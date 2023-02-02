PB Sushi 1203 Garnet Ave
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
We try our best to cater to the needs of our customers; thus, our customers always keep coming back! It may also be the simple fact that here at PB Sushi we know how to have a good time. We believe in mixing a little business with pleasure. Spend some quality time with one of our chefs and they will undoubtedly spoil you with a little taste of heaven. PB Sushi also offers an extensive menu that everyone can and will enjoy. Come in and enjoy!
1203 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109
