Barbeque

Red State BBQ 4020 Georgetown Road

3,197 Reviews

$$

4020 Georgetown Road

Lexington, KY 40511

Popular Items

Pulled Chicken Plate
Pulled Pork Plate
Two Meat Plate

Appetizers

BBQ Egg Rolls

BBQ Egg Rolls

$7.49

Pulled Pork, Mac n' Cheese and Baked Beans all rolled into a eggroll wrap and deep fried. Served with house made dipping sauce.

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$9.49

Comes with your choice of meat and jalapenos. You can add extra queso too!

Beer Cheese w/ Soft Pretzel

Beer Cheese w/ Soft Pretzel

$6.49

6 oz. of Kentucky Proud Red State signature beer cheese of your choice, served with 6 soft pretzels.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.49

Our hand cut fries topped with queso and our Smoked Brisket Chili. Choose with or without jalapenos.

Frickles w/Texas Ranch Dip

Frickles w/Texas Ranch Dip

$7.49

Deep fried dill pickle slices served with 4 oz. of Texas Ranch for dipping.

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$9.49

Served naked, (with choice of sauce on the side) or sauced with either buffalo or any of our in house BBQ sauces.

Sandwich

Beer Cheese Brisket Sandwich

Beer Cheese Brisket Sandwich

$10.79

Mouth watering smoked brisket and our house made beer cheese served on a grilled brioche bun or pretzel bun, served with your choice of side and sauce.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.79

Our delicious smoked pulled chicken served on a grilled brioche bun, or pretzel bun, with your choice of sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.79

Our famous smoked pulled pork served on a grilled brioche bun, or pretzel bun, with your choice of sauce.

Sausage Po'Boy Sandwich

Sausage Po'Boy Sandwich

$9.79

Your choice of house made sausage served on a grilled bun and topped with coleslaw. Served with your choice of a side and drink.

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$9.79

Mouth watering smoked brisket served on a grilled brioche bun or pretzel bun, with your choice of side and sauce.

Plates

Pulled Chicken Plate

Pulled Chicken Plate

$10.29

Our delicious smoked pulled chicken served with your choice of sauce and two sides.

Pulled Pork Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$10.29

Our famous smoked pulled pork served with your choice of sauce and two sides.

Sausage Plate

Sausage Plate

$9.99

Choice of house made sausage served with your choice of sauce and two sides.

Sliced Brisket Plate

Sliced Brisket Plate

$11.49

Gluten free. Mouth watering smoked brisket served with your choice of sauce and two sides.

Two Meat Plate

Two Meat Plate

$14.99

Gluten free. Pick two meats, sauce and two sides.

Three Meat Plate

Three Meat Plate

$17.99

Gluten free. Pick three meats, sauce and two sides.

Veggie Plate

$6.29

Select three (3) veggies of your choice.

Half Slab NO SIDES

Half Slab NO SIDES

$13.79

Pork ribs, smoked slow and seasoned with our original dry rub recipes. Gluten free. No sides.

Half Slab Plate w/2 sides

Half Slab Plate w/2 sides

$15.79

Pork ribs, smoked slow and seasoned with our original dry rub recipes. Gluten free. Served with your choice of two sides.

Full Slab NO SIDES

Full Slab NO SIDES

$22.39

Pork ribs, smoked slow and seasoned with our original dry rub recipes. Gluten free, no sides.

Full Slab Plate w/2 sides

Full Slab Plate w/2 sides

$24.79

Pork ribs, smoked slow and seasoned with our original dry rub recipes. Gluten free. Served with your choice of two sides.

Soups and Chili

Home made, delicious, and perfect for winter days.
Smoked Brisket Chili

Smoked Brisket Chili

$6.99

Made with Double Smoked Brisket and served with a sweet corn muffin and crackers.

White Turkey Chili

White Turkey Chili

$6.99

White Chili made with low and smoked turkey, navy beans, monterey jack cheese, and served with a sweet corn muffin. Staff favorite!

Kids

Kid size portion of one meat plate with one side and drink.

Kids Plate

$6.29

Kid size portion of one meat plate with one side and drink.

Dessert

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.29

House made with ripe bananas, vanilla pudding and fresh whipped topping.

Berry Cake Cup

Berry Cake Cup

$5.99

Berry Shortcake: A delicious concoction of strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, with vanilla cake and strawberry fluff.

Chocolate Cake Cup

Chocolate Cake Cup

$5.99

Chocolate Toffee Crunch: It's chocolate cake. In a cup. With chocolate ganache, chocolate syrup, whipped topping, and toffee chips.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

A 3 inch round version of one of the best chocolate chip cookies available.

Macadamia Nut Cookie*

Macadamia Nut Cookie*

$1.50

A 3 inch round version of delightfully sweet and nutty cookie. *contains tree nuts

Peach Bread Pudding

Peach Bread Pudding

$3.99

House made KY staple, with peaches and caramel sauce.

Peanut Butter Cake Cup*

$5.99

We call this "Peanut Butter Bliss": Chocolate and Vanilla cake layered with peanut fluff, whipped topping, Reese's Pieces, chunks of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and chocolate sauce. *contains peanuts

Sides

6oz Brisket Chili

$1.99

Smaller portion of our delicious brisket chili. Order it as extra for your nachos, or on the side of any sandwich or plate!

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$1.99+

Gluten free. Slow cooked with smoked pulled pork.

Beer Cheese Grits

Beer Cheese Grits

$1.99+

Made with Red State signature mild beer cheese.

Chips

Chips

$1.99

Choose from Grippos famous barbeque chips, a KY staple; or Miss Vicki's Kettle Chips-High quality chips from a third generation family farm. Choices vary by availability.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$1.99+

Gluten free. A staple item at most backyard barbeques, we have the best tasting coleslaw around!

Corn Pudding

Corn Pudding

$1.99+

Corn pudding is pretty much as simple as it sounds: it’s a down-home comfort dish that remains a local favorite.

Fries

Fries

$2.49

Hand cut in house, lightly salted.

Green Beans

Green Beans

$1.99+

Gluten free. Seasoned to perfection.

Greens

Greens

$1.99+

Gluten free. A Southern household staple.

Mac 'n' Cheese

Mac 'n' Cheese

$1.99+

The best three cheese comfort food.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$1.99+

Traditional picnic side, with red onions, celery, and tender potatoes.

Sweet Corn Muffin

Sweet Corn Muffin

$0.79

Made in house and served with a butter pat.

Sauces

Memphis Sweet

Memphis Sweet

$0.50+

Red State's Memphis Sweet Barbeque Sauce is a true tomato based sweet sauce flavored with hints of hickory smoke and just the right amount of spice. Our Memphis Sweet is great with just about any protein you choose, but we recommend it with pork or chicken. If you like a "wet" barbecue, then Memphis Sweet is great for basting during the smoking process.

Kentucky Small Batch

Kentucky Small Batch

$0.50+

Kentucky Small Batch may end up being one of the most amazing sauces you'll ever try. Using real Kentucky four-year-old Bourbon, this sauce has a depth of flavor and richness unlike any barbeque sauce ever created. We understand that's a bold statement, but once you try it we think you'll agree. Red State BBQ Kentucky Small Batch Sauce goes great with any barbecued meat you prefer.

Texas Spicy

Texas Spicy

$0.50+

We describe our Texas Spicy and flavorful and smoky. This sauce combines apple juice, cayenne and vinegar to deliver and unique and flavorful spicy blend. It's great with brisket, chicken, or ribs. The Red State recommendation? Chopped beef sandwiches which mixed chopped brisket and Texas Spicy in the pan and then onto the bun of your choice.

South Carolina Mustard

South Carolina Mustard

$0.50+

If tang is your thang, then Red State's regional style flavor of South Carolina Mustard is definitely the sauce for you. This mustard based sauce blends vinegar, mustard and cayenne flavors to provide a unique taste that will make you rethink what you come to expect in a barbeque sauce. Try it with ribs or chicken, and it's fantastic with smoked sausage!

North Carolina Spicy Vinegar

North Carolina Spicy Vinegar

$0.50+

Another regional style sauce from the Carolinas is Red State's North Carolina Spicy Vinegar. Our version combines vinegar, tomato, red pepper, and hints of brown sugar to create a surprising flavor with just the right amount of spice. We recommend you try it on chicken or pork, but the Red State recommendation is to definitely try it on pork spare ribs.

Alabama Show Horse

Alabama Show Horse

$0.50+

Alabama Show Horse barbeque sauce is as unique as its name. This sauce takes all the flavors of a classic Alabama white barbeque sauce, then adds a kick of horseradish that'll make you stand up straight and walk proper, just like an Alabama show horse. Goes great with brisket and ribs!

Taproom Fire

Taproom Fire

$0.50+

Named after our beloved Tap Room that was lost to a fire in March of 2017, Taproom Fire brings the heat by combining a Central Kentucky brewery's habanero flavored beer with cayenne, horseradish, vinegar, hot sauce, and more. You won't go down in flames, but you will respect the fire. Great with chicken, brisket and pork! The Red State recommendation? Our smoked chicken wings.

Apple Bourbon Sauce

Apple Bourbon Sauce

$0.50+

NEW!! Our newest sauce, Apple Bourbon, grew from a collaboration with Evans Orchard in Georgetown KY. They wanted a specialty food item, so using their apples and cider, and our ingenious staff palates, Red State Apple Bourbon BBQ Sauce was born. Smoky, not too spicy, with apple flavors throughout. Perfect with pork!

NO SAUCE

Ranch

$0.99+

Buffalo

$0.99+

Blue Cheese

$0.99+

Texas Ranch

$0.99+

Queso Side 4oz

$1.99

Queso Side 6oz

$3.99

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink

$1.99
Ale 8

Ale 8

$1.99
Ale 8 Cherry

Ale 8 Cherry

$1.99

Ale 8 Blackberry

$1.99Out of stock
Ale 8 Diet

Ale 8 Diet

$1.99
Barq's

Barq's

$1.99Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00

Canned Coke

$1.50

Canned Diet Coke

$1.50

Canned Sprite

$1.50
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99Out of stock
Coke Classic

Coke Classic

$1.99
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.99Out of stock
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.99Out of stock

Fanta Orange Soda

$1.99Out of stock

Lemonade

$1.99

Lemonade Gallon

$3.99

LG Mexican Coke

$2.49Out of stock
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$1.99

Orange Soda

$1.99Out of stock

Powerade

$1.99Out of stock
Sprite

Sprite

$1.99Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Sweet Tea Gallon

$3.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$3.99Out of stock

Beer, Singles

Angry Orchard

$2.49

Bud Light

$2.49

Budweiser

$2.49

CB Cliff Jumper

$3.49

CB Cougar Bait

$3.49

CB Halfway Home

$3.49

CB Hard Cider

$3.49

CB Keeneland

$3.49

CB Nacho Bait

$3.49

CB Orange Cream Cider

$3.49

CB Shotgun Wedding

$3.49

Coors Lite

$2.49

Corona Extra

$3.49

Guinness

$3.00

Killian's

$3.49

KY Bourbon Barrel Ale

$4.49

Ky Bourbon Barrel Hard Tea

$4.49

KY Irish Red Ale

$4.49

Margarita

$3.49

Michelob Ultra

$4.49

MicUltra Classic Seltzer

$3.49

Miller Lite

$2.49

Modelo

$4.49

Shiner Bock

$3.49

Stella

$3.49

Truly

$3.49

W6 Amber Ale

$3.49

W6 Cocoa Porter

$3.49

W6 IPA

$3.49

W6 Pennyrile Ale

$3.49

Yuengling

$3.49

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$4.49

Retail - Food

Mild Beer Cheese Tub

$5.99

The original, signature Red State beer cheese. Mild, but full flavored.

Jalapeno Beer Cheese Tub

$5.99

Our second flavor gives you a bit of a kick. Our original mild with added jalapeno, mixed smooth and creamy.

Smoky Buffalo Beer Cheese Tub

$5.99

Spiced up with a bit of buffalo and hot sauce and o, so flavorful. Excellent choice on our Beer Cheese Brisket Sandwich as well!

