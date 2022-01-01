Main picView gallery

Punjabi Rasoi 4200 Monarch Way

4200 Monarch Way

NORFOLK, VA 23529

Popular Items

Punjabi Garlic Naan
Butter chicken(D)
Naan

Appetizer

Punjabi Samosa Chat (VG)(D)

$8.50

Punjabi Pakora (VG)

$6.50

Paneer Pakora

$7.50

Pappadama

$5.50

Punjabi Aloo Tikki (VG)

$7.50

Punjabi Platter

$10.99

Punjabi Bread Basket

$11.99

Chat of the day

$6.50

Punjabi Kebab sampler(app)

$12.99

Rasmi Kebab Platter(app)

$11.99

Chicken Tika-Tak

$10.99

Chilli MIlli Shrimp

$13.99

Chilli paneer (app)

$12.99

Chicken pakoda

$10.99

Chicken manchurian

$12.99

Amritsari fish pakoda

$11.99

Veg samosa

$7.50

Paneer Tikka

$12.99

Punjabi Assorted app

$10.99

Gobi Manchurian

$10.99

Bread pakora

$6.99

Biryani

Paneer Biryani(D)

$17.99

Vegetable Biryani(D)

$16.99

Chicken Biryani(D)

$18.99

Mutton Biryani(D)

$21.99

Prawn Biryani(D)

$22.99

Goat biryani(D)

$21.99

Punjabi Mix Biryani

$22.99

Pure Veg

Paneer Punjabi Kadhai(D)

$18.99

Shahi Dal Makhani(D)

$15.99

Matar Paneer(D)

$17.99

Dal Fry (VG)(D)

$15.99

Paneer Lazatdar(D)

$17.99

Sabji Jalfrezi (VG)(D)

$14.99

Channa Masala(D)

$15.99

Palak Paneer(D)

$17.99

Makhani Butter Paneer(D)

$18.99

Paneer Tikka Masala(D)

$18.99

Coconut Cream Vegetable (VG)(D)

$15.99

Punjabi shahi paneer

$17.99

Paneer Punjabi Kadhai

$16.99

Aloo gobi

$14.99

Chole bhature

$15.99

Potato makhani

$14.99

Baigan bharta

$15.99

Aloo baigan

$14.99

Vegetable tikka masala

$15.99

Vegetable makhani

$15.99

Malai methi kofta

$17.99

Malai methi vegetables

$15.99

Malai methi corn

$15.99

Aloo matar

$15.99

Fresh aloo palak

$16.99

Dum aloo

$15.99

Matar Mushroom

$15.99

Paneer do Pyaza

$17.99

Non Veg

Punjabi Murg Curry(d)

$19.99

Shahi Karachi Kadhai(D)

$19.99

Chicken Tikka Masala(D)

$20.99

chicken vindaloo(D)

$19.99

Kurma(D)

$19.99+

Fish Curry(D)

$22.99

Mutton Masala(D)

$22.99

Prawns Masala(D)

$22.99

Chilli Chicken(D)

$19.99

Malai methi chicken(D)

$19.99

Butter chicken(D)

$19.99

Goti kebab patia

$22.99

Lamb Tikka Masala

$22.99

Crab Maseldar

$22.99

Chicken Patia

$18.99

Egg curry

$16.99

Chicken lazatdar

$19.99

Punjabi lamb kadhai

$22.99

Shrimp vindaloo

$22.99

Salmon Makhani

$22.99

Lamb saag

$22.99

Chicken keema

$19.99

Lamb keema

$21.99

Saag chicken

$19.99

Salman tikka masala

$22.99

Lamb Rogan josh

$21.99

Chicken Danshak

$19.99

Chicken Madaras

$19.99

Chicken sabz salna

$19.99

Tandoori

Punjabi Chicken Tikka

$20.99

Chicken Sikh Kebab

$15.99Out of stock

Mutton Boti kebab

$22.99

Salman Mixgrill

$22.99

Tandoori Shrimp w/ Veg

$21.99

Kara Murg with Bone

$18.99

Shrimp chicken zafrani

$20.99

Punjabi Kebab Sampler

$22.99

Vegetable saslik

$18.99

Malai Kebab

$20.99

Rashmi Kebab

$20.99

Vegan

Bombay Patatos

$15.99

Veg Patia

$14.99

Tofu Curry

$15.99

Veg Goan Curry

$15.99

Aloo Puri

$17.99

Bhindi Masala

$17.99

Indian Breads

Naan

$3.99

Punjabi Garlic Naan

$4.99

Paneer Masala Naan

$5.99

Peshwari Naan

$4.99

Onion Kulcha

$4.99

Roti (VG)

$3.99

Punjabi Bhatura

$4.99

Chilli garlic naan

$5.99

Gobi kulcha

$6.99

Aloo paratha

$6.99

Dinner bread basket

$11.99

Soup

Mulligatwany Soup (VG)

$4.99

Tomato Soup (VG)

