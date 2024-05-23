Plenty Goods - Damen 1000 N Damen Ave
1000 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
Featured Items
Food
Salads
- Best Ever Caesar Salad$10.00
green kale, romaine, crispy shiitakes, cucumber, radish, shredded vegan parmesan (potato, rice, water, coconut oil, vegan parmesan flavor, olive extract), gluten-free garlic croutons (rice flour, water, corn, psyllium seed husk, sunflower oil, pea protein, yeast, millet, quinoa flour, salt, corn flour), creamy mushroom Caesar dressing (dried porcini mushrooms, cashews, garlic, salt, nori, rice vinegar), option to add grilled chicken OR Caesar chickpeas Contains: Cashews, Coconut
- Thai Quinoa Salad$10.00
red cabbage, green cabbage, white quinoa, carrot, red bell pepper, green onion, cilantro, mint/basil, toasted peanuts, tamari dressing (rice vinegar, tamari, brown sugar, ginger, sriracha, sesame oil, avocado oil, sesame seeds). option to add chicken, steak or crispy tofu Contains: Peanuts, Soy, and Sesame
- Turmeric Tahini Buddha Bowl$10.00
buckwheat groats, kale, blanched broccoli, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted red onion, roasted sweet potato, sunflower seeds, turmeric tahini dressing (fresh turmeric, tahini (sesame), salt, lemon, maple syrup, olive oil, white wine vinegar) . option to add turmeric maple chicken or turmeric maple chickpeas (ground turmeric, maple syrup, salt, olive oil) Contains: Sesame
- Chopped Kale Taco Salad$10.00
green kale, Mexican rice (jasmine rice, tomatoes, garlic, chili powder, cayenne, cumin, oregano), radish, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, cilantro, corn chips, habanero ranch dressing (cashews, lemon juice, garlic, salt, black pepper, onion powder, chives, parsley, apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, habanero hot sauce - carrots, onions, habanero peppers, vinegar, garlic, cane sugar, tangerine juice, lime juice). option to add shredded taco chicken or seasoned black beans (cumin, chili powder, coriander, cayenne, salt, olive oil) Contains: Cashews
- Shawarma Salad$10.00
brown rice, green leaf lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, mint, vegan feta cheese (organic coconut oil, potato starch, potato protein, salt, cane sugar, lactic acid), pita chips (cassava flour, salt, olive oil, garlic powder), lemon tahini dressing (lemon juice, olive oil, tahini (sesame), salt, pepper). option to add shawarma chicken thighs or shawarma cauliflower (olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt, pepper, cumin, paprika, cinnamon, red pepper flake, turmeric) Contains: Sesame, Coconut
- Buffalo Salad$10.00
Romaine, red bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, celery, picked red onion, garlic croutons (rice flour, water, corn, psyllium seed husk, sunflower oil, pea protein, yeast, millet, quinoa flour, salt, corn flour, garlic oil), vegan blue cheese (organic coconut oil, potato starch, organic vegan cane sugar, spirulina, beta carotene, salt), vegan ranch (cashews, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, salt, pepper, onion powder, dried chives, dried parsley, dried dill, maple syrup), option to add buffalo chicken or buffalo cauliflower (almond flour, cassava flour, gluten free panko (rice flour, xantham gum, salt, cane sugar, yeast) garlic powder, salt, buffalo sauce (cayenne peppers, distilled vinegar, salt, garlic), avocado oil, potato, organic distilled vinegar, organic garlic powder, organic paprika, tamarind). Contains: Cashews, Almonds, Coconut.
- Sitcom Salad$10.00
Millet, mint, cucumber, chickpeas, pistachios, vegan feta (organic coconut oil, potato starch, potato protein, salt, cane sugar, lactic acid), red onion, lemon olive oil dressing (lemon juice, olive oil, salt), option to add marinated lemon chicken, lemon chickpeas or crispy tofu. Contains: Coconut, Pistachios, Soy (Tofu Only).
- Shaved Asparagus + Golden Beet Salad$10.00
Shaved asparagus, kale, arugula, blanched asparagus, sliced cooked beets, thinly sliced shallots, nutritional yeast pistachios (pistachios, olive oil, nutritional yeast, salt), champagne vinaigrette (champagne vinegar, olive oil, maple syrup, garlic, salt, pepper, Dijon mustard), option to add herbed chicken or herbed tofu. Contains: Pistachios, Soy (Tofu Only)
- Ramp Pesto + Asparagus Salad$10.00
Kale, grilled asparagus, pickled ramps (white wine vinegar, salt, sugar, bay leaves, star anise, mustard powder), shiitakes, radish, sliced almonds, ramp or scallion pesto dressing (ramp or scallion puree, white balsamic vinegar, olive oil, almonds, lemon juice, salt, nutritional yeast, red pepper flakes), option to add herbed chicken or herbed green lentils. Contains: Almonds.
- Sesame Ginger Soba Noodle Salad$10.00
Buckwheat soba noodles (brown rice, buckwheat), cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, lime wedge, yellow squash, edamame, ginger nut crisps (pepitas, maple syrup, almonds, ground ginger, sesame oil, olive oil, coconut, sea salt, sesame seeds), ginger lime dressing (maple syrup, tamari, ginger, lime juice, salt, olive oil, rice vinegar). may add: crispy ginger ground chicken (+$6) or crispy tofu (+$4). ALLERGENS: Almonds, Soy, Sesame, Coconut.
Soups
- Golden Chicken & Rice Soup$8.00+
carrot, turmeric, ginger, coconut milk, chicken broth, jasmine rice, celery, onion, shredded chicken breast, salt Contains: Coconut
- Smokey Turkey Chili$8.00+Out of stock
ground turkey, chipotle chilis in adobo, carrot, celery, onion, chili powder, cayenne, cumin, onion powder, cacao, cinnamon, smoked paprika, dried chipotle powder, tomato paste, diced tomatoes, black beans, kidney beans, white beans Contains:
- Ginger Carrot Soup with Green Lentils$8.00+
carrots, ginger, coconut milk, cumin, cinnamon, onion, vegetable broth, green lentils Contains: Coconut
Dessert
- Browned Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies (gluten-free)$5.00+Out of stock
gluten-free flour (rice flour, whole grain brown rice flour, potato starch, whole grain sorghum flour, tapioca flour, xanthan gum), grass-fed butter, egg, brown sugar, vanilla, chocolate chunks
- Trail Mix Cookies$5.00+Out of stock
gluten-free flour (rice flour, whole grain brown rice flour, potato starch, whole grain sorghum flour, tapioca flour, xanthan gum), grass-fed butter, egg, brown sugar, vanilla, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, dried cranberries, raisins
- Snickerdoodle Collagen Cookies$5.00+
gluten-free flour (rice flour, whole grain brown rice flour, potato starch, whole grain sorghum flour, tapioca flour, xanthan gum), grass-fed butter, egg, cane sugar, vanilla, powdered collagen, cinnamon
Snacks & Chips
- BOULDER CANYON - Potato Chips (Avocado oil)$2.50
- TERRA - Veggie Chips$3.50
- Brownie Energy Bites (3)$4.00
walnuts, almond flour, dates, cacao, vanilla, salt Allergens: Walnuts, almonds
- PB Chia Oat Energy Bites (3)$4.00
peanut butter, chia seeds, oats, maple syrup, salt Allergens: Peanuts
- Tart Cherry and Beet Energy Bites (3)$4.00
tart dried cherries, beet powder, dates, coconut, almonds, lemon juice, salt, vanilla Allergens: Coconut, Almonds
Beverage
Drinks
