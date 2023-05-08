- Home
Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co.
13010 W Parmer Ln,Ste 800
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Popular Items
Bee Bee Gee
Double shot of house roasted espresso, honey, cinnamon, topped off with 6oz of steamed oat milk. Served hot or iced
Chai Latte (Regular) - 8oz
Rishi Chai Tea concentrate, topped off with your choice of milk. Served hot or iced
Latte (Regular) - 8oz
Double shot of house roasted espresso, topped off with 6oz of your choice of steamed milk, added flavor options available. Served hot or iced
HOUSE BEER
House Package Beer
Brewer's Case - One of all Five Mainstay 6-Packs (30 12oz Cans)
One 6-Pack - Trail Runner Golden Ale One 6-Pack - Wonder Boy Hefeweizen One 6-Pack - Hap Slappy IPA One 6-Pack - Cuerno Rojo Mexican-Style Amber Lager One 6-Pack - House United Coffee Milk Stout
Trail Runner Golden Ale - 6-Pack (12oz Cans)
Golden Ale || ABV 5% || IBU 15 || Trail Runner Golden Ale is our easy drinker! A perfect sipper to refresh after a run around Brushy Creek, a bike ride down Parmer Lane, a morning full of yard work, or a long day at the office. This crisp session ale is brewed to be subtly complex and incredibly approachable. We use a blend of German Pilsner and American Two Row Barley with a dash of light crystal malt to give Trail Runner a crisp yet malty finish. A dash of zesty and citrusy American finishing hops round out the palate.
Wonder Boy Hefeweizen - 6-Pack (12oz Cans)
Hefeweizen || ABV 5.4% || IBU 10 || It's It's wonderous, the delicate and delicious balance of spicy and fruity esters in Wonder Boy Hefeweizen. This smooth, rich yet refreshing ale is our Texas twist on a favorite style. Soft white wheat, bready Vienna malt, and crisp Pilsner malt build the backbone, but our unique German yeast does the heavy lifting. Prosit!
Hap Slappy IPA - 6-Pack (12oz Cans)
IPA || ABV 7% || IBU 75 Brewed dry, HapSlappy has a crisp malty finish and balanced by an extremely palatable 75 IBUs from a burst of late kettle hops. Utilizing the unique characteristics of northwest American hops, HapSlappy achieves a citrusy, piney, and earthy balance. We finish this beer with whole leaf hops after the boil in a pressurized hop back system to give Hap Slappy IPA a nose and flavor unlike the rest.
Cuerno Rojo Mexican-Style Amber Lager - 6-Pack (12oz Cans)
Mexican Amber Lager II 4.9% ABV II 16 IBU II Cuerno Rojo is a smooth Mexican style Vienna lager packed full of flaked maize and Vienna malt and fermented with a yeast strain from one of Mexico’s predominant breweries. Smooth and toasty, yet light enough to drink all year round. Pair Cuerno Rojo with food or drink it on its own. It's never a bad time to reach for a Cuerno! Salud!
House United Coffee Milk Stout - 6-Pack (12oz Cans)
Coffee Milk Stout II 4.7% ABV II 30 IBU II Our house specialty brew unites our two in house features, fresh roasted coffee and great craft beer. Brewed with six specialty malts, cold brew AND fresh ground coffee, and a touch of lactose sugar. House United Stout is a rich, complex beer with a subtle sweetness and a big coffee nose and finish.
Man Cheetah Hazy IPA - 4-Pack (16oz Cans)
Poptart Ravioli? - 4-Pack (16oz Cans)
Pop Tart Ravioli? Blueberry Kettle Soured Milkshake IPA 6.0% ABV || 30 IBU *Contains Lactose Pop Tarts are Ravioli, change my mind. I mean, just look at it, a flour based pocket filled with a delicious stuffing, and then there's the sauce. Frosting is sauce, right? We started off with a protein rich malt base, and we threw in #75 of everyone's childhood favorite toaster pastries; right off the shelf and in with the grain. We kettle soured the wort for 36 hours prior to the boil. Post boil, we added a heavy dose bright and fruity whirlpool hops along with a triple dose of lactose sugar for a full and creamy body. A ridiculous blueberry puree post fermentation, creates a smoothie like consistency. This bright, fruity, and delicious treat won't be around long, just like a box of Pop Tarts in the pantry.
Bourbon Barrel Aged Suburban Ninja (2021) - 4-Pack (12oz Blue Cans)
Imperial Stout || 15.25% ABV Brewed in December 2021, released in December 2022. Released once a year, Suburban Ninja is our black as night wood aged imperial stout. This version is aged in locally sourced bourbon barrels from Treaty Oak Distilling. An intense bourbon nose leads to a silky, chocolatey, and rich base stout. Look for hints of smoke, vanilla, and cinnamon spice.
Bourbon Barrel Aged W/ Vanilla Suburban Ninja (2021) - 4-Pack (12oz Yellow Cans)
Imperial Stout || 15.25% ABV Brewed in December 2021, released December 2022. Released once a year, Suburban Ninja is our black as night wood aged imperial stout. This version is aged in locally sourced bourbon barrels from Treaty Oak Distilling. Each barrel was dosed with nearly a pound of vanilla beans for the final months of aging and conditioned with more vanilla after blending. Expect a silky smooth base with high tones of bourbon spice, and creamy vanilla.
Tequila Barrel Aged Mexican Chocolate Suburban Ninja (2021) - 4-Pack (12oz Green Cans)
Imperial Stout || 15.25% ABV Brewed in December 2021, released December 2022. Our Suburban Ninja Imperial Stout Base was aged for over 10 months in Reposado Tequila barrels. The barrels lend a mild spirit aroma and finish with a hint of charred oak and smoke. The barrels were blended and conditioned in steel with vanilla, lactose, organic cacao nibs, vietnamese cinnamon, and fresh habanero chiles. This rich brew is brightened with a fruity cinnamon high note followed by an underlying bitter chocolate and warmth from the chiles.
Trail Runner Oranges & Cream - 6-Pack (12oz Cans)
Golden Ale w/ Orange, Lactose, and Vanilla || 5.0% ABV || 15 IBU || We take our best selling Trail Runner Golden ale and infuse it with sweet orange peel, orange oil, lactose sugar, and vanilla. Smooth, bright, slightly sweet, and always a crowd pleaser!
UNO SMaSH IPA - 6-Pack (12 oz Cans)
Pilsner malt and Azacca hops combine to make a sublimely simple yet unique ale that we feel is the perfect celebration of our anniversary. Pilsner malt offers a mildly sweet and grain forward body while Azacca hops add a refreshing tropical blend of mango and grapefruit with a hint of pineapple as the beer warms.
8th Anniversary Juicy IPA - 6-Pack (12 oz. Cans)
Let's juice this party up. Brewed for our 8th Anniversary, this juicy hazy delight is amped up ample amounts of Citra, Simcoe, NZ Nectaron, NZ Riwaka, and Aussie Galaxy. Expect this pillowy beast to present notes of pineapple, orange juice, gooseberry, and peach.
Brewer's Stash: Maple Syrup BA Imperial Coffee Stout - 4-Pack (12oz Cans)
The second offering of our Brewer's Stash barrel aged series, we aged this intense imperial coffee stout in maple syrup barrels (formerly bourbon barrels) for 8 months. Intense maple and roasty coffee present throughout with undertones of brown sugar, chocolate, pepper, and vanilla.
Brewer's Stash: Brown Sugar Rum BA Imperial Coffee Stout - 4-Pack (12oz Cans)
The third offering of our Brewer's Stash barrel aged series, we aged this intense imperial coffee stout in Caribbean brown sugar rum barrels for 8 months. Intense rum, molasses, and roasty coffee present throughout with under tones of earth, chocolate, caramel, and vanilla.
Todo el Dia Mexican-Style Pale Lager - 6-Pack (12oz Cans)
4.5% ABV || 10 IBU II Some out of towners say that the one thing they dislike about Texas is that we don’t have seasons. Well, we kind of like that about our state. That’s why we brewed up Todo el Día Mexican Lager.
Dee-O-Gee Hazy Pale Ale - 6-Pack (12oz Cans)
Hazy Pale Ale II 5.5% ABV || 28 IBU Our spritzy, hazy, and fruity pale ale is named for man's best friend. Loaded up with Azacca, Citra, and Galaxy hops, Dee-O-Gee bursts with a citrus and tropical bouquet to brighten your day, just like your favorite Dee-O-Gee at home. Woof.
Crowler Cans (Two 16oz cans)
#1 Trail Runner Golden Ale - Red Horn - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
Golden Ale || ABV 5% || IBU 15 || Trail Runner Golden Ale is our easy drinker! A perfect sipper to refresh after a run around Brushy Creek, a bike ride down Parmer Lane, a morning full of yard work, or a long day at the office. This crisp session ale is brewed to be subtly complex and incredibly approachable. We use a blend of German Pilsner and American Two Row Barley with a dash of light crystal malt to give Trail Runner a crisp yet malty finish. A dash of zesty and citrusy American finishing hops round out the palate.
#2 Wonder Boy Hefeweizen - Red Horn - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
Hefeweizen || ABV 5.4% || IBU 10 || It's It's wondeous, the delicate and delicious balance of spicy and fruity esters in Wonder Boy Hefeweizen. This smooth, rich yet refreshing ale is our Texas twist on a favorite style. Soft white wheat, bready Vienna malt, and crisp Pilsner malt build the backbone, but our unique German yeast does the heavy lifting. Prosit!
#3 Hap Slappy IPA - Red Horn - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
IPA || ABV 7% || IBU 75 || Nearly every craft beer fan that we speak to says they judge a brewery by its IPA. Well, we don't see why we should be held to any lesser of a standard! Order up a HapSlappy and you won't be let down. Brewed dry, HapSlappy has a crisp malty finish and balanced by an extremely palatable 75 IBUs from a burst of late kettle hops. Utilizing the unique characteristics of northwest American hops, HapSlappy achieves a citrusy, piney, and earthy balance. We finish this beer with whole leaf hops after the boil in a pressurized hop back system to give HapSlappy IPA a nose and flavor unlike the rest.
#4 Cuerno Rojo Mexican Amber Lager - Red Horn - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
Mexican Amber Lager || ABV 4.9% || IBU 16 || Cuerno Rojo is a smooth Mexican style Vienna lager packed full of flaked maize and Vienna malt and fermented with a yeast strain from one of Mexico’s predominant breweries. Smooth and toasty, yet light enough to drink all year round. Pair Cuerno Rojo with food or drink it on its own. It's never a bad time to reach for a Cuerno! Salud!
#5 House United Coffee Milk Stout - Red Horn - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
Coffee Milk Stout || ABV 4.7% || IBU 30 || Our house specialty brew unites our two in house features, fresh roasted coffee and great craft beer. Brewed with six specialty malts, cold brew AND fresh ground coffee, and a touch of lactose sugar. House United Stout is a rich, complex beer with a subtle sweetness and a big coffee nose and finish.
#6 Choomerang Kapow! Hazy IPA - Two-16OZ CROWLER CANS
Hazy IPA || 7.0% ABV || 60 IBU || Hazy, soft, aromatic, and juicy. It's polite to pass, but we won't judge you if you Bogart this bluntly delicious IPA. Brewed with malted, flaked, and unmalted wheat, the protein from the grain provides body and haze while our brewing process provides a chewy, yet crisp, finish. Simcoe, Strata, and Cascade hops burst out and capture you in a cloud of awesome.
#7 Chain Ringer IPA - Red Horn - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
West Coast Double IPA || 7.8% ABV || 62 IBU || Made in the style of the crisp, hoppy, and clear IPAs of Southern California, which also happens to be the home of Disc Golf, a growing sport favored by brewers and beer drinkers alike. There's nothing quite like the ringing of the chains, announcing an undoubtedly sick putt just landed in the basket. The malty body finishes dry allowing the bright candied red fruit, citrus, and pine notes from Simcoe, Chinook, and Azacca hops to take center stage.
#8 Todo el Dia - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
Mexican Pale Lager || 4.5% ABV || 10 IBU || Some out of towners say that the one thing they dislike about Texas is that we don’t have seasons. Well, we kind of like that about our state. That’s why we brewed up Todo el Día Mexican Lager. Todo el Día is a beer brewed to drink all day, every day, all year. Crisp Pilsner malt with rustic flaked maize leads to a crispy start with a smooth finish. With or without a lime, this cerveza is just what a Texan needs any day of the year. ¡Salud!
#9 Bonus Czech Dark Lager - Red Horn - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
Czech Dark Lager || 4.5% ABV || 20 IBU || Inspired by our brewers' travels throughout Europe, this Czech Style Černý lager can be found throughout the Czech Republic, but is hard to find stateside. Huge in flavor but light in alcohol, this is a beer that can be quaffed year round. Similar to a German Schwarzbier, a light roast accompanies a crisp medium body provided by imported Czech malted barley. Imported Czech Saaz hops provide a balanced bitterness and herbal undertone.
#10 Man Cheetah Experimental Hazy IPA - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
Experimental Hazy IPA || 6.9% ABV || 60 IBU || I'm a Man Cheetah, you wanna do something with this? Like the Man Cheetah, this IPA is a true hybrid. Hazy and smooth, yet crisp and drinkable. Juicy and bright, but still a bit bitter. Brewed with massive amounts of flaked grains for a body as soft as the fur on the world's fastest murder kitten. El Dorado, Citra, and Galaxy hops were added throughout the boil, whirlpool, fermentation, and conditioning for a delightfully hoppy aroma and flavor.
#11 Hop Water - Red Horn - Two-16oz CROWLER CANS
Filtered Water w/ Azacca Hops Gluten and Alcohol Free!
#13 Brewer's Stash: Maple Syrup BA Imperial Coffee Stout - Red Horn - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
Bourbon Maple Syrup Barrel Aged Imperial Coffee Stout || 13.5% ABV || 15 IBU || The second offering of our Brewer's Stash barrel aged series, we aged this intense imperial coffee stout in maple syrup barrels (formerly bourbon barrels) for 8 months. Intense maple and roasty coffee present throughout with undertones of brown sugar, chocolate, pepper, and vanilla.
#14 Brewer's Stash: Brown Sugar Rum BA Imperial Coffee Stout - Red Horn - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
Brown Sugar Rum Barrel Aged Imperial Coffee Stout || 13.5% ABV || 15 IBU || The third offering of our Brewer's Stash barrel aged series, we aged this intense imperial coffee stout in Caribbean brown sugar rum barrels for 8 months. Intense rum, molasses, and roasty coffee present throughout with under tones of earth, chocolate, caramel, and vanilla.
#15 Dee-O-Gee - Red Horn - Two 16oz CROWLER CANS
5.5% ABV || 28 IBU Our spritzy, hazy, and fruity pale ale is named for man's best friend. Loaded up with Azacca, Citra, and Galaxy hops, Dee-O-Gee bursts with a citrus and tropical bouquet to brighten your day, just like your favorite Dee-O-Gee at home. Woof. Show Less
#16 '21 Bourbon BA W/Vanilla Suburban Ninja - Red Horn - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
Imperial Stout || 15.25% ABV Brewed in December 2021, released December 2022. Released once a year, Suburban Ninja is our black as night wood aged imperial stout. This version is aged in locally sourced bourbon barrels from Treaty Oak Distilling. Each barrel was dosed with nearly a pound of vanilla beans for the final months of aging and conditioned with more vanilla after blending. Expect a silky smooth base with high tones of bourbon spice, and creamy vanilla.
#17 '21 Tequila BA Mex. Choc. Suburban Ninja - Red Horn - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
Imperial Stout || 15.25% ABV Brewed in December 2021, released December 2022. Our Suburban Ninja Imperial Stout Base was aged for over 10 months in Reposado Tequila barrels. The barrels lend a mild spirit aroma and finish with a hint of charred oak and smoke. The barrels were blended and conditioned in steel with vanilla, lactose, organic cacao nibs, vietnamese cinnamon, and fresh habanero chiles. This rich brew is brightened with a fruity cinnamon high note followed by an underlying bitter chocolate and warmth from the chiles.
#18 '22 Bourbon BA Brewer's Stash - Red Horn - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
Barleywine || 14.7% ABV The first offering of our Brewer's Stash barrel series, we aged this decadent Barleywine ale for 8 months in Ghost Hill bourbon barrels from our friends at Treaty Oak Distilling. The rich caramel malts, barrels, and time have yielded a beautifully intense beer, bursting with smooth vanilla, and dark dried fruit. The warming bourbon finish rounds out this holiday party.
#19 Living Room Lager - Red Horn - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
4.75% ABV || 10 IBU Brewed in collaboration with our great friends at Mesquite Creek Outfitters in Georgetown, TX. Living Room Lager is a 100% American beer brewed to be so crisp and refreshing that it makes anywhere you drink it feel like home. Brewed with Montana grown Pilsner Malt, Zappa hops, native to the southern tips of the Rocky Mountains, and favorite crispy lager strain.
#20 Pop Punk Pale Ale - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
POP PUNK HAZY PALE ALE ll 5.6% ABV ll 28 IBU Welcome to Pop Punk. Where we don't march to the beat of anyone's drum but our own. We made what we want, because that's what we wanted. This hazy pale ale has a full pillowy body because it was brewed with nearly 40% oats in the mash. Then it was generously hopped with a blend of Mosaic, Chinook, Cascade, and Idaho 7 hops to achieve a fruity, spicy, bitter balance.
#21 The SON Double Stout w/ Coconut - Red Horn - Two - 16 OZ CROWLER CANS
The S.O.N. Double Milk Stout w/ Coconut 8.5% ABV || 38 IBU The S.O.N. (Spawn of Ninja) Double Stout. Made from the second runnings from the insanely huge mashes of our Suburban Ninja Imperial Stout series. A double dose of raw and toasted coconut with a dash of vanilla and lactose goes in to create this rich and smooth stout with a tropical twist.
#23 Superfly Candy Milk Stout - Red Horn - Two-16oz. CROWLER CANS
Double Stout w/ Lactose, Peanut, Chocolate, and Caramel || 9.0% ABV || 35 IBU || Just in time for Halloween, we're dressing this beer up with huge notes of chocolate, peanuts, caramel, lactose, and a dash of salt. It all comes together in a chewy double milk stout inspired by a classic Halloween favorite.
GUEST DRAFT
Guest Crowler Cans (Two 16oz cans)
#24 Grapefruit SKApin - Southern Roots (Collab w/ Red Horn) - Two 16 OZ CROWLER CANS
#25 Floaty Hazy Session IPA - Austin Beerworks - CROWLER
#26 Smalltime Light Beer - Austin Beerworks - CROWLER
#27 Gold - Live Oak - Two 16 OZ CROWLER CANS
#28 '22 BA Anniversary Blend - Weathered Souls - Two 16 OZ CROWLER CANS
Imperial Stout || 15% ABV Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout.
#29 BA Fireside - Meanwhile - Two 16oz CROWLER CANS
Cozy up to the fireside with our winter warmer ale. This festive beer was inspired by one our favorite cocktails: an Oolong Old Fashioned. It was brewed in collaboration with our friends at Guerilla Suit.
Texas Keeper No. 1 - Texas Keeper Cider - Two 16 OZ CROWLER CANS
Dry Cider || 7.5% ABV Texas Keeper's No. 1 is their flagship cider built in the old tradition of blending different apples to create a more complex cider. For this year's, we fermented 8 apple varieties individually and blended to craft a balanced dry cider. Aged on lees for 3 months, No.1 has notes of ripe pear, raspberry, melon, citrus, with a crisp green apple finish. Enjoy!
Black Widow Blackberry Cider - Original Sin - Two 16 OZ CROWLER CANS
Blackberry Cider II 6% ABV II The black widow is fruit-forward, yet tart, with a tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples.
COFFEE DRINKS
Coffee
Drip Coffee (Regular) - 10oz
10oz of our house roasted brew of the day
Drip Coffee (Large) - 16oz
16oz of our house roasted brew of the day
Double Espresso - 2oz
Double shot of house roasted espresso, served with a side of carbonated water
Extra Double Espresso Shot
Extra double shot of house roasted espresso
Americano - 10oz
Double shot of house roasted espresso topped off with water. Served hot or iced.
Americano (Large - Hot Only) - 16oz
Quad shot of house roasted espresso, topped off with hot water
Macchiato - 3oz
Double shot of house roasted espresso, topped with a dollop of your choice of steamed milk
Cortado - 5oz
Double shot of house roasted espresso, topped off with 3oz of your choice of steamed milk
Cappuccino - 6oz
Double shot of house roasted espresso, topped off with 4oz of your choice of steamed milk
Latte (Regular) - 8oz
Double shot of house roasted espresso, topped off with 6oz of your choice of steamed milk, added flavor options available. Served hot or iced
Latte (Large - Hot Only) - 16oz
Quad shot of house roasted espresso, topped off with 12oz of your choice of steamed milk, added flavor options available. Served hot only
Bee Bee Gee
Double shot of house roasted espresso, honey, cinnamon, topped off with 6oz of steamed oat milk. Served hot or iced
Mocha (Regular) - 8oz
Double shot of house roasted espresso, 1/2 oz of dark chocolate sauce, topped with 6oz of your choice of milk. Served hot or iced
Mocha (Large - Hot Only) - 16oz
Quad shot of house roasted espresso, 1 oz of dark chocolate sauce, topped with 12oz of your choice of milk. Served hot only.
Chai Latte (Regular) - 8oz
Rishi Chai Tea concentrate, topped off with your choice of milk. Served hot or iced
Chai Latte (Large - Hot Only) - 16oz
Rishi Chai Tea concentrate, topped off with your choice of milk. Served hot only.
Hot Chocolate
2 pumps of dark chocolate sauce, topped with your choice of steamed milk
Steamers
Your choice of steamed milk with 2 pumps of one of our flavored syrups
Nitro Cold Brew - 11oz
11oz of our house made Cold Brew (made with our Costa Rica bean) infused with nitrogen for a creamy smooth texture
Cold Brew Classic - 8oz
8oz of our Classic Cold Brew (made with our house roasted Costa Rica bean) served over ice
Hand Pour Over
10oz of our house roasted Ethiopia, slowly hand brewed with a Hario V60
Coffee Traveler
96oz of our house roasted brew of the day, enough to serve 8-10 people
FOOD
Afternoon/Evening Grub
The Italian
Ciabatta Bread || Champagne Dressing || Salami || Banana Peppers || Red Onion || Provolone Cheese || Side of Miss Vickies Kettle Cooked Original Potato Chips
Turkey Pesto Panini
Focaccia bread || Pesto || Turkey || Roasted Red Pepper || Tomato || Red Onion || Provolone Cheese || Side of Miss Vickies Kettle Cooked Original Potato Chips
Club Sandwich - Turkey Capicola
White Bread || Turkey || Capicola || Bacon Jam || Muenster Cheese || Tomato || Red Onion || Spring Mix || Side of Miss Vickies Kettle Cooked Original Potato Chips
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
White Bread || Cheddar || Muenster || Parmesan || Havarti || Tomatoes || Side of Miss Vickies Kettle Cooked Original Potato Chips
Roast Beef Sandwich
