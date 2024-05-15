Red Fort Indian Cuisine- Ogden 2564 Ogden Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
"Warm, family-friendly operation serving classic Authentic Indian standards such as naan & butter chicken such more ."
Location
2564 Ogden Avenue, Ogden, UT 84401
Gallery