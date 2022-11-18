Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Pelican Grill 3142 E Nasa Pkwy

review star

No reviews yet

3142 E nasa pkwy

Seabrook, TX 77586

Popular Items

Corned Beef Hash
Veggie Omelet
Fruity Hot Cake

Favorites

The Driller

The Driller

$12.95

Two strips of bacon and two sausage patties with three eggs any style. Served with toast and a side of your choice.

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$11.95

Our homemade Corned Beef Hash cooked on the grill with two eggs any style. Served with toast and a side of your choice

Southerner's Special

Southerner's Special

$12.95

Your choice of our famous chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken topped with homemade white gravy, two eggs any style Served with toast and side of your choice.

Eagle's Nest

Eagle's Nest

$12.95

Diced ham, bacon, sausage, green bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions mixed with 2 scrambled eggs on top of hash browns and covered in homemade white gravy sauce, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of toast.

Daily

Daily

$9.95

Your choice of 2 strips of bacon, or 2 sausage patties with 2 eggs any style. Served with toast and a side of your choice.

Good Ol' Fashioned

Good Ol' Fashioned

$7.95

Your choice of a single strip of bacon, or one sausage patty with one egg any style. Served with toast and a side of your choice.

Egg's Benedict

Classic Benedict

Classic Benedict

$12.95

Two poached eggs stacked on top of a slice of honey ham and an English muffin

Bacon Avocado Benedict

Bacon Avocado Benedict

$13.95

Two poached eggs stacked on top of sliced avocado, bacon, and an English muffin.

Smoked Salmon Benedict

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$14.95

Two poached eggs stacked on top of smoked salmon, spinach, and corn bread.

Crab Cake Benedict

Crab Cake Benedict

$14.95

Two poached eggs stacked on top of homemade crab cakes and an English muffin.

BENNY VEGETABLE

BENNY VEGETABLE

$12.95

Two poached eggs stacked on top of mixed vegetables. Served with your choice of toast.

1/2 Egg's Benedict

1/2 Classic Egg Benedict

$8.95

1/2 Bacon Avocado Benedict

$9.95

1/2 Smoke Salmon Benedict

$11.95

1/2 Crab Cake Benedict

$11.95

1/2 Veggie Benedict

$8.95

Breakfast Sandwich

Reuben Breakfast Sandwich

Reuben Breakfast Sandwich

$13.95

Corned beef, sauerkraut, overhard eggs, Swiss cheese and 1,000 island dressing, on top of 2 English muffins.

Sourdough Sandwich

Sourdough Sandwich

$10.50

Two scrambledeggs, American cheese, bacon, and grilled tomato. Served on grilled sourdoughbread.

BLT Breakfast

BLT Breakfast

$8.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and one over hard egg. Stacked between two slices of your choice of toast.

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Our homemade egg salad served with your choice of bread.

Sweets

Fruity Hot Cake

Fruity Hot Cake

$9.50

Two pancakesserved with mixed fruit and whipped cream on top.

Flavored Hot Cake

$8.00

Two pancakes mixed with your choice of Blueberries, Bananas, Chocolate chips, or Pecans.

Hot Cake Combo

Hot Cake Combo

$11.95

Two pancakes, two eggs any style, and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage. *add fruit, pecan or chocolate chips into the hotcake for $2.00

Fruit Waffle

Fruit Waffle

$9.50

One waffle served with mixed fruit and whipped cream on top

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$11.95

One waffle served with chicken wings

Waffle Combo

Waffle Combo

$11.95

One waffle, two eggs any style, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.

French Toast

French Toast

$9.95

Three pieces of Texas toast dipped in a mixture of eggs, cinnamon, and vanilla. Served with fresh fruit.

Aunt Bebop's Favorite

Aunt Bebop's Favorite

$12.95

Three pieces of French toast served with two eggs any style, and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage. (Add $2.00 for fruit on top)

Three Egg Omelets

Western Omelet

Western Omelet

$11.95

Diced ham, green bell peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese.

Spinach Feta Omelet

$11.95

Sauteed spinach and crumbled feta cheese.

Meat Lover's Omelet

Meat Lover's Omelet

$12.95

Diced ham, sausage, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

Swiss n Mushroom Omelet

$10.95

Sliced mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

S.B.S. Omelet

S.B.S. Omelet

$12.95

Spinach, bacon, and Swiss cheese.

Veggie Omelet

$11.95

Diced tomato’s, mushrooms, green bell peppers, onions,spinach, and cheddar cheese .

BYO Omelet

$7.50

-A 3 egg omelet the exact way that you want itStep 1: Choose your cheese. $1.00 for each cheese added. American, Swiss, Feta, Cheddar Step 2: Choose your vegetable. $0.75 for each vegetable added. Onions, spinach, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, ha lapeno peppers. Step 3: Choose your meats. $1.25 for each meat added. Sausage, bacon, ham, and turkey.

Ham And Cheese Omlet

$10.00

Chili Omelette

$12.95

Tacos

Breakfast Tacos (2)

$6.50

Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage.

