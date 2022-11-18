- Home
Pelican Grill 3142 E Nasa Pkwy
3142 E nasa pkwy
Seabrook, TX 77586
The Driller
Two strips of bacon and two sausage patties with three eggs any style. Served with toast and a side of your choice.
Corned Beef Hash
Our homemade Corned Beef Hash cooked on the grill with two eggs any style. Served with toast and a side of your choice
Southerner's Special
Your choice of our famous chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken topped with homemade white gravy, two eggs any style Served with toast and side of your choice.
Eagle's Nest
Diced ham, bacon, sausage, green bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions mixed with 2 scrambled eggs on top of hash browns and covered in homemade white gravy sauce, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of toast.
Daily
Your choice of 2 strips of bacon, or 2 sausage patties with 2 eggs any style. Served with toast and a side of your choice.
Good Ol' Fashioned
Your choice of a single strip of bacon, or one sausage patty with one egg any style. Served with toast and a side of your choice.
Egg's Benedict
Classic Benedict
Two poached eggs stacked on top of a slice of honey ham and an English muffin
Bacon Avocado Benedict
Two poached eggs stacked on top of sliced avocado, bacon, and an English muffin.
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Two poached eggs stacked on top of smoked salmon, spinach, and corn bread.
Crab Cake Benedict
Two poached eggs stacked on top of homemade crab cakes and an English muffin.
BENNY VEGETABLE
Two poached eggs stacked on top of mixed vegetables. Served with your choice of toast.
1/2 Egg's Benedict
Breakfast Sandwich
Reuben Breakfast Sandwich
Corned beef, sauerkraut, overhard eggs, Swiss cheese and 1,000 island dressing, on top of 2 English muffins.
Sourdough Sandwich
Two scrambledeggs, American cheese, bacon, and grilled tomato. Served on grilled sourdoughbread.
BLT Breakfast
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and one over hard egg. Stacked between two slices of your choice of toast.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Our homemade egg salad served with your choice of bread.
Sweets
Fruity Hot Cake
Two pancakesserved with mixed fruit and whipped cream on top.
Flavored Hot Cake
Two pancakes mixed with your choice of Blueberries, Bananas, Chocolate chips, or Pecans.
Hot Cake Combo
Two pancakes, two eggs any style, and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage. *add fruit, pecan or chocolate chips into the hotcake for $2.00
Fruit Waffle
One waffle served with mixed fruit and whipped cream on top
Chicken & Waffle
One waffle served with chicken wings
Waffle Combo
One waffle, two eggs any style, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.
French Toast
Three pieces of Texas toast dipped in a mixture of eggs, cinnamon, and vanilla. Served with fresh fruit.
Aunt Bebop's Favorite
Three pieces of French toast served with two eggs any style, and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage. (Add $2.00 for fruit on top)
Three Egg Omelets
Western Omelet
Diced ham, green bell peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese.
Spinach Feta Omelet
Sauteed spinach and crumbled feta cheese.
Meat Lover's Omelet
Diced ham, sausage, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
Swiss n Mushroom Omelet
Sliced mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
S.B.S. Omelet
Spinach, bacon, and Swiss cheese.
Veggie Omelet
Diced tomato’s, mushrooms, green bell peppers, onions,spinach, and cheddar cheese .
BYO Omelet
-A 3 egg omelet the exact way that you want itStep 1: Choose your cheese. $1.00 for each cheese added. American, Swiss, Feta, Cheddar Step 2: Choose your vegetable. $0.75 for each vegetable added. Onions, spinach, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, ha lapeno peppers. Step 3: Choose your meats. $1.25 for each meat added. Sausage, bacon, ham, and turkey.
Ham And Cheese Omlet
Chili Omelette
Tacos
Breakfast Tacos (2)
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage.
Black Bean Taco
Poached eggs, black beans, spinach, and feta cheese.
Spanish Tacos (2)
Scrambled eggs, tomatoes, green bell peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese
Potato Tacos (2)
Potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage.
Breakfast Taco (1)
Black Bean Taco (1)
Spanish Taco (1)
Potato Taco (1)
Other
Oatmeal
Served with milk, mixed fruit, raisins, and brown sugar.
Biscuits & Gravy
Two biscuits topped with gravy. (Add $1.50 for sausage gravy)
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
1/2 Order- Biscuits & Gravy
1/2 Order- Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Yogurt Fruit Bowl
Vanilla yogurt, granola, and mixed fruit. (Granola may contain nuts)
Small Oatmeal
Small Chili
Large Chili
Kids
BYO Breakfast
Sandwiches & Entrees
Killer Club Sandwich
Triple stacked with turkey, ham, bacon, American cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with Pesto and spicy mayo on wheat toast
Grill Chicken Sandwich
Grilled boneless chicken breast, sliced tomato, onion, and lettuce. Served on a grilled bun.
Rueben Sandwich
Grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye. Served with Thousand Island Dressing.
Farmer Market
A heart healthy vegetable sandwich with hummus spread. Served on wheat toast
Cheeseburger
Pure American beef topped with a slice of melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served on a grilled bun.
Hamburger
Pure American beef topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions. Served on a grilled bun
Chicken Fried Steak
One huge cubed steak hand breaded in our own seasoned flour, fried to perfection, and smothered in white gravy sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, salad, and grilled Texas Toast.
Chicken Fried Chicken
One huge chicken breast hand breaded in our seasoned flour, fried to perfection, and smothered in white gravy sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, salad, and grilled Texas Toast.
LUNCH BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato served with mayonnaise on Texas Toast.
Lettuce Wrap Burge
Patty Melt
Pure American beef topped with grilled onions and Swiss cheese. Served on grilled rye bread.
Salads
House Salad
Fresh spring mix, sliced tomato, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
Smoked Salmon Salad
Spring mix, avocado, and smoked salmon, mixed with our spicy sesame dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Spring mix, tomato, onion, feta cheese, pecans, cucumber, and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing.
Side Dish
Hash Brown
Crispy Hashbrown
Dry Hashbrown
Home Fries
Crispy Home fries
Dry Home Fries
Grit
Grit with Cheese
Fruit
Slice Avocado
Slice Tomato
Side Salad
Grill Tomato
Fresh Spinach
Grill Spinach
Side F/F
Side onion ring
Side black bean
Side Of Jal
Side Meat
Side Bacon
Side Crispy Bacon
Side Soft Bacon
Side Sausage
Side Crispy Sausage
Side Ham
Side Turkey
Side Smoked Salmon
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Chicken Fried Steak
Side Chicken Fried CK
Side Burger Patty
Side CBH
Side Crab Cakes (2)
Side Toast
Side Texas
Side Wheat
Side Rye
Side Raisin
Side Sourdough
Side Biscuit
Side Biscuit with Gravy
Side Biscuit with Sausage Gravy
Side English Muffin
Side Corn Bread
Side tortilla
Dry Texas
Dry Wheat
Dry Rye
Dry Sourdough
Dry Raisin
EM Gilled Well
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3142 E nasa pkwy, Seabrook, TX 77586