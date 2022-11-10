Restaurant header imageView gallery

Range Restaurant + Cocktail Bar

11865 Hickman Road

Urbandale, IA 50323

Appetizers

BBQ Pork Egg Rolls

BBQ Pork Egg Rolls

$14.00

Pulled Pork, Asian barbecue glaze, black bean-corn salsa, avocado-lime aioli, and hot pepper cheese

Prime Bison Bites

Prime Bison Bites

$23.00

Prime bison steak served in au jus with a side of house-made horseradish cream

Fried Cheese Combo

$14.00

Aged white cheddar and habanero cheese, rolled in panko and fried golden brown, served with seasonal jam

Lobster Rangoon Dip

Lobster Rangoon Dip

$14.00

Fresh lobster, cream cheese, minced garlic, and white cheddar, served with wonton chips, finished with sriracha aioli and green onions

Loaded Potato Croquettes

Loaded Potato Croquettes

$13.00

Aged white cheddar mash with bacon and chives, rolled in panko and fried golden brown, served with a cheddar cheese sauce

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$17.00

Wonton chips with black bean-corn salsa, hot pepper cheese sauce, pico de gallo, jalapenos, topped with pulled pork tossed in Asian barbecue, avocado-lime and sriracha aiolis

Soft Pretzels

$14.00

Topped with rock salt and served warm with cheddar cheese sauce and hot pepper cheese sauce

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Tossed in your choice of our house-made sauces: Range buffalo wing sauce, Asian barbecue glaze, or habanero sauce, served with snap peas and ranch dressing

Cheese and Charcuterie

Cheese and Charcuterie

$22.00

Prosciutto, salami, dry coppa, soppresatta, house-made whipped goat cheese chevre, aged white cheddar, triple cream brie, seasonal jam, and pickled red onions

Prime Steak Trio

$22.00

A trio of steaks: beef, bison and Wagyu Beef, each with a unique preparation (bison with pecan pimento chimichurri, beef with torrey pines, and Wagyu Beef with shallot-garlic reduction)

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

Buffalo chicken, hot pepper cheese sauce, shallots, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, a hint of bleu cheese, served with wonton chips, finished with jalapeno ranch and green onion

Flatbreads

Prime Beef Flatbread

Prime Beef Flatbread

$10.00

Prime Iowa beef filet, caramelized onions, mozzarella, and bleu cheese, topped with arugula and balsamic reduction

Full Italian Flatbread

$10.00

Marinara sauce, andouille sausage, house-made meatballs, pepperoni, giardiniera, basil pesto, mozzarella

Lobster Rangoon Flatbread

$10.00

Creamy lobster rangoon dip, mozzarella, topped with sriracha aioli, fried wonton pieces, and green onions

Prairie Fire Chicken Flatbread

$10.00

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella, bacon, diced jalapenos, pico de gallo, finished with avocado-lime aioli

Margherita Flatbread

$10.00

Olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, mozzarella, basil pesto, balsamic reduction

Prosciutto + Pear + Fig Flatbread

$10.00

Fried prosciutto, roasted pears, fig jam, whipped goat cheese, mozzarella, finished with balsamic reduction and arugula

Entrees

Baked Tuscan Chicken Rigatoni

$19.00

Rigatoni pasta baked with grilled chicken in a blend of creamy Alfredo and marinara with basil pesto, and mozzarella, served with garlic bread

BBQ Pork Tips Mac + Cheese

$21.00

Three cheese blend with trottole pasta, topped with toasted breadcrumbs and pork tenderloin tossed in Asian barbecue glaze

Blackened Mango Salmon

Blackened Mango Salmon

$17.00

Fresh hand-cut blackened salmon, with an Asian barbecue glaze, and topped with mango salsa, served on a bed of quinoa grain blend and snap peas

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$20.00

Linguine pasta with andouille sausage, chicken, bell peppers, and onions, in a Cajun-infused Alfredo, served with garlic bread

Cajun Heat Iowa Sweet

Cajun Heat Iowa Sweet

$16.00

Two Cajun grilled chicken breasts, served with polenta sticks, broccolini, finished with a sweet corn cream sauce

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$23.00

A board of deconstructed tacos served with seasoned carnitas, pickled onions, salsa verde, black bean-corn salsa, lettuce, crumbled goat cheese, and flour taco shells

Chicken De Burgo

$17.00

Two grilled chicken breasts, served with roasted fingerling potatoes and seasonal vegetable medley, finished with creamy de burgo sauce

Feta + Herb Crusted Salmon

Feta + Herb Crusted Salmon

$17.00

Fresh hand-cut salmon with a crumbled feta cheese-herb crust, and lemon juice, served with broccolini on a bed of quinoa grain blend

Prime Beef Filet Sandwich

Prime Beef Filet Sandwich

$16.00

Prime Iowa Beef filet, cooked to order, topped with caramelized onions, cremini mushrooms with truffle oil, aged white cheddar and horseradish cream, served on a brioche bun, with asparagus and potato croquettes

Range Prime Steak Pasta

Range Prime Steak Pasta

$27.00

Prime New York strip on a bed of rigatoni pasta in a creamy Alfredo, with roasted red peppers, spinach, a hint of bleu cheese, balsamic reduction, served with garlic bread, steak served medium rare unless otherwise specified

Seafood Pasta al Forno

$21.00

Rigatoni pasta baked with lobster and shrimp, in a creamy Alfredo, with crushed red pepper and mozzarella, served with garlic bread

Seafood Risotto

Seafood Risotto

$25.00

Fresh hand-cut salmon with a black pepper-fennel crust, served with Parmesan risotto, shrimp, diced asparagus, finished with a lemon beurre blanc

Signature Steaks

Beef New York Strip

$25.00

12oz Prime New York strip cooked to order, served with Parmesan truffle Brussels sprouts and white cheddar mash

Bison Filet Mignon

$29.00

10oz Bison New York Strip, cooked to order, served with loaded potato croquettes and seasonal vegetable medley

Wagyu Beef Flat Iron

Wagyu Beef Flat Iron

$15.00

6oz Wet-aged Snake River Farms Wagyu Beef Flat Iron cooked to order, served with lobster risotto and a seasonal vegetable medley, finished with shallot-garlic reduction

Range Filet De Burgo

$25.00

6oz Prime Iowa Beef filet cooked to order, served with Parmesan risotto and broccolini, finished with pecan pimento chimichurri

Bison New York Strip

$27.00

10oz Bison New York Strip, cooked to order, served with loaded potato croquettes and seasonal vegetable medley

Burgers

Range Burger

Range Burger

Your choice of protein, topped with an aged cheddar blend, bacon jam, lettuce, and garlic aioli, served on a pretzel bun, served with your choice of side | Recommended with our Bison Patty

All-American Burger

All-American Burger

Your choice of protein, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, hot pepper cheese, and All-American sauce, served on a pretzel bun, served with your choice of side | Recommended with our Beast Patty

Toppling Burger

Toppling Burger

Your choice of protein, topped with pulled pork tossed in an Asian barbecue glaze, fried onions, hot pepper cheese sauce, American cheese, and pickles, served on a brioche bun, served with your choice of side | Recommended with our Beast Patty

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

Your choice of protein, topped with bacon jam, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, aged cheddar blend, cremini mushrooms with truffle oil, garlic aioli, served on basil pesto brioche bread, served with your choice of side | Recommended with our Beast Patty

Torrey Pines Burger

Torrey Pines Burger

Your choice of protein, topped with cremini mushrooms with truffle oil, and aged white cheddar, served on a brioche bun, served with your choice of side | Recommended with our Bison Patty

Salad

Range Power Salad

Range Power Salad

$13.00

Red and yellow bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, avocados, cucumbers, chickpeas, and feta, served over a bed of mixed greens, tossed in Range vinaigrette

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken, black bean-corn salsa, avocado, cucumber, tomato, and red onion, served over a bed of mixed greens, tossed in spicy Southwest dressing

New York Steak Salad

New York Steak Salad

$19.00

Prime New York strip, onions, cherry tomatoes, and feta, served over a bed of mixed greens, tossed with Range vinaigrette, steak served medium rare unless otherwise specified

Apple Goat Cheese Salad

Apple Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

Candied pecans, sliced apples, chopped bacon, and a fried goat cheese wheel, served over a bed of mixed greens, tossed with creamy goat cheese dressing

Lemon-Herb Salmon Salad

$19.00

Fresh hand-cut salmon, avocados, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese served over a bed of mixed greens, tossed in a creamy lemon-herb dressing

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese, tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, with house-made croutons

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Soups

Range French Onion

Range French Onion

$8.00

Caramelized sweet onions and house-made croutons in a white wine veal stock, topped with blistered Lacey Swiss cheese

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Sides

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Side Broccolini

$4.00

Side Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Fingerling Potatoes

$4.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Garlic Bread

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Loaded Potato Croquettes

$6.00

Side Lobster Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Side Lobster Risotto

$13.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Side Parmesan Risotto

$6.00

Side Polenta

$4.00

Side Quinoa

$4.00

Side Snap Peas

$4.00

Side Vegetable Medley

$4.00

Side White Cheddar Mash

$6.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Kids Flatbread

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Sweet brioche bread soaked in creme brulee french toast custard, served with vanilla bean ice cream, caramel drizzle, and pecans

Cheesecake

$9.00

Vanilla cheesecake with a vanilla wafer crust, topped with seasonal toppings

Triple Chocolate Cake

Triple Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Filled with a milk chocolate buttercream frosting

Warm Butter Cake

Warm Butter Cake

$9.00

Baked to order brown butter cake, served with vanilla bean ice cream, topped with seasonal toppings

Warm Skillet Cookie

Warm Skillet Cookie

$9.00

A 10-inch baked to order chocolate chip cookie, served with vanilla bean ice cream and caramel drizzle

Ala Carte Proteins

6 oz. N.Y. Strip

$15.00

Chicken Breast

$7.00

Salmon Filet

$13.00

Wagyu Steak

$23.00

Beast Patty

$12.00

Beef Patty

$8.00

Bison Patty

$11.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Range is a one-of-a-kind restaurant and entertainment venue located in the heart of northwest Des Moines, Iowa. Range features a refined dining experience with a classy yet comfortable dining room that is available by reservation or walk-in.

11865 Hickman Road, Urbandale, IA 50323

