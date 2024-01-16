Restaurant info

Welcome to Trattoria RnB, where Italian homemade classics are prepared with a unique flair! Dive into the vibrant flavors of Rome, Naples, and Bari with our sizzling wood-fired oven pizzas, meticulously handcrafted pasta delights, and one-of-a-kind regional specialties. Wash it all down with our extensive, authentic Italian wines and signature cocktails that'll have you singing "That's Amore" in no time! Located in the heart of Wicker Park, our restaurant sets the stage for a playful dining experience, complete with contemporary Italian R&B beats. Join us for a soul-soothing Italian experience.

Website