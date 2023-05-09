Main picView gallery

Pisco Peruvian Gastrobar

9344 Narcoossee Rd

Orlando, FL 32827

FOOD

Starters

AJI DE GALLINA CROQUETTES

$12.00

DUO DE PAPAS NATIVAS

$12.00

Andean Potato with our signature sauce with peruvian yellow pepper and other with huacatay, peanut and white cheese sauce.

ROCOTO TUNA TARTARE

$20.00

TEQUENOS DE KING CRAB

$19.00

CONCHAS A LA PARMESANA

$22.00

Four grilled jumbo scallops with parmesan cheese, lime juice, white wine, and garlic.

ENSALADA DE QUINOA ANDINA

$16.00

SPRING ROLLS

$16.00

Causas

CAUSA DE ROCK SHRIMP TEMPURA

$24.00

Amazing causa with crispy shrimp bites topped with golf and rocoto mayo, scallions, avocado and micro greens.

CAUSA TUNA NIKKEI (RAW)

$25.00

Our fantastic ahí tuna mixed with nikkei mayo with sesame sensation over our beloved causa with avocado touches.

Ceviche Bar & Sushi

CEVICHE CLASSICO

Catch of the day in a classic leche de tiger with red onion, limo pepper, choclo corn, cancha, sweet potatoes puree and baby cilantro.

DEL CALLAO PARA EL MUNDO (RAW)

$25.00

Six Scallops topped with fresh chalaquita made of onions, tomatoes, rocoto pepper, lime juice you feel eaten in la Punta.

CARPACCIO DE PULPO AL OLIVO

$25.00

CEVICHE CARRETILLERO

$26.00

White fish, tender Gallega octopus, pacific shrimps with fried calamari covered Our famous rocoto tiger's milk, and unveiled travel for the costa verde.

TIRADITO DE SALMON

$23.00

TIRADITO DEL CHEF

$21.00

ACEVICHADO ROLL

$26.00

NORI CRUNCH

$24.00

TRIO DE NIGUIRIS

$29.00

Chef's Specialties

PAELLA CHOLA

$58.00

FIESTA CEVICHERA

$105.00

CLASSIC CEVICHE, CARRETILLERO CEVICHE, YELLOW PEPPER CEVICHE AND NIKKEI CEVICHE.

MENU DEL CHEF

$120.00

Rice and Pasta

CHAUFA AEROPUERTO

$22.00

Chicken with Fried rice, scramble egg, smoked bacon, fried noodles, snow peas, bean sprouts, wonton strips, and sesame sensation on top

PASTA ACHUPETADA

$33.00

House pasta with sauteed shrimp, white cheese, potatoes, white rice and huacatay fresh leaves… to remember Arequipa!

RISOTTO HUANCAINA MAR Y TIERRA

$42.00

Surf & Turf

SOPA PARIHUELA

$29.00

Restoring and aphrodisiacal soup from the sea with an addictive flavor that catches the essence of select seafood, white fish and chicha de jora.

PISCO’S LOMO SALTADO

$27.00

ANTICUCHOS DE PULPO

$27.00

Tender pieces of octopus marinated in anticuchera sauce, Accompanied with golden potatoes, choclo corn, grilled asparagus, cherry tomatoes and peruvian chimichurri, served in a cast iron.

SALMON A LA BRASA

$29.00

Accompanied with pesto quinotto, parmesan cheese, charred tomatoes and huancaina sauce.

PESCADO A LO MACHO

$40.00

Slow cooked Catch of the day with Macho sauce, mussels, octopus, calamari and shrimps with a spicy touch served with jasmine white rice, unbelievable.

RIBEYE ANTICUCHERO

$35.00

Children menu

Fish tenders and fries

$10.00

Chicken tenders and fries

$10.00

Steak and jasmine rice

$10.00

Sides

Jasmine White Rice

$7.00

Sweet Plantain

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Patacon

$7.00

Choclo CORN

$7.00

A lo Pobre

$9.00

Canchita

$4.00

Desserts

Torta de Chocolate

$10.00

Experiencia de Lucuma

$15.00

Cheesecake de Lucuma

$12.00

Cheesecake Happy Bday

BEVERAGE

N/A Beverage

Apple Juice

$4.00

Club soda

$4.00

Cherry Temple

$4.00

Cranberry juice

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade Strawberry

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Mt Dew

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

San Pellegrino 750ml (grande)

