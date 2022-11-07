Pintxo Pincho Tapas Bar
184 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
THE MOST AUTHENTIC TAPAS BAR IN NEW ENGLAND! We offer traditional Spanish Paellas, Tapas, Pintxos, and more.
Location
385 Main St, Woburn, MA 01801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Boston Burger Company - Virtual Kitchen- Delivery Only
No Reviews
3 Sullivan Street Woburn, MA 01801
View restaurant