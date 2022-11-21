Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sabbath Coffee Roasters
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
24 E 14 Mile Rd, Clawson, MI 48017
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Southfield / Evergreen
4.5 • 2,584
26185 Evergreene Road Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurant