Papago Brewing Co. Papago Brewing - Mesa
No reviews yet
1033 North Dobson Road
Mesa, AZ 85201
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Food
CHICAGO DOG SPECIAL
Nibbles
Boards
3 Sausage Board
Local sausages made at Schreiner's Fine Sausages. All boards come with a side of sauerkraut, red cabbage, spicy brown mustard, and horseradish pickles
Sausage + Pretzel Board
Local sausages made at Schreiner's Fine Sausages. All boards come with a side of sauerkraut, red cabbage, spicy brown mustard, and horseradish pickles
3 Sausage + Pretzel Board
Local sausages made at Schreiner's Fine Sausages. All boards come with a side of sauerkraut, red cabbage, spicy brown mustard, and horseradish pickles
A La Carte Sausage
Paninis
The Gobbler Panini
Turkey, roasted red peppers, provolone, spinach, tomato, pesto mayo
Italian Grinder Panini
genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, red onion, provolone cheese, lettuce, mayo
Florentine Panini
Fresh Spinach, Provolone, Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Roasted Red Peppers with pesto
French Ham ‘n Cheese (Jambon Beurre) Panini
Smoked Hickory Ham, crème de brie, provolone and mustard
The Lunch Lady
Pies
Cheese Pizza
plain ‘ol cheese! add additional toppings for $1 each
Pepperoni Pizza
classic
Sausage Pizza
Italian sausage crumble add additional toppings for $1 each
T-Rex Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Red Sauce, and Mozzarella add additional toppings for $1 each
Ham and Brie Pizza
crème de brie base, ham add additional toppings for $1 each
Veggie Pesto Pizza
Pesto sauce, Spinach, Roasted Red peppers, tomato and mozzarella add additional toppings for $1 each
Dogs
Chicago Ballpark Char-Dog
Turano bun yellow mustard, chopped onions, green sweet pickle relish, dill pickle spear, tomato slices and sport peppers with a dash of celery salt!
Smoked Cheddar Bratwurst
Turano bun with sauerkraut + mustard on a soft roll