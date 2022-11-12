Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ready Set Prep'd

review star

No reviews yet

1222 State St. Suite 4

New Albany,, IN 47150

Order Again

Popular Items

Ground Beef Taco Bowl
General Tso Bowl
Turkey Club Wrap

SPECIAL

Green Curry Chicken Soup - 8 oz. cup

$4.00

Apple & Cabbage Soup - 8 oz. cup

$3.00
Cider Braised Chicken Bowl

Cider Braised Chicken Bowl

$10.00

520 Calories | 37 P | 66 C (62 net) | 11 F | 4 Fiber | 7 Sugar (1 added) INGREDIENTS: Jasmine Rice, Chicken Thigh & Drum meat, Bacon Apple Cider Glaze (Apple Juice, Apple Cider, Bacon, Cornstarch, Truvia Brown Sugar Blend, Chicken stock, Carrots, Celery, Onion, Thyme), Sweet Potato, Carrots, Broccoli, Pickles, Honey, Sriracha ALLERGENS: none

FAMILY MEALS

Hot Honey Lemon Pepper Roasted Chicken w/ Roasted Vegetables

Hot Honey Lemon Pepper Roasted Chicken w/ Roasted Vegetables

$25.00Out of stock

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thighs, Chicken Drumsticks, Brussel Sprouts, Carrots, Broccoli, Hot Honey (Honey, Sriracha), spices, salt ALLERGENS: none

PROTEIN BOWLS

Ground Beef Taco Bowl

Ground Beef Taco Bowl

$10.00

570 Calories | 28 P | 58 C (50 net) | 25 F | 8 Fiber | 3 Sugar Ingredients: Jasmine Rice, Ground Beef, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Onion, Lime Juice, Cilantro, Romaine, Corn, Avocados, Cheddar, Canola Oil, Egg, Lemon Juice, Garlic, spices, salt Allergens: dairy, egg

Cheeseburger Bowl

Cheeseburger Bowl

$10.00

Roasted Red Potatoes topped with Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Romaine, Heirloom Tomato, Dill Pickles, Cheddar, RSP Special Sauce & Crispy Shallots. 580 Calories | 31 P | 30 C (26 net) | 37 F | 4 Fiber | 5 sugar INGREDIENTS: Red Potatoes, Ground Beef, Cucumber, Apple Cider Vinegar, Monkfruit, Dill, Garlic, Black Peppercorns, Cheddar, Heirloom Tomatoes, RSP Special Sauce (Canola Oil, Egg, Lemon Juice, Garlic, Dijon), Ketchup, cornichons, Apple Cider Vinegar, salt), Romaine, Canola Oil, Shallots, Tapioca Flour ALLERGENS: dairy, egg

Pineapple Red Curry Chicken Bowl

Pineapple Red Curry Chicken Bowl

$10.00

Choice of chicken or tofu, spicy red curry broth (curry paste does contains shellfish), steamed rice, grilled pineapple, bell peppers, carrots & kale 500 Calories | 34 P | 67 C (63 net) | 11 F | 4 Fiber | 8 Sugar Dairy-Free; Gluten-Free Allergens: Fish, Shellfish Can be low carb by subbing zucchini noodles

Chicken Bruschetta Protein Bowl

Chicken Bruschetta Protein Bowl

$12.00

choice of chicken or tofu, tomato, zucchini noodles, bell pepper, mozzarella, balsamic glaze, basil 340 Calories | 42 P | 13 C (10 net) | 13 F | 3 Fiber | 8 Sugar Gluten-Free Can be Dairy-Free without mozzarella

General Tso Bowl

General Tso Bowl

$14.00

560 Calories | 59 P | 60 C (48 net) | 11 F | 7 Fiber | 8 Sugar | 5 Sugar Alcohol INGREDIENTS: Chicken breast, Jasmine Rice, Carrots, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Rice Vinegar, Water, Tamari, monkfruit, Ginger, Maple Syrup, Dates, white Miso, Sesame Oil, sambal oelek, Cornstarch, spices, salt, Pistachios, Sesame Seeds ALLERGENS: soy, tree nuts

Thanksgiving Bowl

Thanksgiving Bowl

$15.00

510 Calories | 38 P | 47 C (38 net) | 21 F | 9 Fiber | 13 Sugar (6 added) INGREDIENTS: Yukon Potatoes, Turkey Breast, Coconut Oil, Parsley, Thyme, Sage, Rosemary, Brussel Sprouts, Maple Syrup, Balsamic Vinegar, Chicken Stock, gluten free flour, Cranberries, Pecans, Bacon, Almond milk, plant-based butter, salt ALLERGENS: tree nuts

