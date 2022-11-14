Sahm's Restaurant & Flying Horse Pub 116th Street
11505 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
Beverages
Appetizers
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds tossed in Big Lug Quintana beer batter, fried, with choice of 2 sauces
Chicken Fingers
Chicken breast strips lightly battered, fried, and served with celery, carrot sticks, spinach dip, and two sauces
Manhattan Poutine
Hand cut French fries, seasoned, topped with beef gravy, roast beef, cheese curds, scallions
Pork Poutine
Hand cut french fries, seasoned, topped with classic Canadian gravy, pulled pork, cheese curds, and scallions, broiled.
Shrimp Cigars
Gulf shrimp, diced sautéed vegetables, cream cheese, fresh herbs, rolled in egg roll wraps, fried crisp, served with teriyaki sesame sauce
Southwest Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortillas, Southwest chicken breast, cheddar, mozzarella, grilled, served with sour cream, fresh salsa, shredded lettuce, avocado black bean salsa
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Our house made spinach artichoke dip served hot with fresh corn tortilla chips for dipping
Stuffed Mushroom Caps
Large mushroom caps sautéed in cognac butter, stuffed with spinach parmesan mix, topped with mozzarella, broiled.
The Basket
Choose a basket of your favorites!
Tostada Nachos
Corn tortillas fried, topped with sour cream, shredded cheddar and mozzarella and broiled. Served with lettuce and fresh salsa. Add Southwest chicken, taco beef, or pulled pork +$2.00
Wings
6 or 12 jumbo chicken wings fried, tossed in choice of Buffayaki, Buffalo, Teriyaki Sesame, Spicy Garlic, BBQ. Served with celery & carrot sticks and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Salads
Asian Chicken Salad
Mesquite grilled chicken breast diced, bell peppers, snow peas, shredded carrots, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, red cabbage, and broccoli served over mixed greens tossed in soy sesame vinaigrette.
Avocado Steak Salad
Avocados, black bean corn salsa, feta, mixed greens, and choice of dressing.
Avocado Chicken Salad
Southwest chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, diced avocado, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, scallions, black bean avocado salsa, over mixed lettuce tossed in avocado ranch.
Big Chop Salad
Diced turkey breast, ham, bacon, broccoli, cauliflower, Roma tomatoes, hard boiled egg, scallions, mozzarella.
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, asiago blend, parmesan Romano, tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with house croutons.
Chicken Cranberry Salad
Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, cucumbers, roasted walnuts, feta, and mixed greens tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing.
Cobb Salad
Diced grilled chicken breast, capacollo, Roma tomatoes, crisp bacon, hard boiled eggs, avocados, scallions, crumbled bleu cheese, choice of dressing.
Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken breast, hard boiled egg, Roma tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar and mozzarella.
Garden Salad
Cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, and roasted walnuts.
Greek Salmon Salad
Diced Roma tomatoes, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese crumbles, and bell peppers served over mixed lettuce tossed in feta vinaigrette dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken breast mesquite grilled, hard boiled egg, Roma tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar and mozzarella.
Iceberg Wedge
Iceberg wedge, tomatoes, cucumbers, and bleu cheese.
Soup & Salad
Small garden salad with choice of dressing and a cup of soup, Alaskan clam chowder, or chili.
Southwest Chicken
Southwest chicken breast mesquite grilled, cucumbers, black olives, Roma tomatoes, scallions, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, tortilla straws, with salsa ranch dressing.
Taco Salad
Your choice of taco seasoned ground beef or chicken, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, fresh salsa, scallions, tortilla straws, ranch dressing.
Soups
Sandwiches - 116
Atlantic Cod Sandwich
North Atlantic cod fillet, battered and fried or blackened with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a toasted knot bun.
Avocado BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, wheat or white toast, lettuce, tomato, avocado ranch.
BBQ Pork Sliders
Slow roasted BBQ pork piled on 2 homemade toasted knot slider buns, topped with bell pepper slaw, fried onion ring, pickle and garlic pepper aioli.
BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, toasted wheat or white bread, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Buff Chick
Chicken breast served grilled or breaded with Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and ranch or bleu cheese on a toasted knot bun.
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast served blackened, breaded, or grilled with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted knot bun.
Classic Burger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo on a homemade toasted knot bun.
Clint Eastwood Burger
BBQ, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, jack, and fried onion rings on homemade toasted knot bun.
Club Sandwich
Sliced ham, turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, Muenster, American, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on toasted wheat or white.
Corn Beef Reuben
Slow braised corn beef grilled with sauerkraut set on toasted swirl rye bread and topped with Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing.
Four Cheese Melt
Wheat or white bread grilled with bacon, tomato, American, cheddar, mozzarella, muenster.
French Dip
Sliced roast beef is grilled with onions set on a toasted hoagie roll, with melted Swiss, served with a side of au jus.
Jeff's Burger
Muenster cheese, fried onion rings, shredded lettuce, tomato and tangy relish aioli.
Malibu Melt
Turkey breast grilled with Muenster, avocado, bacon, alfalfa sprouts, and mustard sauce on Indian grain wheat bread.
Meatloaf Melt
Homemade meatloaf grilled with American, Muenster, tomato brown sugar glaze, and caramelized onions on homemade white bread.
Patty Melt
Beef patty grilled with caramelized onions on toasted swirl rye bread with American and muenster.
Pork Tenderloin
Indiana pork loin grilled or breaded with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted knot bun.
Spinach Melt
Spinach mix grilled, bacon, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts, cheddar, mozzarella, on toasted wheat.
Steak Sandwich
Beef tenderloin brochettes seasoned and grilled with sautéed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and mozzarella on a toasted hoagie roll served with au jus on the side.
Turkey Spinach Melt
Turkey, spinach mix grilled, bacon, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts, cheddar, mozzarella, on toasted wheat.
House Specialties
2 Piece Fried Chicken
Fresh chicken seasoned, hand battered, fried, served with homemade cornbread or fried biscuits and apple butter.
4 Piece Fried Chicken
Fresh chicken seasoned, hand battered, fried, served with homemade cornbread or fried biscuits and apple butter.
Atlantic Cod Parmesan
North Atlantic cod fillet topped with a parmesan herb spread, baked to a golden brown
Beef & Broccoli Bowl
Steak brochettes are seasoned and sautéed with broccoli florets, quartered button mushrooms, fresh cilantro, basil, and parsley in garlic butter
Beef Manhattan
Split top roast beef seasoned, slow roasted, sliced, served between our white bread, topped with homemade beef gravy and served with your choice of any side dish
Chicken Avocado
Chicken breast lightly seasoned, pan seared with olive oil, topped with sliced avocado and black bean avocado salsa
Chicken Spinach & Artichoke
Chicken breasts lightly seasoned,grilled, topped with our homemade spinach and artichoke mix and mozzarella
Fish & Chips
Big Lug beer battered Atlantic cod fillets fried, served with tartar sauce and your choice of two side.
Fried Dynamite Shrimp Tacos
Battered and fried shrimp is tossed in Dynamite sauce and served in 2 warm flour tortillas with shredded cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, and cilantro
Meatloaf Dinner
Homemade meatloaf with tomato brown sugar glaze. Served with two sides.
Mediterranean Salmon
Fresh Atlantic salmon fillet, seasoned and seared in olive oil with roasted garlic, olives, peppadew peppers, grape tomatoes, capers, and herbs, deglazed with wine and lemon and topped with feta. Served with your choice of two sides.
Tempura Shrimp
Eight jumbo Gulf shrimp battered tempura style served with our fresh horseradish cocktail sauce, choice of two sides.
Steaks, Chops, Ribs
Filet Mignon (6oz)
The most tender of all cuts, topped with sautéed mushrooms.
New York Strip (8oz)
Center cut, topped with steak herb butter.
Top Sirloin (10oz)
Topped with steak herb butter
Baby Back Ribs
Tender, slow cooked ribs are mesquite grilled, basted with our homemade bbq sauce.
Pork Chop
One center cut pork chop seasoned, seared, and topped with sautéed herb mushrooms. Served with two sides.
Double Pork Chop
Two center cut pork chops seasoned, seared, and topped with sautéed herb mushrooms. Served with two sides.
Pasta & Stir Fry
Chicken Fettucini
Chicken breast seasoned with tarragon, sautéed with fresh garlic, mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, broccoli, and scallions in parmesan cream sauce, tossed with spinach and egg fettuccini noodles, topped with roasted walnuts.
Cajun Macaroni
Andouille sausage and sliced chicken are sautéed with bell peppers, red onion, diced roma tomatoes, tossed in a creamy cheese sauce with macaroni noodles and a dusting of Cajun spice.
Chicken Stir Fry
Chicken, broccoli florets, cauliflower, bok choy, snow peas, bell peppers, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, cabbage, carrots, and bean sprouts stir fried with fresh garlic in our stir fry sauce, served over rice with veggie won tons.
Chicken Cashew
Tempura-style chicken, snow peas, bell peppers, water chestnuts, mushrooms, scallions, cashews, fresh garlic and bean sprouts are stir fried in hoison soy sauce, served over rice pilaf with veggie won tons.
Shrimp Stir Fry
Shrimp, broccoli florets, cauliflower, bok choy, snow peas, bell peppers, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, cabbage, carrots, and bean sprouts stir fried with fresh garlic in our stir fry sauce, served over rice with veggie won tons.
Veggie Stir Fry
Broccoli florets, cauliflower, bok choy, snow peas, mushrooms, bell peppers, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, cabbage, carrots, and bean sprouts stir fried with fresh garlic in our stir fry sauce, served over rice with veggie won tons.
Steak Stir Fry
Steak, broccoli florets, cauliflower, bok choy, snow peas, bell peppers, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, cabbage, carrots, and bean sprouts stir fried with fresh garlic in our stir fry sauce, served over rice with veggie won tons.
Sides a la Carte
Baked Potato
Served with your choice of butter, sour cream and green onion. Cheese +$1, Bacon +$1.69
Breaded Cauliflower
Breaded Mushrooms Side
Broccoli
Buffalo Cauliflower
Carrot Curls
Chips
Cornbread
Cottage Cheese
Cup of Chili
Homemade chili served with choices of onion, shredded cheese, and sour cream
Cup of Clam Chowder
Cup of Soup of the Day
Dill Slaw
French Fries
Fresh Fruit
Hot Vegetable
Honey Chipotle Brussel Sprouts.
Iceberg Wedge
Iceberg wedge, tomatoes, cucumbers, and bleu cheese.
Indian Grain Loaf
Mac and Cheese
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
No Salt Fry
Onion Rings
Pasta Salad
Rice Pilaf
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce chopped, tossed in our Caesar dressing, Asiago Parmesan, homemade croutons
Side Chop Salad
Diced turkey breast, ham, bacon, broccoli, cauliflower, Roma tomatoes, hard boiled egg, scallions, mozzarella
Side Cranberry Salad
dried cranberries, cucumbers, roasted walnuts, and feta over mixed lettuce tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing
Side Mixed Green Salad
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, croutons, and your choice of dressing
Spicy Garlic Cauliflower
Side Garden Salad
Cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, roasted walnuts
Kids Menu
~Kid Cheeseburger
Served with fries, chips, cottage cheese, or fresh fruit. Other sides are available for an additional charge.
*Kid Hamburger
Served with fries, chips, cottage cheese, or fresh fruit. Other sides are available for an additional charge.
*Kid Chicken Fingers
Served with fries, chips, cottage cheese, or fresh fruit. Other sides are available for an additional charge.
*Kid Mac & Cheese
Served with fries, chips, cottage cheese, or fresh fruit. Other sides are available for an additional charge.
*Kid Grilled Cheese
Served with fries, chips, cottage cheese, or fresh fruit. Other sides are available for an additional charge.
*Kid Grilled Ham & Cheese
Served with fries, chips, cottage cheese, or fresh fruit. Other sides are available for an additional charge.
*Kid Cheese Quesadilla
Served with fries, chips, cottage cheese, or fresh fruit. Other sides are available for an additional charge.
*Kid Chicken Quesadilla
Served with fries, chips, cottage cheese, or fresh fruit. Other sides are available for an additional charge.
*Kid Meatloaf Plate
Served with mashed potatoes and gravy. French fries, chips, cottage cheese, or fresh fruit can be substituted for no additional charge. Other side choices are available for an additional charge.
Desserts
Classic Coffee Cake - 1 Slice
Classic Coffee Cake - 3 Slices
Our original recipe hazelnut pecan coffee cake. Baked in our own bakery in Fishers, IN for over 30 years!
Classic Coffee Cake - Whole
Our original recipe hazelnut pecan coffee cake. Baked in our own bakery in Fishers, IN for over 30 years!
Chocolate Brownie W- Ice Cream
Ask for today's selection.
French Vanilla Ice Cream
Tollhouse Pie
Extra Sauce & Dressing - 116
Apple Butter.
Asian Dressing.
Avocado Ranch.
Balsamic Vinaigrette
BBQ Sauce
Bleu Cheese
Buffalo.
Buffayaki
Caesar Dressing
Cilantro Chipotle.
Cocktail Sauce
Columbus Sauce
Cranberry Poppyseed.
Dynamite Sauce.
Feta Vinaigrette.
French Dressing.
Honey Mustard.
Horsey
Mustard Aioli.
Parmesan Vinaigrette.
Poppyseed.
Ranch
Raspberry Vin.
Salsa Rojo
Salsa Verde
Sour Cream
Spicy Garlic
Spinach Dip.
Tartar Sauce
Teriyaki Sesame.
Salsa Ranch.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
11505 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN 46038