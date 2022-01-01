PORA imageView gallery

1 American Dream Way

Level 3, Space C326

East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Popular Items

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen
Tonkotsu Ramen
Spicy Miso Ramen

Appetizers

Pork Gyoza 6pc

$5.95
 Chicken Gyoza 6 pc

Chicken Gyoza 6 pc

$5.95
Vegetable Gyoza 6pc

Vegetable Gyoza 6pc

$5.95
Pork Bun 2pc

Pork Bun 2pc

$7.95
Chicken Bun (2pc)

Chicken Bun (2pc)

$7.95

Cheese Ball 3 pc

$3.99Out of stock

Red Bean Ball 3 pc

$3.99

Ramen

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.45

Pork broth with bean sprouts, green onions, mushrooms, boiled egg, noodles, 2 slices of pork meat (Chashu) and spicy paste for a little kick.

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$15.45

Pork and chicken broth with garlic oil and spicy oil, crushed onion and spicy pepper, stir-fry vegetables (cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots, onion), corn, boiled egg, green onion, noodles, 2 slices of pork meat (Chashu).

Black Tonkotsu Ramen

Black Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.45

Pork broth with bean sprouts, green onions, mushrooms, boiled egg, noodles, garlic oil, 2 slices of pork meat (Chashu).

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$14.95

Pork and chicken broth with garlic oil, stir-fry vegetables (cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots, onion), corn, boiled egg, green onion, noodles, 2 slices of pork meat (Chashu).

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.95

Pork broth with bean sprouts, green onions, mushrooms, boiled egg, noodles, 2 slices of pork meat (Chashu).

Vegetable Ramen

Vegetable Ramen

$13.95

Vegetable broth with garlic oil, corn, bean sprouts, green onion, red onion, purple onion, mushroom, tofu, red radish, and baby arugula. Option for Protein : Additional charge $1.50 - Add 2 slices of pork meat (Chashu) or original crispy chicken.

Extra Noodles

$4.00

Extra Broth

$5.00

Rice Bowl

Pork Chashu-Don

Pork Chashu-Don

$9.95

White rice with stir-fried pork marinated with soy garlic sauce with sprinkles of green onion and boiled egg on the side.

Chicken Don

$9.95

Extras

Extra Rice

$1.50

Extra Noodles

$4.00

Spicy Paste on the Side

$1.00

Extra Vegetables

$2.00

Extra Corn

$1.00

Extra Chasu (Pork 1pc)

$1.50

Chicken On The Side (2pc)

$3.50

Extra Egg

$1.50

Korean Fried Chicken

Original Crispy Chicken (4pcs)

Original Crispy Chicken (4pcs)

$6.50

Fried chicken with a side of spicy mayo and pickled radish.

Original Crispy Chicken(8pcs)

Original Crispy Chicken(8pcs)

$11.95

Fried chicken with a side of spicy mayo and pickled radish.

Sweet Spicy Chicken(4pcs)

Sweet Spicy Chicken(4pcs)

$7.95

Sweet and spicy fried chicken with fried rice-cakes and a sprinkle of green onions with a side of pickled radish.

Sweet Spicy Chicken(8pcs)

Sweet Spicy Chicken(8pcs)

$13.95

Sweet and spicy fried chicken with fried rice-cakes and a sprinkle of green onions with a side of pickled radish.

Soy Garlic Chicken(4pcs)

Soy Garlic Chicken(4pcs)

$7.95

Soy garlic Fried chicken with fried rice-cakes and sprinkled with green onions with a side of pickled radish.

Soy Garlic Chicken(8 pcs)

Soy Garlic Chicken(8 pcs)

$13.95

Soy garlic Fried chicken with fried rice-cakes and sprinkled with green onions with a side of pickled radish.

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.75

Water

$1.75

Ice Cup

$1.00

Ice water

$1.75

Soda Bottle

$2.75Out of stock

Ito En Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Oolong Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Ramune

$3.00Out of stock

Aloe Drink

$3.00Out of stock

BUBBLE DRINK Milk Tea

Thai Tea (M)

$4.75

Thai Tea (L)

$5.75

Matcha (M)

$4.75

Matcha (L)

$5.75

Taro (M)

$4.75

Taro (L)

$5.75

Black Milk Tea (M)

$4.75

Black Milk Tea (L)

$5.75

Brown Sugar Latte 16oz

$5.50

Brown Sugar Latte 22oz

$6.50

Cheese Foam Matcha M

$5.50

Cheese Foam Matcha L

$6.50

Taro Slush M

$5.25Out of stock

Taro Slush L

$6.00Out of stock

BUBBLE YAKULT TEA

Lemon Yakult 22oz

$6.50

BUBBLE DRINK Coffee

Brown Sugar Cookie - Coffee (M)

$6.00Out of stock

Brown Sugar Cookie - Coffee (L)

$6.75

Matcha Cookie - Coffee (M)

$6.00Out of stock

Matcha Cookie - Coffee (L)

$6.75

Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie (M)

$5.50

Strawberry Smoothie (L)

$6.50

Mango Smoothie (M)

$5.50

Mango Smoothie (L)

$6.50

Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk (M)

$5.50

Strawberry Milk (L)

$6.50

Americano

Iced Americano

$3.75

Americano

$3.75

Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanila Latte

$5.50

Vanilla Latte (Hot)

$5.50

Caramel Macchiato/Mocha Latte

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Hot Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.50

Hot Mocha Latte

$5.50

Add Whip Cream

$0.75

Cappucino

Iced Cappuccino

$5.50Out of stock

Hot Cappuccino

$5.50Out of stock

Jasmine Tea

Strawberry Jasmine Tea (M)

$5.00

Strawberry Jasmine Tea (L)

$5.75

Mango Jasmine Tea (M)

$5.00

Mango Jasmine Tea (L)

$5.75

Tea

Honey Citron (M)

$5.25

Honey Citron L

$6.25

Passion Fruit Jasmine Tea (M)

$5.00

Passionfruit Jasmine Tea (L)

$5.75

Green Tea Hot

$3.00

Ice Green Tea

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade (M)

$5.25

Strawberry Lemonade L

$6.26
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
