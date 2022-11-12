Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rhodes Family Diner

541 Reviews

$

201 S Main St.

Medina, TN 38355

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Fish Platter (No Subs) AVAILABLE AFTER 4 PM
Mom's Meatloaf
1/2 Pound Cheese Burger

Lunch/Dinner Specials

Different special each day. Posted specials are subject to change.

Lunch Special (11:00-4:00)

$8.99

💥 DAILY SPECIALS 💥

Dinner special

$10.99

Appetizers

Loaded Fries App

$7.99

A large portion of golden brown fries topped with a generous amount of cheese and bacon, Served with Ranch Dip.

Fried Mushrooms App

$7.99

Served with Ranch Dip. Horse Radish available

Fried Mozzarella Sticks App

$6.99

Five mozzarella sticks cooked to a golden brown. Served with Marinara Dip

Loaded Potato Skins App

$7.99

Four skins topped with a generous amount of cheese and bacon, Served with Sour Cream.

Basket of Onion Rings App

$5.99

A basket full of our famous hand-breaded onion rings

Fried Green Tomatoes App

$7.99

Five breaded slices cooked to golden brown perfection. Ranch dip available.

Corn Nuggets App

$5.99

Local favorite! Back by popular demand. Deep fried nuggets,

Fried Squash App

$5.99

Chicken Tender App

$8.99

Burgers 🍔

1/2 Pound HAMBURGER

$6.99

1/2 Pound Cheese Burger

$7.29

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.49

Jalapeno Cheese Burger

$7.49

Patty Melt

$7.99

Western Melt

$7.99

Double Hamburger

$12.39

Double Cheese Burger

$12.99

Double Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.70

Double Jalapeno Burger

$12.99

Mushroom Melt

$7.99

Double Patty Melt

$13.39

Fried Fish AVAILABLE FROM 4PM-CLOSE

Fried Fish Platter (No Subs) AVAILABLE AFTER 4 PM

$12.99

Our Catfish Platter comes with two big pieces of fish, fries, slaw, white beans, hushpuppies, slaw, and tartar.

(One piece) Fried Fish AVAILABLE AFTER 4 PM

$2.99

Grilled Fish Platter (No Subs) AVAILABLE AFTER 4 PM

$12.99

Grilled Fish (one piece) AVAILABLE AFTER 4 PM

$2.99

Fried Fish Basket AVAILABLE AFTER 4 PM

$6.99

Fried Fish Sandwich Hoagie AVAILABLE AFTER 4 PM

$5.99

Hushpuppy

$0.50

Desserts 🍰

Banana Cream Pie

$3.99

Can of Whip Cream

$4.99

Chocolate Cream Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Coconut Creme Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Hawaiian Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Hot Fudge Cake

$4.99

Hot Fudge Sundea with Whipped Cream

$3.99

Ice Cream

$1.99

Lemon Ice Box Pie

$3.99

New York Style Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pie

$3.99

Pig Eat'n Good Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.99

Turtle Cheesecake (Devonshire)

$4.99

Whole Pie: Lemon (Go Only)

$12.99

Whole Pie: Peanut Butter (Go Only)

$12.99

Dinners 🍽

Bourbon Pork Tenderloin

Bourbon Pork Tenderloin

$15.99

A generous portion of pork loin seasoned and grilled to perfection glazed in our famous Bourbon Sauce. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, and salad

Pork Loin Medallions

$15.99

Chicken Tender Fillets

$11.99

A generous portion of fried chicken tenders served with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, and salad

Country Fried Steak

$11.99

Breaded steak, deep fried and topped with peppered white gravy, served with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, and soup or salad

Fried Butterfly Shrimp

$12.99

Six breaded shrimp served with fries and salad or soup

Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Large marinated and seasoned chicken breast served with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, and salad or soup.

Grilled Shrimp

$15.99

Two skewers of grilled shrimp(20 shrimp) served with a baked potato, green beans, and salad or soup. Served with cocktail sauce.

Liver & Onions (Use Toppings button to modify)

$11.99

A local favorite! Two slices of seasoned and grilled beef liver topped with sautéed onions. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, and salad

Loaded Chicken

$15.99

Large marinated and seasoned chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers and swiss cheese. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, and salad or soup.

Mom's Meatloaf

$11.99

Made-from-scratch traditional meatloaf like mom used to make. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, and salad

Mushroom Swiss Chicken

$14.99

Large marinated and seasoned chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, and salad or soup

Drinks 🥤

Coffee

$1.99

Coffee Lg (go only)

$2.49

Coke

$2.69

Diet Coke

$2.69

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.49

Mellow Yellow

$2.69

Sprite

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Half & Half Tea

$2.69

Water

Water with Lemon

Milk (12 oz)

$2.49

Lg Milk (20 oz)

$3.49

OJ (12 oz)

$2.49

Lg OJ (20 oz)

$3.49

Hot Chocolate (no refill)

$1.25

Hot Tea

$1.99

Kids Dr. Pepper

$1.69

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.69

Kids Mellow Yellow

$1.69

Kids Sprite

$1.69

Kids Coke

$1.69

Kids Water

Family Style Dinners (Take Out Only)

Family Meals - Country Fried Steak, Hamburger Steak, and Chicken Tenders come with four rolls, a 20oz Green Beans and a 20 oz Mashed Potatoes & Gravy. Catfish comes with a tray of fries, a dozen hushpuppies, 20+ oz of slaw, 20 oz white beans, tartar sauce, and eight pieces of fish.

Family Style Chicken Tenders (12 pc)

$29.99

Comes with four rolls, mashed potatoes & gravy and green beans.

Family Style Country Fried Steaks (4) with White Gravy

$29.99

Family Style 8 oz Hamburger Steaks (4) with gravy

$29.99

Upgrade Sides to 32 oz

$3.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$3.49

Whole Lemon Ice Box Pie

$12.99

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$12.99

Kids 👨‍👨‍👧‍👦

KM Chicken Nuggets

$4.25

Temporarily out of chicken nuggets. Chicken strips will be substituted until Monday 11/8

KM Spaghetti with roll

$4.25

KM Grilled Cheese

$4.25

KM Cheese Slider

$4.25

KM Hamburger

$4.25

Miscellaneous

Add Bacon (2 PCs)

$1.50

Add Cheese

$0.30

Chicken Basket

$5.99

Chicken Basket includes two chicken tenders, fries, Texas toast, and a dip sauce.

Chicken Tender (0ne)

$1.85

Corn Bread

$0.50

Extra Dressing/Dip

$0.25

Extra Roll

$0.50

Gallon Sweet Tea

$3.49

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$3.49

Side of Brown Gravy

$0.99

Side of White Gravy

$0.99

Tenderloin on a roll w/bacon

$3.50

Vegetable Plate (Three Vegetables and Roll)

$6.99

Grilled Shrimp Skewer

$4.99

Salsa On The Side

$0.50

Coffee Mug

$5.99

Salads & Soups 🥗

Side Salad

$3.49

Large Dinner Salad

$5.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Ham Chef Salad

$7.99

Turkey Chef Salad

$7.99

Soup Bowl (12 oz to go)

$3.49

Large Soup (20 oz Go Only)

$5.49

Jumbo Soup (32 oz Go Only)

$7.99

Soup and Salad

$5.99

We’ve paired our famous fresh salad with our amazing homemade soups.

Sandwiches 🥪

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Ham & Turkey Club Sandwich

$8.49

Philly Cheesesteak

$6.99

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$6.99

BLT (4 Pcs)

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$2.49

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.49

Catfish Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$5.99

Chuck Wagon

$6.99

Country Ham Sandwich

$5.49

Veggie Melt

$4.99

Sliders 🍔

Slider Hamburger

$2.69

Slider Cheeseburger

$2.89

Two Slider Hamburger Combo

$9.79

Two Slider Cheese Burger Combo

$9.99

Steaks 🥩

Ribeye (10-12 oz)

$21.99

Juicy ribeye hand-carved and cooked to perfection. Served with a baked potato and garden salad. (Market price)

Hamburger Steak Plain

$10.99

Hamburger Steak w/Gravy

$10.99

11 oz Hamburger Steak hand-pattied with fresh, never frozen ground chuck. Cooked the way you like it, topped with brown gravy and served with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, and garden salad or soup

Hamburger Steak with Onions & Peppers

$11.49

11 oz Hamburger Steak hand-pattied with fresh, never frozen ground chuck. Cooked the way you like it, topped with sautéed onions and peppers and served with mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, and garden salad or soup

Loaded Hamburger Steak

$12.49

Cooked the way you like it, topped with brown gravy, onions, peppers and mushrooms. Served with mashed potatoes, & gravy, green beans and garden salad or soup

DONATION TO A LENDING HAND TOY DRIVE

$1 Donation

$1.00

$2 Donation

$2.00

$3 Donation

$3.00

$5 Donation

$5.00

$10 Donation

$10.00

$20 Donation

$20.00

$25 Donation

$25.00

$30 Donation

$30.00

$40 Donation

$40.00

$50 Donation

$50.00

Our Catfish is Off the Hook!

Small Blue Catfish

$20.00

Small Green Catfish

$20.00

Small Orange Catfish

$20.00

Medium Blue Catfish

$20.00Out of stock

Medium Green Catfish

$20.00Out of stock

Medium Orange Catfish

$20.00Out of stock

Larger Blue Catfish

$20.00Out of stock

Large Green Catfish

$20.00Out of stock

Large Orange Catfish

$20.00Out of stock

XLG Blue Catfish

$21.00Out of stock

XLG Green Catfish

$21.00Out of stock

XLG Orange Catfish

$21.00Out of stock

2X Blue Catfish

$22.00Out of stock

2X Green Catfish

$22.00Out of stock

2X Orange Catfish

$22.00Out of stock

I Took the Pancake Challenge and...

Small Blue Pancake Shirt

$20.00

Small Green Pancake Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Small Orange Pancake Shirt

$20.00

Medium Blue Pancake Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Medium Green Pancake Shirt

$20.00

Medium Orange Pancake Shirt

$20.00

Large Blue Pancake Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Large Green Pancake Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Large Orange Pancake Shirt

$20.00

XLG Blue Pancake Shirt

$21.00Out of stock

XLG Green Pancake Shirt

$21.00Out of stock

XLG Orange Pancake Shirt

$21.00Out of stock

2X Blue Pancake Shirt

$22.00Out of stock

2X Green Pancake Shirt

$22.00Out of stock

2X Orange Pancake Shirt

$22.00Out of stock

Nostalgic Burger Shirt

Small Blue Nostalgic Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Small Green Nostalgic Shirt

$20.00

Small Orange Nostalgic Shirt

$20.00

Medium Blue Nostalgic Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Medium Green Nostalgic Shirt

$20.00

Medium Orange Nostalgic Shirt

$20.00

Large Blue Nostalgic Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Large Green Nostalgic Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Large Orange Nostalgic Shirt

$20.00

XLG Blue Nostalgic Shirt

$21.00Out of stock

XLG Green Nostalgic Shirt

$21.00Out of stock

XLG Orange Nostalgic Shirt

$21.00Out of stock

2X Blue Nostalgic Shirt

$22.00Out of stock

2X Green Nostalgic Shirt

$22.00Out of stock

2X Orange Nostalgic Shirt

$22.00Out of stock

Black Diner Shirt

Small Black Diner Shirt

$15.00

Medium Black Diner Shirt

$15.00

Large Black Diner Shirt

$15.00

XLG Black Diner Shirt

$16.00

XXLG Black Diner Shirt

$12.00

Small Black Long Sleeve

$20.00Out of stock

Medium Black Long Sleeve

$20.00

Large Black Long Sleeve

$20.00

XLG Black Long Sleeve

$21.00

2XLG Black Long Sleeve

$22.00Out of stock

Stylish Mask

RFD Mask

$5.00

Holiday Family Style Take Out

To Pre-order - select "Schedule for Later" - Select the day and time for pickup. Under "Choose a Menu", Select Holiday Family Style Meals. Family Style items will be available Monday 11/21-Friday 11/25 While supplies last.

Large Pan of Dressing (10-12 Servings)

$33.99

Small Pan of Dressing (5-7 Servings)

$17.99

Large Pan of Turkey and Dressing (10-12 Servings)

$39.99

A generous portion of shredded turkey is mixed with out amazing dressing to make a traditional "turkey n' dressing' dish.

Small Pan of Tukey and Dressing (5-7 Servings)

$21.99

Large Pan of Green Beans

$18.99

Small Pan of Green Beans

$9.99

Large Pan of Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$18.99

Small Pan of Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$9.99

Large Pan of Sweet Potato Casserole

$21.99

Small Pan of Sweet Potato Casserole

$12.99

1/2 Dozen Rolls

$3.00

Dozen Rolls

$6.00

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$12.99

Whole Lemon Ice Box Pie

$12.99

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$12.99Out of stock

Can Whip Cream

$4.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.99

Gallon Unsweetened Tea

$4.99

Giblet Gravy (12 oz)

$3.99

Giblet Gravy (20 oz)

$5.99

Giblet Gravy (32 oz)

$7.99
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Rhodes Family Diner is a great dining experience for the whole family! Our small, family owned diner makes for a comfortable and welcoming environment!

Location

201 S Main St., Medina, TN 38355

Directions

Rhodes Family Diner image
Rhodes Family Diner image
Rhodes Family Diner image
Rhodes Family Diner image