Beef Rub

Beef Rub

$5.99

8 oz of perfect beef seasonings. Red State BBQ prides itself on award winning, original recipes that make your taste buds sing. These dry rubs are made in house, and are the original taste you’d expect from our restaurant. Take some home today and give your own smoker something to sing about!

Bird Rub

Bird Rub

$5.99

8 oz of seasonings that would work with not only chicken, but several different types of birds. Red State BBQ prides itself on award winning, original recipes that make your taste buds sing. These dry rubs are made in house, and are the original taste you’d expect from our restaurant. Take some home today and give your own smoker something to sing about!

Pork Rub

Pork Rub

$5.99Out of stock

8 oz of the best pork seasonings. Try it on chops, loins and even other "white" meats. Red State BBQ prides itself on award winning, original recipes that make your taste buds sing. These dry rubs are made in house, and are the original taste you’d expect from our restaurant. Take some home today and give your own smoker something to sing about!

Alabama Show Horse Bottle

Alabama Show Horse Bottle

$9.00

Alabama Show Horse barbeque sauce is as unique as its name. This sauce takes all the flavors of a classic Alabama white barbeque sauce, then adds a kick of horseradish that'll make you stand up straight and walk proper, just like an Alabama show horse. Goes great with brisket and ribs!

Apple Bourbon Bottle

Apple Bourbon Bottle

$10.00

NEW!! Our newest sauce, Apple Bourbon, grew from a collaboration with Evans Orchard in Georgetown KY. They wanted a specialty food item, so using their apples and cider, and our ingenious staff palates, Red State Apple Bourbon BBQ Sauce was born. Smoky, not too spicy, with apple flavors throughout. Perfect with pork!

Kentucky Small Batch Bottle

Kentucky Small Batch Bottle

$10.00

Kentucky Small Batch may end up being one of the most amazing sauces you'll ever try. Using real Kentucky four-year-old Bourbon, this sauce has a depth of flavor and richness unlike any barbeque sauce ever created. We understand that's a bold statement, but once you try it we think you'll agree. Red State BBQ Kentucky Small Batch Sauce goes great with any barbecued meat you prefer.

Memphis Sweet Bottle

Memphis Sweet Bottle

$9.00

Red State's Memphis Sweet Barbeque Sauce is a true tomato based sweet sauce flavored with hints of hickory smoke and just the right amount of spice. Our Memphis Sweet is great with just about any protein you choose, but we recommend it with pork or chicken. If you like a "wet" barbecue, then Memphis Sweet is great for basting during the smoking process

NC Spicy Vinegar Bottle

NC Spicy Vinegar Bottle

$9.00

Another regional style sauce from the Carolinas is Red State's North Carolina Spicy Vinegar. Our version combines vinegar, tomato, red pepper, and hints of brown sugar to create a surprising flavor with just the right amount of spice. We recommend you try it on chicken or pork, but the Red State recommendation is to definitely try it on pork spare ribs.

South Carolina Mustard Bottle

South Carolina Mustard Bottle

$9.00

If tang is your thang, then Red State's regional style flavor of South Carolina Mustard is definitely the sauce for you. This mustard based sauce blends vinegar, mustard and cayenne flavors to provide a unique taste that will make you rethink what you come to expect in a barbeque sauce. Try it with ribs or chicken, and it's fantastic with smoked sausage!

Taproom Fire Bottle

Taproom Fire Bottle

$10.00

Named after our beloved Tap Room that was lost to a fire in March of 2017, Taproom Fire brings the heat by combining a Central Kentucky brewery's habanero flavored beer with cayenne, horseradish, vinegar, hot sauce, and more. You won't go down in flames, but you will respect the fire. Great with chicken, brisket and pork! The Red State recommendation? Our smoked chicken wings.

Texas Spicy Bottle

Texas Spicy Bottle

$9.00

We describe our Texas Spicy and flavorful and smoky. This sauce combines apple juice, cayenne and vinegar to deliver and unique and flavorful spicy blend. It's great with brisket, chicken, or ribs. The Red State recommendation? Chopped beef sandwiches which mixed chopped brisket and Texas Spicy in the pan and then onto the bun of your choice.

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
It's BBQ the way you want it to be...GOOD!

4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington, KY 40511

