Ready Set Prep'd
1222 State St. Suite 4
New Albany,, IN 47150
SPECIAL
Green Curry Chicken Soup - 8 oz. cup
Apple & Cabbage Soup - 8 oz. cup
Cider Braised Chicken Bowl
520 Calories | 37 P | 66 C (62 net) | 11 F | 4 Fiber | 7 Sugar (1 added) INGREDIENTS: Jasmine Rice, Chicken Thigh & Drum meat, Bacon Apple Cider Glaze (Apple Juice, Apple Cider, Bacon, Cornstarch, Truvia Brown Sugar Blend, Chicken stock, Carrots, Celery, Onion, Thyme), Sweet Potato, Carrots, Broccoli, Pickles, Honey, Sriracha ALLERGENS: none
FAMILY MEALS
PROTEIN BOWLS
Ground Beef Taco Bowl
570 Calories | 28 P | 58 C (50 net) | 25 F | 8 Fiber | 3 Sugar Ingredients: Jasmine Rice, Ground Beef, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Onion, Lime Juice, Cilantro, Romaine, Corn, Avocados, Cheddar, Canola Oil, Egg, Lemon Juice, Garlic, spices, salt Allergens: dairy, egg
Cheeseburger Bowl
Roasted Red Potatoes topped with Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Romaine, Heirloom Tomato, Dill Pickles, Cheddar, RSP Special Sauce & Crispy Shallots. 580 Calories | 31 P | 30 C (26 net) | 37 F | 4 Fiber | 5 sugar INGREDIENTS: Red Potatoes, Ground Beef, Cucumber, Apple Cider Vinegar, Monkfruit, Dill, Garlic, Black Peppercorns, Cheddar, Heirloom Tomatoes, RSP Special Sauce (Canola Oil, Egg, Lemon Juice, Garlic, Dijon), Ketchup, cornichons, Apple Cider Vinegar, salt), Romaine, Canola Oil, Shallots, Tapioca Flour ALLERGENS: dairy, egg
Pineapple Red Curry Chicken Bowl
Choice of chicken or tofu, spicy red curry broth (curry paste does contains shellfish), steamed rice, grilled pineapple, bell peppers, carrots & kale 500 Calories | 34 P | 67 C (63 net) | 11 F | 4 Fiber | 8 Sugar Dairy-Free; Gluten-Free Allergens: Fish, Shellfish Can be low carb by subbing zucchini noodles
Chicken Bruschetta Protein Bowl
choice of chicken or tofu, tomato, zucchini noodles, bell pepper, mozzarella, balsamic glaze, basil 340 Calories | 42 P | 13 C (10 net) | 13 F | 3 Fiber | 8 Sugar Gluten-Free Can be Dairy-Free without mozzarella
General Tso Bowl
560 Calories | 59 P | 60 C (48 net) | 11 F | 7 Fiber | 8 Sugar | 5 Sugar Alcohol INGREDIENTS: Chicken breast, Jasmine Rice, Carrots, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Rice Vinegar, Water, Tamari, monkfruit, Ginger, Maple Syrup, Dates, white Miso, Sesame Oil, sambal oelek, Cornstarch, spices, salt, Pistachios, Sesame Seeds ALLERGENS: soy, tree nuts
Thanksgiving Bowl
510 Calories | 38 P | 47 C (38 net) | 21 F | 9 Fiber | 13 Sugar (6 added) INGREDIENTS: Yukon Potatoes, Turkey Breast, Coconut Oil, Parsley, Thyme, Sage, Rosemary, Brussel Sprouts, Maple Syrup, Balsamic Vinegar, Chicken Stock, gluten free flour, Cranberries, Pecans, Bacon, Almond milk, plant-based butter, salt ALLERGENS: tree nuts
Build-Your-Own Bowl
WRAP IT UP
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
grilled buffalo chicken breast or tofu, romaine, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, greek yogurt ranch 410 Calories | 27 P | 53 C (47 net) | 11 F | 6 Fiber | 4 Sugar (1 added) | 860mg Sodium Can be gluten-free with GF wrap or salad-style setup Can be dairy-free without ranch