$4.99

Lentil Soup

$5.99

Salads

House Salad

$6.50

Kacmar Salad

$6.50

Desserts

Rasmalai

$6.99

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Gajar Halwa

$5.99

Rice Pudding

$4.99

Homemade Kulfi

$5.99

Cheese Cake

$6.99

Lemon Cake

$6.99

Carrot cake

$8.99

Chocolate cake

$8.99

Sides

Achar

$4.99

Mango chutney

$4.99

Raita

$4.99

Mint sauce

$4.99

Onion chutney

$4.99

Assorted condiments

$10.99

Traditional Indian Drinks

Punjabi Indian Tea

$2.99

Sweet Lassi

$2.99

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Coffee (Regular only)

$2.99

Rose lassi

$4.99

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mr. Pibbs

$1.99

Barq's Root Beer

$1.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Monster energy

$2.99

Body armor

$3.19

Dasani water

$1.79

Sweet tea

$2.19

Unsweetened tea

$2.19

Mango juice

$1.99

Alcoholic

Punjabi style old fashioned

$12.00

2oz ozchivas regal, 1oz sourmix, toasted cumin, ginger

Margarita

$8.00

2 OZ SILVER TEQUILA 1 OZ COINTREAU 1 OZ LIME JUICE SALT ON THE RIM

cosmopolitan

$8.00

1.5 OZ CITRUS VODKA 1 OZ COINTREAU .5 OZ LIME JUICE .25 OZ CRANBERRY JUICE

Negroni

$7.00

1 OZ GIN 1 OZ CAMPARI 1 OZ SWEET VERMOUTH

Moscow Mule

$8.00

2 OZ VODKA 4 TO 6 OZ GINGER BEER .5 OZ LIME JUICE

Martini

$9.00

3 OZ GIN OR VODKA .5 OZ DRY VERMOUTH LEMON PEEL OR OLIVE

Mojito

$7.00

3 MINT LEAVES 2 OZ WHITE RUM .75 OZ LIME JUICE .5 OZ SIMPLE SYRUP

whiskey sour

$9.00

2 OZ WHISKEY 1 OZ LEMON JUICE 1 OZ SWEET AND SOUR MIX

French 75

$7.00

2 OZ GIN 2 DASHES SIMPLE SYRUP .5 OZ LEMON JUICE CHAMPAGNE

Manhattan

$8.00

2 OZ RYE WHISKEY 1 OZ SWEET VERMOUTH 2 DASHES ANGOSTURA BITTERS

Gimlet

$9.00

2 OZ GIN 2 OZ VODKA .75OZ SIMPLE SYRUP .75 OZ LIME JUICE

Sidecar

$9.00

2 OZ VS OR VSOP COGNAC 1 OZ COINTREAU .75 OZ LEMON JUICE

Long island iced tea

$12.00

1 OZ GOMME SYRUP 1 OZ LEMON JUICE 1/2 OZ GIN 1/2 OZ TEQUILA 1/2 TRIPLE SEC

House liquor

$7.00+

Non alocholic

Mango Mule

$8.00

4-5 SLICES OF CUCUMBER 1 OZ HONEY SYRUP 1.5 OZ MANGO PUREE 1.5 OZ FRESH LIME JUICE 1.5 OZ GINGER BEER ICE

Virgin cucmber gimlet

$8.00

1.5 OZ CLUB SODA 4-5 SLICES OF MUDDLED CUCUMBER 1 OZ FRESH LIME JUICE 1 OZ SIMPLE SYRUP

Shirley ginger temple

$8.00

4 CUP BROOKLYN CRAFTED LEMON LIME GINGER BEER 1 CUP CLUB SODA 3 TBSP LIME JUICE .25 CUP GRENADINE

Lavender lemonade

$8.00

6 CUPS OF WATER .5 CUP HONEY 5 TBSP DRIED LAVENDER 1 CUP FRESH LEMON JUICE ,STRAINED

Coconut mint collins

$8.00

4 CUPS OF COCONUT WATER 2 CUCUMBERS SLICED VERY THINLY .5 CUP OF LIME JUICE .25 CUP OF SUGAR .25 CUP OF CHOPPED MINT LEAVES

Lemongrass jasmine ice tea

$8.00

.5 OZ LEMON 4 OZ JASMINE TEA 1 OZ MINT

Virgin paloma

$8.00

1.5 OZ LIME JUICE 1 OZ GRAPEFRUIT JUICE 1 OZ AGAVE SYRUP PINCH OF SALT

Pineapple ginger beer

$8.00

1 OZ FRESHLY SQUEEZED LIME JUICE 1 OZ PINEAPPLE JUICE 1 OZ GINGER SYRUP

Pineapple cobbler

$8.00

1 OZ STRAWBERRY JUICE .5 OZ LIME JUICE 3 OZ PINEAPPLE JUICE CLUB SODA

Pina colada

$9.00

Domestic beer

Budlight

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Samuel adams (seasonal)

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

bluemoon

$5.00

Passion fruit

$5.00

Indian beers

Taj Mahal

$10.00

Kingfisher

$5.00

Flying horse

$10.00

1947

$5.00

Red wines

Canyon Road pinot noir

$7.50+

Cabernet sauvignon

$7.50+

White wines

Canyon Road pinot grigio

$7.50+

Moscato

$7.50+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4200 Monarch Way, NORFOLK, VA 23529

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

