sliced turkey breast with sauerkraut and Thousand Island on grilled marbled rye bread

Where's Waldo

$10.99

Wrap Chicken Buffalo

$13.99

Wrap Chicken Caesar

$13.99

Wrap Southwest Tofu

$13.99

Bahama Mama

$9.99

$5.00 Happy Hour Sandwich sloppy

$5.00

$5.00 sandwich grilled cheese

$5.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.99

Chips

$2.49

Kettle Chips

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Fresh and creamy slaw with green peppers and red onions

Fried Cod

$3.49

Fruit

$2.99

Fry Basket

$4.49

Fresh cut fries with rosemary oil and seasoning salt

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.49

Mac & Cheese Full

$9.99

House made cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta, topped with buttery herb bread crumbs

Mac & Cheese Half

$5.99

House made cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta, topped with buttery herb bread crumbs

Onion Rings

$4.99

Dipped to order in tempura beer batter

Side Sauce

$0.69

Veg: Skillet Corn

$3.49

Soups

Chili Bowl

$6.99

Chili Cup

$4.99

Cup Chicken and Rice

$4.99

Bowl Chicken and Rice

$6.99

Cup French Onion

$5.99

Bowl French Onion

$7.99

Allergies

Dairy Allergy

Gluten Allergy

Nut Allergy

Vegan

Vegetarian

Canned Liquor

Tequila Margarita

$7.00

Vodka Transfusion

$7.00

Cognac

B&B

$7.50

Courvoisier VS

$7.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$8.00

E & J

$6.00

Hennessy Vs

$7.00

Courvosier Vs

$11.00

Courvosier Vsop

$12.00

Hennessy Vs

$11.00

Cordial

Apple Pucker

$4.00

B&B Dom

$5.00

Baileys

$5.00

Campari

$6.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Disarronno

$5.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Godiva Chocolate

$6.00

Goldschlager

$5.50

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Karate Cowboy

$5.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Lillet Blanc

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Rumpleminze

$5.50

Triple Sec

$4.00

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.49

Cold Brew

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

French Press

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.99

IBC Root Beer

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.29

Milk

$2.49

Milk Chocolate

$2.79

Orange Juice

$2.49

Pineapple Juice

$2.49

Shirley Temple

$2.39

Soda

$2.29

Tomato Juice

$2.49

Gin

Beefeater

$4.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.50

Gordons

$7.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Watershed Gin

$9.00

Vim&Petal

$6.50

Dbl Beefeater

$8.00

Dbl Bombay Sapphire

$10.50

Dbl Hendricks

$11.00

Dbl Tanqueray

$10.00

Dbl Watershed Gin

$13.00

Vim&Petal

$6.50

Rum

Bacardi

$4.00

Bacardi Limon

$4.00

Captain 100

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Captain Silver

$4.00

Flor De Cana

$5.00

Myers Dark

$5.00

Malibu

$4.00

BACARDI

$4.00

BACARDI LIMON

$4.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$4.00

MYERS Dark

$4.00

Dbl Bacardi

$8.00

Dbl Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Dbl Captain Morgan

$8.00

Dbl Myers Dark

$8.00

Scotch

Balvenie 12Yr

$12.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Dewars

$6.00

Glenlivet 12 Yr Double Oaked

$11.00

Glenlivet 12Yr

$10.00

Johnnie Black

$9.00

Johnnie Red

$7.00

Lagavulin 16Yr

$18.00

Laphroaig 10

$11.00

Macallan 12 Yr

$14.00

Macallan 18Yr

$45.00

Oban Malt 14

$22.00

Glenfiddich 12

$10.00

Tequila

1800 Silver

$6.00

Cuervo Especial

$4.50

Cuervo Silver

$4.50

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Espolon

$5.50

Jimador Blanco

$4.00

Patron Roco

$15.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Patron XO Cafe

$7.00

Espolon

$6.00

Cuervo Especial

$4.50

Cuervo Silver

$4.50

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Patron Roco

$15.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Patron Xo Café

$7.00

Jimador

$4.00

1800 Silver

$6.00

Dbl Espolon

$9.50

Dbl Cuervo Especial

$8.50

Dbl Cuervo Silver

$8.50

Dbl Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Dbl Patron Roco

$19.00

Dbl Patron Silver

$12.00

Dbl Patron Xo Café

$11.00

Dbl Jimador

$8.00

Dbl 1800 Silver

$10.00

Vodka

ABSOLUT

$5.00

ABSOLUT CITRON

$5.00

Absolut Mandrin

$5.00

BELVEDERE

$7.00

CIROC

$7.00

GREY GOOSE

$7.00

KETEL ONE

$7.00

OYO Stone Fruit

$7.00

OYO Vanilla Vodka

$7.00

Oyo Vodka

$7.00

SMIRNOFF

$4.00

STOLI

$6.00

STOLI BLUEBERRY

$6.00

Stoli Oranj

$6.00

STOLI PEACH

$6.00

STOLI RAZZ

$6.00

Stoli Vanil

$6.00

Titos

$5.00

Watershed Vodka

$6.50

Dbl ABSOLUT

$9.00

Dbl ABSOLUT CITRON

$9.00

Dbl Absolut Mandrin

$9.00

Dbl BELVEDERE

$11.00

Dbl CIROC

$11.00

Dbl GREY GOOSE

$11.00

Dbl KETEL ONE

$11.00

