Pick N' Roll

We are a fast-casual sushi and poke bowl spot located in downtown Boston, conveniently located near the Boston Commons, Theater District, and Chinatown. You can find us at: 134 Boylston Street Boston, MA 02116 Hours: Monday - Saturday, 11AM - 8PM Please come join us for lunch or dinner at any time— eat at our lively spot, or grab our made-just-the-way-you-like-it sushi boxes and have a lovely picnic in the Commons!