- BREW DOCTOR KOMBUCHA - Clear Mind$4.00
- ESSENTIA BOTTLED WATER$3.00
- HEALTH ADE KOMBUCHA - Pink Lady Apple$4.00Out of stock
- OLIPOP - Classic Rootbeer$4.00
- OLIPOP - Ginger Lemon$4.00Out of stock
- OLIPOP - Strawberry Vanilla$4.00
- WATERLOO - Blackberry Lemonade$2.00Out of stock
- WATERLOO - Cherry Limeade$2.00Out of stock
- WATERLOO - Lemon Lime$2.00Out of stock
- WATERLOO - Peach$2.00Out of stock
- WATERLOO - Strawberry$2.00
- WATERLOO - Summer Berry$2.00
- WATERLOO - Tropical Fruits$2.00
Smoothies & Shakes
- Plenty Green$10.99
kale, coconut water, almond milk, almond butter, banana, maple syrup, cinnamon, lemon juice, salt Contains: Almonds
- Four B's$10.99
beet juice, frozen berries, banana, fresh basil, fresh ginger, lime, freeze dried berries
- White Lotus$10.99
pineapple, mango, coconut milk, banana, almond milk, lemon juice, salt Contains: Almond + Coconut
- Horchata Shake$12.99Out of stock
cashews, almond milk, oats, collagen, maple syrup, vanilla, cardamom, cinnamon, toasted rice powder Contains: Cashews + Almonds
- PB & M Shake$12.99Out of stock
banana, chaga mushroom powder, almond milk, maple syrup, water, peanut butter, chia seeds, cocoa powder, salt Contains: Peanuts + Almonds
- Cold Brew and Cream Shake$12.99Out of stock
cold brew concentrate, almond milk, oats, almond butter, maple, instant espresso powder, vegan vanilla protein powder (pea protein, brown rice protein, chia seeds, sunflower, erythritol, salt, stevia), chia seeds, salt Contains: Almonds
Coffee and Tea
Breakfast
Waffles
- Cinnamon Roll Waffle w/ Lemon Cream Cheese$11.00Out of stock
cassava flour, almond flour, salt, almond milk, apple cider vinegar, baking powder, extra virgin olive oil, egg, maple syrup, cinnamon, brown sugar, vanilla Contains: Almonds + Egg
- Lemon Apricot Poppyseed Waffle with Apricot Jam$11.00Out of stock
cassava flour, almond flour, almond milk, salt, baking powder, egg, maple syrup, poppyseed, dried apricot, lemon juice Contains: Almonds + Egg
- Cocoa Raspberry Waffle with Hazelnut Chocolate Spread$11.00Out of stock
almond flour, cassava flour, cocao powder, freeze dried raspberries, almond milk, baking powder, apple cider vinegar, salt, egg, extra virgin olive oil Contains: Almonds + Egg
Oatmeal
- Blueberry Vanilla Overnight Oats$10.00Out of stock
rolled oats, almond milk, chia seeds, salt, vanilla bean, blueberries, sliced almonds Contains: Almonds
- Superfood Overnight Oats$10.00Out of stock
rolled oats, almond milk, chia seeds, salt, maple syrup, cinnamon, goji berries, pumpkin seeds, coconut flakes, cacao nibs Contains: Almonds + Coconut
- Horchata Overnight Oats$10.00Out of stock
rolled oats, almond milk, chia seeds, cinnamon, nutmeg, rice powder, cardamom, maple syrup, coconut milk Contains: Almonds + Coconut
Sandwiches
- The Biscuit (gf)$14.00Out of stock
sausage, egg, and jam on gluten-free cheddar and chive biscuit (contains dairy)
- The Muffin (gf)$12.00Out of stock
Spinach Omelette Egg, peppered bacon, kale aioli (df), tomato jam, gluten-free english muffin
- The Brioche$12.00Out of stock
pickled ginger tamagoyaki egg roll, furikake mayo, on brioche bun
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Hearty salads, soups, sandwiches, smoothies, and more!
1000 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60622