Rye Bread || Roast Beef || Horseradish || Muenster Cheese || Roasted Red Peppers || Side of Miss Vickies Kettle Cooked Original Potato Chips
Veggie Panini
White Bread || Housemade Roasted Red Pepper Hummus || Cucumber || Tomato || Red Onion || Roasted Red Peppers || Spring Mix || Feta Cheese || Side of Miss Vickies Kettle Cooked Original Potato Chips
Classic Deli Salad
Spring Mix || Turkey || Capicola || Tomato || Red Onion || Parmesan || Havarti || Muenster || Croutons || Champagne Vinaigrette
Salsa (w/ Corn Chips)
Salsa || Gluten Free Blue Corn Chips
Red Pepper Hummus (w/ cucumber and pita)
Housemade Roasted Red Pepper Hummus || Cucumbers || Pretzels
Spinach Dip (w/ Corn Chips)
Spinach Dip || Gluten Free Blue Corn Chips
Combo Meat and Cheese Board
Rust Belt Hard Salami || Prosciutto || Pleasant Ridge Cow Milk Blend (Firm) || Taleggio Cow Milk (Soft) || Redneck Cheddar made with Red Horn Hairy Man English Strong Ale (Firm) || Water Crackers || Jam || Mustard || Olives || Almonds
Cheese Board
Pleasant Ridge Cow Milk Blend (Firm) || Taleggio Cow Milk (Soft) || Redneck Cheddar made with Red Horn Hairy Man English Strong Ale (Firm) || Water Crackers || Jam
Meat Board
Rust Belt Hard Salami || Prosciutto || Water Crackers || Mustard
Kids Grilled Cheese
White Bread || Cheddar Cheese
Bag of Chips
Choice of Miss Vickies Kettle Cooked Original or Jalapeño Potato Chips
Morning Grub
Banana Nut Muffin - Alt
Lemon Poppy Seed Bread Slice (Gluten Free) - Russell's Bakery
Pumpkin Bread Slice (Gluten Free) - Russell's Bakery
Chocolate Chip Cookie - Russell's Bakery
Cheese Danish - Russell's Bakery
Strawberry Danish - Russell's Bakery
Cinnamon Almond Croissant - Russell's Bakery
Cinnamon Roll - Russell's Bakery
Blueberry Muffin - Russell's Bakery
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin - Russell's Bakery
Bacon/Egg/Cheese Breakfast Taco
Sausage/Egg/Cheese Breakfast Taco
Migas Breakfast Taco
Potato/Egg Breakfast Taco (no cheese)
Bean/Cheese Breakfast Taco
MISC.BEVERAGES
Misc. Beverages
House Lemonade
Lavender Lemonade
Lemonade with added house lavender syrup.
Shooter McGavin (1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Tea)
50/50 Blend of house lemonade & iced black tea.
Apple Juice
Chocolate Milk
Lemon Lime Soda - Bottle
Mexicola - Bottle
Root Beer - Bottle
Milk - 8 oz
Blueberry Kombucha - BB
Strawberry Lemonade Kombucha
Tart Cherry Melon Kombucha
Lime Waterloo
Black Cherry Waterloo
Hot Tea
Earl Grey (Black Tea)
Smooth and lively with the unique citrusy, floral aroma of bergamot oranges
English Breakfast (Black Tea)
Lively, robust red cup with a brisk flavor and sweet, chocolatey undertones
Moroccan Mint (Green Tea)
Premium organic peppermint blended with floral-scented green tea
Peach Blossom (White Tea)
White tea infused with juicy peach, tangerine and aromatic blossoms
Scarlet (Herbal)
A deep red infusion that is tart with natural tasting notes of blueberry and cherry
Turmeric Ginger (Herbal)
An enlivening blend of golden turmeric with spicy ginger and zesty citrus
London Fog
Rishi Earl Grey tea with vanilla syrup topped off with steamed milk
Iced Tea
Classic Black Iced Tea
Traditional, pure tea with a malty and mellow sweetness
Green Tea Citrus Iced
Invigorating green tea with lemon and ginger
Wild Berry Hibiscus Iced Tea
Luscious currants and delicious forest berries complement this fruity and balanced blend with a wonderful scarlet red infusion that refreshes and rejuvenates
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
13010 W Parmer Ln,Ste 800, Cedar Park, TX 78613