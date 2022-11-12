Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pappy's St. Paul 1783 MARYLAND AVE E

review star

No reviews yet

1783 MARYLAND AVE E

SAINT PAUL, MN 55119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly Sand Steak or Chicken
#4.Philly Steak combo
6 wings +FF

Appetizers

Fries

$3.49+

Onion Rings

$4.69

Mozz Sticks 6 Pc

$4.99

Cheese Curds

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.69

Okra

$4.29

Hush Puppies

$4.29

Potato Wedges

$4.99

Brded Mushrooms

$4.69

Pizza Puff + FF

$5.99

Pizza puff no ff

$4.99

8pc Mac & cheese wedges

$5.99

Chili Cheese FF

$5.29

Waffle FF

$4.69

Gyro Cheese Fries

$10.98

Pappy's Combos

#1 Gyro Combo

$11.79

#2.Italian Beef Meal

$13.99

#3.Gyr Burg +Chz Comb

$11.79

#4.Philly Steak combo

$11.79

#5(2 Hot Dog) combo

$9.99

#6.Maxwell Polish combo

$9.99

#7(4pc Wings) w. Drink

$10.49

#8.Fish Combo(2 item) w drink

$16.99

#6.Polish Chicago combo

$9.99

#7 Quesadilla combo

$8.99

6wings w drink

$10.99

#9. (4Tenders +FF+Drink)

$9.99

Sandwiches

Gyro

$7.49

Philly Sand Steak or Chicken

$7.49+

Italian Beef Sandwich

$9.49+

Meat Lovers Sandwich

$7.49+

Buffalo Chicken Philly

$6.99+

Gyro Philly Mix Sandwich

$7.49+

Mafia Steak Sandwich

$8.99+

Italian Combination Sandwich

$10.99+

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$9.49+

Chick Sandwich: Grilled or Crispy

$6.49

Chez Cheder Beef

$9.49+

Rib Eye Steak Sandwich

$9.99

DBL Italian sausage

$8.99

Gyro Philly on pita

$7.49

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$7.99

Corn Beef & Swiss Sandwich

$7.99

Italian sausage

$7.99

Burrito

$8.99

Chicken Gyro

$6.99

Quesadilla

$7.99

Burgers/Dogs/Polish

1/3 Lb Char Broiled Burger

$7.99

1/3 Gyro Chz Burger

$8.99

1/3 Maxwell ST Burger

$7.99

Big Billy w bacon

$9.99

Mush Sws Burg

$7.99

Chicago Dog

$4.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.99

Dbl 1/3 Chz Burg

$9.99

Max St Polish

$6.99

Polish Chi Style

$6.99

BBQ Ring Burger

$7.99

Patty Melt

$7.99

Spicy Baja burger

$7.99

Whole Wings

4 Wings + FF

$8.99

6 wings +FF

$11.99

10 Wings +FF

$17.99

15 wings +FF

$23.69

20 Wings+FF

$28.99

30 Wings+FF

$36.99

20 Wings No FF

$26.99

30wings No FF

$33.99

50 wings No FF

$61.99

75 Wings No Ff

$85.99

100 Wings no FF

$159.99

200 Wings No Ff

$269.99

300 wings no ff

$370.99

Party Wings

4 Party wings

$8.99

6 Party wings

$11.99

10 Party wings

$16.95

15 Party wings

$19.99

20 Party wings

$26.99

20 Party wings no ff

$23.99

30 party wings

$37.00

30 party wings no ff

$34.00

4 nuggets

$5.99

6 nuggets

$6.99

3 Pc Tenders w/F.F.

$10.99

6 Pc Tenders w/F.F.

$16.99

10 Tenders w/F.F

$22.99

30 Tenders NO Fries

$40.00

Fish

Cat Fish (Fillet)

$13.99+

Tilapia

$13.99+

Perch

$13.99+

Fish Sandwich NO FF

$7.99

Catfish Nuggets

$7.99+

Gizzards

$9.99+

12 Catfish

$45.00

Shrimp Basket

$7.99

Med shrimp

$14.99+

Jumbo Shrimp

$14.99+

Fish Sandwich FF

$9.99

12 Catfish No FF

$45.00

20 Catfish No FF

$85.00

Fish Combos & DRINK

Fish Comb (2 Items)

$15.99

Fish Comb (3 Items)

$17.99

Fish Comb (4Items)

$21.49

Fish Combo (5 items)

$23.99

#9(2cat Med Shrimp)w drink

$17.99

#10(2Tendrs +2 perch )

$15.99

#11 (cat nuggts +gizrds )

$15.99

#12 (2 cat +4 wings)

$17.99

#13 (nuggets +4 wings)

$15.99

#15 (2Talpia +Md Shrimp)

$17.99

#16(med shrimp +4 wings)

$15.99

#17(gizzards+4 wings)

$15.99

Salads

Garden Salad Small

$4.99

Garden Salad Large

$7.99

SM Caesar Salad

$5.99

LG Caesar Salad

$8.99

3 OZ Cole Slaw

$0.76

large Cole Slaw

$5.99

Sm Greek salad

$4.99

Lg Greek salad

$8.99

DINNER PLATS

Gyro Plate

$15.99

8 OZ sirloin steak

$13.99

11OZ sirloin steak

$15.99

Pappy's comb (Steak & chicken)

$15.99

Grilled Chicken breast Dinner plate

$13.99

Fajita Chicken or Steak

$14.99

Jerk chicken

$13.99

Gyro rice bowl

$12.99

Gyro Cheese Fries

$10.99

Quesadilla Combo

$7.99

1 Lb Gyro Meat

$10.99

Pasta

Spaghetti

$5.99

Alfredo

$5.99

Penne pasta

$5.99

Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Dessert

10 chorro

$2.99

Chz Cake

$3.99

Cookies

$1.99

Pound Cake

$2.49

Brownie

$1.99

Kids Menu

Kids Burger W FF

$5.99

Chic Nuggets Kids

$5.99

Pizza Stuff + FF

$5.99

2 tenders +FF

$5.99

Dog ketchup only + FF

$5.99

Mozz Stix + FF

$5.99

Beverages

Can Pop

$1.20

Fountain Soda

$1.99+

Kids Juice

$1.00

Monster

$2.99

Sm Water

$1.00

Lg Water

$1.49

Mistic

$2.49

Snapple

$2.50

Juice

$2.59

Coffee

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.29

Bottle Pop

$2.29
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the Authentic Chicago street food.

Website

Location

1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL, MN 55119

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Unison Restaurant and Banquet
orange starNo Reviews
1800 white bear avenue maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
V & I Best Steak House
orange starNo Reviews
1676 White Bear Ave N Saint Paul, MN 55106
View restaurantnext
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
735 White Bear Ave Saint Paul, MN 55106
View restaurantnext
Mekong BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
1058 Maryland Ave E Saint Paul, MN 55106
View restaurantnext
Smok'N Outdoors BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
1409 Arcade Street St. Paul, MN 55106
View restaurantnext
5-8 Club - Maplewood - 2289 Minnehaha Ave E
orange starNo Reviews
2289 Minnehaha Ave E Maplewood, MN 55119
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in SAINT PAUL

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks (Maplewood)
orange star4.7 • 8,710
3088 White Bear Ave N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near SAINT PAUL
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston