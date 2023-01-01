Pick N' Roll

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Classics

Avocado Roll

$7.99

sushi rice, avocado, sesame seeds

Veggie Roll

$7.99

picked carrots, avocado, and cucumber filling

California Roll

$8.99

crab stick, avocado, cucumber

Philadelphia Roll

$9.99

salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.99

spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.99

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber

Crab Salad Roll

Crab Salad Roll

$8.99

crab salad, cucumbers,

Fan Favorites

Salmon Roll

$9.99

salmon, avocado, cucumbers

Crunch Roll

$9.99

crab salad, cucumbers, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, fried onions

Hand Roll and Maki Combo

$11.49

Spicy tuna handroll, salmon maki

Spicy Tuna Dragon Roll

$12.49

crab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped spicy tuna, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, tempura crips

Rainbow Roll

$12.99

crab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped salmon, shrimp ebi, tuna

Salmon Special Roll

$13.99

crab salad, cucumbers, topped salmon, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, tempura crips

Shrimp Roll Supreme

$13.99

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped tuna, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, tempura crips

Tuna Lovers Roll

$13.99

spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, topped tuna, spicy mayo, siracha

Hawaiina Roll

$13.99

california roll topped with crab sald and hawaiian salmon poke, tempura crips and avocados

Sushi-Rito

$14.99

shrimp tempura, salmon, tuna, cream cheese, avocado, cucumbers, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, tempura crips, fried onions

Tofu Crunch Roll

$11.99

veggie roll topped inari tofu,spicy mayo, unagi sauce, fried onions

Bowls

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$13.49

rice base, rice furikake, broccli carrots, chicken teriyaki

Celtic Green Bowl

$13.49

rice base, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, lettuce, pickled carrots, cucumbers, seaweed salad, avocados, inari tofu, tempura crips, fried onions

Hawaiian Bowl

$14.99

Hawaiian salmon, crab salad, seaweed salad, cucumbers, lettuce, pickled carrots, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, tempura crips, fried onions

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$14.99

spicy tuna, crab salad, seaweed salad, cucumbers, lettuce, pickled carrots, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, tempura crips, fried onions

The Works Bowl

$16.49

Spicy tuna, hawiian salmon, shimp tempura, crab salad, seaweed salad, cucumbers, lettuce, pickled carrots, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, tempura crips, fried onions

Shrimp Tempura Bowl

$14.99

shrimp tempura, crab salad, seaweed salad, cucumbers, lettuce, pickled carrots, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, tempura crips, fried onions

BYO

BYO Rolls

$8.99

BYO Bowls

$14.99

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Water

$2.00
Restaurant info

We are a fast-casual sushi and poke bowl spot located in downtown Boston, conveniently located near the Boston Commons, Theater District, and Chinatown. You can find us at: 134 Boylston Street Boston, MA 02116 Hours: Monday - Saturday, 11AM - 8PM Please come join us for lunch or dinner at any time— eat at our lively spot, or grab our made-just-the-way-you-like-it sushi boxes and have a lovely picnic in the Commons!