Dbl Oyo Vodka

$11.00

Dbl SMIRNOFF

$8.00

Dbl STOLI

$9.00

Dbl STOLI BLUEBERRY

$9.00

Dbl STOLI PEACH

$9.00

Dbl Stoli Razz

$8.00

Dbl Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Dbl Titos

$9.00

Dbl Watershed Vodka

$12.00

DBL OYO Stone Fruit

$11.00

DBL OYO Vanilla Vodka

$11.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$7.50

Boone County

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.00

Bushmills

$6.00

Canadian Club

$3.50

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Royal Apple

$6.00

Crown Royal Peach

$6.00

Crown Royal Salted Carmel

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Fire

$5.00

Jack Honey

$5.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$7.50

Makers Mark

$7.50

Middlewest Wheat

$10.00

Old Crow

$2.00

Old Grandad

$5.00

Redemption Rye

$5.50

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Southern Comfort 80

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Watershed Bourbon

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$3.00

Wild Turkey 101

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Skrewball

$6.50

Dbl Basil Hayden

$11.50

Dbl Boone County

$12.00

Dbl Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Dbl Bushmills

$11.00

Dbl Canadian Club

$6.50

Dbl Crown Royal

$10.00

Dbl Crown Royal Apple

$10.00

Dbl Crown Royal Peach

$10.00

Dbl Crown Royal Salted Carmel

$10.00

DBL Fireball

$9.50

Dbl Jack Daniels

$9.00

Dbl Jack Fire

$9.00

Dbl Jack Honey

$9.00

Dbl Jameson

$11.00

Dbl Jim Beam

$9.00

Dbl Knob Creek

$11.00

Dbl Makers Mark

$12.00

Dbl Middlewest Wheat

$12.00

DBL Old Crow

$4.00

Dbl Old Grandad

$9.00

DBL Redemtion Rye

$7.25

Dbl Seagrams 7

$8.00

Dbl Soco

$8.50

Dbl Soco 80

$10.00

Dbl Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Dbl Watershed Bourbon

$12.00

Dbl Wild Turkey

$5.50

DBL Wild Turkey 101

$9.00

Dbl Woodford Reserve

$12.00

DBL Skrewball

$11.50

BEER

Blue Moon

$1.40

Breckenridge Vanilla POrter

$1.60

Brew Dog Elvis Juice

$1.70

Bud

$1.00

Bud Light

$1.00

Coors Light

$1.00

Corona Extra

$1.35

Corona Light

$1.35

Corona Premier

$1.45

Founder All Day IPA

$1.20

Guinness

$1.90

Heineken

$1.25

Jackie o's Mytsic Mamma

$1.90

Jackie O's Razz Wheat

$1.90

Kentucky Bourbon Ale

$3.25

Labatt Blue

$1.00

Mad Tree Lift

$2.85

Mad Tree Shade

$1.70

Magic Hat #9

$1.60

Mich Ultra

$1.25

Miller Lite

$1.00

Modela

$1.35

Red Bridge

$1.70

Rhinegeist Bubbles

$1.85

Rhinegeist Cheetah

$1.85

Rhinegeist Wowie

$1.65

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$1.35

Stella Artois

$1.35

Stella Cidre

$1.50

Truly

$1.20

Wolfsridge Day Break

$2.00

Wolfsridge Heartlandia

$2.00

Wolfsridge Pack

$2.00

Yuengling

$1.00

Yuengling Light

$1.00

Zaftig Hazy Miss Daisy

$1.70

Zaftig Heavy Hearted AMber

$1.70

Zaftig Juicy Lucy

$1.85

Zaftig Mini Bomb Blonde

$1.90

WINE

Chardonnay: Sierra del Mar

$11.99

Chardonnay: Spring Steet

$14.99

Pinot Grigio: Vento di Mare

$10.99

Savignon Blanc: Prince de Gravieres

$11.99

Cabernet Savignon: Manos del Sur

$9.99

Malbec: Manos del Sur

$9.99

Pinot Noir: Manos del Sur

$9.99

Red Blend: Two Mountain

$15.99

Rose: Lozano

$12.99

Prosecco: Villa Loren

$11.22

Champagne: Private Cuvee

$9.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markQR Codes
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wednesday through Saturday 11:00am - 2:00pm and 5:00pm - 8:00pm. We are open Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00am - 2:00pm featuring our full brunch and lunch menus. Take out orders can be made on-line or over the phone. Beer and wine is available for carry out at state minimum prices!

Location

5596 N High Street, Worthington, OH 43085

Directions

Gallery
Over The Counter image
Over The Counter image

Similar restaurants in your area

Roosters - Henderson Rd
orange star4.0 • 40
1832 W Henderson Rd Columbus, OH 43220
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Olentangy
orange star4.0 • 236
3370 Olentangy River Rd Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Harvest - Clintonville
orange starNo Reviews
2885 N High Street Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Chef Rich's Kitchen - Chef Rich's Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 241
2521 W Schrock Rd Westerville, OH 43081
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Sawmill
orange starNo Reviews
7100 Sawmill Rd Columbus, OH 43235
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Dublin
orange star4.2 • 878
7509 Sawmill Rd Dublin, OH 43016
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Worthington

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Worthington
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston