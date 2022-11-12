Rhodes Family Diner
541 Reviews
$
201 S Main St.
Medina, TN 38355
Lunch/Dinner Specials
Appetizers
Loaded Fries App
A large portion of golden brown fries topped with a generous amount of cheese and bacon, Served with Ranch Dip.
Fried Mushrooms App
Served with Ranch Dip. Horse Radish available
Fried Mozzarella Sticks App
Five mozzarella sticks cooked to a golden brown. Served with Marinara Dip
Loaded Potato Skins App
Four skins topped with a generous amount of cheese and bacon, Served with Sour Cream.
Basket of Onion Rings App
A basket full of our famous hand-breaded onion rings
Fried Green Tomatoes App
Five breaded slices cooked to golden brown perfection. Ranch dip available.
Corn Nuggets App
Local favorite! Back by popular demand. Deep fried nuggets,
Fried Squash App
Chicken Tender App
Burgers 🍔
Fried Fish AVAILABLE FROM 4PM-CLOSE
Fried Fish Platter (No Subs) AVAILABLE AFTER 4 PM
Our Catfish Platter comes with two big pieces of fish, fries, slaw, white beans, hushpuppies, slaw, and tartar.
(One piece) Fried Fish AVAILABLE AFTER 4 PM
Grilled Fish Platter (No Subs) AVAILABLE AFTER 4 PM
Grilled Fish (one piece) AVAILABLE AFTER 4 PM
Fried Fish Basket AVAILABLE AFTER 4 PM
Fried Fish Sandwich Hoagie AVAILABLE AFTER 4 PM
Hushpuppy
Desserts 🍰
Banana Cream Pie
Can of Whip Cream
Chocolate Cream Pie
Coconut Creme Pie
Hawaiian Cake
Hot Fudge Cake
Hot Fudge Sundea with Whipped Cream
Ice Cream
Lemon Ice Box Pie
New York Style Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Pie
Pig Eat'n Good Cake
Strawberry Shortcake
Turtle Cheesecake (Devonshire)
Whole Pie: Lemon (Go Only)
Whole Pie: Peanut Butter (Go Only)
Dinners 🍽
Bourbon Pork Tenderloin
A generous portion of pork loin seasoned and grilled to perfection glazed in our famous Bourbon Sauce. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, and salad
Pork Loin Medallions
Chicken Tender Fillets
A generous portion of fried chicken tenders served with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, and salad
Country Fried Steak
Breaded steak, deep fried and topped with peppered white gravy, served with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, and soup or salad
Fried Butterfly Shrimp
Six breaded shrimp served with fries and salad or soup
Grilled Chicken
Large marinated and seasoned chicken breast served with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, and salad or soup.
Grilled Shrimp
Two skewers of grilled shrimp(20 shrimp) served with a baked potato, green beans, and salad or soup. Served with cocktail sauce.
Liver & Onions (Use Toppings button to modify)
A local favorite! Two slices of seasoned and grilled beef liver topped with sautéed onions. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, and salad
Loaded Chicken
Large marinated and seasoned chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers and swiss cheese. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, and salad or soup.
Mom's Meatloaf
Made-from-scratch traditional meatloaf like mom used to make. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, and salad
Mushroom Swiss Chicken
Large marinated and seasoned chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, and salad or soup
Drinks 🥤
Coffee
Coffee Lg (go only)
Coke
Diet Coke
Diet Dr Pepper
Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Half & Half Tea
Water
Water with Lemon
Milk (12 oz)
Lg Milk (20 oz)
OJ (12 oz)
Lg OJ (20 oz)
Hot Chocolate (no refill)
Hot Tea
Kids Dr. Pepper
Kids Sweet Tea
Kids Mellow Yellow
Kids Sprite
Kids Coke
Kids Water
Family Style Dinners (Take Out Only)
Family Style Chicken Tenders (12 pc)
Comes with four rolls, mashed potatoes & gravy and green beans.
Family Style Country Fried Steaks (4) with White Gravy
Family Style 8 oz Hamburger Steaks (4) with gravy
Upgrade Sides to 32 oz
Gallon Sweet Tea
Whole Lemon Ice Box Pie
Whole Peanut Butter Pie
Kids 👨👨👧👦
Miscellaneous
Add Bacon (2 PCs)
Add Cheese
Chicken Basket
Chicken Basket includes two chicken tenders, fries, Texas toast, and a dip sauce.
Chicken Tender (0ne)
Corn Bread
Extra Dressing/Dip
Extra Roll
Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Unsweet Tea
Side of Brown Gravy
Side of White Gravy
Tenderloin on a roll w/bacon
Vegetable Plate (Three Vegetables and Roll)
Grilled Shrimp Skewer
Salsa On The Side
Coffee Mug
Salads & Soups 🥗
Side Salad
Large Dinner Salad
Fried Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Ham Chef Salad
Turkey Chef Salad
Soup Bowl (12 oz to go)
Large Soup (20 oz Go Only)
Jumbo Soup (32 oz Go Only)
Soup and Salad
We’ve paired our famous fresh salad with our amazing homemade soups.
Sandwiches 🥪
Sliders 🍔
Steaks 🥩
Ribeye (10-12 oz)
Juicy ribeye hand-carved and cooked to perfection. Served with a baked potato and garden salad. (Market price)
Hamburger Steak Plain
Hamburger Steak w/Gravy
11 oz Hamburger Steak hand-pattied with fresh, never frozen ground chuck. Cooked the way you like it, topped with brown gravy and served with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, and garden salad or soup
Hamburger Steak with Onions & Peppers
11 oz Hamburger Steak hand-pattied with fresh, never frozen ground chuck. Cooked the way you like it, topped with sautéed onions and peppers and served with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, and garden salad or soup
Loaded Hamburger Steak
Cooked the way you like it, topped with brown gravy, onions, peppers and mushrooms. Served with mashed potatoes, & gravy, green beans and garden salad or soup
DONATION TO A LENDING HAND TOY DRIVE
Our Catfish is Off the Hook!
Holiday Family Style Take Out
Large Pan of Dressing (10-12 Servings)
Small Pan of Dressing (5-7 Servings)
Large Pan of Turkey and Dressing (10-12 Servings)
A generous portion of shredded turkey is mixed with out amazing dressing to make a traditional "turkey n' dressing' dish.
Small Pan of Tukey and Dressing (5-7 Servings)
Large Pan of Green Beans
Small Pan of Green Beans
Large Pan of Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Small Pan of Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Large Pan of Sweet Potato Casserole
Small Pan of Sweet Potato Casserole
1/2 Dozen Rolls
Dozen Rolls
Whole Pumpkin Pie
Whole Lemon Ice Box Pie
Whole Peanut Butter Pie
Can Whip Cream
Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Unsweetened Tea
Giblet Gravy (12 oz)
Giblet Gravy (20 oz)
Giblet Gravy (32 oz)
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Rhodes Family Diner is a great dining experience for the whole family! Our small, family owned diner makes for a comfortable and welcoming environment!
201 S Main St., Medina, TN 38355