Papago Brewing Co. Papago Brewing - Mesa

No reviews yet

1033 North Dobson Road

Mesa, AZ 85201

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza

Food

CHICAGO DOG SPECIAL

BYO Chicago Dog + Hamms

$12.00

BYO Chicago Dog

$11.00

DESSERT

COCO COOKIE SANDO

$6.00Out of stock

Nibbles

Classic Chips + Dip

$6.90

Potato Chips and French Onion Dip

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$9.90

with Pita, Cucumber, Tomatoes and Carrot Sticks

Rustic Soft Pretzel

$10.90

Two soft, salted Bavarian pretzels served with mustard

Boards

3 Sausage Board

$17.90

Local sausages made at Schreiner's Fine Sausages. All boards come with a side of sauerkraut, red cabbage, spicy brown mustard, and horseradish pickles

Sausage + Pretzel Board

$16.90

Local sausages made at Schreiner's Fine Sausages. All boards come with a side of sauerkraut, red cabbage, spicy brown mustard, and horseradish pickles

3 Sausage + Pretzel Board

$21.90

Local sausages made at Schreiner's Fine Sausages. All boards come with a side of sauerkraut, red cabbage, spicy brown mustard, and horseradish pickles

A La Carte Sausage

Paninis

The Gobbler Panini

$12.90

Turkey, roasted red peppers, provolone, spinach, tomato, pesto mayo

Italian Grinder Panini

$13.90

genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, red onion, provolone cheese, lettuce, mayo

Florentine Panini

$12.90

Fresh Spinach, Provolone, Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Roasted Red Peppers with pesto

French Ham ‘n Cheese (Jambon Beurre) Panini

$12.90

Smoked Hickory Ham, crème de brie, provolone and mustard

The Lunch Lady

$12.90

Salads

The Italian Salad

$12.90

Spinach, Greek Dressing, Carrots, Tomato, Cucumber

Pies

Cheese Pizza

$13.90

plain ‘ol cheese! add additional toppings for $1 each

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.90

classic

Sausage Pizza

$14.90

Italian sausage crumble add additional toppings for $1 each

T-Rex Pizza

$15.90

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Red Sauce, and Mozzarella add additional toppings for $1 each

Ham and Brie Pizza

$15.90

crème de brie base, ham add additional toppings for $1 each

Veggie Pesto Pizza

$14.90

Pesto sauce, Spinach, Roasted Red peppers, tomato and mozzarella add additional toppings for $1 each

Dogs

Chicago Ballpark Char-Dog

$10.90

Turano bun yellow mustard, chopped onions, green sweet pickle relish, dill pickle spear, tomato slices and sport peppers with a dash of celery salt!

Smoked Cheddar Bratwurst

$11.90

Turano bun with sauerkraut + mustard on a soft roll

1 Topping Dog

$8.90

Maxwell St. Polish

$11.90

Add Ons

Add Beer Cheese

$3.00

Side Of Ranch

Side Of Chips

$2.90

Little Chip

$1.00

Side Of Onion Dip

$3.00

Bar

Draft Beer

Arizona Light

Arizona Ranch Water LIME

Arizona Ranch Water TANGERINE

Bavarian Hefeweizen

Brown Cow Imperial Milk Stout

Cactus Valley Amber

CenPho Citrus IPA

Cinnamon Kolsch Brunch

Copper State IPA

Double 'Nix Strong IPA

Genuine Sunshine Lager

Hopaloosa Hazy IPA

Huss Belgian Quad

Huss Czech Pilsner

Huss Rotating Sour

Huss West Coast IPA 2.0

Husstler Milk Stout

Juicy Juicy IPA

Koffee Kolsch

Lil Chuckstar Hazy IPA

Rio Salado Mexican Lager

Scottsdale Blonde

Simple Machine Collab IPA

Pink Pineapple Haze

BA Dopplebock

Magic In The Ivy

Oude Zuippers

Papago Blueberry Wheat

Papago Cherry Blossom

Papago Coconut Joe

Papago Elsie's Irish Cream Stout

Papago Orange Blossom

Joes Black And Tan

Alaskan Amber

Alaskan Smoked Porter

Anchor Steam

Out of stock

Boon Gueze

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

Out of stock

Car Camper Hazy Pale Ale

Checkered Future

Chimay Grande Reserve

Chocolate Cherry KBS

Cider Corp Sangria

Out of stock

Citraholic

Delicious

Double Dales Imperial IPA

Dragoon IPA

Electric Sunshine

Guinness NITRO

Gulden Draak

Hazy Little Thing

Hop Launch

Hopocalypse Hazy DIPA

Humphrey's Hefe

Juicy Tempo

Karl Strauss Golden Stout

KBS

King Sue

Lost Viking NITRO

Mocha Machine

Mr. Pineapple

NBB Juicy Haze

Oceanfront Property

Petrus Chocolate Cherry Quad NITRO

Petrus Sour Framboise

Pseudo Sue

Recreational Juice

Redstone Black Rasp

Relax Hazy IPA

Rubeaus NITRO

Rumbler

Russell Kelly Mosaic

Sour Bound and Down

Speedway Stout

Swami's

Tempter IPA

The Shop Coffee Brown NITRO

Todd the Axe Man

Tropical Hazy Sour

Voodoo Ranger Juice Force

Wheels Gose Round

Out of stock

Zanjero Juicy

Sonorasaurus

Bottles & Cans

Alaskan Amber

$2.25

Railhead

$2.00

Sunset Amber

$2.25

Albright Pear

$3.25

Apple Pie A La Mode

$6.25

Bimini Twist Peach

$3.25

Concord Grape

$6.25

Lemongrass, Raspberry, & Tea

$6.25

Marlin Spike Pineapple Pear

$3.25

Brighter and Juicier No.1

$5.00

Disco Ninja

$4.25

Fresh Haze

$2.00

Gummi Frenzy

$5.50

Hazer Tag

$2.25

Hazing Arizona

$3.75

Hazy Angel

$3.00

Hazzy Little Thing

$2.25

Hopacalypse Hazy DIPA

$2.75

Hotshot Hazy IPA

$3.00

Infinite Haze

$2.50

JungleJack Tropical Hazy IPA

$2.25

King Sue

$5.50

MC2

$5.75

Modus Hoperandi

$2.25

Official Hazy IPA

$2.25

Photon

$4.50

Pseudo Sue

$4.00

Rocky Point Hazy

$4.00

See Forever

$2.75

Spellbinder

$5.25

Vivid Wild

$3.75

Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze

$2.25

Wavelength IPA

$5.00

Enjoy by 4/20

$3.50

Arizona Light Lager

$1.50

Cenpho Citrus IPA

$1.50

Copper State IPA

$1.50

Double 'Nix

$2.50

Hopaloosa Hazy IPA

$2.50

Juicy Juicy IPA

$1.50

Koffee Kolsch

$1.50

Low Lo Session IPA

$1.50

Papago Blueberry Wheat

$1.50

Papago Cherry Blossom

$1.50

Papago Coconut Joe

$1.50

Papago Orange Blossom

$1.50

Ranch Water Lime

$1.50

Ranch Water Tangerine

$1.50

Rio Salado Mexican Lager

$1.50

Scottsdale Blonde

$1.50

Cinnamon Vanilla Latte

$1.50

.394 San Diego Pale Ale

$2.25

4 Giant IPA

$3.00

Amalgamator

$4.00

Blood of the Unicorn

$3.50

Checkered Future

$2.25

Citraholic

$4.00

Cold Feet IPA

$4.50

Dark Side of the Mash

$4.75

Galloping Juice Grapefruit IPA

$2.75

Hop Venom

$2.50

Maharaja

$3.00

Mesa Guava IPA

$2.25

Monsoon IPA

$4.00

Myrcenary

$3.00

Nordic Spring

$2.75

Project Dank

$5.00

Rumbler

$3.75

Swami's

$2.75

Turnout IPA

$3.75

Two Hearted Ale

$2.25

Victory or Death

$2.25

Voodoo Ranger Danger Beach IPA

$2.25

Voodoo Ranger Fruit Force IPA

$2.25

Weekend Vibes

$2.50

Bavik Super Pils

$2.00

Choice Helles Lager

$3.50

Cold Snacks

$1.50

Coors Banquet

$1.50

Dragoon Pils

$2.00

Hamms

$1.00

Hatch Chili Golden Ale

$3.50

Japanese Lager

$4.00

Marble Pilsner

$2.25

Strawberry Blonde

$2.00

Surly Hell

$2.50

Uzeny Smoked Pils

$4.00

Old Style

$1.50

Chapman Pils

$4.00

Radeberger Pils

$1.75

Free Wave

$7.00

Henry's Orange Cream

$5.00

Henry's Root Beer

$5.00

Sedona Sparkling

$5.00

Cerveza Atletica

$7.00

Upside Dawn

$7.00

Unsweetened Yerba

$5.00

Classic Gold Yerba

$5.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Cherry Hibiscus Hard Kombucha

$2.72

Loverboy Half & Half Sparkling Hard Tea

$2.75

Loverboy Half & Half Sparkling Hard Tea

$2.75

Loverboy Mango Pear Sparkling Hard Tea

$2.75

Loverboy Pineapple Hibiscus Sparkling Hard Tea

$2.75

Coconut Cruise

$2.50

Mango Day Dream

$2.50

Midnight Painkiller

$2.50

Passion Fruit Punch

$2.50

Simply Spiked Blueberry Lemonade

$2.25

Simply Spiked Lemonade

$2.25

Simply Spiked Strawberry Lemonade

$2.25

Simply Spiked Watermellon Lemonade

$2.25

Steigl Hard Radler Cherry

$2.50

Blackberry Cobler Sour

$4.00

Boysenberry Sour

$4.50

Dragon Fandango

$7.25

Framboise Rose Gose

$2.25

Monk's Cafe Flemish Sour

$2.75

Neonic OJ

$3.50

Seaquench Ale

$2.25

Sippin Pretty

$2.25

Strawberry Rhubarb Sour

$2.50

Tiny Esses

$5.25

Sour Monkey

$2.50

Campfire Stout

$4.50

Malpais

$3.25

Moose Drool

$2.50

Peanut Butter Milk Stout

$2.50

Piehole Porter

$2.50

Sleeper POW Day BA Stout

$5.75

Vanilla Caramel Porter

$2.00

White Russian Imperial Stout

$3.50

Abnormalweisse

$2.50

Double White Tripple Berry

$2.25

Englemanns Elixer Prickly Pear Ale

$4.00

Kristal Weissbier

$4.75

Prickly Pear Wheat

$2.00

V. Beauregarde

$2.00

White Rascal

$2.00

Weihn Dunkleweiss

$4.00

Vanilla Bean Cinnamon Stick

$23.50

Wine

Freakshow Cab Sauv

$10.00

Freakshow Chard

$10.00

Sophia Rose

$10.00

