Red Horn Coffee House & Brewing Co.

Poptart Ravioli? - 4-Pack (16oz Cans)

$26.00

Pop Tart Ravioli? Blueberry Kettle Soured Milkshake IPA 6.0% ABV || 30 IBU *Contains Lactose Pop Tarts are Ravioli, change my mind. I mean, just look at it, a flour based pocket filled with a delicious stuffing, and then there's the sauce. Frosting is sauce, right? We started off with a protein rich malt base, and we threw in #75 of everyone's childhood favorite toaster pastries; right off the shelf and in with the grain. We kettle soured the wort for 36 hours prior to the boil. Post boil, we added a heavy dose bright and fruity whirlpool hops along with a triple dose of lactose sugar for a full and creamy body. A ridiculous blueberry puree post fermentation, creates a smoothie like consistency. This bright, fruity, and delicious treat won't be around long, just like a box of Pop Tarts in the pantry.