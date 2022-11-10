Range Restaurant + Cocktail Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Range is a one-of-a-kind restaurant and entertainment venue located in the heart of northwest Des Moines, Iowa. Range features a refined dining experience with a classy yet comfortable dining room that is available by reservation or walk-in.
Location
11865 Hickman Road, Urbandale, IA 50323
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tito's Lounge - 3916 NW Urbandale Dr
No Reviews
3916 NW Urbandale Dr Urbandale, IA 50322
View restaurant
5 Borough Bagels - 13435 University Ave, Ste 300 Clive, IA 50325
No Reviews
13435 University Ave, Ste 300 Clive, IA 50325
View restaurant
More near Urbandale