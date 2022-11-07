Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pintxo Pincho Tapas Bar

184 Reviews

$$

385 Main St

Woburn, MA 01801

Order Again

Popular Items

Pincho de Tortilla
4 Croquetas de Jamón Iberico
Patatas Bravas

Desserts

Homemade Desserts. Yes, even the chocolate cake!
Budin De Pan

Budin De Pan

$7.50

Homemade white chocolate bread pudding.

Churros con Chocolate

Churros con Chocolate

$7.50

Sugar coated deep fried cinnamon sticks stuffed with barbarian cream. served with a side of hot chocolate.

Flan

Flan

$5.50

Traditional Spanish Custard.

Pera Borracha

Pera Borracha

$7.00

Pear poached in garnacha wine, with a chocolate sauce drizzle.

Tarta de Chocolate

$7.50

Chocolate Cake with a strawberry marmalade.

Membrillo

$8.00

Drinks

Estrella Galicia (12oz)

Estrella Galicia (12oz)

$7.50Out of stock

Premium Lager Beer

Red Sangria (16oz)

Red Sangria (16oz)

$16.00
Red Sangria (32oz)

Red Sangria (32oz)

$31.00

Paellas

Traditional Spanish Paellas for 2.
Arroz Negro

Arroz Negro

$37.00

Black Paella with Calamari, Squid ink & aioli.

Fideuá

$37.00

Cataluña style paella made with thin pasta, Clams, Mussels, Squid, Shrimp and Bay Scallops.

Paella de Mariscos

$37.00

Traditional Seafood Paella made with saffron rice, Clams, Mussels, Squid, Shrimp and Bay Scallops.

Paella de Pollo

$39.00

Organic Chicken Paella with asparagus, & porcini Mushroom.

Paella de Verduras

$38.00

Vegetable Paella with leeks, porcini mushroom, asparagus, and Carrots.

Paella Mixta

$39.00

Chicken & Seafood paella.

Pintxos

Small Bites
Aceitunas

Aceitunas

$5.00

Gourmet marinated olives

Choripan

$6.00

Fresh grilled homemade chorizo over bread.

Pincho de Tortilla

Pincho de Tortilla

$5.00

Traditional Spanish Omelet made with caramelized onions and potatoes.

Pincho de Txistorra

$6.00

Thin chorizo over bread (Mild or hot)

Seafood Tapas

Calamar fresco a la Plancha

$14.00

Grilled squid with paprika, olive oil and sea salt, served over a parsley aioli.

Calamares a la Romana

$14.00

Crispy fried calamari with a parsley, and garlic aioli.

Gambas Al Ajillo

$12.00

Shrimp in Mild Garlic Oil.

Gambas Pil Pil

Gambas Pil Pil

$12.00

Shrimp in Spicy Garlic Oil.

Mariscada

$18.00

Seafood soup with shrimp, squid, mussels, clams, monk fish, bay scallops & angel hair pasta.

Mejillones

Mejillones

$12.00

Steamed fresh mussels in a sweet pepper sauce.

Pulpo a la gallega

Pulpo a la gallega

$17.00

Boiled gallician octopus with pimenton de la Vera, Olive oil, and Sea salt.

Pulpo a la Parrilla

Pulpo a la Parrilla

$20.00

Grilled galician octopus, with a side of fried potatoes, topped with a parsley aioli.

Vegetable Tapas

Bolas de Queso

Bolas de Queso

$9.00

6 Crispy goat cheese croquettes stuffed with quince paste with sugar cane honey.

Champiñones al Jerez

$10.00

Mushroom with Garlic & Sherry wine.

Croquetas de Verduras

$8.00

4 Creamy Potato, Kale & Leaks croquettes.

Empanadillas de Verdura

Empanadillas de Verdura

$8.00

4 Zucchini, spinach & cheese Turnovers.

Ensalada

$8.00

Spring mixed salad with beets, goat cheese, Apples, fig glace vinaigrette.

Espárragos con Romesco

Espárragos con Romesco

$11.00

Grilled Asparagus with Romesco sauce.

Manchego con Aceitunas

$9.00

Manchego Cheese with marinated Olives.

Pan con Tomate

$6.00

Toasted Bread with garlic, Olive oil & tomato.

Patatas Bravas

$9.00

Fry potatoes with creamy Spicy Brava sauce.

Patatas con aioli

$9.00

Fry potatoes with homemade aioli sauce.

Pimientos del Padron

$9.00Out of stock

Fried shishito peppers, olive oil, pimento vera, and flake salt.

Pisto Manchego

$9.00

Grilled ratatouille with roasted zucchini, green pepper, tomato, and garlic crostini.

Croqutas De Boletos

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken & Meats Tapas

2 Empanadas de Carne

$10.00

2 Halal beef turnovers.

4 Croquetas De Chorizo

$8.00

4 Creamy Chorizo Croquettes.

4 Croquetas de Jamón Iberico

4 Croquetas de Jamón Iberico

$8.00

4 Jamon Iberico croquettes.

2 Empanadillas de Pollo

2 Empanadillas de Pollo

$9.00

4 Organic Chicken Turnovers.

Chorizo seco Casero con Manchego

Chorizo seco Casero con Manchego

$9.00

Homemade Berks Chorizo with Manchego Cheese.

Chuletitas de Cordero

Chuletitas de Cordero

$17.00

2 Lamb chops grilled with Chimichurri sauce.

Entraña a Ia Parilla

Entraña a Ia Parilla

$19.00

1/2 lb. skirt marinated and grilled with parsley oil.

Pollo al Ajillo

$10.00

Free-range Chicken Sautéed with Garlic.

Solomillo con Queso Cabrales

$14.00

Beef tenderloin with blue cheese, and camarelized onions over bread.

Txistorras de cerdo al Jerez

$13.00

Homemade pork sausages sauteed in sherry wine (mild or hot)

Albondigas

$14.00

Alcachofas Rellenas

$9.25
THE MOST AUTHENTIC TAPAS BAR IN NEW ENGLAND! We offer traditional Spanish Paellas, Tapas, Pintxos, and more.

385 Main St, Woburn, MA 01801