Build-Your-Own Bowl

$12.00

WRAP IT UP

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.00

grilled buffalo chicken breast or tofu, romaine, pickled red onion, tomato, cucumber, greek yogurt ranch 410 Calories | 27 P | 53 C (47 net) | 11 F | 6 Fiber | 4 Sugar (1 added) | 860mg Sodium Can be gluten-free with GF wrap or salad-style setup Can be dairy-free without ranch

Turkey Club Wrap

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.00

herb roasted turkey breast, romaine, tomato, bacon, avocado, maple dijon 540 Calories | 34 P | 53 C (45 net) | 21 F | 8 Fiber | 4 Sugar (1 added) | 670mg Sodium Can be dairy-free without maple dijon

Build Your Own Wrap

$8.50

EAT YOUR GREENS

Beet & Blood Orange Salad

Beet & Blood Orange Salad

$8.00

roasted red and golden beets, arugula, candystripe beets, farro, goat cheese, pickled red onion, spiced pecans, blood orange vinaigrette 380 Calories | 8 P | 27 C (22 net) | 28 F | 5 Fiber | 7 Sugar (2 added) | 140mg Sodium Vegetarian Can be gluten-free without farro Can be dairy-free without goat cheese

Za'atar Spiced Chicken Salad

Za'atar Spiced Chicken Salad

$13.00

440 Calories | 44 P | 34 C (28 net) | 17 F | 6 Fiber | 9 Sugar INGREDIENTS: Chicken breast, Canola oil, Egg, Lemon Juice, Dijon Mustard, Carrots, Scallions, Red Wine Vinegar, Tahini, monkfruit, Sweet Potato, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, Mixed Greens, Carrots, spices, salt ALLERGENS: egg

QUESADILLAS

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

860 Calories | 68 P | 52 C (47 net) | 41 F | 5 Fiber | 3 Sugar INGREDIENTS: Chicken breast, Whole Wheat Wrap, Cheddar, Garlic & Herb Ranch (Nonfat Greek Yogurt, Apple Cider Vinegar, Parsley, Spice, Chives, Dill), Frank's Red Hot Sauce, salt ALLERGENS: dairy, gluten

Black Bean & Vegetable Quesadilla w/ RSP Salsa

Black Bean & Vegetable Quesadilla w/ RSP Salsa

$10.00

710 Calories | 31 P | 75 C (63 net) | 34 F | 12 Fiber | 8 Sugar INGREDIENTS: Whole Wheat Wrap, Cheddar, Tomato, Scallions, Lime Juice, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Spices, Black Beans, Corn, Onion, Bell Pepper, salt ALLERGENS: gluten, dairy

Build-Your-Own Quesadilla

$12.00

SIDES

Fruit Cup - 8 oz.

$3.00

Chef's whim assortment of fresh fruit

Veggie Cup - 8 oz.

$3.00

Chef's Whim Raw Veggies - cucumber, carrot, bell peppers, etc.

Roasted Garlic Yellow Squash & Potatoes

$3.00

MEAL PREP/GRAB&GO

These are grab-and-go meals that are intended to be ready to eat (or reheat) at a later time.

Sausage & Couscous Soup - 1 pint

$12.00
Cafe au Lait Overnight Oats

Cafe au Lait Overnight Oats

$7.00

460 Calories | 17 P | 65 C (54 net) | 16 F | 11 Fiber | 11 Sugar (8 added) INGREDIENTS: Almond milk, Oats, espresso powder, Maple Syrup, Almond Butter, Almonds, Chia Seeds, Vanilla Extract, Cinnamon ALLERGENS: tree nuts

Cheeseburger Quesadilla w/ RSP Special Sauce

Cheeseburger Quesadilla w/ RSP Special Sauce

$10.00

530 Calories | 28 P | 42 C (39 net) | 28 F | 3 Fiber | 5 Sugar INGREDIENTS: Ingredients: flour tortillas, Ground Beef, onion, Cheddar, Egg, Lemon Juice, Dijon, Ketchup, cornichons, Spices, Apple Cider Vinegar, bread and butter pickles, Tomatoes ALLERGENS: dairy, gluten, egg (special sauce only)

