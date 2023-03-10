Main picView gallery

Pink Bamboo Hotpot

review star

No reviews yet

128 Penhallow Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Lunch Special POS

Lunch Special

1. Egg Roll, Szechuan Chicken

$7.95

2. Egg Roll, Chicken With Black Bean Sauce

$7.95

3. Chicken Fingers, Chicken(or Beef) With Broccoli

$7.95

4. Crab Rangoons, Kung Pao Chicken

$7.95

Spicy 🌶️

5. Spring Roll, Stir Fried Mix Vegetables And White Rice

$7.95

6. Crab Rangoons, Sweet And Sour Chicken

$7.95

7. Spring Roll, Steamed Mix Vegetables And White Rice

$7.95

8. Chicken Fingers, Roast Pork Lo Mein(or Veg,Beef, Chicken)

$7.95

9. Egg Roll, Yu Hsiang Beef

$7.95

spicy🌶

10. Spring Roll, Steamed Chicken With Mix Vegetables

$7.95

11. Egg Roll, Shrimp With Lobster Sauce

$8.95

12. Egg Roll, General Tso’s Chicken

$8.75

spicy 🌶

13. Crab Rangoons, Crispy Beef

$8.95

spicy🌶

14. Egg Roll, Sesame Chicken

$8.75

15. Egg Roll, Cashew Chicken

$7.95

16. Chicken Wings, Mushroom Beef

$8.95

17. Chicken fingers, Beef With Scallions

$8.75

18. Egg Roll, Beef Teriyaki, Chicken Fingers

$8.95

19. Crab Rangoons, Beef Teriyaki, Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Food

Appetizers

PuPu Platter (For 2)

$20.95

PuPu Platter (For 3)

$27.95

Egg Rolls (2)

$4.50

Contains Peanut.

Spring Rolls (2)

$4.50

Edamame

$5.95

Shu Mai

$7.50

Scallion Pancake

$7.50

Dumpling(6)

$7.95

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Gluten Free

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$8.95

Wanton With Spicy Peanut Butter Sauce

$8.25

Spicy 🌶️

Fried Crab Rangoons

$8.95

Beef Teriyaki(4)

$8.95

Cold Sesame Noodles

$7.50

Spicy 🌶️

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Chicken Wings

$9.95

Boneless Spareribs

$8.95

BBQ Spareribs (6)

$10.95

House Special Appetizers

1.Egg Rolls,Boneless Spareribs, Crab Rangoons

$12.95

2.Chicken Fingers,Beef Teriyakis,Crab Rangoons

$12.95

3.Spring Rolls, Chicken Fingers,Chicken Wings

$12.95

Soup

Wonton Soup

Egg Drop Soup

Hot and Sour Soup

Chicken Rice Soup

Vegetables Tofu Soup

Chicken Noodles Soup

Chicken Vegetables Soup

Fried Rice

Vegetables fried rice

$7.95

Roast Pork fried rice

$7.95

Chicken fried rice

$7.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$8.95

Beef Fried Rice

$8.50

House Special Fried Rice

$9.95

Curry Fried Rice

$9.95

Small White Rice

$1.75

Large White Rice

$3.25

Small Brown Rice

$1.95

Large Brown Rice

$3.75

Lo Mein

Yellow Noodles

Plain Lo Mein

$4.95

Vegetables Lo Mein

$8.95

Roasted pork Lo Mein

$8.95

Chicken Lo Mein

$8.95

Shrimp Lo Mein

$9.95

Beef Lo Mein

$9.95

House Special Lo Mein

$10.95

Seafood Lo Mein

$15.95

Pad Thai

Chicken Pad Thai

$10.95

Vegetables Tofu Pad Thai

$10.75

Shrimp Pad Thai

$11.95

Shrimp & Chicken Pad Thai

$12.95

Chow Mai Foon or Hoo Foon

Vegetables

$10.95

Chicken

$10.95

Roasted Pork

$10.95

Beef

$10.95

Shrimp

$11.95

Singapore style

$12.95

spicy🌶

Udon Noodles (Stir Fried)

Vegetables Tofu Udon

$10.95

Chicken Udon

$10.95

Roasted pork Udon

$10.95

Shrimp Udon

$11.95

Shrimp & Chicken Udon

$12.95

beef Udon

$11.95

Vegetables

Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

$8.95

spicy🌶

Stir Fry Mixed Vegetables

$9.95

Szechuan Style Green Bean

$10.95

spicy🌶

Ma Po To Fu (with pork)

$10.95

Bean Curd Family Style

$10.95

General Tso's To Fu

$10.95

spicy🌶

Yu Hsiang Eggplant

$10.95

spicy🌶

Shanghai Cabbage stir with Garlic

$10.95

Sautéed Triple Green

$10.95

(Broccoli ,Pea Pods ,Green Bean)

The Light Dishes

All dishes are steamed for low calorie watchers

Steamed Pea Pods

$9.50

Steamed Broccoli

$9.50

Steamed Mix Vegetables

$9.50

Steamed Chicken W.Mix Vegetables

$11.50

Steamed ToFu W.Mix Vegetables

$9.95

Steamed Shrimp W.Mix Vegetables

$12.95

Beef

Beef With Broccoli

$12.25

Beef With Pea Pods

$12.95

Beef. With Mix Vegetables

$12.25

Beef With Mushroom

$12.25

Beef With Scallion

$12.25

Szechuan Beef

$12.25

spicy🌶

Yu Hsiang Beef

$12.25

spicy🌶

Curry Beef

$12.25

spicy🌶

Sizzling Beef W.Black Pepper Sauce

$12.95

spicy🌶

Chicken

Chicken With Broccoli

$10.95

Chicken Chow Mein

$8.95

Chicken With Mix Vegetables

$11.95

Chicken With Cashew Nuts

$11.95

Chicken With Black Bean Sauce

$11.95

Kung Pao Chicken

$11.95

spicy🌶

Szechuan Chicken

$11.95

spicy🌶

Curry Chicken

$11.95

spicy🌶

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$9.95

Chicken With Pea Pods

$12.95

Sizzling Chicken W.Black Pepper Sauce

$11.95

spicy🌶

Seafood

Shrimp With Lobster Sauce

$12.95

Shrimp With Mix Vegetables

$12.95

Shrimp With Broccoli

$12.95

Shrimp With Pea Pods

$13.95

Shrimp With Cashew Nuts

$12.95

Kung Pao Shrimp

$12.95

Sizzling Shrimp W.Black Pepper Sauce

$12.95

Egg Foo Young

Pork egg foo young

$8.95

Chicken egg foo young

$8.95

Beef egg foo young

$9.95

Shrimp egg foo young

$9.95

Moo Shi Style

Additional Pancakes 0.50 Per One

Vegetables Moo Shi

$10.95

Roasted Pork Moo Shi

$11.95

Chicken Moo Shi

$11.95

Beef Moo Shi

$12.95

Moo Shi Shrimp

$12.95

House Special Moo Shi

$12.95

Hot Pot

A1. Vegetarian Delight

$13.95Out of stock

Dine-in Only; (two different bowls of veg.and noodles or white rice) (Broccoli, pea pod, fried TOFU and mix veg.)

A2. Chicken Combo

$15.95Out of stock

Dine-in Only; (a plate of chicken and one bowl of mix veg. and noodles or white rice)

A3. Pork Combo

$15.95Out of stock

Dine-in Only; (a plate of pork and one bowl of mix veg. and noodles or white rice)

A4. Beef Combo

$16.95Out of stock

Dine-in Only; (a plate of Beef and one bowl of mix veg. and noodles or white rice)

A5. Seafood Platter

$19.95Out of stock

Dine-in Only; Shrimp, Crab Meat Stick, Scallops, Mussel (a plate of mix seafood and one bowl of mix veg. and noodles or white rice)

Hot Pot Side Order

Mix Veg.

$4.95Out of stock

Dine-in Only;

Beef

$8.95Out of stock

Dine-in Only;

Pork

$7.95Out of stock

Dine-in Only;

Chicken

$7.95Out of stock

Dine-in Only;

Shrimp

$11.95Out of stock

Dine-in Only;

Seafood

$12.95Out of stock

Dine-in Only;

Enoki Mushroom

$4.95Out of stock

Dine-in Only;

Noodles

$3.95Out of stock

Dine-in Only;

Fish Tofu

$4.95Out of stock

Dine-in Only;

Fried Tofu

$3.95Out of stock

Dine-in Only;

Pea Pod

$4.95Out of stock

Dine-in Only;

Broccoli

$4.95Out of stock

Dine-in Only;

Carrot

$4.95Out of stock

Dine-in Only;

Taro root

$4.95Out of stock

Dine-in Only;

Shanghai Cabbage

$6.95Out of stock

Dine-in Only;

Chef's Special

Our dinner are not served with rice,Please order your rice on the side.

Coconut Chicken

$13.95

Fried tender . shredded chicken with coconut sauce

Triple Delights

$13.95

A deIicious combination of jumbo shrimp, tender chicken and beef sautéed with water chestnuts, mushrooms, peapods, broccoli.

Crispy Beef

$13.95

Slices of beef with water chestnut flour stir fried with spicy sauce

General Tso's Chicken

$13.95

White meat tender chicken with water chestnut flour and stir fried in general Tso's sauce

Sesame Chicken

$13.95

Tender shredded white meat chicken combined with sesame in brown sauce

Lemon Chicken

$13.95

Sliced of chicken fried crispy, top with special lemon sauce

Shrimp With Peach

$15.95

Crispy jumbo shrimp with peach in chef special sauce

Shrimp With Walnut

$15.95

Jumbo shrimp with egg white and coated water chestnut flour in special sauce and crispy walnut on top

House Pan Fried Noodles

$15.95

Stir fried tender chicken, beef, shrimp with mix vegetables over the crisp noodles

Dragon and Phoenix

$15.95

Two different dishes together, shrimp with hot spicy sauce and general Tso's chicken

Orange Chicken

$13.95

Stir fried shredded white meat chicken then put homemade orange skins on top

General Tso's Shrimp

$15.95

Jumbo shrimp stir fried in general Tso's sauce

Salt and Pepper Shrimp

$15.95

Dry fried jumbo shrimp with salt and pepper

Lemon Shrimp

$15.95

Jumbo shrimp with special lemon sauce

Seafood Delight

$16.95

Scallop, shrimp, crab meat sautéed with Chinese mix vegetables

Coconut shrimp

$15.95

Beverage

N/A Beverages

coke

$1.35

Deit coke

$1.35

ginger ale

$1.35

sprite

$1.35

sunkist

$1.35

root beet

$1.35

ice tea

$1.35

Open Drink (Copy)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

128 Penhallow Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

