Sahm's Restaurant & Flying Horse Pub 116th Street

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.49+

Your choice of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Diet Mountain Dew, Dr. Pepper, Sierra Mist, Root beer, or Lemonade.

Iced Tea

$3.49+

Served sweet or unsweet.

Coffee

$3.49

Delicious Hubbard & Cravens coffee served full strength or decaf.

Hot Tea

$3.49

~Juice

$3.49

Milk

$1.49+

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds tossed in Big Lug Quintana beer batter, fried, with choice of 2 sauces

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Chicken breast strips lightly battered, fried, and served with celery, carrot sticks, spinach dip, and two sauces

Manhattan Poutine

$12.99

Hand cut French fries, seasoned, topped with beef gravy, roast beef, cheese curds, scallions

Pork Poutine

$12.99

Hand cut french fries, seasoned, topped with classic Canadian gravy, pulled pork, cheese curds, and scallions, broiled.

Shrimp Cigars

$11.99

Gulf shrimp, diced sautéed vegetables, cream cheese, fresh herbs, rolled in egg roll wraps, fried crisp, served with teriyaki sesame sauce

Southwest Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour tortillas, Southwest chicken breast, cheddar, mozzarella, grilled, served with sour cream, fresh salsa, shredded lettuce, avocado black bean salsa

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Our house made spinach artichoke dip served hot with fresh corn tortilla chips for dipping

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$9.49

Large mushroom caps sautéed in cognac butter, stuffed with spinach parmesan mix, topped with mozzarella, broiled.

The Basket

Choose a basket of your favorites!

Tostada Nachos

$9.99

Corn tortillas fried, topped with sour cream, shredded cheddar and mozzarella and broiled. Served with lettuce and fresh salsa. Add Southwest chicken, taco beef, or pulled pork +$2.00

Wings

$12.99+

6 or 12 jumbo chicken wings fried, tossed in choice of Buffayaki, Buffalo, Teriyaki Sesame, Spicy Garlic, BBQ. Served with celery & carrot sticks and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Salads

PROTEIN Shrimp +$5 • Steak +$5 • Salmon +$6.50 • Chicken +$3 DRESSING Parmesan Vinaigrette, Ranch, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Green Goddess, Cranberry Poppyseed, Bleu Cheese, Honey Mustard, Caesar

Asian Chicken Salad

$13.99+

Mesquite grilled chicken breast diced, bell peppers, snow peas, shredded carrots, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, red cabbage, and broccoli served over mixed greens tossed in soy sesame vinaigrette.

Avocado Steak Salad

Avocado Steak Salad

$15.99+

Avocados, black bean corn salsa, feta, mixed greens, and choice of dressing.

Avocado Chicken Salad

$13.99+

Southwest chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, diced avocado, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, scallions, black bean avocado salsa, over mixed lettuce tossed in avocado ranch.

Big Chop Salad

$9.99+

Diced turkey breast, ham, bacon, broccoli, cauliflower, Roma tomatoes, hard boiled egg, scallions, mozzarella.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99+

Chopped Romaine, asiago blend, parmesan Romano, tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with house croutons.

Chicken Cranberry Salad

Chicken Cranberry Salad

$12.99+

Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, cucumbers, roasted walnuts, feta, and mixed greens tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing.

Cobb Salad

$13.99+

Diced grilled chicken breast, capacollo, Roma tomatoes, crisp bacon, hard boiled eggs, avocados, scallions, crumbled bleu cheese, choice of dressing.

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.99+

Fried chicken breast, hard boiled egg, Roma tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar and mozzarella.

Garden Salad

$7.99+

Cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, and roasted walnuts.

Greek Salmon Salad

$15.99+

Diced Roma tomatoes, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese crumbles, and bell peppers served over mixed lettuce tossed in feta vinaigrette dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99+

Chicken breast mesquite grilled, hard boiled egg, Roma tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar and mozzarella.

Iceberg Wedge

$5.99

Iceberg wedge, tomatoes, cucumbers, and bleu cheese.

Soup & Salad

$8.99

Small garden salad with choice of dressing and a cup of soup, Alaskan clam chowder, or chili.

Southwest Chicken

$12.99+

Southwest chicken breast mesquite grilled, cucumbers, black olives, Roma tomatoes, scallions, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, tortilla straws, with salsa ranch dressing.

Taco Salad

$12.99+

Your choice of taco seasoned ground beef or chicken, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, fresh salsa, scallions, tortilla straws, ranch dressing.

Soups

Alaskan Clam Chowder - 116

$5.99+

A Sahm’s favorite since 1986

Soup of the Day - 116

$4.99+

Cream Of Mushroom

Chili - 116

$4.99+

Homemade chili served with choices of onion, shredded cheese, and sour cream

Sandwiches - 116

Atlantic Cod Sandwich

Atlantic Cod Sandwich

$13.99

North Atlantic cod fillet, battered and fried or blackened with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a toasted knot bun.

Avocado BLT

$12.49

Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, wheat or white toast, lettuce, tomato, avocado ranch.

BBQ Pork Sliders

$12.99

Slow roasted BBQ pork piled on 2 homemade toasted knot slider buns, topped with bell pepper slaw, fried onion ring, pickle and garlic pepper aioli.

BLT

BLT

$10.99

Applewood smoked bacon, toasted wheat or white bread, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Buff Chick

Buff Chick

$12.99

Chicken breast served grilled or breaded with Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and ranch or bleu cheese on a toasted knot bun.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken breast served blackened, breaded, or grilled with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted knot bun.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, and mayo on a homemade toasted knot bun.

Clint Eastwood Burger

Clint Eastwood Burger

$13.99

BBQ, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, jack, and fried onion rings on homemade toasted knot bun.

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.99

Sliced ham, turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, Muenster, American, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on toasted wheat or white.

Corn Beef Reuben

$12.99

Slow braised corn beef grilled with sauerkraut set on toasted swirl rye bread and topped with Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing.

Four Cheese Melt

$9.99

Wheat or white bread grilled with bacon, tomato, American, cheddar, mozzarella, muenster.

French Dip

$12.99

Sliced roast beef is grilled with onions set on a toasted hoagie roll, with melted Swiss, served with a side of au jus.

Jeff's Burger

$13.99

Muenster cheese, fried onion rings, shredded lettuce, tomato and tangy relish aioli.

Malibu Melt

$12.99

Turkey breast grilled with Muenster, avocado, bacon, alfalfa sprouts, and mustard sauce on Indian grain wheat bread.

Meatloaf Melt

Meatloaf Melt

$13.99

Homemade meatloaf grilled with American, Muenster, tomato brown sugar glaze, and caramelized onions on homemade white bread.

Patty Melt

$13.99

Beef patty grilled with caramelized onions on toasted swirl rye bread with American and muenster.

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$13.99

Indiana pork loin grilled or breaded with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted knot bun.

Spinach Melt

Spinach Melt

$12.99

Spinach mix grilled, bacon, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts, cheddar, mozzarella, on toasted wheat.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Beef tenderloin brochettes seasoned and grilled with sautéed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and mozzarella on a toasted hoagie roll served with au jus on the side.

Turkey Spinach Melt

$13.99

Turkey, spinach mix grilled, bacon, tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts, cheddar, mozzarella, on toasted wheat.

House Specialties

2 Piece Fried Chicken

$13.49

Fresh chicken seasoned, hand battered, fried, served with homemade cornbread or fried biscuits and apple butter.

4 Piece Fried Chicken

$16.99

Fresh chicken seasoned, hand battered, fried, served with homemade cornbread or fried biscuits and apple butter.

Atlantic Cod Parmesan

$16.99

North Atlantic cod fillet topped with a parmesan herb spread, baked to a golden brown

Beef & Broccoli Bowl

$16.99

Steak brochettes are seasoned and sautéed with broccoli florets, quartered button mushrooms, fresh cilantro, basil, and parsley in garlic butter

Beef Manhattan

Split top roast beef seasoned, slow roasted, sliced, served between our white bread, topped with homemade beef gravy and served with your choice of any side dish

Chicken Avocado

$16.99

Chicken breast lightly seasoned, pan seared with olive oil, topped with sliced avocado and black bean avocado salsa

Chicken Spinach & Artichoke

$16.99

Chicken breasts lightly seasoned,grilled, topped with our homemade spinach and artichoke mix and mozzarella

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Big Lug beer battered Atlantic cod fillets fried, served with tartar sauce and your choice of two side.