Turkey Club Wrap
herb roasted turkey breast, romaine, tomato, bacon, avocado, maple dijon 540 Calories | 34 P | 53 C (45 net) | 21 F | 8 Fiber | 4 Sugar (1 added) | 670mg Sodium Can be dairy-free without maple dijon
Build Your Own Wrap
EAT YOUR GREENS
Beet & Blood Orange Salad
roasted red and golden beets, arugula, candystripe beets, farro, goat cheese, pickled red onion, spiced pecans, blood orange vinaigrette 380 Calories | 8 P | 27 C (22 net) | 28 F | 5 Fiber | 7 Sugar (2 added) | 140mg Sodium Vegetarian Can be gluten-free without farro Can be dairy-free without goat cheese
Za'atar Spiced Chicken Salad
440 Calories | 44 P | 34 C (28 net) | 17 F | 6 Fiber | 9 Sugar INGREDIENTS: Chicken breast, Canola oil, Egg, Lemon Juice, Dijon Mustard, Carrots, Scallions, Red Wine Vinegar, Tahini, monkfruit, Sweet Potato, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, Mixed Greens, Carrots, spices, salt ALLERGENS: egg
QUESADILLAS
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
860 Calories | 68 P | 52 C (47 net) | 41 F | 5 Fiber | 3 Sugar INGREDIENTS: Chicken breast, Whole Wheat Wrap, Cheddar, Garlic & Herb Ranch (Nonfat Greek Yogurt, Apple Cider Vinegar, Parsley, Spice, Chives, Dill), Frank's Red Hot Sauce, salt ALLERGENS: dairy, gluten
Black Bean & Vegetable Quesadilla w/ RSP Salsa
710 Calories | 31 P | 75 C (63 net) | 34 F | 12 Fiber | 8 Sugar INGREDIENTS: Whole Wheat Wrap, Cheddar, Tomato, Scallions, Lime Juice, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Spices, Black Beans, Corn, Onion, Bell Pepper, salt ALLERGENS: gluten, dairy
Build-Your-Own Quesadilla
SIDES
MEAL PREP/GRAB&GO
Sausage & Couscous Soup - 1 pint
Cafe au Lait Overnight Oats
460 Calories | 17 P | 65 C (54 net) | 16 F | 11 Fiber | 11 Sugar (8 added) INGREDIENTS: Almond milk, Oats, espresso powder, Maple Syrup, Almond Butter, Almonds, Chia Seeds, Vanilla Extract, Cinnamon ALLERGENS: tree nuts
Cheeseburger Quesadilla w/ RSP Special Sauce
530 Calories | 28 P | 42 C (39 net) | 28 F | 3 Fiber | 5 Sugar INGREDIENTS: Ingredients: flour tortillas, Ground Beef, onion, Cheddar, Egg, Lemon Juice, Dijon, Ketchup, cornichons, Spices, Apple Cider Vinegar, bread and butter pickles, Tomatoes ALLERGENS: dairy, gluten, egg (special sauce only)
Snack Box (Fruit & PB)
Strawberries, Cantaloupe, Apples, Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds & Raisins 550 Calories | 16 P | 52 C (38 net) | 36 F | 14 Fiber | 35 Sugar (7 added) ALLERGENS: tree nuts, peanuts
Taco Bowl (meal prep-style)
RSP Cuban Sandwich
530 Calories | 46 P | 36 C (28 net) | 24 F | 8 Fiber | 8 Sugar (8 added) INGREDIENTS: Black Forest Ham, Pork Tenderloin, multigrain bread, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Sriracha Mustard (Aioli (Canola oil, Egg, Lemon Juice, Dijon Mustard, Sriracha) ALLERGENS: gluten, dairy, egg
Mint Chocolate Protein Bites - 5 ct.
Turkey Club Wrap (meal prep-style)
Black Bean & Vegetable Quesadilla (meal prep-style)
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Protein Bites - 5 ct.
PB&J Protein Bites - 5 count.
