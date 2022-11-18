Restaurant header imageView gallery

Powerhouse Restaurant & Brewery

454 E Main

Puyallup, WA 98372

Order Again

Popular Items

Fire Pasta
Fish & Chips
Garlic Fries

Appetizers

Calamari

$16.00

Lightly breaded & fried, with sweet chili sauce

Soft Pretzel

$10.00

Served warm, with house made beer mustard and pub cheese

Nachos

$15.00

House-made tortilla chips piled high with cheese, seasoned ground beef, black olives & green onion; Served with salsa roja and sour cream.

1 lb Wings

$16.00

1 lb of wings, tossed in your choice of tangy buffalo, ghost pepper pineapple, honey bbq or honey garlic

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Fried to order pickle chips served with cajun ranch

Breast of Fire

$15.00

Our Famous Fire Sauce with sautéed chicken breast served with a side of parmesan crostini

Chips and Salsa

$8.00

House-made tortilla chips served with salsa roja

Garlic Fries

$6.00

No Meat Nachos

$12.00

Sandwiches

BLTG

$18.00

6 pieces of bacon with lettuce, tomato, and garlic aoili served on sourdough bread

Power Dip

$17.00

Thin sliced roast beer on a toasted pub roll with house-made au jus

Reuben

$18.00

Peppered pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island on marbled rye

Grinder

$19.00

Salami, roast beef, peppered pastrami, lettuce, red onion, pepperoncini, Italian dressing, garlic aoili, and provolone on a pub roll

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

Summer Sammy

$19.00

Burgers

Reddy Classic

$17.00

7 oz beef patty with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and 1000 Island

Bacon Blue

$18.00

7 oz beef patty with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and blue cheese crumbles

All In

$17.50

7 oz beef patty, cheddar, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, 1000 Island, and Beer Mustard

Mushroom Swiss

$17.50

7 oz patty, Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms & onions, with garlic aioli

Salads

Southwest

$16.50

Grilled chicken, corn, avocado, black beans, green onion, pico de gallo, and mixed greens with corn tortilla chips and Cajun ranch

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons in classic Caesar dressing

Asian Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, tomato, red onion, green onion, mixed greens and toasted sesame vinaigrette with crispy noodles

Caesar No Chx

$12.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Shrimp Caesar

$21.50

SW No Chx

$13.00

Asian No Chx

$14.00

Pastas

Chicken Alfredo

$16.50

Chicken breast, spinach, artichokes, and linguine in made-to-order Alfredo sauce with Parmesan cheese

Chicken Basil Pesto

$18.00

Diced chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, and cavatappi noodles in creamy garlic pesto sauce, topped with Parmesan

Mac and Cheese

$15.00

Made-to-order cheese sauce with cavatappi noodles and Parmesan

Fire Pasta

$17.00

Our famous fire sauce with diced chicken breast and linguine

No Chx Fire Pasta

$14.00

No Chx Basil Pesto

$15.00

No Chx Alfredo

$14.50

Fire Mac

$16.00

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Panko-crusted and fried, with avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cabbage and sesame aoili

Shrimp Tacos

$15.50

Jerk spiced rock shrimp, spicy chipotle, cabbage, and avocado

Chicken Tacos

$14.50

Shredded chicken, shredded lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, cotija, and chipotle aoili

Baskets

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Kids

Kid Nuggets

$8.00

Kid Fish & Chips

$8.00

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Spaghetti

$8.00

Kid Mac

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Puyallup's very first craft brewery, serving fabulous fresh ales and tasty food since 1995!

Website

Location

454 E Main, Puyallup, WA 98372

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

