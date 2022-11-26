Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American

Quarterdeck Restaurant 164 Main Street

No reviews yet

164 Main Street

Falmouth, MA 02540

Raw Bar

Chilled Shrimp Cocktail

$4.00

Chilled jumbo shrimp, cocktail sauce & lemon

Korean Oysters

$23.00

Appetizers

Blackened Scallops

$19.00

*GF* blackened & seared scallops, served over spring greens with garlic & herb aioli

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Chicken tenders tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese dressing & celery sticks

Chicken Wings & Drummies

$14.00

House roasted chicken wings

Clams Casino

$16.00

Broiled sweet Waquoit littlenecks, casino butter, seasoned bread crumbs & bacon

Crab Cake

$17.00

Made with fresh tender crab meat, served with Cajun remoulade sauce & spring greens

Fried Appetizer

$13.00+

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Tender Atlantic squid with a lemon caper aioli drizzle

Mozzarella Stick App

$9.00

Mussels

$16.00

Fresh sautéed mussels with white wine, garlic & fresh herbs

Stuffed Quahog

$7.00

House-made with peppers, onions, and chourico, served with lemon butter & hot sauce

Rolls

Fried Brussels App

$11.00

Soups

Cape Cod Clam Chowder (Cup)

$7.00

Cape Cod Clam Chowder (Bowl)

$9.00

Portuguese Kale Soup (Cup)

$6.00

Portuguese Kale Soup (Bowl)

$8.00

Cape Cod Clam Chowder (Quart)

$32.00

Portuguese Kale Soup (Quart)

$18.00

Salads

Small House Salad

$7.00

Baby field greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber & red onion

Large House Salad

$12.00

Baby field greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber & red onion

Small Ceasar Salad

$8.00

Crispy romaine hearts, grated Romano cheese, croutons, anchovy filets & Caesar dressing

Large Ceasar Salad

$13.00

Crispy romaine hearts, grated Romano cheese, croutons, anchovy filets & Caesar dressing

Scallop Salad

$33.00

Pan seared scallops, mixed baby greens, grapetomatoes, red & yellow peppers, red onions, dried cranberries, walnuts, Gorgonzola cheese &house vinaigrette

Add on Ceasar

$3.00

Add On House Salad

$2.00

Poke Bowl

$20.00

Strawberry Arugula Salad

$15.00

Gorgonzola Salad

$13.00

Crispy Fried Seafood

Fried Scallops

$35.00

served with french fries & homemade coleslaw

Fried Shrimp

$27.00

served with french fries & homemade coleslaw

Fried Clams

$28.00

served with french fries & homemade coleslaw

Fish 'n' Chips

$29.00

served with french fries & homemade coleslaw

Fried Oysters

$27.00

served with french fries & homemade coleslaw

Fried Seafood Platter

$33.00

Scrod, shrimp, scallops, clams, and oysters - served with french fries & homemade coleslaw

Clam Roll

$21.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Hamburger

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato & red onion on a toasted kaiser bun

Cheeseburger

$17.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.00

B & B Burger

$19.00

Cape Cod Reuben

$18.00

Lightly battered cod, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & thousand island dressing, on grilled marble rye bread

Corned Beef Reuben

$16.00

Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, grilled rye bread

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Lightly breaded Chatham scrod & tartar sauce on a toasted kaiser bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, lightly breaded & fried, tossed in buffalo sauce on a kaiser bun with blue cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$15.00

Salmon Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, avocado & lemon caper aioli served on a grilled kaiser bun

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Grilled plant-based burger, lettuce, tomato &red onion served on a toasted kaiser bun

BLT Sandwich

$9.00

Lobster Salad Sandwich Small

$34.00

Fresh lobster meat with light mayonnaise & chopped celery on a Brioche Hot Dog Roll

Lobster Salad Sandwich Large

$46.00

Fresh lobster meat with light mayonnaise & chopped celery on a Portuguese Bread

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Cold Tuna Sandwich

$13.00

Plain Grilled Chix Sandwich

$15.00

Special Corned Beef Sand

$16.00

Entrees

Baked Scallops

$37.00

Local day boat scallops baked en casserole, sherry wine, lemon butter & light crumbs

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$29.00

Jumbo wild gulf shrimp, seafood stuffing & lemon butter

Chicken Parmigiano

$24.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, topped with our house marinara and reggiano parmigiano served over linguini.

Crab Cakes Entree

$32.00

Made with fresh tender crab meat, served with Cajun remoulade and mixed greens

Filet Mignon

$38.00

Fish Taco

$24.00

Grilled marinated Mahi, guacamole, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, cabbage & lime aioli

Mussels Marinara

$27.00

Steamed in white wine, garlic, marinara, served with linguini.

New York Sirloin Steak

$32.00

14 oz. NY Sirloin & Maitre d'butter

Salmon

$30.00

Pan seared Atlantic salmon with a balsamic glaze, served over steamed baby spinach

Schrod

$29.00

Broiled scrod, seasoned breadcrumbs & lemon butter

Seafood Pot Pie

$32.00

Lobster, shrimp, scallops, haddock, asparagus, lobster sherry sauce & a puff pastry

Shrimp Scampi

$29.00

Sautéed shrimp with garlic butter, white wine, lemon, tomatoes, fresh basil, linguini

Steak Tips

$30.00

Tossed in steakhouse sauce & grilled to perfection served with vegetable & choice of starch

Swordfish

$32.00

Grilled native swordfish & seasoned bread crumbs, choice of lemon butter or anchovy butter

Tuscan Chix Pasta

$26.00

Sautéed chicken breast, roma tomatoes, garlic,basil, white wine butter sauce, rigatoni, shaved reggiano parmigiano, balsamic glaze

Small Boiled Lobster

$45.00

Small Baked Stuffed

$75.00

Lazy Lobster

$40.00

Tuna Taco

$26.00

Specials

Onion Soup

$8.00

Dinner Salmon Special

$30.00

Lamb Chops

$32.00

Egg Rolls

$12.00

Bay Scallops

$36.00

Sides

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Mashed Potato

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Side Vegetable

$3.00

Side Potato Salad

$3.00

Kids

Kids Burger & Fries

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog & Fries

$6.00

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$12.50

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Kids Pasta with Sauce

$6.00

Kids Pasta with Butter

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Kids Lazy Lobster

$30.00

Kids Ravioli

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open for lunch and dinner daily from 11:30AM-9:00PM. Enjoy dining with family and friends in our fully air conditioned dining room or outside in our lovely tented patio. Serving the Cape's freshest local seafood, steaks and more. We are not accepting reservations. There is no online line ordering at this time, please call in orders to 508-548-9900.

Website

Location

164 Main Street, Falmouth, MA 02540

Directions

