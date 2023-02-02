Restaurant header imageView gallery

PB Sushi 1203 Garnet Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1203 Garnet Ave

San Diego, CA 92109

Popular Items

Creamy Crunchy Roll
Alaska Roll
Tiger Roll

Bottled Beer

12oz Sapporo Bottle Small

$3.99

Super dry with clean taste, while retaining the full body flavor. Ideal choice for any beer lover seeking a fine lager with a refreshing flavor and moderately light body.

20.3 Sapporo Bottle Large

$6.99

Super dry with clean taste, while retaining the full body flavor. Ideal choice for any beer lover seeking a fine lager with a refreshing flavor and moderately light body.

Aasahi Bottle

$6.50

Born out of a desire to create a beer that would compliment food, asahi super dry quality became the most popular beer in Japan

Kirin Bottle

$7.50

Special premium reserve beer, yielding a unique complex flavor with a smooth finish, this is a great beer that goes with everything.

Kirn Light Bottle

$7.50

Kirin light has just 90 calories(per 12 oz) and a full flavor. Kirin Light is one of the few great world-class light beers.

Sapporo Draft

$4.95

Sapporo Pitcher

$16.00

Sapporo Draft

$4.95

Sapporo Pitcher

$16.00

Sakerita

$9.00

Appetizers

Miso Soup

$2.00

Agedashi Tofu

$4.50

Baked Mussels

$6.00

2 Pieces

Carpaccio Salmon

$12.00

4 Pieces

Carpaccio Yellowtail

$12.00

4 Pieces

Chicken Karrage

$7.00

5 Pieces

Edamame

$4.00

Garlic Edamame

$5.00

Gyoza

$5.00

6 Pieces

Hiyayakko

$4.00

Honeymoon Special

$13.00

Oyster Shooter

$8.00

Rice

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Shumai

$5.00

4 Pieces

Spring Rolls

$4.00

4 Pieces

Takoyaki

$5.00

3 Pieces

Tuna Tartare

$14.00

Asparagus Tempura

$4.00

3 Pieces

Calamari Tempura

$6.00

6 Pieces

Salmon Tempura

$9.00

4 Pieces

Shrimp Tempura

$9.00

5 Pieces

Vegetable Tempura

$5.00

6 Pieces

Mixed Tempura

$6.00

Roll 1

Alaska Roll

$13.00

6-8 Pieces

Avocado Roll

$6.00

6-8 Pieces

California Roll

$7.00

6-8 Pieces

Baja Roll

$14.00

6-8 Pieces

Baja Veggie Roll

$11.00

6-8 Pieces

Big Shot Roll

$14.00

6-8 Pieces

Caterpillar Roll

$13.00

6-8 Pieces

Ceviche Roll

$14.00

6-8 Pieces

Creamy Crunchy Roll

$14.00

6-8 Pieces

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

6-8 Pieces

Dallas Roll

$14.00

6-8 Pieces

Diablo Roll

$16.00

6-8 Pieces

Dragon Roll

$14.00

6-8 Pieces

Eel Roll

$10.00

6-8 Pieces

Fire Fire Roll

$14.00

6-8 Pieces

Garnet Roll

$14.00

6-8 Pieces

Golden Tiger Roll

$13.00

6-8 Pieces

Hanabi Roll

$14.00

6-8 Pieces

Hawaiian Roll

$13.00

6-8 Pieces

Ninja Roll

$12.00

6-8 Pieces

Ocean Beach Roll

$14.00

6-8 Pieces

Oh No! Roll

$13.00

6-8 Pieces

Pacific Pier Roll

$19.00

5 Pieces

PB Roll

$14.00

6-8 Pieces

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

6-8 Pieces

Pokie Roll

$14.00

6-8 Pieces

Protein Roll

$16.00

6-8 Pieces

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

6-8 Pieces

Red Dragon Roll

$14.00

6-8 Pieces

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

6-8 Pieces

Roll 2

Salmon Roll

$8.00

6-8 Pieces

Salmon Lemon Roll

$15.00

6-8 Pieces

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

6-8 Pieces

Samurai Roll

$15.00

6-8 Pieces

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

6-8 Pieces

Snow Crab Roll

$11.00

6-8 Pieces

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$11.00

6-8 Pieces

Sorrento Roll

$13.00

6-8 Pieces

Special Dynamite Roll

$16.00

6-8 Pieces

Spicy Albacore Roll

$14.00

6-8 Pieces

Spicy Bomb Roll

$14.00

6-8 Pieces

Spicy Crispy Roll

$14.00

6-8 Pieces

Spicy Dragon Roll

$15.00

6-8 Pieces

Spicy Langostino Roll

$14.00

6-8 Pieces

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

6-8 Pieces

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

6-8 Pieces

Sun of the Beach Roll

$16.00

6-8 Pieces

Sunrise Roll

$14.00

6-8 Pieces

Sunset Roll

$14.00

6-8 Pieces

Tiger Roll

$15.00

6-8 Pieces

Tuna Garlic Roll

$14.00

6-8 Pieces

Vegas Roll

$13.00

6-8 Pieces

Veggie Roll

$9.00

6-8 Pieces

Veggie Tempura Roll

$10.00

6-8 Pieces

X-Girl Friend Roll

$16.00

6-8 Pieces

Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

6-8 Pieces

Zen Roll

$16.00

6-8 Pieces

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

6-8 Pieces

Tuna Roll

$9.00

6-8 Pieces

Salad

House Salad

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Pokie Salad

$15.00

Seasweed Salad

$6.00

Spicy Seafood Salad

$14.00

Shrimp Sunomono

$7.00

Tako Sunomono

$7.00

Specialty: Salmon

$14.00

Specialty: Seared Tuna

$15.00

Specialty: Assorted Fish

$15.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Hot Green Tea

$1.50

Iced Green Tea

$2.50

Ramune

$4.00

Entree/Bento

Bulgogi Entree

$18.00

Chicken Katsu Entree

$17.00

Chicken Teriyaki Entree

$15.00

Kalbi Entree

$22.00

PB Chicken Entree

$16.00

Saba Shioyaki Entree

$15.00

Salmon Teriyaki Entree

$19.00

Spicy Chicken Entree

$17.00

Chef's Sashimi Dinner Entree

$23.00

Noodles/Tapas

Bulgogi Tapas

$15.00

Chicken Katsu Tapas

$13.00

Chicken Teryaki Tapas

$10.00

Kalbi Tapas

$18.00

PB Chicken Tapas

$12.00

Salmon Teriyaki Tapas

$15.00

Spicy Chicken Tapas

$12.00

Beef Yaki Udon

$13.00

Chicken Yaki Udon

$12.00

Seafood Yaki Udon

$16.00

Shrimp Yaki Udon

$15.00

Vegetable Yaki Udon

$9.00

Chicken Yaki Soba

$12.00

Vegetable Yaki Soba

$9.00

Beef Yaki Soba

$13.00

Seafood Yaki Soba

$16.00

Shrimp Yaki Soba

$15.00

Seafood Udon Soup

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura Udon Soup

$11.00

Vegetable Udon Soup

$8.00

Miso Ramen

$10.00

Tonkotsu Ramen

$10.00

Seafood Ramen

$7.00

Nigiri

Avocado Nigiri

$3.00

2 Piece

Albacore Nigiri

$7.00

2 Piece

Flying Fish Egg Nigiri

$6.00

2 Piece

Fresh Water Eel Nigiri

$7.50

2 Piece

Halibut Nigiri

$4.00

2 Piece

Inari Nigiri

$7.00

2 Piece

Mackerel Nigiri

$7.00

2 Piece

Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

2 Piece

Octopus Nigiri

$7.00

2 Piece

Salmon Egg (Ikura) Nigiri

$7.00

2 Piece

Scallop Nigiri

$6.00

2 Piece

Shrimp Nigiri

$6.00

2 Piece

Smelt Egg (Masago) Nigiri

$6.00

2 Piece

Squid Nigiri

$5.50

2 Piece

Surf Clam Nigiri

$5.50

2 Piece

Sweet Egg (Tamago) Nigiri

$5.00

2 Piece

Tuna Nigiri

$7.00

2 Piece

White Fish Nigiri

$5.50

2 Piece

Yellow Tail Nigiri

$7.00

2 Piece

Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$11.50

5 Piece

Mackerel Sashimi

$10.00

5 Piece

Octopus Sashimi

$10.00

5 Piece

Salmon Sashimi

$12.50

5 Piece

Shrimp Sashimi

$9.00

5 Piece

Smelt Egg (Masago) Sashimi

$8.00

5 Piece

Squid Sashimi

$9.00

5 Piece

Surf Clam Sashimi

$12.00

5 Piece

Sweet Egg (Tamago) Sashimi

$8.00

5 Piece

Tuna Sashimi

$15.00

5 Piece

White Fish Sashimi

$10.00

5 Piece

Yellowtail Sashimi

$13.00

5 Piece

Sake

House Sake Bottle

$5.50

sho chiku bai extra dry focused bamboo aroma with flavor of fresh citrus and minerals.

Strawberry Nigori Bottle

$14.00

10.15oz - unfiltered - This sake beautifullly combies the mellow, sweet, and full body flavor of unfiltered nigori sake with the fresh, tangy, and sweet flavor of strawberries. A sake that will appeal to fans of sweet and fruity drinks alike.

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Bottle

$12.00

12.7oz - A rich and thick coconut, custard in sweet honey dew menlon flavor with green banana and pineapple fragrance and a hint of tropical fruits.

Funaguchi Kikusui Bottle

$10.00

6.7oz - an un-pasteurized and undiluted type of sake. It is very delicate and rich, yet light in taste. Funguachi presents slightly sweet flavor that pairs great with sushi.

Hakutsuri Superior Bottle

$13.00

8.4oz - A refreshing clean and gentle taste with elegant flavor

Kikusi Bottle

$19.00

10.5oz - A sweet aroma of rose and mandarin orange with a clean and spicy finish.

Kurosawa Bottle

$19.00

10.5oz - Slightly sweet with a burst of flavor followed by a fresh acidity accompanied with a rich and dry finish. Pairs great with sashimi.

Hana Awaka Bottle

$13.00Out of stock

Refreshing sparkling sake. Gently sweet with balanced tartness. Complements sweet dishes or dessert.

Sho Chiky Bai Gingo Bottle

$10.00

10.15oz - Clean and grassy aromatic sake awakens the senses with hings of vanilla, nectarine and fruity flavors.

Mio Sparkling Sake Bottle

$19.00

Onikoroshi

Well-balanced mild sake. A slight sweetness stems from its elegant aroma and moderate dryness.

Koubota Sen-Ju

Full banana cream pie aroma with spicy flavors of clove and nutmeg.

Matcha Nigori Bottle

$12.00

10.15oz - unfiltered - Perfect combination of green tea matcha and nigori

Kubota Heki-Ju

Nutmeg, pear, and grape flavors paired with brandy and sugarcane.

Kubota Man-ju

Honey and rose aroma with apple and pear spiced tart flavors

Green Grape Dew

$12.00

Korea's most popular cocktail, Soju. Perfect blend of grapefruit and soju.

Grapefruit Dew

$12.00

Korea's most popular cocktail, Soju. Perfect blend of grapefruit and soju.

House Sake Shot

$1.00

sho chiku bai extra dry focused bamboo aroma with flavor of fresh citrus and minerals.

Hand Roll

California Hand Roll

$5.00

1 Piece-Cone Shaped

Eel Hand Roll

$6.00

1 Piece-Cone Shaped

Philadelphia Hand Roll

$7.00

1 Piece-Cone Shaped

Salmon Hand Roll

$7.00

1 Piece-Cone Shaped

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$6.00

1 Piece-Cone Shaped

Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

$7.00

1 Piece-Cone Shaped

Soft Shell Crab Hand Roll

$7.00

1 Piece-Cone Shaped

Spicy California Hand Roll

$5.00

1 Piece-Cone Shaped

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$7.00

1 Piece-Cone Shaped

Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$6.00

1 Piece-Cone Shaped

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$6.00

1 Piece-Cone Shaped

Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll

$7.00

1 Piece-Cone Shaped

Tuna Hand Roll

$7.00

1 Piece-Cone Shaped

Yellowtail Hand Roll

$7.00

1 Piece-Cone Shaped

Sushi/Sashimi Combo

8 Piece Sashimi

$21.50

12 Piece Sashimi

$30.00

18 Piece Thin Salmon Sashimi

$33.50

20 Piece Sashimi

$47.00

California Roll Combo

$21.50

Eel Roll Combo

$24.50

Shrimp Temp Roll Combo

$28.50

Special Sushi Combo

$45.00

Cirashi

$26.00

Special Menu

Halibut Sushi

Halibut Sashimi

Toro Sushi

$15.00

Toro Sashimi

$15.00

Tuna Blue Fin Sushi

$8.00

Tuna Blue Fin Sashimi

$8.00

Uni Sushi

$13.00

Uni Sashimi

$13.00

3 Piece Oyster Special

$6.00

6 Oyster Special

$12.00

1 Dozen Oyster Special

$24.00

1+1 Salmon Kama

$9.00

Hamachi Kama

$9.00

Albacore Poke Bowl

$14.00

Salmon Poke Bowl

$14.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$14.00

Sashimi Bowl

$16.00

Chicken Teri Entree Lunch Special

$12.95

Glass Wine

Bottle Mezz Pinot Grigio

$21.00

Glass Mezz Pinot Grigio

$8.50

Bottle L. Lohr Cabernet

$34.00

Glass L. Lohr Cabernet

$10.50

Glass Yellowtail Cabernet

$6.50

Bottle Yellowtail Chardonnay

$18.00

Glass Yellowtail Chardonnay

$6.50

Bottle J. Lohr Merlot

$21.00

Glass J. Lohr Merlot

$8.50

Glass Yellowtail Merlot

$6.50

Bottle Contadino Pinot Grigio

$18.00

Glass Contadino Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Bottle Yellowtail Merlot

$18.00

Bottle Yellowtail Cabernet

$18.00

Glass House Cabernet

$6.00

Bottle J. Lohr Chardonnay

$34.00

Glass J. Lohr Chardonnay

$10.50

Glass Plum Wine

$4.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We try our best to cater to the needs of our customers; thus, our customers always keep coming back! It may also be the simple fact that here at PB Sushi we know how to have a good time. We believe in mixing a little business with pleasure. Spend some quality time with one of our chefs and they will undoubtedly spoil you with a little taste of heaven. PB Sushi also offers an extensive menu that everyone can and will enjoy. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1203 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