$9.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Chicha Morada

$7.00

Exotic Mojito

$10.00

Coconut Lemonade

$10.00

Virgin Mule

$10.00

Inka kola

$5.00

Inka Diet

$5.00

Agua de maracuyá

$7.00

Peach Iced Tea

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Aqua Panna

$8.00

Water Bottle Don Julio

$3.00

Pina Colada Sin Alcohol

$12.00

Perrier

$4.00

Aqua Panna (pequeña)

$4.00

Liquor

1800 Anejo

$12.00

1800 Millenium

$23.00

1800 Respo

1800 Silver

$9.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

Casamigos Respo

$14.00

Cazadores Anejo

$14.00

Cazadores Blanco

$11.00

Cazadores Reposado

$9.00

Corralejo Anejo

$14.00

Corralejo Resp

$12.00

DA BEST

$5.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Repo

$12.00

Herradura Respo

$12.00

Herradura Silver

$11.00

J Cuervo Plata

$14.00

J Cuervo Respo

$18.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$24.00

Patron Resp

$12.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Clase Azul Añejo

$88.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$13.00

Don Julio 1900

$29.00

Tequila 1942

$29.00

Clase azul reposado

$23.00

Absolut

$11.00+

Absolut Citron

$9.50+

Absolut JC Apple

$14.25+

Absolut JC Strawberry

$9.50+

Absolut Lime

$9.50+

Absolut Mandarin

$9.50+

Absolut Peppermint

$9.50+

Absolut Raspberry

$9.50+

Belvedere

$12.00+

Ciroc

$9.50+

Ciroc Coconut

$9.50+

Grey Goose

$13.00+

Ketel One

$13.00+

Ketel One Orange

$9.50+

Skyy

$9.50+

Smirnoff

$9.50+

Smirnoff Caramel

$9.50+

Smirnoff Peppermint

$9.50+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$9.50+

Titos

$12.00+

Beefeater

$9.50+

Bombay Dry

$8.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00+

Empress 1908

$12.00+

Hendricks

$12.00+

Tanqueray

$11.00+

1886

$20.00+

Bacardi

$12.00+

Bacardi 151

$9.50+

Bacardi Black

$9.50+

Bacardi Coconut

$9.50+

Bacardi Dragonberry

$9.50+

Bacardi Lime

$9.50+

Bacardi Limon

$9.50+

Bacardi Pineapple

$9.50+

Brugal

$12.00+

Captain Morgan

$12.00+

Diplomatic Executivo

$16.00+

Diplomatic Mantuano

$14.00+

Don Q Cristal

$12.00+

Don Q Passionfruit

$12.00+

Kraken Black

$9.50+

Malibu Black

$10.00+

Malibu Rum

$12.00+

Myers

$10.00+

Tres Clavos Ginger

$9.95+

Tres Clavos Passion

$9.95+

Zacapa

$14.00+

Basil Hayden

$12.00+

Buchanans 12yr

$12.00+

Buchanans 18yr

$15.00+

Buffalo Trace

$11.00+

Bulleit

$11.00+

Bullet 95% Rye

$12.50+

Bushmills Blue

$12.00+

Bushmills Red

$10.00+

Canadian Club

$10.50+

Chivas 21yr

$32.00+

Chivas Regal

$10.50+

Crown Royal

$11.00+

Crown Royal Apple

$12.00+

Crown Royal Salute

$30.00+

Dalmore

$14.50+

Dewars

$11.00+

Dewars 12yr

$11.00+

Early Times

$14.00+

Fireball Cinnamon

$10.50+

Four Roses

$12.00+

Glenfiddich 12yr

$12.50+

Glenliver 14yr

$14.50+

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.50+

J Walker Black

$12.50+

J Walker Blue

$35.00+

J Walker Red

$10.50+

Jack Daniels

$11.00+

Jack Daniels Fire

$10.50+

Jack Daniels Honey

$10.50+

Jameson

$11.00+

Jameson Orange

$11.00+

Jim Beam Red Stag

$13.50+

Knob Creek

$12.00+

Knob Creek

$13.00+

Knob Creek Shot

$10.00+

Macallan 12yr

$15.00+

Macallan 15yr

$20.00+

Makers Mark

$11.00+

Makers Mark 46

$13.00+

Makers Mark 46

$13.50+

Makers Mark 46 Shot

$11.00+

Old Parr 12yr

$10.50+

Screwball

$11.00+

Screwball Shot

$8.00+

Seagrams 7

$10.50+

Siervas P Fruit

$9.95+

Southern Comfort

$10.50+

Tullamore

$12.00+

Wild Turkey

$10.50+

Wild Turkey 101

$13.50+

Courvoisier

$10.50+

Hennessy

$12.00+

Remy Martin

$12.00+

Remy Martin 1738

$16.00+

Well Brandy

$7.25+

Well Coconut Rum

$7.25+

Well Gin

$8.00+

Well Mezcal

$8.00+

Well Rum

$8.00+

Well Silver Tequila

$8.00+

Well Spiced Rum

$7.25+

Well Tequila

$5.00+

Well Vodka

$8.00+

Well Whiskey

$8.00+

