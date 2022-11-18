A map showing the location of Ramen Cubed 35 E. Commercial St.View gallery

Ramen Cubed

35 E. Commercial St.

Willits, CA 95490

Order Again

Ramen

Tonkatsu Ramen

Tonkatsu Ramen

$18.00

Creamy Pork Broth, Nori, Mushrooms, Marinated soft boiled egg, Chashu Pork, choice of noodles

Vegan Tonkotsu

Vegan Tonkotsu

$18.00

black sesame, black garlic, kombu, shitake broth

Small Bowl

$15.00

Large salad plate

Large Ahi

$28.00

Large Prawn

$32.00

Latge Salmon

$28.00

Large Scallops

$3,200.00

large beef

$32.00

Veggiecsalad

$20.00

Small Plates

small salmon

$12.00

small fillet mignon

$15.00

small scallops

$15.00

small prawns

$15.00

small tuna

$12.00

Beer

Eel River IPA

$7.00

Sapporo

$5.00

Golden State Cider

$6.00

Sake

Large Hot Sake

$10.00

Small Hot Sake

$6.00

Wine

Glass Vinho Verde

$8.00

Glass Gruner Veltliner

$7.00

Glass Chardonnay

$6.00

Glass Pinot Noir

$6.00

Glass Primitivo

$7.00

Glass Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Bottle Vinho Verde

$34.00

Bottle Gruner Vetliner

$26.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$22.00

Bottle Pinot Noir

$22.00

Bottle Primitivo

$26.00

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.00

N/A

Hot Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Izze Soda

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

35 E. Commercial St., Willits, CA 95490

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

