Comida

Aperitivos

Tostones Con Queso

$8.95

Tostones de Pollo

$8.95

Tostones de Carne

$8.95

Tostones de Camarones

$9.95

Taquitos de Pollo

$8.95

Taquitos de Carne

$8.95

Repocheta

$8.95

Quesillo

$8.95

Pescozon

$8.95

Enchilada de Res

$8.95

Empanadas de Maduro

$8.95

Coctel de Camarones

$16.95

Calamares Empanizados

$16.95

Cultural

Gallopinto Plato Mixtas

$14.95

Nacatamal

$8.95

Maduros Plato

$11.95

Fritanga

$18.95

Baho

$17.25

Parrillada

$48.95

Indio Viejo

$16.50

Vigoron

$13.25

Chancho con Yuca

$13.25

Arroz y Frijoles Plato

$12.95

Gallopinto Plato

$12.95

Tajadas Plato

$11.95

Gallopinto Tajadas Mixtas

$14.95

Res

Carne Asada

$17.25

Churrasco

$28.95

Salpicon

$16.95

Lengua

$17.95

Bistec Jalapeno

$17.95

Bistec Encebollado

$16.95

Bistec Entomatado

$16.95

Bistec Mixto

$16.95

Carne Desmenuzada

$16.75

Pollo

Pechuga Encebollada

$17.50

Pechuga a la Plancha

$17.50

Pechuga Jalapena

$17.95

Pollo Asado

$18.95

Pollo Tapado

$16.95

Milanesa de Pollo

$17.50

Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Cerdo

Lomo de Cerdo Asado

$16.95

Cerdo Plato

$16.95

Cerdo Frito

$16.95

Cerdo Adobado

$16.95

Cerdo Tapado

$16.95

Milanesa de Puerco

$16.95

Cerdo con Maduros

$13.95

Cerdo con Verdes

$13.95

Mariscos

Pescado a la Tipitapa

$18.50

Pescado Frito

$18.25

Filete a la Plancha

$18.95

Filete a la Tipitapa

$18.95

Filete al Mojo de Ajo

$18.95

Filete Empanizado

$18.95

Camarones a la Diabla

$20.50

Camarones Rancheros

$20.50

Camarones Mojo de Ajo

$20.50

Camarones Empanizados

$20.50

Camarones a la Plancha

$20.50

Sopas

Sopa de Res

$16.95

Sopa de Gallina

$16.95

Sopa de Mondongo

$16.95

Sopa de Mariscos

$21.50

Sopa de Queso

$15.25

Desayunos

Huevos Rancheros

$12.95

Huevos Revueltos

$12.95

Huevos Picados Vegetales

$12.95

Huevos Frito Plato

$12.95

Huevos con chorizo

$12.95

Machaca con Huevos

$13.25

Huevos Cocidos

$12.25

Porciones

Aguacate (1) $

$3.50

Arroz Porcion

$4.25

Arroz y Frijoles Porcion

$8.00

Bolillo

$1.00

Camarones (4)

$10.95

Carne Asada Porcion

$8.95

Caseras (1)

$4.95

Cerdo Adobado Porcion

$8.95

Cerdo Frito Porcion

$8.95

Chicharron

$4.95

Chilero Vaso

$6.00

Chileros (2) pequenos

$1.00

Chimichurri

$2.75

Chorizo (1)

$3.95

Churrasco Porcion

$16.95

Crema

$3.95

Ensalada de Repollo

$3.25

Filete de Pescado Porcion

$10.95

Frijoles Porcion

$4.25

Gallopinto Porcion

$6.25

Huevos Frito Porcion

$4.95

Huevos Rancheros Porcion

$4.95

Huevos Revueltos Porcion

$4.95

Indio Viejo Porcion

$8.95

Jalapeno Asado (2)

$3.50

Jalapeno Picado (1)

$2.50

Lengua Porcion

$10.95

Lomo de Cerdo Porcion

$8.95

Maduras

$4.25

Maduros Cocidos (1)

$4.25

Papas Fritas

$4.95

Pechuga de Pollo Porcion

$8.95

Pico de Gallo

$4.25

Pollo Asado Porcion

$13.95

Queso Fresco

$3.95

Queso Frito

$3.95

Salpicon Porcion

$8.95

Salsa a la Diabla Porcion

$4.95

Salsa Jalapena Porcion

$4.95

Tortillas

$3.95

Tostones (5)

$4.95

VacaFrita Porcion

$16.25

Vegatales Vapor Porcion

$4.95

Vegetales Parrilla Porcion

$4.95

Verdes Cocidos (1)

$4.25

Verdes Porcion

$4.25

Yuca al Mojo Porcion

$4.95

Yuca Cocida

$4.95

Yuca Frita $

$4.95

Postres

Bunuelos

$6.50

Arroz con Leche

$5.50

Piio V

$6.50

Tres Leche

$6.50

Torta De La abuela

$6.50

Almiba

$7.25

Cake Cutting

$3.00

Producto de Nicaragua

Rosquillas Mixtas (Pequenas)

$7.00

Rosquillas Mixtas (Grandes)

$13.00

Queso Nicaraguense

$10.00

Jalea de Gaullava

$4.00

Rosquillas Hojaldras (Grande)

$13.50

Bandejas

Ensalada De Repollo (15)

$35.00

Ensalada De Repollo (35)

$65.00

Gallopinto Grande (20)

$75.00

Gallopinto Mediano (10)

$40.00

Arroz Grande (30)

$75.00

Arroz Mediano (15)

$40.00

Frijoles Grande (30)

$85.00

Frijoles Mediano (15)

$45.00

Maduros Grande (80pc)

$75.00

Maduros Mediano (40pc)

$40.00

Verdes Grandes (20)

$75.00

Verdes Mediana (10)

$40.00

Queso Frito (20)

$70.00

Queso Frito (10)

$40.00

Cacao Galon

$45.00

Pio V (mediano)

$45.00

Bebidas

Bebidas

Cacao

$5.00

Cacao Grande

$9.00

Chia con Tamarindo

$5.00

Chia con Tamarindo Grande

$9.00

Maracuya

$5.00

Maracuya Grande

$9.00

Pitahaya

$5.00

Pitahaya Grande

$9.00

Cebada

$5.00

Cebada Grande

$9.00

Agua Botella

$3.50

Agua Mineral

$3.50

Agua Vaso

Coke

$3.50

Coke Dieta

$3.50

Fanta de Fresa

$3.50

Fanta Naranja

$3.50

Leche

$3.50

Limonada

$3.50

Milca

$3.95

Soda Mineral (vaso)

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Te Frio

$3.50

Recarga

Jugo de Manzana

$3.95

Cervezas

Tona

$6.25

Corona

$6.25

Modelo

$6.25

Heineken

$6.25

Stella

$6.25

Bud Light

$5.75

Miller Lite

$5.75

XX

$6.25

Michelada

$9.50

Vinos

Cabernet Eclipse

$6.95

Cabernet-Syrah

$6.95

Chardonnay

$6.95

Reisling

$6.95

Botella Cabernet-Eclipse

$26.00

Botella Cabernet-Syrah

$26.00

Botella Chardonnay

$26.00

Botella Reisling

$26.00

Café y Te

Café

$3.25

Capuchino

$4.95

Latte

$4.95

Espresso

$3.95

Chocolate

$4.95

Te Caliente

$4.95