Black Bean Taco

$6.95

Poached eggs, black beans, spinach, and feta cheese.

Spanish Tacos (2)

$6.50

Scrambled eggs, tomatoes, green bell peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese

Potato Tacos (2)

$6.95

Potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage.

Breakfast Taco (1)

$3.50

Black Bean Taco (1)

$4.00
Spanish Taco (1)

Spanish Taco (1)

$3.75

Potato Taco (1)

$3.50

Other

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$7.50

Served with milk, mixed fruit, raisins, and brown sugar.

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

Two biscuits topped with gravy. (Add $1.50 for sausage gravy)

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$7.00

1/2 Order- Biscuits & Gravy

$3.50

1/2 Order- Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$4.50

Yogurt Fruit Bowl

$7.00

Vanilla yogurt, granola, and mixed fruit. (Granola may contain nuts)

Small Oatmeal

$5.00

Small Chili

$5.95

Large Chili

$8.95

Kids

Kid Cake

Kid Cake

$6.50

One pancake, one egg any style, and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.95

American cheese on Texas toast. Served with French fries

Kid Chicken Nugget

Kid Chicken Nugget

$6.50

Chicken nuggets. Served with French fries.

BYO Breakfast

BYO Breakfast

Sandwiches & Entrees

Killer Club Sandwich

Killer Club Sandwich

$11.95

Triple stacked with turkey, ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with Pesto and spicy mayo on wheat toast

Grill Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled boneless chicken breast, sliced tomato, onion, and lettuce. Served on a grilled bun.

Rueben Sandwich

Rueben Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye. Served with Thousand Island Dressing.

Farmer Market

Farmer Market

$9.95

A heart healthy vegetable sandwich with hummus spread. Served on wheat toast

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.95

Pure American beef topped with a slice of melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served on a grilled bun.

Hamburger

$9.95

Pure American beef topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions. Served on a grilled bun

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.95

One huge cubed steak hand breaded in our own seasoned flour, fried to perfection, and smothered in white gravy sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, salad, and grilled Texas Toast.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.95

One huge chicken breast hand breaded in our seasoned flour, fried to perfection, and smothered in white gravy sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, salad, and grilled Texas Toast.

LUNCH BLT Sandwich

$8.95

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato served with mayonnaise on Texas Toast.

Lettuce Wrap Burge

$10.95

Patty Melt

$11.95

Pure American beef topped with grilled onions and Swiss cheese. Served on grilled rye bread.

Salads

House Salad

$4.50

Fresh spring mix, sliced tomato, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing

Smoked Salmon Salad

$11.95

Spring mix, avocado, and smoked salmon, mixed with our spicy sesame dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Spring mix, tomato, onion, feta cheese, pecans, cucumber, and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing.

Sides

French Fries

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Side Salad

$3.00

Beverages (Copy)

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

MILK WITH MEAL

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Cranbery Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Soda (can)

$1.50

Bottle water

$1.00

Side Dish

Hash Brown

$3.00

Crispy Hashbrown

$3.00

Dry Hashbrown

Home Fries

$3.00

Crispy Home fries

$3.00

Dry Home Fries

$3.00

Grit

$3.00

Grit with Cheese

$4.00

Fruit

$4.50

Slice Avocado

$3.50

Slice Tomato

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Grill Tomato

$3.00

Fresh Spinach

$3.00

Grill Spinach

$3.50

Side F/F

$4.50

Side onion ring

$4.50

Side black bean

$1.50

Side Of Jal

$1.00

Side Egg

1 EGG

$2.00

2 EGGS

$3.00

3 EGGS

$4.50

4 EGGS

$5.00

Side Meat

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Crispy Bacon

$3.00

Side Soft Bacon

$3.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Crispy Sausage

$3.00

Side Ham

$3.00

Side Turkey

$3.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.50

Side Chicken Fried Steak

$6.50Out of stock

Side Chicken Fried CK

$6.50

Side Burger Patty

$4.50

Side CBH

$5.50

Side Crab Cakes (2)

$7.50

Side Toast

Side Texas

$1.00

Side Wheat

$1.00

Side Rye

$1.00

Side Raisin

$1.00

Side Sourdough

$1.00

Side Biscuit

$1.50

Side Biscuit with Gravy

$3.50

Side Biscuit with Sausage Gravy

$4.50

Side English Muffin

$1.50

Side Corn Bread

$1.50

Side tortilla

$1.00

Dry Texas

$1.00

Dry Wheat

$1.00

Dry Rye

$1.00

Dry Sourdough

$1.00

Dry Raisin

$1.00

EM Gilled Well

$1.50

Side Sweet

1 Pc French Toast

$4.95

1 Pancake

$2.95

2 Pancake

$5.00

3 Pancake

$7.50

Side Waffle

$4.50

Side Sauce

Side Gravy

$2.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Side Hollandaise sauce

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3142 E nasa pkwy, Seabrook, TX 77586

Directions

