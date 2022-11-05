Restaurant header imageView gallery

Perle

review star

No reviews yet

43 East Union St.

Pasadena, CA 91103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Apple Tarte Tatin
Macarons To-Go
French Onion Soup

Appetizers

Fresh Baguette

$8.00

& salted butter

Oysters Beau Soleil

Oysters Beau Soleil

$25.00+

pomegranite-urfa biber mignonette, fresh horseradish

Classic Caviar Service

Classic Caviar Service

$140.00

1 oz Kaluga caviar, warm blinis, chopped egg, red onion, chives, crème fraîche

Aioli Garni

$28.00

Chilled platter of cod, wild white shrimp, mussels, seasonal vegetables, crudités, quail eggs, garlic dip

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$30.00

house-made pâté & terrine, cured meats, sausage, celery root remoulade, mustard, cornichons, country bread

Artisanal Cheeses

Artisanal Cheeses

$20.00+

Chef's selection of artisanal cheeses, seasonal fruit, walnut-raisin bread

Beetroot Tartare

$18.00

Marinated beets, tomato concassé, Dijon, cornichons, romaine hearts, toasted baguette

Steak Tartare

Steak Tartare

$24.00

Prime NY strip loin, dijon, cornichons, romaine hearts, toasted baguette

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$19.00

caramelized onions, beef bone broth, white wine, sourdough bread, gruyère cheese

Escargot

Escargot

$21.00

wild Burgundy snails, served in the shell, herbed butter, garlic, pistachio-panko crust

Frisée Lyonnaise

Frisée Lyonnaise

$24.00

frisée, bacon lardons, cherry tomatoes, poached egg, Dijon vinaigrette

Vegetarian French Onion Soup

Vegetarian French Onion Soup

$17.00

caramelized onions, vegetable broth, white wine, sourdough bread, gruyère cheese

Mushroom “Escargot”

Mushroom “Escargot”

$16.00

Champignons de Paris, herbed butter, garlic, pistachio-panko crust

Vegetarian Frisée Lyonnaise Salad

$19.00

frisée, cherry tomatoes, croutons, Dijon vinaigrette

Salade Vert

$15.00

Baby gem lettuce, frisée, shallots, fine herbs, Dijon vinaigrette

Vegetarian Aioli Garni

$20.00

Epoisees ALC

$21.00

Entrees

Black Truffle Pasta

Black Truffle Pasta

$55.00

handmade pasta, fresh-shaved black truffles, parmesan cream

Moules à la Normande

$34.00

Salt Spring mussels, fresh herbs, onion, garlic, white wine sauce, pommes frites

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$60.00

10 oz. Prime Creekstone NY Strip, pommes frites

Coq Au Vin

Coq Au Vin

$35.00

red wine-braised chicken legs, Perle onions, bacon lardons, mushrooms, mashed potatoes

Beef Carbonnade

$54.00

Beer-braised top blade, celery root purée, caramelized onions, glazed celery, black truffle compôte

Vegetarian “Coq” au Vin

Vegetarian “Coq” au Vin

$28.00

Red wine-braised soy drumsticks, Perle onions, mushrooms, mashed potatoes

Branzino

$37.00

Ratatouille, crispy squash blossoms, basil pistou

Sole Meunière

$80.00

Wild-caught European sole, lemon, parsley, capers, croutons, brown butter sauce

Braised Fennel

$26.00

Sides

Mushrooms

$10.00

garlic & thyme

Pommes Frites

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Truffle-Parmesan Frites

$16.00

Truffle Mashed Potatoes

$15.00

Haricots Verts

$9.00

Soy-balsamic, shallots

Desserts

Apple Tarte Tatin

Apple Tarte Tatin

$16.00

caramelized apples baked in pastry, cinnamon-labneh cream

Tart Au Chocolat

$16.00

Grand Marnier Souffle

$17.00Out of stock

Macarons To-Go

$11.00

Daily assortment of 5 macarons. Presented in a takeout box

Vegan Tart Au Chocolat

$16.00

Vegan Apple Tarte Tatin

$16.00

Sparkling Wine Bottles

Hubert Meyer Cremant d'Alsace

$64.00

Pierre & Bertrand Couly Cabernet Franc Brut Rose

$60.00

Vincent Couche Elegance Extra Brut

$90.00

Bollinger Brut Rose

$190.00

Bollinger Brut 375ml

$58.00

White Wine Bottles

Jardin d'Edouard Muscadet

$48.00

Champalou Chenin Blanc

$55.00

Baumard Chenin Blanc

$70.00

Breton Pierres Rousses Vouvray

$65.00

Nicolas Joly Chenin Blanc, Clos de la Coulee de Serrant

$180.00

Maison des Ardoisières Jacquère, 'Silex Blanc'

$68.00

Domaine Marsanne St. Joseph Blanc

$85.00

Château Carbonnieux, Bordeaux Blanc

$80.00Out of stock

Chateau Talbot Bordeaux Blanc

$100.00

Cos d'Estournel Blanc

$300.00

Albert Boxler Riesling

$70.00

Trimbach Riesling 'Frederic Emile' Reserve

$140.00

Thibault Liger-Belair Aligote

$80.00

Domaine De La Meuliere Chardonnay 'Les Fourneaux'

$68.00

Henri Costal Chablis Vaillons

$75.00

Pierre Girardin Eclat de Calcaire Bourgogne Blanc

$65.00

Domaines Leflaive Chardonnay, Mâcon-Verzé

$120.00

Anne & J-F Ganevat 'Arces'

$130.00Out of stock

Domaine Breton 'La Ritornelle' Rose

$60.00

Gael Petit Tavel

$58.00

BTL Trimbach Pinot Blanc

$60.00

BTL Le Rocher Des Violettes Chenin Blanc

$64.00

Domaine Tempier Rose

$110.00

Nicolas Joly Chenin Blanc, Vieux Clos

$110.00

Red Wine Bottles

Foillard Beaujolais-Villages

$55.00

Foillard Beaujolais Cote du Py

$80.00

Foillard Beaujolais Les Charmes Eponym

$90.00

Bouchard & Fils Vosne Romanée

$140.00

Domaine Jean Fournier, Marsannay, Clos du Roy

$70.00

Thibaut Liger-Belair Vosne-Romanee 'Aux Reas'

$190.00

Robert Chevillon Les Chaignots

$200.00

Bouchard Le Corton

$225.00

Domaine de la Chanteleuserie St. Nicholas de Borgueil

$48.00

Ch. Les Crosille Cahors

$65.00

M&S Bouchet, P'tit Bouchet

$56.00

Domaine Breton Trinch!

$60.00

Couly-Dutheil La Baronnie Madeleine

$70.00

Clau De Nell Cab Franc "Anjou"

$110.00

Jean-Claude Marsanne Syrah Mauve

$60.00

M. Chapoutier Hermitage 'Monier de la Sizeranne'

$250.00

Vieux Telegramme

$75.00

Colombis Chateauneuf-du-Pape

$220.00

Chateau De Beaucastel 19'

$200.00

Les Pallieres 'Terrasse de Diable' Gigondas

$68.00

Chene Bleu

$125.00

Chateau La Reverence

$75.00

Chateau Talbot Rouge

$130.00

Calon-Segur

$335.00

Anne & J-F Ganevat 'Les Chonchons'

$150.00

Anne & J-F Ganevat 'La Croix des Batailles'

$130.00

Domaine Tempier Rouge

$95.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 6:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Perle is the first solo venture from Michelin-trained chef, Dean Yasharian, featuring sustainable-focused, classic French dishes as well as modern, seasonal creations influenced by California’s fresh cuisine. Perle features a unique mirrored-menu concept, with one of Los Angeles' first French mirrored-menus which features seafood and meat on one side, and plant-based and vegetarian on the other. The menu was thoughtfully created with "every" diner in mind, with a variety of gluten-free items also available on both menus. We are proud of our French/California-inspired cuisine, crafted with the utmost attention to detail, and focusing on quality ingredients, sustainability, and utilizing organic produce whenever possible. Perle's extensive wine and beer list is carefully hand-selected by our general manager — Certified Sommelier and Cicerone, Lisa Witkowski, formerly of Le Manoir aux Quat' Saisons, Le District, and Petit Trois Le Valley.

Website

Location

43 East Union St., Pasadena, CA 91103

Directions

Gallery
Perle image
Perle image
Perle image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Santorini
orange star4.0 • 6,092
64 W Union Street Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Pasadena
orange starNo Reviews
16 West Colorado Boulevard Pasadena, CA 91105
View restaurantnext
Tacos 1986 Pasadena
orange starNo Reviews
20 Union Street #140 Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
Union Pasadena
orange star4.4 • 4,568
37 East Union St. Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
U Street Pizza
orange star3.5 • 74
33 E Union St Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
OneZo - Pasadena
orange star4.0 • 353
14 S Fair Oaks Ave Pasadena, CA 91105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pasadena

Cafe Santorini
orange star4.0 • 6,092
64 W Union Street Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
Amigo's Mexican Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 6,028
1076 E Colorado Blvd Pasadena, CA 91106
View restaurantnext
Union Pasadena
orange star4.4 • 4,568
37 East Union St. Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
Pinocchio's Pizza
orange star4.4 • 3,907
1449 N Lake Ave Pasadena, CA 91104
View restaurantnext
CELESTINO RISTORANTE
orange star4.3 • 3,849
141 South Lake Avenue Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurantnext
Malbec Argentinean Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 3,831
1001 E. Green St Pasadena, CA 91106
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pasadena
San Marino
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
South Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
San Gabriel
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Arcadia
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Temple City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Rosemead
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston