Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Sabbath Coffee Roasters

review star

No reviews yet

24 E 14 Mile Rd

Clawson, MI 48017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte 12oz
Cappuccino 8oz
Cortado 4oz

DRINKS

Filter Coffee

Filter Coffee

$3.50
Bday Filter Coffee

Bday Filter Coffee

$4.50
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.75
Americano

Americano

$3.50
Espresso

Espresso

$3.00
Macchiato 2.5oz

Macchiato 2.5oz

$3.25
Cortado 4oz

Cortado 4oz

$3.50
Cappuccino 8oz

Cappuccino 8oz

$4.00
Latte 12oz

Latte 12oz

$4.50
Mocha 12oz

Mocha 12oz

$5.00
Chai Tea Latte 12oz

Chai Tea Latte 12oz

$5.00
Espresso & Tonic 12oz

Espresso & Tonic 12oz

$3.75
Frozen Latte 12oz

Frozen Latte 12oz

$5.50

Cafe au lait 12oz

$3.50

Hot Choccy 12oz

$4.25

Kids Hot Choccy 8oz

$3.75

Choccy Milk 12oz

$4.00

Pup Cup

96oz coffee traveler w/cups

$20.00

Water

Cranberry Cloud

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

24 E 14 Mile Rd, Clawson, MI 48017

Directions

Gallery
Sabbath Coffee Roasters image
Sabbath Coffee Roasters image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crispelli's Bakery
orange star4.7 • 566
931 North Main St Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
The Breakroom
orange star5.0 • 5
100 W Big Beaver Rd #182 Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
Eli Tea Bar
orange star4.4 • 483
108 S Old Woodward Ave Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Travelers Tower Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
26555 Evergreen Rd Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Southfield / Evergreen
orange star4.5 • 2,584
26185 Evergreene Road Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurantnext
Give Thanks Bakery - Downtown Rochester
orange star4.7 • 331
225 S Main St Rochester, MI 48307
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Clawson

Renshaw Lounge
orange star4.2 • 666
210 E 14 Mile Rd. Clawson, MI 48017
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston