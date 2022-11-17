Restaurant header imageView gallery

Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

100 Pollock St.

New Bern, NC 28650

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish and Chips
Side Brussel Sprouts
Strawberry Beet And Feta Salad

Snacks for Sharing

Basket O Baguettes

$4.00

HOUSE STRAWBERRY JAM

Crab & Shrimp Dip

$14.00
Sweet Corn & Pimento Hushpuppies

Sweet Corn & Pimento Hushpuppies

$10.00

Pimento Cheese | Green Tomato Chow Chow | Sweet Cherry Peppers

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

Spiced Beer Cheese | Pickled Peppers

1/2 LB Peel & Eat Shrimp

1/2 LB Peel & Eat Shrimp

$14.00

Smokey Old Bay Butter Sauce | Cocktail Sauce

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Brookwood Pork Belly | Parmesan Cheese | Bourbon Honey | Sea Salt

Creole Bourbon Butter Shrimp

$16.00

Scallions | Toasted Flat Bread

Cornmeal Fried Calamari

Cornmeal Fried Calamari

$19.00

Pickled Peppers | Olives | Tomatoes | Parmesan | Chili Pepper Aioli

First

House Salad

$8.00

Daily Vegetables | Local Greens | Choice of Dressing

Strawberry Beet And Feta Salad

$9.00

Caesar

$10.00

Clam Chowder

$9.00

Casual Comforts

NC Crab Cakes & Fried Green Tomatoes

$22.00

Local Lettuce | Tomatoes | Goat Cheese | Sweet Basil Vinaigrette

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Crispy MKT Fish | Green Apple & Fennel Slaw | Local Lettuce | Radish | Chili Lime Vinaigrette

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$18.00

MKT Fish | French Fries | Spicy Remoulade | Apple Fennel Slaw

Carolina Shrimp Burger

Carolina Shrimp Burger

$17.00

Boom Boom Sauce | Shredded Lettuce | Green Tomato Chow Chow | Scallions | Tomato

Old School Single Cheese Burger

$12.00

Housemade American Cheese | Grilled Onions | Dukes Mayo

Mahi Tacos

$22.00

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Double Burger

$16.00

Seabass Tacos

$22.00

Entrees

Tomato Pie

Tomato Pie

$17.00

Hoop Cheddar | Burrata Cheese | Local Greens | Sweet Basil Vinaigrette | Roasted Summer Squash

Crispy Skinned Sea Bass

$27.00Out of stock

Sweet Corn Puree | Beet and Apple Hash | Sauteed Local Baby Kale | Warm Bacon Vinaigrette

Vegan Entree

$16.00

Chef's Selections Entree made with Fresh Local Produce

6oz Prime Sirloin & Crab Cake

6oz Prime Sirloin & Crab Cake

$37.00

Sweet Corn Risotto | Market Veggies | Whiskey Peppercorn Jus | Sauce Bearnaise

Scallop And Crab Pasta

$27.00

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Chicken Pasta

$24.00

Peach Bbq Glazed Salmon

$28.00

Mahi & Lump Crab

$30.00

Porterhouse Pork Chop

$28.00

Cowboy Ribeye

$38.00

House made JoJos, Roasted Mushrooms, Roasted Garlic Butter, Crispy Onions, Sweet and Spicy Collards Greens, Whiskey Peppercorn Jus

Red Snapper

$27.00

Sides

Side Coleslaw

$6.00

Side Ham Mac N Chz

$6.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Fruit

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Geeche Grits

$6.00

Side Mkt Veggie

$6.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Whipped Pots

$6.00

Smashed Potatoes, Cheddar, Sour Cream, and Bacon

Sweet Potato Risotto

$6.00

Side Mushroom Risotto

$6.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Extra Chips

$1.50

Enhancements

Add Chicken

$7.00

Add Mahi

$10.00

Add Crab Cake

$12.00

Add Shrimp

$10.00

Add Salmon

$10.00

Add Catfish

$8.00

Add Seabass

$9.00

Add Scallops

$12.00

Lump Crab

$11.00

Burger Patty

$3.00

Desserts

Chocolate Peanut Butter Trifle

$8.00

Crème Brûlèe

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Chocolate Custard

$8.00Out of stock

Warm Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate ganache, strawberry, vanilla ice cream.

Cheese Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Mousse Au Chocolat

$10.00Out of stock

Key Lime

$8.00Out of stock

Brown Butter Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00Out of stock

Choice of Chocolate or Caramel Sauce | Fresh Berries | Candied Walnuts | Whipped Cream

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Choice of Chocolate, Caramel, or strawberry sauce.

White Chocolate Mousse Brownie

$7.00Out of stock

Gluten Fre Lava Cak

$7.00Out of stock

Small Cheesecake

$4.00Out of stock

Cake Cutting Fee

$20.00Out of stock

Children

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hamburger (no cheese)

$7.00

Specials

8 Oz Filet

$45.00

Tuna Tartare

$16.00Out of stock

Miso Glazed Cod

$18.00Out of stock

Gnocchi Chorizo Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Seared Wahoo

$15.00Out of stock

Amber Jack

$30.00Out of stock

Guajillo Bbq Wahoo

$30.00Out of stock

Red Snapper

$31.00Out of stock

Pork Belly App

$17.00Out of stock

Halibut

$30.00Out of stock

Steelhead Trout

$29.00Out of stock

Nicoise Salad

$30.00Out of stock

Rockfish

$30.00Out of stock

Arancini

$18.00Out of stock

Chorri Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Lamb

$27.00Out of stock

NY Strip

$42.00Out of stock

Pan Seared Duck Breast

$29.00Out of stock

Diver Scallops

$20.00Out of stock

Ribeye

$47.00Out of stock

Cowboy NY Strip

$39.00Out of stock

Shrimp Ans Crab Dip

$13.00Out of stock

Striped Bass

$27.00Out of stock

Cod Skewer

$18.00Out of stock

Wine Events

$3 Extra Pour

$3.00

Women in Wine Dinner

$80.00

J Russian River Pinot Noir Btl

$60.00

Talbott Kali Heart Chardonnay Btl

$45.00

La Marca Prosecco Btl

$36.00

Louis Martini Sonoma Cabernet Sauvignon Btl

$70.00

Beer Events

Deep River Dinner

$42.00

12 oz pour Twist River Wit

$5.00

12 oz pour Yachty By Nature IPA

$5.00

12 oz pour 4042 Chocolate Stout

$5.00

12 oz pour Waffles & Syzurp Brown Ale

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Persimmons will offer takeout service Tuesday - Saturday - from (11 am - 2 pm & 4:30-7 pm). Chef Antonio and staff have revised a family-friendly menu that will economically benefit your household during these uncertain times. Please visit our menu at persimmonsrestaurant.net to view descriptions of menu items.

Website

Location

100 Pollock St., New Bern, NC 28650

Directions

Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant image
Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant image
Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant image
Persimmons Waterfront Restaurant image