Fried Dynamite Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Battered and fried shrimp is tossed in Dynamite sauce and served in 2 warm flour tortillas with shredded cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, and cilantro

Meatloaf Dinner

Homemade meatloaf with tomato brown sugar glaze. Served with two sides.

Mediterranean Salmon

Mediterranean Salmon

$19.99

Fresh Atlantic salmon fillet, seasoned and seared in olive oil with roasted garlic, olives, peppadew peppers, grape tomatoes, capers, and herbs, deglazed with wine and lemon and topped with feta. Served with your choice of two sides.

Tempura Shrimp

Eight jumbo Gulf shrimp battered tempura style served with our fresh horseradish cocktail sauce, choice of two sides.

Steaks, Chops, Ribs

Filet Mignon (6oz)

$33.99

The most tender of all cuts, topped with sautéed mushrooms.

New York Strip (8oz)

$24.99

Center cut, topped with steak herb butter.

Top Sirloin (10oz)

$22.99

Topped with steak herb butter

Baby Back Ribs

$24.99+

Tender, slow cooked ribs are mesquite grilled, basted with our homemade bbq sauce.

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$15.99

One center cut pork chop seasoned, seared, and topped with sautéed herb mushrooms. Served with two sides.

Double Pork Chop

$21.99

Two center cut pork chops seasoned, seared, and topped with sautéed herb mushrooms. Served with two sides.

Pasta & Stir Fry

Chicken Fettucini

$16.99

Chicken breast seasoned with tarragon, sautéed with fresh garlic, mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, broccoli, and scallions in parmesan cream sauce, tossed with spinach and egg fettuccini noodles, topped with roasted walnuts.

Cajun Macaroni

$16.99

Andouille sausage and sliced chicken are sautéed with bell peppers, red onion, diced roma tomatoes, tossed in a creamy cheese sauce with macaroni noodles and a dusting of Cajun spice.

Chicken Stir Fry

$14.99

Chicken, broccoli florets, cauliflower, bok choy, snow peas, bell peppers, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, cabbage, carrots, and bean sprouts stir fried with fresh garlic in our stir fry sauce, served over rice with veggie won tons.

Chicken Cashew

$15.99

Tempura-style chicken, snow peas, bell peppers, water chestnuts, mushrooms, scallions, cashews, fresh garlic and bean sprouts are stir fried in hoison soy sauce, served over rice pilaf with veggie won tons.

Shrimp Stir Fry

$16.99

Shrimp, broccoli florets, cauliflower, bok choy, snow peas, bell peppers, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, cabbage, carrots, and bean sprouts stir fried with fresh garlic in our stir fry sauce, served over rice with veggie won tons.

Veggie Stir Fry

$13.99

Broccoli florets, cauliflower, bok choy, snow peas, mushrooms, bell peppers, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, cabbage, carrots, and bean sprouts stir fried with fresh garlic in our stir fry sauce, served over rice with veggie won tons.

Steak Stir Fry

$16.99

Steak, broccoli florets, cauliflower, bok choy, snow peas, bell peppers, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots, cabbage, carrots, and bean sprouts stir fried with fresh garlic in our stir fry sauce, served over rice with veggie won tons.

Sides a la Carte

Baked Potato

$4.99

Served with your choice of butter, sour cream and green onion. Cheese +$1, Bacon +$1.69

Breaded Cauliflower

$5.99
Breaded Mushrooms Side

Breaded Mushrooms Side

$4.99

Broccoli

$4.99

Buffalo Cauliflower

$5.99

Carrot Curls

$4.99
Chips

Chips

$4.99

Cornbread

$4.99
Cottage Cheese

Cottage Cheese

$4.99

Cup of Chili

$4.99

Homemade chili served with choices of onion, shredded cheese, and sour cream

Cup of Clam Chowder

$5.99

Cup of Soup of the Day

$4.99

Dill Slaw

$4.99
French Fries

French Fries

$4.99
Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$4.99

Hot Vegetable

$4.99

Honey Chipotle Brussel Sprouts.

