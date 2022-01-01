Romaine's Wood Grill and Bar imageView gallery
American

Romaine's Wood Grill and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

299 west main st

northborough, MA 01532

Popular Items

Fish Tacos
Caesar Salad
Romaines Burger

Beginnings

Beet Salad

$14.00

red and golden beets, goat cheese, arugula, spiced pecans, cherry tomato, pepitas, cider dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Wedge Salad

$13.00

iceberg, blue cheese, buttermilk, shaved onion, bacon

Clam Chowder

$12.00

corn, sweet potato, bacon

Chicken Sausage Gumbo

$12.00

Okra, Rice

Creole BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

soppin' sauce, grilled bread

Stuffed Clams

$17.00

3, scallops, shrimp, bacon, lobster cream

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

cherry peppers and sweet Thai chile sauce

Crispy Wings

$15.00

honey-hot sauce, buttermilk dip

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

(6) house duck pastrami, sriracha

House Bar Chips

$8.00

with blue cheese dip

Truffle Fries

$11.00

parmesan cheese, truffle oil, roasted garlic aioli

Supper

Bolognese

$25.00

veal, pork, pancetta, tomato, fettuccine pasta, parmesan

Braised Short Rib

$32.00

port wine, brie grits, roasted carrots

Brick Chicken

$27.00

truffled mashed potato, arugula, lemon-garlic confit

Chicken Piccata

$25.00

with fettuccine, spinach and caper butter

Haddock

$29.00

pan-seared with mashed potato, Mediterranean relish, lemon butter

Jambalaya

$25.00

shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, tomato, Cajun spice, orzo

NY Strip

$42.00

14oz, creamy polenta, broccolini, cremini mushroom, truffle oil, parmesan

Pork Chop

$27.00

mashed sweet potatoes, broccolini, cane syrup-mustard glaze

Salmon

$29.00

roasted fall veggies, cous cous, chimichurri

Shrimp Fettuccine

$26.00

artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, spinach, herbed butter

Tips and Frites

$31.00

wood grilled steak tips, parmesan fries, arugula, red onion, bleu cheese

Chicken Fettuccine

$20.00

artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, spinach, herbed butter

Veggie Fettuccine

$17.00

artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, spinach, herbed butter

Casual Fare

Fish Tacos

$22.00

crispy haddock, cabbage, tomato, chipotle aioli

Romaines Burger

$18.00

bacon onion jam, blue cheese fondue, fries

Chicken Tacos

$18.00

crispy chicken, cabbage, tomato, chipotle aioli

Korean Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

ginger slaw, pickled cukes, sweet potato fries

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$10.00

warm with apple, praline sauce, vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

chocolate-toffee sauce, vanilla ice cream

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Banana Trifle

$8.00

chocolate and nila wafer

Single Scoop Almond Joy

$2.50

Single Scoop Vanilla

$2.50

Children's Menu

Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

penne pasta with marinara

Kids Pasta w Butter

$5.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

with fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

with fries

Kids Fried Shrimp

$10.00

with fries

Sides

SD Brie Gritts

$4.00

SD Broccolini

$5.00

SD Carrots

$4.00

SD Fall Veggies

$4.00

SD HouseFries

$5.00

SD Mashed

$4.00

SD Mushrooms

$4.00

SD Parm Fries

$6.00

SD Polenta

$5.00

baked polenta

SD Spinach

$6.00

SD Sweet Mash

$4.00

SD Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

SD Tip Salad

$4.00

SD Truffle Fries

$7.00

Bread And Butter

Add Burger

$9.00

Add Chicken

$6.00

Add Haddock

$14.00

Add Salmon

$13.00Out of stock

Add Shrimp

$7.00

Add Steak Tips

$12.00

T-Shirts

T-Shirt V Neck

$18.00

T-Shirt Crew Neck

$18.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location

299 west main st, northborough, MA 01532

Directions

