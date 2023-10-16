PIZZA

CHEESE

SMALL CHEESE PIZZA

$9.00

MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA

$11.00

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

$13.00

1 TOPPING

SMALL 1 TOPPING

$10.00

MEDIUM 1 TOPPING

$12.00

LARGE 1 TOPPING

$14.00

2 TOPPING

SMALL 2 TOPPING

$11.00

MEDIUM 2 TOPPING

$14.00

LARGE 2 TOPPING

$16.00

3 TOPPING

SMALL 3 TOPPING

$12.00

MEDIUM 3 TOPPING

$15.00

LARGE 3 TOPPING

$17.00

4 TOPPINGS

SMALL 4 TOPPINGS

$14.00

MEDIUM 4 TOPPINGS

$16.00

LARGE 4 TOPPINGS

$19.00

VEGETARIAN

Spinach, Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives & Banana peppers.

SMALL VEGETARIAN

$16.00

MEDIUM VEGETARIAN

$18.00

LARGE VEGETARIAN

$20.00

MEAT LOVERS

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef & Ham

SMALL MEAT LOVER

$16.00

MEDIUM MEAT LOVER

$18.00

LARGE MEAT LOVER

$20.00

HOUSE SPECIAL

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham, Onions, Bell Pepper & Mushroom

SMALL HOUSE SPECIAL

$17.00

MEDIUM HOUSE SPECIAL

$19.00

LARGE HOUSE SPECIAL

$21.00

JUMBO SLICES

CHEESE SLICE

$6.00

1 TOPPING SLICE

$7.00

2 TOPPING SLICE

$8.00

3 TOPPING SLICE

$9.00

4 TOPPING SLICE

$10.00

HOUSE SPECIAL SLICE

$12.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham, Onions, Bell Pepper & Mushroom

VEGETARIAN SLICE

$12.00

Spinach, Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives & Banana peppers.

MEAT LOVER SLICE

$10.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef & Ham

PITAS

Vegetarian Pita

$8.00

Served with Cheese, Tomatoes, Lettuce, and Tzatziki sauce.

Spinach Pita

$8.00

Served with Cheese, Tomatoes, Lettuce, and Tzatziki sauce.

Gyro

$10.00

Served with Cheese, Tomatoes, Lettuce, and Tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Pita

$10.00

Served with Cheese, Tomatoes, Lettuce, and Tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Super Pita

$13.00

Served with Cheese, Tomatoes, Lettuce, and Tzatziki sauce.

Gyro Super Pita

$13.00

Served with Cheese, Tomatoes, Lettuce, and Tzatziki sauce.

Plain Pita

$2.00

Plain Pita Cheese

$3.00

SALADS

SMALL

SMALL TOSS SALAD

$7.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Cucumbers, and Cheese

SMALL CHEF SALAD

$8.00

with Ham, Pepperoni, and Turkey Breast

SMALL GREEK SALAD

$8.00

with Olives, Banana Peppers, and Feta Cheese

SMALL TUNA SALAD

$8.00

MEDIUM

MEDIUM TOSS SALAD

$8.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Cucumbers, and Cheese

MEDIUM CHEF SALAD

$9.00

with Ham, Pepperoni, and Turkey Breast

MEDIUM GREEK SALAD

$9.00

with Olives, Banana Peppers, and Feta Cheese

MEDIUM TUNA SALAD

$9.00

LARGE

LARGE TOSS SALAD

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Cucumbers, and Cheese

LARGE CHEF SALAD

$10.00

with Ham, Pepperoni, and Turkey Breast

LARGE GREEK SALAD

$10.00

with Olives, Banana Peppers, and Feta Cheese

LARGE TUNA SALAD

$10.00

PASTA

SPAGHETTI

SPAGHETTI WITH MARINARA SAUCE

$8.00

SPAGHETTI WITH MARINARA SAUCE & CHEESE

$9.00

SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS, SAUCE & CHEESE

$11.00

SPAGHETTI MEAT LOVER

$14.00

LASAGNA

LASAGNA WITH SAUCE & CHEESE

$10.00

LASAGNA WITH MEATBALL, SAUCE & CHEESE

$14.00

LASAGNA MEATLOVER WITH SAUCE AND CHEESE

$14.00

MANICOTTI

MANICOTTI WITH CHEESE

$9.00

MANICOTTI MEATLOVER WITH SAUCE & CHEESE

$14.00

STUFFED SHELLS

STUFFED SHELLS WITH SAUCE & CHEESE

$9.00

STUFFED SHELLS MEATLOVERS WITH SAUCE & CHEESE

$14.00

PASCALI'S SPECIALTIES

STROMBOLI

REG STROMBOLI

$11.00

Ham, Pepperoni & Cheese

CHEESE STROMBOLI

$10.00

Cheese Only

VEGETARIAN STROMBOLI

$18.00

Spinach, Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives & Banana peppers.

STEAK STROMBOLI

$11.00

Steak & Cheese

CHICKEN STROMBOLI

$11.00

Chicken & Cheese

GYRO STROMBOLI

$11.00

Gyro & Cheese

MEAT LOVER STROMBOLI

$15.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham & Cheese

LASAGNA STROMBOLI

$14.00

Lasagna Sheets & Cheese

HOUSE SPECIAL STROMBOLI

$20.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham, Bell Pepper, Onions, Mushrooms & Cheese

KIELBASA STROMBOLI

$12.00

Coarse Smoked Sausage & Cheese

HOTDOG STROMBOLI

$12.00

Steamed Sausage & Cheese

1 TOPPING STROMBOLI

$10.00

2 TOPPING STROMBOLI

$12.00

3 TOPPING STROMBOLI

$13.00

4 TOPPING STROMBOLI

$15.00

5 TOPPING STROMBOLI

$16.00

6 TOPPING STROMBOLI

$17.00

7 TOPPING STROMBOLI

$18.00

8 TOPPING STROMBOLI

$19.00

CALZONE

REG CALZONE

$11.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Cheese & Ricotta Cheese

CHEESE CALZONE

$10.00

Cheese & Ricotta Cheese

VEGETARIAN CALZONE

$18.00

Spinach, Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Onions, Black Olives, Banana Peppers & Ricotta Cheese

STEAK CALZONE

$11.00

Steak, Cheese & Ricotta Cheese

CHICKEN CALZONE

$11.00

Chicken, Cheese & Ricotta Cheese

GYRO CALZONE

$11.00

Gyro, Cheese & Ricotta Cheese

MEAT LOVER CALZONE

$15.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Ham & Ricotta Cheese

LASAGNA CALZONE

$14.00

Lasagna & Ricotta Cheese

1 TOPPING CALZONE

$10.00

2 TOPPING CALZONE

$12.00

3 TOPPING CALZONE

$13.00

4 TOPPING CALZONE

$15.00

5 TOPPING CALZONE

$16.00

6 TOPPING CALZONE

$17.00

7 TOPPING CALZONE

$18.00

8 TOPPING CALZONE

$19.00

SUBS

Vegetarian Sub

$10.00

Mayo, Cheese, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and our own house dressing.

Turkey Breast Sub

$10.00

Mayo, Cheese, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and our own house dressing.

Ham Sub

$10.00

Mayo, Cheese, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and our own house dressing.

Italian Sub

$10.00

Ham, Turkey, Pepperoni, Mayo, Cheese, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and our own house dressing.

Super Sub

$10.00

Ham, Turkey, Sausage, Mayo, Cheese, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and our own house dressing.

Pepperoni Sub

$10.00

Mayo, Cheese, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and our own house dressing.

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Mayo, Cheese, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and our own house dressing.

Philly Stake and Cheese

$10.00

Mayo, Cheese, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and our own house dressing.

Philly Stake and Cheese with Mushrooms

$11.00

Mayo, Cheese, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and our own house dressing.

Philly Chicken

$10.00

Mayo, Cheese, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and our own house dressing.

Tuna Sub

$10.00

Mayo, Cheese, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and our own house dressing.

Meat Lovers Sub With 4 Meats

$11.00

Mayo, Cheese, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and our own house dressing.

SIDES

12" Garlic Bread

$3.00

12" Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.00

12" Garlic Bread with Sauce and Cheese

$5.00

Cheese Sticks

$7.00

CHICKEN WINGS 8

$12.00

CHICKEN WINGS 4

$6.00

SMALL French Fries

$3.00

MEDIUM French Fries

$4.00

LARGE French Fries

$5.00

DRINKS AND DESSERTS

DRINKS

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

CAN DRINK

$2.00

WATER CUP

$1.00

GATORADE

$2.50

DESSERTS

BAKLAVA

$4.00

CHEESECAKE

$4.00

CANNOLI

$4.00

COCONUT CAKE

$4.00

DANISH

$3.00

BAKLAVA CHEESECAKE

$6.00

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$6.00

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$5.00

TIRAMISU

$6.00

TIRAMISU CAKE

$6.00