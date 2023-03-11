Restaurant header imageView gallery

Renzo's - St. Pete

review star

No reviews yet

104 2nd Street South

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Appetizers

Charcuterie & Cheeese

Charcuterie & Cheeese

$22.00

Rotating assortment of cured meats, cheese, fruits, and preserves

Croquetas

Croquetas

$10.00

Codfish and béchamel croquettes

Cachapa

Cachapa

$14.00

Sweet corn pancake with savory artisanal cheese

Tiradito

Tiradito

$15.00

Ahi tuna nikkei with citrus and sesame oil

Tequeños

Tequeños

$10.00

Crispy queso blanco pastries with aioli

Mollejas

Mollejas

$18.00

Grilled sweetbreads, hazelnut and Tannat wine reduction sauce

Empanadas

Empanadas

Made in house and baked to orderBeef, Chicken, Spinach, and Ham & Cheese

Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$18.00

Thinly sliced beef crudo, shaved parmesan garlic aioli, arugula salad

Filet Medallions

Filet Medallions

$18.00

Filet mignon tips pan-fried in herbs-butter and served with french fries

Gambas al Ajillo

Gambas al Ajillo

$14.00

Red Argentine shrimp with garlic butter & fresh herbs

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$20.00

Charred & smoked with paprika. Served with tostones and salsa verde

Ceviche

Ceviche

$14.00

Fresh corvina, Argentine shrimp and Spanish octopus, cooked in lime

Matambre

Matambre

$14.00

Flank charcuterie of Flank Steak with house potato salad

Sausage

Sausage

Made in house Argentine styleChorizo, Picante, Chistorra, Salchicha, and Morcilla

Specialties

Carpaccio of Octopus

$18.00

Nikkei with dehydrated olives & grape tomato confit arugula, evoo and fresh lemon

Grilled Cordon Bleu

$22.00

Chicken breast rolled with ham, mozzarella and peppers

Milanesa

$20.00

Thin steak seasoned with adobo, breaded, and lightly fried

Braise Short Ribs

$30.00

Angus beef chuck ribs, braised overnight in malbec wine

Pasta

Fra Diavolo

Fra Diavolo

$34.00

Lobster Ravioli, tomato cream sauce, and grilled Argentine shrimp. Topped with a 8oz grilled langoustine

Gnocchi

$18.00

Grandma’s tomato sauce and mozzarella gratiné

Ravioli

$18.00

Spinach or 4-Cheese, served with parmesan cream

Linguine Bolognese

$20.00

House pomodoro and ground sirloin sauce

Sandwiches

Chivito

Chivito

$16.00

Sirloin, fried eggs, ham, cheese & bacon, olives, peppers, aioli

Minute Ribeye

$16.00

Prime ribeye with melted provoleta cheese, lettuce & tomatoes

Steak Burger

Steak Burger

$14.00

12oz house-ground top-sirloin, bacon & cheese melt, garlic aioli

The Grill

New York Strip

New York Strip

$34.00

14oz Angus. Served with a side of your choice and Fresh Chimichurri

Skirt Steak

$32.00

12oz outside skirt steak. Served with a side of your choice and Fresh Chimichurri

Filet Mignon

$38.00

8oz. Topped with Gorgonzola cream

Ribeye

$38.00

16oz Angus

Top-Sirloin

$24.00

12oz Brazilian "Picanha"

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$48.00

10oz bone-in frenched chops

Pork Chops

$35.00

16oz center-cut, served with a Dijon sauce

Chicken

Chicken

$18.00

Quarter chicken or breast, seasoned with Chimichurri. Serve with an accompaniment of your choice

Parrilla

All Beef Parrilla

$54.00

New York strip, top-sirloin,skirt steak, and short-ribs

Renzo's Parrilla

Renzo's Parrilla

$50.00

32oz. Featured steaks,chicken, pork chop & sausage

Seafood Parrilla

Seafood Parrilla

$60.00

32oz. featured fish,octopus, shellfish & shrimp

Churrasco Parrilla

Churrasco Parrilla

$68.00

"Seasonal Availabilty" 26 oz of our signature churrasco

Picanha Parrilla

$54.00

Seafood

Black Grouper

$35.00

10oz, in Champagne sauce

Chilean Seabass

$45.00

Butter-poached and grilled

Atlantic Salmon

$25.00

NIkkei of soy and maple

Red Snapper

$30.00

pan-fried and broiled

Corvina

$30.00

Battered & Breaded “Romana” style

Paella

$32.00

Saffron. Mussels, scallops, prawns, calamari, octopus and chistorra

Caribbean Lobster Tail

$40.00

6oz, Grilled with Ajillo butter

Salads

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine & seasonal bitter greens, parmesan, anchovy dressing, house bacon and croutons

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Small Bianca

$6.00

Baby greens & spinach, cranberries, feta cheese and walnuts. Cranberry vinaigrette

Large Bianca

$12.00

Small Palmitos

$6.00

Romaine, tomatoes, palm hearts, olives and avocados tossed in garlic oil and balsamic vinegar

Large Palmitos

$12.00

Capresara

$14.00

Avocado & buffalo mozzarella over tomatoes, topped with fresh basil and house vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$15.00

Spring mix & house vinaigrette, bacon, sliced eggs and almonds topped with 8oz top sirloin

Accompaniments

French Fries

$6.00

3/8" cut skin-on

Rusa Potato Salad

$6.00

Argentine potato salad with garlic aioli, peas and carrots, served cold

Yucca Fries

$6.00

the famous latin root, fried to a golden crisp

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Made fresh everyday with cream and butter

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Yellow rice & black beans

Garden Rice

$6.00

Spanish white rice with peas & carrots

Maduros

$6.00

Fried ripe plantains

Tostones

$6.00

Fried green plantain thick chips

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Seasoned with a garlic confit

Sauteed Vegetables

$6.00

Yellow Rice

$6.00

Chimichurri Sauce

$0.50

White Sauce

$0.50

Pink Sauce

$0.50

Dessert

Chajá

Chajá

$8.00

Renzo's signature dessert. Home-made sponge cake, layered with "dulce de leche" caramel, peaches and walnuts. Covered in chantilly and topped with meringue crumbles

Flan

$6.00

House caramel custard

Trio of Creme Brûlée

$12.00

3 soft custards with a sugar-burned top crust. Infusions of Amaretto, Limoncello, and Frangelico

Creme Brûlée

$8.00

soft custards with a sugar burn top, offered in traditional style or infused with "dulce de leche" caramel

Coconut "Bienmesabe"

$7.00

House sponge cake soaked in coconut milk & cream, and sweet condensed milk. Topped with whipped cream and maraschino cherry

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Chocolate mousse, cake, and brownie layers, topped with cocoa shavings

Tiramisu

$9.00

lady fingers soaked in coffee and cocoa, layered with mascarpone and chantilly cream

Tres Leches

$9.00

House sponge cake, layered with chantilli, soaked in milk & cream. served in traditional vanilla or chocolate

Alfajores

$4.00

The famous Argentine cookie with dulce de leche In the middle, and coconut shavings on the sides

Cannoli of Dulce de Leche

$6.00

Cannolo cone filled with fresh "dulce de leche" caramel, topped with coarse sugar

Chocolate Tres Leches

$9.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Located in the heart of Downtown St. Petersburg