Per ball: 140 Calories | 5 P | 13 C (11 net) | 9 F | 2 Fiber | 7 Sugar (6 added) INGREDIENTS: Peanut Butter, Honey, Oats, Flaxseed, Dried Coconut, vegan protein powder, Vanilla Extract, Chia Seeds, Strawberry Preserves ALLERGENS: peanuts
Buckeye Protein Bar
Al Pastor Tacos | Pineapple Salsa | Shredded Cabbage
DRINKS
1st Phorm Energy - Blue Raspberry
1st Phorm Energy - Citrus Blast
1st Phorm Energy - Orange Sunrise
3D Energy - Grape
Alani Fit Shake - Chocolate
Alani Fit Shake - Cookies & Cream
Alani Fit Shake - Fruity Cereal
Alani Fit Shake - Munchies
Alani Fit Shake - Vanilla
Alani Nu - Blue Slush
Alani Nu - Breezeberry
Alani Nu - Cosmic Stardust
Alani Nu - Dream Float
Alani Nu - Hawaiian Shaved Ice
Alani Nu - Mimosa
Alani Nu - Rocket Pop
Alani Nu - Tropsicle
Alani Nu - Watermelon Wave
Bottle Water
C4 - Orange Slice
C4 - Purple Frost
Celsius - Arctic Vibe
Celsius - Cola
Celsius - Fuji Apple Pear
Celsius - Grape Rush
Celsius - Kiwi Guava
Celsius - Watermelon
Celsius Tropical Vibe
Gatorade - Lemon Lime
Gatorade - Red
Ghost Energy - Citrus
Ghost Energy - Sour Patch Kids
Ghost Energy - Swedish Fish
Ghost Energy - Tropical Mango
ON Amino Energy - Juicy Cherry
ON Amino Energy - Sparking Watermelon
Phocus - Blood Orange
Phocus - Crisp Apple
Phocus - Grapefruit
Phocus - Yuzu & Lime
Pressed Elderberry Vitamin C - 12 oz.
Pressed Green Juice - 12 oz.
Pressed Refreshing Citrus - 12 oz.
Pressed Strawberry Basil Lemon - 12 oz.
Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea
RYS Fuel - Tiger's Blood
Tropicana Apple Juice
Zevia - Cola 12 oz.
Zevia - Creamy Root Beer 12 oz.
SNACKS
1st Phorm Protein Stick - Breakfast Sausage
1st Phorm Protein Stick - Jalapeno Heat
1st Phorm Protein Stick - Original Smokehouse
1st Phorm Protein Stick - Seasoned Barbeque
Alani Protein Bar - Chocolate Cake
Alani Protein Bar - Confetti Cake
Alani Protein Bar - Cookie Dough
Alani Protein Bar - Cookies & Cream
Alani Protein Bar - Fruity Cereal
Alani Protein Bar - Munchies
Alani Protein Bar - Peanut Butter Crisp
Alani Protein Bar - Peanut Butter Cup
Good Health - Veggie Stix
Lenny & Larry's Complete Cookie - Peanut Butter
Lesser Evil - Gold Popcorn
Lesser Evil - No Cheese Popcorn
Lesser Evil - OMG Popcorn
Lesser Evil - Pink Popcorn
Level 1 Bar - Birthday Cake
Level 1 Bar - Chocolate Crunch
Level 1 Bar - Chocolate Mint Cookie
Level 1 Bar - Chocolate PB Pretzel
Level 1 Bar - PB Lover
Quest Bar - Chocolate Brownie
Quest Bar - Double Chocolate Chunk
Quest Bar - Lemon Cake
Quest Bar - Pumpkin Pie
Quest Bar - S'mores
Savor Grain-Free Pretzels - Roasted Garlic & Herb
Savor Grain-Free Pretzels - Sea Salt
Siete Chips - Nacho
Siete Chips - Ranch
Siete Chips - Sea Salt
Smart Sweets - Caramels
Smart Sweets - Cola Gummies
Smart Sweets - Fruity Gummy Bears
Smart Sweets - Gummy Worms
Smart Sweets - Jolly Gems
Smart Sweets - Peach Rings
Smart Sweets - Red Twists
Smart Sweets - Sour Blast Buddies
Smart Sweets - Sourmelon Bites
Smart Sweets - Sweet Fish
The Good Crisp - Classic Original
The Good Crisp - Sour Cream & Onion
Uglies Kettle Chips - Bar-B-Que
Uglies Kettle Chips - Salt & Vinegar
Uglies Kettle Chips - Sea Salt
Uglies Kettle Chips - Sweet Potato Chips
MISC
RSP TSHIRT
The Easy 5-Ingredient Healthy Cookbook
The Super Easy Vegan Slow Cooker Cookbook
Spiceology - Salt Free Gift Set
Spiceology - Sweet & Spicy Variety
Spiceology - Taco Night Set
Mugs - The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Mugs - Mamacita Needs A Margarita
Mugs - You're the Avocado to my Toast
Mugs - Oh Kale No
Mugs - Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal
Healthy Cookbook for Two
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Healthy Quick-Service Lunch. Grab & Go. Meal Prep.
