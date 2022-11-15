Red State BBQ 4020 Georgetown Road
4020 Georgetown Road
Lexington, KY 40511
Popular Items
Appetizers
BBQ Egg Rolls
Pulled Pork, Mac n' Cheese and Baked Beans all rolled into a eggroll wrap and deep fried. Served with house made dipping sauce.
BBQ Nachos
Comes with your choice of meat and jalapenos. You can add extra queso too!
Beer Cheese w/ Soft Pretzel
6 oz. of Kentucky Proud Red State signature beer cheese of your choice, served with 6 soft pretzels.
Chili Cheese Fries
Our hand cut fries topped with queso and our Smoked Brisket Chili. Choose with or without jalapenos.
Frickles w/Texas Ranch Dip
Deep fried dill pickle slices served with 4 oz. of Texas Ranch for dipping.
Smoked Wings
Served naked, (with choice of sauce on the side) or sauced with either buffalo or any of our in house BBQ sauces.
Sandwich
Beer Cheese Brisket Sandwich
Mouth watering smoked brisket and our house made beer cheese served on a grilled brioche bun or pretzel bun, served with your choice of side and sauce.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Our delicious smoked pulled chicken served on a grilled brioche bun, or pretzel bun, with your choice of sauce.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our famous smoked pulled pork served on a grilled brioche bun, or pretzel bun, with your choice of sauce.
Sausage Po'Boy Sandwich
Your choice of house made sausage served on a grilled bun and topped with coleslaw. Served with your choice of a side and drink.
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Mouth watering smoked brisket served on a grilled brioche bun or pretzel bun, with your choice of side and sauce.
Plates
Pulled Chicken Plate
Our delicious smoked pulled chicken served with your choice of sauce and two sides.
Pulled Pork Plate
Our famous smoked pulled pork served with your choice of sauce and two sides.
Sausage Plate
Choice of house made sausage served with your choice of sauce and two sides.
Sliced Brisket Plate
Gluten free. Mouth watering smoked brisket served with your choice of sauce and two sides.
Two Meat Plate
Gluten free. Pick two meats, sauce and two sides.
Three Meat Plate
Gluten free. Pick three meats, sauce and two sides.
Veggie Plate
Select three (3) veggies of your choice.
Half Slab NO SIDES
Pork ribs, smoked slow and seasoned with our original dry rub recipes. Gluten free. No sides.
Half Slab Plate w/2 sides
Pork ribs, smoked slow and seasoned with our original dry rub recipes. Gluten free. Served with your choice of two sides.
Full Slab NO SIDES
Pork ribs, smoked slow and seasoned with our original dry rub recipes. Gluten free, no sides.
Full Slab Plate w/2 sides
Pork ribs, smoked slow and seasoned with our original dry rub recipes. Gluten free. Served with your choice of two sides.
Soups and Chili
Kids
Dessert
Banana Pudding
House made with ripe bananas, vanilla pudding and fresh whipped topping.
Berry Cake Cup
Berry Shortcake: A delicious concoction of strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, with vanilla cake and strawberry fluff.
Chocolate Cake Cup
Chocolate Toffee Crunch: It's chocolate cake. In a cup. With chocolate ganache, chocolate syrup, whipped topping, and toffee chips.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
A 3 inch round version of one of the best chocolate chip cookies available.
Macadamia Nut Cookie*
A 3 inch round version of delightfully sweet and nutty cookie. *contains tree nuts
Peach Bread Pudding
House made KY staple, with peaches and caramel sauce.
Peanut Butter Cake Cup*
We call this "Peanut Butter Bliss": Chocolate and Vanilla cake layered with peanut fluff, whipped topping, Reese's Pieces, chunks of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and chocolate sauce. *contains peanuts
Sides
6oz Brisket Chili
Smaller portion of our delicious brisket chili. Order it as extra for your nachos, or on the side of any sandwich or plate!
Baked Beans
Gluten free. Slow cooked with smoked pulled pork.
Beer Cheese Grits
Made with Red State signature mild beer cheese.
Chips
Choose from Grippos famous barbeque chips, a KY staple; or Miss Vicki's Kettle Chips-High quality chips from a third generation family farm. Choices vary by availability.
Cole Slaw
Gluten free. A staple item at most backyard barbeques, we have the best tasting coleslaw around!
Corn Pudding
Corn pudding is pretty much as simple as it sounds: it’s a down-home comfort dish that remains a local favorite.
Fries
Hand cut in house, lightly salted.
Green Beans
Gluten free. Seasoned to perfection.
Greens
Gluten free. A Southern household staple.
Mac 'n' Cheese
The best three cheese comfort food.
Potato Salad
Traditional picnic side, with red onions, celery, and tender potatoes.
Sweet Corn Muffin
Made in house and served with a butter pat.
Sauces
Memphis Sweet
Red State's Memphis Sweet Barbeque Sauce is a true tomato based sweet sauce flavored with hints of hickory smoke and just the right amount of spice. Our Memphis Sweet is great with just about any protein you choose, but we recommend it with pork or chicken. If you like a "wet" barbecue, then Memphis Sweet is great for basting during the smoking process.
Kentucky Small Batch
Kentucky Small Batch may end up being one of the most amazing sauces you'll ever try. Using real Kentucky four-year-old Bourbon, this sauce has a depth of flavor and richness unlike any barbeque sauce ever created. We understand that's a bold statement, but once you try it we think you'll agree. Red State BBQ Kentucky Small Batch Sauce goes great with any barbecued meat you prefer.
Texas Spicy
We describe our Texas Spicy and flavorful and smoky. This sauce combines apple juice, cayenne and vinegar to deliver and unique and flavorful spicy blend. It's great with brisket, chicken, or ribs. The Red State recommendation? Chopped beef sandwiches which mixed chopped brisket and Texas Spicy in the pan and then onto the bun of your choice.
South Carolina Mustard
If tang is your thang, then Red State's regional style flavor of South Carolina Mustard is definitely the sauce for you. This mustard based sauce blends vinegar, mustard and cayenne flavors to provide a unique taste that will make you rethink what you come to expect in a barbeque sauce. Try it with ribs or chicken, and it's fantastic with smoked sausage!
North Carolina Spicy Vinegar
Another regional style sauce from the Carolinas is Red State's North Carolina Spicy Vinegar. Our version combines vinegar, tomato, red pepper, and hints of brown sugar to create a surprising flavor with just the right amount of spice. We recommend you try it on chicken or pork, but the Red State recommendation is to definitely try it on pork spare ribs.
Alabama Show Horse
Alabama Show Horse barbeque sauce is as unique as its name. This sauce takes all the flavors of a classic Alabama white barbeque sauce, then adds a kick of horseradish that'll make you stand up straight and walk proper, just like an Alabama show horse. Goes great with brisket and ribs!
Taproom Fire
Named after our beloved Tap Room that was lost to a fire in March of 2017, Taproom Fire brings the heat by combining a Central Kentucky brewery's habanero flavored beer with cayenne, horseradish, vinegar, hot sauce, and more. You won't go down in flames, but you will respect the fire. Great with chicken, brisket and pork! The Red State recommendation? Our smoked chicken wings.
Apple Bourbon Sauce
NEW!! Our newest sauce, Apple Bourbon, grew from a collaboration with Evans Orchard in Georgetown KY. They wanted a specialty food item, so using their apples and cider, and our ingenious staff palates, Red State Apple Bourbon BBQ Sauce was born. Smoky, not too spicy, with apple flavors throughout. Perfect with pork!
NO SAUCE
Ranch
Buffalo
Blue Cheese
Texas Ranch
Queso Side 4oz
Queso Side 6oz
N/A Beverages
Fountain Drink
Ale 8
Ale 8 Cherry
Ale 8 Blackberry
Ale 8 Diet
Barq's
Bottled Water
Canned Coke
Canned Diet Coke
Canned Sprite
Cherry Coke
Chocolate Milk
Coke Classic
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange Soda
Lemonade
Lemonade Gallon
LG Mexican Coke
Mexican Coke
Orange Soda
Powerade
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Sweet Tea Gallon
Unsweet Tea
Unsweet Tea Gallon
Beer, Singles
Angry Orchard
Bud Light
Budweiser
CB Cliff Jumper
CB Cougar Bait
CB Halfway Home
CB Hard Cider
CB Keeneland
CB Nacho Bait
CB Orange Cream Cider
CB Shotgun Wedding
Coors Lite
Corona Extra
Guinness
Killian's
KY Bourbon Barrel Ale
Ky Bourbon Barrel Hard Tea
KY Irish Red Ale
Margarita
Michelob Ultra
MicUltra Classic Seltzer
Miller Lite
Modelo
Shiner Bock
Stella
Truly
W6 Amber Ale
W6 Cocoa Porter
W6 IPA
W6 Pennyrile Ale
Yuengling
Sam Adams Octoberfest
Retail - Food
Mild Beer Cheese Tub
The original, signature Red State beer cheese. Mild, but full flavored.
Jalapeno Beer Cheese Tub
Our second flavor gives you a bit of a kick. Our original mild with added jalapeno, mixed smooth and creamy.
Smoky Buffalo Beer Cheese Tub
Spiced up with a bit of buffalo and hot sauce and o, so flavorful. Excellent choice on our Beer Cheese Brisket Sandwich as well!
Beef Rub
8 oz of perfect beef seasonings. Red State BBQ prides itself on award winning, original recipes that make your taste buds sing. These dry rubs are made in house, and are the original taste you’d expect from our restaurant. Take some home today and give your own smoker something to sing about!
Bird Rub
8 oz of seasonings that would work with not only chicken, but several different types of birds. Red State BBQ prides itself on award winning, original recipes that make your taste buds sing. These dry rubs are made in house, and are the original taste you’d expect from our restaurant. Take some home today and give your own smoker something to sing about!
Pork Rub
8 oz of the best pork seasonings. Try it on chops, loins and even other "white" meats. Red State BBQ prides itself on award winning, original recipes that make your taste buds sing. These dry rubs are made in house, and are the original taste you’d expect from our restaurant. Take some home today and give your own smoker something to sing about!
Alabama Show Horse Bottle
Alabama Show Horse barbeque sauce is as unique as its name. This sauce takes all the flavors of a classic Alabama white barbeque sauce, then adds a kick of horseradish that'll make you stand up straight and walk proper, just like an Alabama show horse. Goes great with brisket and ribs!
Apple Bourbon Bottle
NEW!! Our newest sauce, Apple Bourbon, grew from a collaboration with Evans Orchard in Georgetown KY. They wanted a specialty food item, so using their apples and cider, and our ingenious staff palates, Red State Apple Bourbon BBQ Sauce was born. Smoky, not too spicy, with apple flavors throughout. Perfect with pork!
Kentucky Small Batch Bottle
Kentucky Small Batch may end up being one of the most amazing sauces you'll ever try. Using real Kentucky four-year-old Bourbon, this sauce has a depth of flavor and richness unlike any barbeque sauce ever created. We understand that's a bold statement, but once you try it we think you'll agree. Red State BBQ Kentucky Small Batch Sauce goes great with any barbecued meat you prefer.
Memphis Sweet Bottle
Red State's Memphis Sweet Barbeque Sauce is a true tomato based sweet sauce flavored with hints of hickory smoke and just the right amount of spice. Our Memphis Sweet is great with just about any protein you choose, but we recommend it with pork or chicken. If you like a "wet" barbecue, then Memphis Sweet is great for basting during the smoking process
NC Spicy Vinegar Bottle
Another regional style sauce from the Carolinas is Red State's North Carolina Spicy Vinegar. Our version combines vinegar, tomato, red pepper, and hints of brown sugar to create a surprising flavor with just the right amount of spice. We recommend you try it on chicken or pork, but the Red State recommendation is to definitely try it on pork spare ribs.
South Carolina Mustard Bottle
If tang is your thang, then Red State's regional style flavor of South Carolina Mustard is definitely the sauce for you. This mustard based sauce blends vinegar, mustard and cayenne flavors to provide a unique taste that will make you rethink what you come to expect in a barbeque sauce. Try it with ribs or chicken, and it's fantastic with smoked sausage!
Taproom Fire Bottle
Named after our beloved Tap Room that was lost to a fire in March of 2017, Taproom Fire brings the heat by combining a Central Kentucky brewery's habanero flavored beer with cayenne, horseradish, vinegar, hot sauce, and more. You won't go down in flames, but you will respect the fire. Great with chicken, brisket and pork! The Red State recommendation? Our smoked chicken wings.
Texas Spicy Bottle
We describe our Texas Spicy and flavorful and smoky. This sauce combines apple juice, cayenne and vinegar to deliver and unique and flavorful spicy blend. It's great with brisket, chicken, or ribs. The Red State recommendation? Chopped beef sandwiches which mixed chopped brisket and Texas Spicy in the pan and then onto the bun of your choice.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
It's BBQ the way you want it to be...GOOD!
4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington, KY 40511