Food Menu

Appetizers

Chicken Karaage

$7.50

Japanese chicken karaage, shredded cabbage, lemon, and a choice of mayo or Rakuzen spicy mayo

Rakuzen Crispy Pork Bun

$5.50

Crispy pork cutlet, shredded cabbage, mayonnaise, and Rakuzen original sauce

Pork & Chicken Gyoza (7 pc)

$7.95

Pan-fried pork & chicken stuffed dumplings, served with Rakuzen gyoza sauce

Vegetable Gyoza (7 pc)

$7.95

Vegetable-based gyoza, served with gyoza sauce

Takoyaki (6pc)

$7.50

Deep-fried octopus balls, bonito flakes, pickled ginger, takoyaki sauce, and mayonnaise

Spicy Seaweed Salad

$4.50

Seaweed salad topped with sesame seeds and chili oil.

Seaweed Salad

$4.50

Seaweed salad topped with sesame seeds

Edamame

$5.50

Boiled edamame tossed with a sauce of your choice.

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$7.50

Deep-fried brussels sprouts, togarashi, and Rakuzen teriyaki sauce

Chicken Wings (6pc)

$8.99
Chicken Wings (12pc)

$15.99
Chicken Wings (24pc)

$28.99

Special Ramen

Rakuzen Red

$14.95

Pork chashu, seasoned bamboo shoots, kikurage, seasoned egg, shredded green onions, corn, Rakuzen spicy oil Less Sodium Available

Rakuzen Black

$14.95

Pork chashu, seasoned bamboo shoots, kikurage, corn, shredded green onions, seasoned egg, Rakuzen black garlic oil Less Sodium Available

Ramen

Tonkotsu

$14.50

Pork chashu, seasoned bamboo shoots, kikurage, seasoned egg, corn, shredded green onions Less Sodium Available

Creamy Chicken

$14.50

Chicken chashu, seasoned bamboo shoots, kikurage, seasoned egg, shredded green onions, corn Less Sodium Available

Spicy Creamy Chicken

$14.95

Chicken chashu, chicken mince, seasoned bamboo shoots, corn, kikurage, seasoned egg, shredded green onions, Rakuzen chili oil Less Sodium Available

Miso

$14.50

Pork chashu, seasoned bamboo shoots, kikurage, seasoned egg, corn, shredded green onions Less Sodium Available

Spicy Miso

$14.95

Pork chashu, seasoned bamboo shoots, kikurage, seasoned egg, corn, shredded green onions, Rakuzen chili oil Less Sodium Available

Creamy Vegan

$14.50

Tofu chashu, collard greens, red onions, kikurage, seasoned bamboo shoots, brussel sprouts, red chili, corn, shredded green onions Less Sodium Available

Spicy Creamy Vegan

$14.95

Tofu chashu, shiitake mushrooms, red onions, kikurage, seasoned bamboo shoots, brussel sprouts, red chili, corn, shredded green onions, Rakuzen chili oil Less Sodium Available

Kids Ramen

$9.50

Pork chashu (1 piece), seasoned 1/2 egg, and corn Less Sodium Available

Extra side

Add ons

Beverages Menu

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

$3.00
Coke Zero

$3.00
Sprite

$3.00
Dr Pepper

$3.00
Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00
Barq's Root Beer

$3.00
Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00
Arizona Sweet Tea

$3.00

Water Bottles

$2.00

Caffene Free Diet Coke

Energy Drinks

Red Bull Energy Drink

$3.00
Monster Energy Drink

$3.00

Tea

Green Tea Genmai

$3.50Out of stock
Golden Oolong

$3.50
O-i Ocha Dark (Koiji)

$3.50
Matcha Milk Tea

$3.50
Black Milk Tea

$3.50

O-i Roasted Geeen tea

$3.50

Matcha Genmaicha

$3.50

Hot tea

Green Tea

$3.00

Ginger Peach Tea

$3.00

Ramune

Original

$3.00
Strawberry

$3.00
Orange

$3.00
Grape

$3.00
Melon

$3.00
Lychee

$3.00
YUZU

$3.00
Blueberry

$3.00

Specialty Drinks

Hojun White Peach Soda

$3.50
Kanjuku Mango Soda Tomomasu

$3.50
Masuku Meron Soda

$3.50
Suika Soda

$3.50
Yuzu Sparkling White Peach

$3.50
Yuzu Sparkling Original

$3.50
Black Tea Latte

$3.50Out of stock
Matcha Latte

$3.50Out of stock
Matcha Strawberry Latte

$3.50Out of stock
Calpico Strawberry

$3.50
Calpico Mango

$3.50
Calpico Melon

$3.50
Calpico Lychee

$3.50
Calpico Peach

$3.50
Choya Soda UMESSHU

$3.50

Choya yuzu soda

$3.00

Coffee Latte

$3.00

Calpico Original

$3.50

Alcohol Menu (Must be 21+)

Bottled Beer

Stella BTL

$3.99Out of stock
Michelob Ultra BTL

$3.99
Corona BTL

$3.99Out of stock
Modelo BTL

$3.99

Deschures

$3.99

Can Beer

Sapporo

$3.99

Carvatica Stout

$3.99Out of stock

Voodo

$3.99Out of stock

Nine pound

$3.99

Salted Caramel Porter

$3.99

Cider

D's Wicked Cider

$3.99

Blood Orange Incline Cider

$3.99

Lemon Basil

$3.99Out of stock