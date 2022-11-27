Red Fish Grill

Restaurant header imageView gallery



Starters

Leidenheimer Bread

$2.00

Leidenheimer French bread and butter

BBQ Shrimp

$19.00

one dozen flash-fried Gulf shrimp tossed with Crystal BBQ sauce and topped with housemade blue cheese dressing

Alligator Boudin Balls

$10.00

housemade boudin balls served with a three mustard sauce and seasonal pepper jelly

Alligator Sausage and Seafood Gumbo

$11.50

a rich dark roux made with creole "holy trinity" and fresh herbs, served over rice

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

crispy Brussels sprouts tossed with peach pepper jelly

Gulf Fish Bites

$11.00

fried gulf fish bites served with roasted red pepper remoulade for dipping

Lobster Cheesecake

$18.00

served with shaved fennel and arugula pesto

Shrimp Bienville

$13.00

Gulf shrimp "stuffed" with mushrooms, Parmesan cheese, butter and herb breadcrumbs

Butter Lettuce and Citrus Salad

$12.50

Butter Lettuce, Orange Segments, Niçoise Olives, Blue Cheese, Shaved Radish, Candied Pecans, Jalapeño Pepper Flakes, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Romaine Chopped Salad

$10.50

romaine hearts, local cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, parsley, pickled red onions, shaved Parmesan and peppercorn dressing

Entrees

BBQ Oyster Po-Boy

$21.00

fried oysters tossed in Crystal BBQ sauce, romaine, tomato, red onion and housemade blue cheese dressing served with Creole potato salad

Fried Gulf Shrimp Po-Boy

$18.00

fried gulf shrimp, lettuce, tomato, onion and Crystal aioli served with Creole potato salad

Fried Oyster Po-Boy

$19.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, and Crystal aioli, served with Creole potato salad

Bacon & Pimento Cheeseburger

$18.00

two griddled beef patties stacked with pimento cheese and applewood-smoked bacon, served with hand-cut fries and chipotle hollandaise for dipping

Ralph's Classic Cheeseburger

$15.00

two griddled beef patties stacked with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, served with hand-cut fries

Wood Grilled Redfish & Crab

$38.00

wood grilled redfish and Louisiana blue crab with tasso ham & roasted mushroom Pontalba potatoes and a lemon butter sauce

Blackened Steak & Eggs

$28.00

blackened flank steak, fried eggs, fingerling potato hash, romanesco sauce

Grilled Fish Tacos

$17.00

pineapple and serrano salsa, chipotle sour cream and shaved cabbage, served with tortilla chips and white cheddar queso

Crab Croque Madame

$25.00

Louisiana blue crab, Black Forest ham, Gruyere, bechamel sauce and fried egg, served with hand-cut fries

New Orleans Style Pain Perdu

$16.00

dried fig and apple compotes, mascarpone whipped cream, maple syrup served with a side of bacon

Louisiana Shrimp and Smoked Gouda Grits

$26.00

roasted portobello mushrooms, brussels sprouts, smoked gouda grits, Creole meunière sauce

Cochon de Lait and Eggs

$20.00

slow roasted pork, fried egg, pimento cheese grits, jalapeno oil

Bourbon Street Breakfast

$19.00

two eggs, cheese grits, andouille sausage, applewood-smoked bacon and a housemade biscuit with seasonal jam

Crab Cakes & Eggs

$29.00

Louisiana crab cakes, poached eggs and smoked chipotle hollandaise served with sweet potato hash

Desserts

Blueberry Shortcake

$9.00

mascarpone whipped cream, basil, shortcake biscuit

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$10.00

topped with a brown butter sauce and ginger whipped cream

Double Chocolate Bread Pudding

$11.00

rich dark and semisweet chocolate bread pudding with white and dark chocolate ganache and chocolate almond bark *baked to order - may take up to twenty minutes*

Sides

Bacon

$5.00

Eggs

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Biscuit

$3.00

French Fries

$5.00

Pontalba Potatoes

$6.00

Grits

$5.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Sweet Potato Hash

$5.00

Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Fried Oysters

$12.00

Lump Crabmeat

$15.00

Bottomless Cocktails

Choose a Sunrise Mimosa, Blood Orange Bellini, Orleans Cup, Smoky Paloma, RFG Brunch Punch or Bourbon Mule - Let your server know when you're ready for another!

Bottomless Cocktails

$28.00

French Sparkler

French Refill

Non Alcoholic

Iced Tea

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Abita Root Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Mountain Valley Still Water

$9.00

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm


A casual New Orleans Seafood Restaurant owned & operated by Ralph Brennan.



Location

115 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70130