Iceberg Wedge

$5.99

Iceberg wedge, tomatoes, cucumbers, and bleu cheese.

Indian Grain Loaf

$1.50
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.99

No Salt Fry

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Pasta Salad

$4.99

Rice Pilaf

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Romaine lettuce chopped, tossed in our Caesar dressing, Asiago Parmesan, homemade croutons

Side Chop Salad

$5.99

Diced turkey breast, ham, bacon, broccoli, cauliflower, Roma tomatoes, hard boiled egg, scallions, mozzarella

Side Cranberry Salad

$5.99

dried cranberries, cucumbers, roasted walnuts, and feta over mixed lettuce tossed in cranberry poppyseed dressing

Side Mixed Green Salad

$4.99

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, croutons, and your choice of dressing

Spicy Garlic Cauliflower

Spicy Garlic Cauliflower

$6.49

Side Garden Salad

$5.99

Cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, roasted walnuts

Kids Menu

~Kid Cheeseburger

$5.99

Served with fries, chips, cottage cheese, or fresh fruit. Other sides are available for an additional charge.

*Kid Hamburger

$5.49

Served with fries, chips, cottage cheese, or fresh fruit. Other sides are available for an additional charge.

*Kid Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Served with fries, chips, cottage cheese, or fresh fruit. Other sides are available for an additional charge.

*Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.29

Served with fries, chips, cottage cheese, or fresh fruit. Other sides are available for an additional charge.

*Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.29

Served with fries, chips, cottage cheese, or fresh fruit. Other sides are available for an additional charge.

*Kid Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.49

Served with fries, chips, cottage cheese, or fresh fruit. Other sides are available for an additional charge.

*Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Served with fries, chips, cottage cheese, or fresh fruit. Other sides are available for an additional charge.

*Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$6.49

Served with fries, chips, cottage cheese, or fresh fruit. Other sides are available for an additional charge.

*Kid Meatloaf Plate

$6.99

Served with mashed potatoes and gravy. French fries, chips, cottage cheese, or fresh fruit can be substituted for no additional charge. Other side choices are available for an additional charge.

Desserts

Classic Coffee Cake - 1 Slice

$1.29

Classic Coffee Cake - 3 Slices

$3.99

Our original recipe hazelnut pecan coffee cake. Baked in our own bakery in Fishers, IN for over 30 years!

Classic Coffee Cake - Whole

$19.75

Our original recipe hazelnut pecan coffee cake. Baked in our own bakery in Fishers, IN for over 30 years!

Chocolate Brownie W- Ice Cream

$5.99

Ask for today's selection.

French Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.99

Tollhouse Pie

$5.49

Extra Sauce & Dressing - 116

Apple Butter.

$0.85

Asian Dressing.

$0.85

Avocado Ranch.

$0.85

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.85

BBQ Sauce

$0.85

Bleu Cheese

$0.85

Buffalo.

$0.85

Buffayaki

$0.85

Caesar Dressing

$0.85

Cilantro Chipotle.

$0.85

Cocktail Sauce

$0.85

Columbus Sauce

$0.85

Cranberry Poppyseed.

$0.85

Dynamite Sauce.

$0.85

Feta Vinaigrette.

$0.85

French Dressing.

$0.85

Honey Mustard.

$0.85

Horsey

$0.85

Mustard Aioli.

$0.85

Parmesan Vinaigrette.

$0.85

Poppyseed.

$0.85

Ranch

$0.85

Raspberry Vin.

$0.85

Salsa Rojo

$0.85

Salsa Verde

$0.85

Sour Cream

$0.85

Spicy Garlic

$0.85

Spinach Dip.

$0.85

Tartar Sauce

$0.85

Teriyaki Sesame.

$0.85

Salsa Ranch.

$0.85
