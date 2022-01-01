- Home
- Southside Cafe
Southside Cafe
Open today 6:00 AM - 9:00 PM
1895 HIGHWAY 69 S
Paris, TN 38242
Menu
Popular Items
A 6 ounce hand patted burger on a toasted bun with American cheese and topped off with your choice of additional toppings.
Breaded chicken on Texas Toast with American Cheese & bacon and a drizzle of ranch dressing.
Seasoned fries for those that want a little flavor. Choose from the fry option below to load them up.
Delicious Crinkle Cut French Fries. Choose from the fry options below to load them up.
Diced Ham, tomatoes, onions, bacon bits, shredded cheese, and boiled egg, on a salad bed of iceberg & romaine salad mix. | Spinach can be added or substituted for an extra charge.
Seasoned taco meat, diced onions, olives, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese on a bed of iceberg/romaine lettuce mix and tortilla chips
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken , grape tomatoes, bacon bits, diced onions, shredded cheese, boiled egg on a salad bed of iceberg/ romaine salad mix.
15 ounce hamburger steak. Includes choice of potato, salad, vegetable, and bread.
1pc of our famous catfish. Get it grilled or fried. Includes choice of potato, salad, vegetable, and bread
Burgers
(2) 6 ounce hand patted burgers with bacon and topped off with your choice of additional toppings
Our 6 ounce hand patted burger Patty on Texas Toast with Swiss cheese and grilled onions.
Our regular patty melt only super sized. (2) 6 ounce hand patted burgers on Texas toast topped with grilled onions and Swiss cheese
(2) 6 ounce hand patted burgers on a toasted bun with American Cheese and topped off with your choice of additional toppings.
Our 6 ounce hand patted burger patty smothered in Swiss cheese, fresh grilled mushrooms and brown gravy on a bun.
A 6 ounce hand patted burger on a toasted bun topped with American cheese & bacon and finished off with any additional toppings of your choice.
A 6 ounce hand patted burger on a toasted bun with American cheese and topped off with your choice of additional toppings.
A 6 ounce hand patted burger on a toasted bun with your choice of toppings.
(2) 6 ounce hand patted burgers on a toasted bun with bacon & American Cheese topped off with your choice of additional toppings
Sandwiches
Breaded chicken on Texas Toast with American Cheese & bacon and a drizzle of ranch dressing.
A Chuckwagon Patty Sandwich with your choice of bread and toppings
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on your choice of Bread
Philly Meat, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, and Green Peppers topped with Swiss cheese on a Sesame Seed Hoagie Bun
Corn beef, Kraut, and Swiss Cheeae on toasted Rye bread with a side of 1000 Island Dressing
An American Classic. 2 slices of melted American cheese on Texas Toast
Grilled Pork Tenderloin Sandwich with your choice of toppings and bread.
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and American Cheese on grilled white bread
Sandwich Burger Sides
Crinkle cut sweet potato fries.
Hot crispy tater tots. Get them plain or choose from the options below and load them up
A nice addition to any soup or sandwiches, comes with choice of sour cream or butter.
Seasoned fries for those that want a little flavor. Choose from the fry option below to load them up.
Golden Brown Beer Battered Onion Rings
Delicious Crinkle Cut French Fries. Choose from the fry options below to load them up.
3 of our golden brown made from scratch Hushpuppies
Hot Dogs
A 1/4 pound all beef hot dog topped with mustard ketchup and relish
Pancakes
1 golden brown, griddled to perfection pancake. Scroll down to add eggs and bacon or sausage for only $3.00 more
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake topped with warm seasoned apples, drizzled with caramel, and topped off with pecans crumbles
Fluffy Buttermilk pancake topped with glazed strawberries, drizzled with strawberry & vanilla sauce & topped off with whipped cream
Omelettes
Fresh grilled mushrooms and American cheese wrapped in a 3 egg omelette.
Sausage and American cheese wrapped in a 3 egg omelette.
Diced ham with American Cheese wrapped in a 3 egg omelette. Includes choice of bread
Ground beef, bacon, tater tots , and American cheese wrapped in a 3 egg omelette
Sausage, Bacon, Diced Ham, Bologna, and American Cheese wrapped in a 3 egg omelette
Sausage, diced ham, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and American cheese wrapped in a 3 egg omelette.
Spinach, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, red peppers, onions and American cheese wrapped in a 3 egg omelette
Breakfast Plates
Our very popular Country Fried Steak , served with 2 eggs cooked to order, choice of bread, and coffee or tea
3 slices of bacon, 2 eggs cooked to order, choice of bread, and includes coffee or tea
Breakfast Biscuits
Country ham on a biscuit
A sausage Patty on a biscuit
Breaded chicken tenders on a biscuit
Breakfast Burritos
Philly meat, onions, green pepper, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and 3 eggs scrambled wrapped in a warm flour tortilla shell. Includes choice of bread. Extra toppings can be added below for an additional charge
Bacon, 3 eggs scrambled, and American cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla shell. Includes choice of bread. Other toppings may be added below at an extra charge.
Sausage, bacon, diced ham, bologna and 3 eggs scrambled, with American cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla shell. Includes choice of bread. Extra toppings can be added below for an additional charge
French Toast
Our original French toast topped with glazed strawberries, powdered sugar, and whipped cream. Add fresh sliced bananas for $1.00 more.
Breakfast Sides
Grilled home fries
1 slice of country ham
Grilled home fries with onions, green peppers, and cheese
1 hash brown patty
1/2 order of our grilled homefries
Breakfast Breads Pastries
Breakfast Biscuit Bowls
2 open face biscuits topped with your choice of meat and 2 eggs cooked to order smothered in gravy
2 open faced biscuits topped with grilled Homefries, onions, peppers, and 2 eggs cooked to order, smothered in gravy and topped off with shredded cheese.
Kids Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Burger Deals
Family Fish Deals
Drinks
Salads
Diced ham, diced turkey, grape tomatoes, onions, bacon bits, shredded Cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, boiled egg. Served on your choice of lettuce mix or spinach.
Tender Sirlion Tips, shredded cheese, grape tomatoes, bacon bits, diced onion, and boiled egg on a salad bed of iceberg/romaine lettuce mix.
Grilled Chicken, black bean & corn salsa, grape tomatoes, and shredded cheese on a bed of iceberg/romaine lettuce mix topped with tortilla chips.
Diced Ham, tomatoes, onions, bacon bits, shredded cheese, and boiled egg, on a salad bed of iceberg & romaine salad mix. | Spinach can be added or substituted for an extra charge.
A veggie lover’s delight. Red Peppers, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushrooms, Diced onions, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, And Croutons on a salad bed of iceberg/romaine lettuce mix. Sub or Add Spinach got an additional charge
Seasoned taco meat, diced onions, olives, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese on a bed of iceberg/romaine lettuce mix and tortilla chips
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken , grape tomatoes, bacon bits, diced onions, shredded cheese, boiled egg on a salad bed of iceberg/ romaine salad mix.
A nice addition to any meal or sandwich, this side salad is just the right size. Shredded Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, and cucumbers on a salad bed of iceberg/romaine lettuce mix. Make it your own by adding on toppings or extras from out other salad options listed below.
Grilled Chicken, grape tomatoes, bacon bits, shredded cheese, diced onion, and boiled egg on a bed of iceberg/romaine lettuce mix
8 Large Grilled Shrimp with your choice of seasoning with grape tomatoes, diced onions, bacon bits, shredded cheese, and a boiled egg on a bed of iceberg/romaine lettuce mix
Cucumber, Bacon Bits, Grape tomatoes, bacon bits, and shredded cheese on a bed of iceberg/Romaine Lettuce mix. Substitute or add Spinach for an extra charge.
Wraps
Buffalo flavored grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, shredded Cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, diced cucumber, lettuce mix. Drizzled with your choice of dressing. Wrapped in your choice of a flour, spinach, tomato basil tortilla. Served a side of chips.
Pepperoni, black olives, diced tomatoes, diced onions, mushrooms, green peppers, Italian seasoning, shredded Cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Drizzled with your choice of dressing. Served on your choice of a flour, spinach, or tomato basil tortilla. Served with a side of chips.
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, diced tomatoes, shredded Cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, diced cucumbers and lettuce mix, drizzled with your choice of dressing. Wrapped in your choice of a flour, spinach, or tomato and Basil wrap. Served with a side of chips.
Meat Three Meat Entrees Al A Carte
Comfort food at its best. Slow cooked chicken & dumplings.
Dinner time classic, our poppyseed chicken casserole features chunks of tender chicken in a poppyseed sauce, topped off with a cracker crumb crust
Ground beef & rice filled cabbage roll smothered in a tomato based sauce
1/2 inch thick center cut bone-in grilled pork chop
House made spaghetti served over a generous portion of noodles
Meat Three Sides Veggies Al A Carte
1 serving of white beans
Dinner Meats Sides Al A Carte
Bread Al A Carte
1 piece of our cast iron cooked Mexican Cornbread. Available every Wednesday and by special ordee
1 slice of thick griddle toasted Texas toast
1 piece of our cast iron skillet cooked cornbread. Made fresh every day.
3 golden brown Hushpuppies
Kids Menu
Pies
Cakes
A 3 layer lemon cake topped off with a blueberry buttercream icing and garnished with fresh blueberries
Layers of cake, cream filling and Butterfinger crumbles
A slice of the irresistible Tennessee Cheesecake. Top it off with your favorite topping at no extra charge. Chocolate, Strawberry, Cherry or Caramel
Meat Three Plates
Dinner Plates
2 Breaded Chicken Tenders. Includes choice of potato, salad, vegetable, and bread
15 ounce hamburger steak. Includes choice of potato, salad, vegetable, and bread.
1pc of our famous catfish. Get it grilled or fried. Includes choice of potato, salad, vegetable, and bread
A Breaded Pork Loin smothered in white gravy. Includes choice of potato, salad, 1 vegetable, and bread
10 pieces of our extra large (13-15 per pound) black tiger peel n eat shrimp. Includes potato choice, salad, a vegetable, and bread.
An 8 ounce grilled boneless skinless chicken breast. Includes choice of potato. salad, vegetable, and bread.
Breaded Golden Brown bite size shrimp. Includes choice of potato, salad, vegetable, and bread
1pc. Breaded Cod, 1pc. Catfish, clam strips, 1 grilled shrimp skewer, 2 jumbo fried shrimp Includes choice of potato, salad, vegetable, and bread
A 1/2 slice of grilled pork tenderloin. Includes choice of potato. salad, vegetable, and bread
8 ounce Ribeye. Includes choice of potato, salad, vegetable, and bread.
Appetizers
5 deep fried breaded spicy chicken wings.
Breaded Clam Strips
5 of our large Jumbo Fried Shrimp
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
1895 HIGHWAY 69 S, Paris TN 38242
