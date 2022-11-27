Red Fish Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A casual New Orleans Seafood Restaurant owned & operated by Ralph Brennan.
Location
115 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant - New Orleans
3.7 • 611
701 Tchoupitoulas St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurant