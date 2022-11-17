Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Persimmons will offer takeout service Tuesday - Saturday - from (11 am - 2 pm & 4:30-7 pm). Chef Antonio and staff have revised a family-friendly menu that will economically benefit your household during these uncertain times. Please visit our menu at persimmonsrestaurant.net to view descriptions of menu items.
Location
100 Pollock St., New Bern, NC 28650