Pisco 99

$6.00

Caravedo Mosto Verde

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Frangelico

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Cocktails

Pisco Sour

$15.00

Rainbow Mountain

$15.00

Piscojito

$16.00

Chilcano de Kion

$15.00

Nun's Milk

$16.00

Witch’s Milk

$16.00

Mr Alfredo

$16.00

Pretty and Pink

$16.00

Gin from the Garden

$17.00

Roserita

$16.00

The Tipsy Bunny

$17.00

The Gastro Bar Sour

$16.00

Pisco Mule

$17.00

Otorongo

$16.00

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Bahama Mama

$12.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Blood Gin & Tonic

$18.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cafe Don Julio

$12.00

Cafe Juarez

$12.00

Cantarito

$13.00

Carajillo

$11.00

Chicha Colada

$15.00

Choc Cake

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Don Julio Mojito

$10.00

Don Julio Mojito Virgin

$8.00

Don Julio Mule

$14.00

El Capi

$15.00

El Clasico

$10.00

El DF Martinis

El Rum Runner

$15.00

Green Tea

$12.00

Isla Larga

$11.00

La Brasilera

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

LG Calena

$22.00

LG Cielito Lingo

$23.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Martini

$14.00

Midori Sour

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Paloma

$17.00

Palomita

$15.00

Premium Cocktail

$15.00

Rum RUnner

$12.00

San Isidro Old Fashion

$17.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sex On The Beach

$12.00

Shot B-52

$12.00

Shot Blow Job

$12.00

Shot Cinnamon

$12.00

Shot Mex Flag

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

The Biki Martini

$15.00

The Firestorm

$17.00

The GB Club

$16.00

The Jungle Bird

$16.00

The Lima Street Sour

$17.00

The M&M

$15.00

The Rose Margarita

$17.00

Titos Breeze

$14.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Un Poco Loco

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

White TE

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Draft Beer

Corona Premier

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Asahi

$6.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Two Hearted IPA

$6.00

Bottles/Can Beer

BTL Michelob Ultra

$6.00

BTL Corona Extra

$6.00

BTL Heineken

$6.00

BTL Heineken 00

$6.00

BTL Stella

$6.00

BTL Cusquena

$6.00

BTL Cristal

$6.00

BTL Pilsen

$6.00

Wines by the Glass

Gls Red Sangria

$10.00

Gls Robert Mondavi Cabernet

$10.00

Gls Dercoy Merlot

$15.00

Gls Finca Rotondo Red Wine

$10.00

Gls Pink Moscato

$10.00

Gls White Sangria

$10.00

Gls Justin Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Gls Lake Sonoma Chardonnay

$15.00

Gls Marquez de Riscal Verdejo

$10.00

Gls Robert Mondavi Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Gls Justin Rose

$15.00

Gls Segura Viuda Cava Brut Rose

$12.00

Wines by the Bottle

BTL Decoy Merlot USA

$65.00

BTL Joel Gott Pinot Noir 2021 USA

$50.00

BTL Robert Mondavi Cabernet USA

$45.00

BTL Valduero una Cepa from One Wine SPAIN

$90.00

BTL Hesvera Crianza SPAIN

$60.00

BTL Pampa Reserva Malbec ARGENTINA

$40.00

BTL Potro de Piedra Red Blend CHILE

$70.00

BTL Finca Rotondo Malbec PERU

$40.00

BTL Finca Rotondo Red Blend PERU

$40.00

BTL Finca Rotondo Reserva PERU

$50.00

BTL Lake Sonoma Chardonnay USA

$60.00

BTL Justin Sauvignon Blanc Central Coast USA

$50.00

BTL Robert Mondavi Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL Marquez del Riscal Verdejo SPAIN

$40.00

BTL Justin Rose USA

$60.00

BTL Moët & Chandon Ice Rose Imperial

$215.00

BTL Moët & Chandon Nectar Imperial

$185.00

BTL Segura Viuda Cava Brut Reserva

$60.00

BTL Segura Viuda Cava Brut Rose

$40.00

Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Capuccino

$5.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
9344 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32827