Snack Box (Fruit & PB)

Snack Box (Fruit & PB)

$12.00

Strawberries, Cantaloupe, Apples, Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds & Raisins 550 Calories | 16 P | 52 C (38 net) | 36 F | 14 Fiber | 35 Sugar (7 added) ALLERGENS: tree nuts, peanuts

Taco Bowl (meal prep-style)

Taco Bowl (meal prep-style)

$10.00
RSP Cuban Sandwich

RSP Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

530 Calories | 46 P | 36 C (28 net) | 24 F | 8 Fiber | 8 Sugar (8 added) INGREDIENTS: Black Forest Ham, Pork Tenderloin, multigrain bread, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Sriracha Mustard (Aioli (Canola oil, Egg, Lemon Juice, Dijon Mustard, Sriracha) ALLERGENS: gluten, dairy, egg

Mint Chocolate Protein Bites - 5 ct.

$4.00
Turkey Club Wrap (meal prep-style)

Turkey Club Wrap (meal prep-style)

$10.00
Black Bean & Vegetable Quesadilla (meal prep-style)

Black Bean & Vegetable Quesadilla (meal prep-style)

$10.00
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Protein Bites - 5 ct.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Protein Bites - 5 ct.

$4.00
PB&J Protein Bites - 5 count.

PB&J Protein Bites - 5 count.

$4.00

Per ball: 140 Calories | 5 P | 13 C (11 net) | 9 F | 2 Fiber | 7 Sugar (6 added) INGREDIENTS: Peanut Butter, Honey, Oats, Flaxseed, Dried Coconut, vegan protein powder, Vanilla Extract, Chia Seeds, Strawberry Preserves ALLERGENS: peanuts

Buckeye Protein Bar

Buckeye Protein Bar

$4.00

Al Pastor Tacos | Pineapple Salsa | Shredded Cabbage

$8.00

DRINKS

1st Phorm Energy - Blue Raspberry

$3.00

1st Phorm Energy - Citrus Blast

$3.00

1st Phorm Energy - Orange Sunrise

$3.00

3D Energy - Grape

$2.75Out of stock
Alani Fit Shake - Chocolate

Alani Fit Shake - Chocolate

$3.00
Alani Fit Shake - Cookies & Cream

Alani Fit Shake - Cookies & Cream

$3.00
Alani Fit Shake - Fruity Cereal

Alani Fit Shake - Fruity Cereal

$3.00
Alani Fit Shake - Munchies

Alani Fit Shake - Munchies

$3.00

Alani Fit Shake - Vanilla

$3.00

Alani Nu - Blue Slush

$3.00
Alani Nu - Breezeberry

Alani Nu - Breezeberry

$2.75
Alani Nu - Cosmic Stardust

Alani Nu - Cosmic Stardust

$2.75

Alani Nu - Dream Float

$2.75
Alani Nu - Hawaiian Shaved Ice

Alani Nu - Hawaiian Shaved Ice

$2.75

Alani Nu - Mimosa

$2.75

Alani Nu - Rocket Pop

$2.75

Alani Nu - Tropsicle

$2.75
Alani Nu - Watermelon Wave

Alani Nu - Watermelon Wave

$2.75

Bottle Water

$1.00
C4 - Orange Slice

C4 - Orange Slice

$2.75

C4 - Purple Frost

$2.75

Celsius - Arctic Vibe

$2.75
Celsius - Cola

Celsius - Cola

$2.75

Celsius - Fuji Apple Pear

$2.75

Celsius - Grape Rush

$2.75

Celsius - Kiwi Guava

$2.75

Celsius - Watermelon

$2.75Out of stock

Celsius Tropical Vibe

$2.75

Gatorade - Lemon Lime

$2.00

Gatorade - Red

$2.00

Ghost Energy - Citrus

$2.75

Ghost Energy - Sour Patch Kids

$2.75

Ghost Energy - Swedish Fish

$2.75

Ghost Energy - Tropical Mango

$2.75Out of stock

ON Amino Energy - Juicy Cherry

$2.50
ON Amino Energy - Sparking Watermelon

ON Amino Energy - Sparking Watermelon

$2.50

Phocus - Blood Orange

$2.75

Phocus - Crisp Apple

$2.75

Phocus - Grapefruit

$2.75

Phocus - Yuzu & Lime

$2.75

Pressed Elderberry Vitamin C - 12 oz.

$6.25

Pressed Green Juice - 12 oz.

$6.25

Pressed Refreshing Citrus - 12 oz.

$6.25

Pressed Strawberry Basil Lemon - 12 oz.

$6.25

Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea

$2.00

RYS Fuel - Tiger's Blood

$2.75Out of stock

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Zevia - Cola 12 oz.

$2.00Out of stock

Zevia - Creamy Root Beer 12 oz.

$2.00

SNACKS

1st Phorm Protein Stick - Breakfast Sausage

$3.50

1st Phorm Protein Stick - Jalapeno Heat

$3.50Out of stock

1st Phorm Protein Stick - Original Smokehouse

$3.50

1st Phorm Protein Stick - Seasoned Barbeque

$3.50

Alani Protein Bar - Chocolate Cake

$2.50

Alani Protein Bar - Confetti Cake

$2.50

Alani Protein Bar - Cookie Dough

$2.50

Alani Protein Bar - Cookies & Cream

$2.50Out of stock

Alani Protein Bar - Fruity Cereal

$2.50Out of stock

Alani Protein Bar - Munchies

$2.50Out of stock

Alani Protein Bar - Peanut Butter Crisp

$2.50

Alani Protein Bar - Peanut Butter Cup

$2.50

Good Health - Veggie Stix

$1.25

Lenny & Larry's Complete Cookie - Peanut Butter

$2.50Out of stock

Lesser Evil - Gold Popcorn

$1.00

Lesser Evil - No Cheese Popcorn

$1.75

Lesser Evil - OMG Popcorn

$1.75

Lesser Evil - Pink Popcorn

$1.75

Level 1 Bar - Birthday Cake

$3.50

Level 1 Bar - Chocolate Crunch

$3.50

Level 1 Bar - Chocolate Mint Cookie

$3.50

Level 1 Bar - Chocolate PB Pretzel

$3.50

Level 1 Bar - PB Lover

$3.50

Quest Bar - Chocolate Brownie

$3.25

Quest Bar - Double Chocolate Chunk

$3.25Out of stock

Quest Bar - Lemon Cake

$3.25

Quest Bar - Pumpkin Pie

$3.25Out of stock

Quest Bar - S'mores

$3.25Out of stock

Savor Grain-Free Pretzels - Roasted Garlic & Herb

$2.50

Savor Grain-Free Pretzels - Sea Salt

$2.50

Siete Chips - Nacho

$2.00Out of stock

Siete Chips - Ranch

$2.00

Siete Chips - Sea Salt

$2.00Out of stock

Smart Sweets - Caramels

$3.50

Smart Sweets - Cola Gummies

$3.50

Smart Sweets - Fruity Gummy Bears

$3.50

Smart Sweets - Gummy Worms

$3.50

Smart Sweets - Jolly Gems

$3.50

Smart Sweets - Peach Rings

$3.50

Smart Sweets - Red Twists

$3.50

Smart Sweets - Sour Blast Buddies

$3.50

Smart Sweets - Sourmelon Bites

$3.50

Smart Sweets - Sweet Fish

$3.50

The Good Crisp - Classic Original

$2.50

The Good Crisp - Sour Cream & Onion

$2.50

Uglies Kettle Chips - Bar-B-Que

$2.00

Uglies Kettle Chips - Salt & Vinegar

$2.00

Uglies Kettle Chips - Sea Salt

$2.00

Uglies Kettle Chips - Sweet Potato Chips

$2.00

MISC

RSP TSHIRT

$15.00

The Easy 5-Ingredient Healthy Cookbook

$11.99

The Super Easy Vegan Slow Cooker Cookbook

$10.99

Spiceology - Salt Free Gift Set

$36.00

Spiceology - Sweet & Spicy Variety

$48.00

Spiceology - Taco Night Set

$19.99

Mugs - The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

$20.00

Mugs - Mamacita Needs A Margarita

$20.00

Mugs - You're the Avocado to my Toast

$20.00

Mugs - Oh Kale No

$20.00

Mugs - Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal

$20.00

Healthy Cookbook for Two

$9.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Healthy Quick-Service Lunch. Grab & Go. Meal Prep.

Website

Location

1222 State St. Suite 4, New Albany,, IN 47150

Directions

Gallery
Ready Set Prep’d image
Ready Set Prep’d image

