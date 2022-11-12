American
Over The Counter
895 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Wednesday through Saturday 11:00am - 2:00pm and 5:00pm - 8:00pm. We are open Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00am - 2:00pm featuring our full brunch and lunch menus. Take out orders can be made on-line or over the phone. Beer and wine is available for carry out at state minimum prices!
Location
5596 N High Street, Worthington, OH 43085
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chef Rich's Kitchen - Chef Rich's Kitchen
4.7 • 241
2521 W Schrock Rd Westerville, OH 43081
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Worthington
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurant
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurant