Mexican & Tex-Mex

Salena's Mexican Restaurant

809 Reviews

$$

302 North Goodman Street

Rochester, NY 14607

Order Again

Popular Items

TACO
LOADED BURRITO
QUESO FUNDIDO

APPS

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$7.00
QUESO FUNDIDO

QUESO FUNDIDO

$6.00
QUESADILLAS AMERICANA

QUESADILLAS AMERICANA

$9.95
HOLE MOLE

HOLE MOLE

$11.50
STUFFED JALAPENOS

STUFFED JALAPENOS

$3.75
STUFFED JALS W MEAT

STUFFED JALS W MEAT

$4.95
BACON JALAPENOS

BACON JALAPENOS

$7.95
NACHO BEAN DIP

NACHO BEAN DIP

$8.50
EMPANADA- SINGLE

EMPANADA- SINGLE

$7.00

Salsa Fresca

$1.00
XX Wings

XX Wings

$19.95

Slow-braised in Dos Equis Ambar, fried, and tossed in our homemade sweet and spicy chipotle glaze. Served with Salsa Bleu Cheese dressing.

LOADED NACHOS

LOADED NACHOS

$13.95

SALADS

AVOCADO SALAD

AVOCADO SALAD

$12.95
SANTA FE SALAD

SANTA FE SALAD

$12.95

A LA CARTE

ENCHILADA

ENCHILADA

$4.95
BURRITO

BURRITO

$4.95
TACO

TACO

$4.95
TOSTADA

TOSTADA

$4.95

LOADED & BOWLS

LOADED BURRITO

LOADED BURRITO

$12.95
RICE BOWL

RICE BOWL

$12.95

SIGNATURE PLATES

STUFFED AVOCADO

STUFFED AVOCADO

$17.95

Served with rice and black beans.

EMPANADAS

EMPANADAS

$15.95

Served with rice and black beans.

CHIMICHANGAS

CHIMICHANGAS

$16.95

Served with rice and black beans.

ALBERTO COMBO

ALBERTO COMBO

$19.35

Served with rice and pinto beans.

SALENA COMBO

SALENA COMBO

$14.95

Served with rice and pinto beans.

TACO PLATES

TOFU TACOS

TOFU TACOS

$17.95

Served with rice and black beans.

CAULIFLOWER TACOS

CAULIFLOWER TACOS

$17.95

Served with rice and black beans.

DRUNK SHRIMP TACOS

DRUNK SHRIMP TACOS

$21.95

Served with rice and black beans.

FISH TACOS

FISH TACOS

$18.95

Served with rice and black beans.

STEAK TACOS

STEAK TACOS

$21.95

Served with rice and black beans.

CHICKEN TACOS

CHICKEN TACOS

$21.95

Served with rice and black beans.

ENCHILADA PLATES

FLAG

FLAG

$15.95

Served with rice and pinto beans.

COMBO ENCH

COMBO ENCH

$14.95

Served with rice and pinto beans.

SUPER COMBO ENCH

SUPER COMBO ENCH

$17.95

Served with rice and pinto beans.

VEGETARIAN COMBO EN

$14.95

CHICKEN PLATES

CHIPOTLE CHX

CHIPOTLE CHX

$19.95

Served with rice and black beans.

MOLE CHX

MOLE CHX

$19.95

Served with rice and black beans.

FAJITAS

CHICKEN FAJITA

CHICKEN FAJITA

$22.95

Served with rice and pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and 3 flour tortillas.

STEAK FAJITA

STEAK FAJITA

$22.95

Served with rice and pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and 3 flour tortillas.

SHRIMP FAJITA

SHRIMP FAJITA

$22.95

Served with rice and pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and 3 flour tortillas.

COMBO FAJITA

COMBO FAJITA

$24.95

Served with rice and pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and 3 flour tortillas.

VEGGIE FAJITA

VEGGIE FAJITA

$17.95

Served with rice and pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and 3 flour tortillas.

SIDES

RICE

$2.75

PINTO BEANS

$2.75

BLACK BEANS

$2.75

Rice And Pinto Beans

$5.50

Rice And Black Beans

$5.50

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

QUINOA

$3.00

CORN TORTILLA

$1.00

FLOUR TORTILLA

$1.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

1/2 GUAC

$4.00

LETTUCE

$1.00

TOMATO

$1.00

CHEESE

$1.00

VEGAN CHEESE

$1.00

ONION

$1.00

SALSA FRESCA

$1.00

CILANTRO

$1.00

FRESH JALAPENOS

$1.00

Pickled JaLAPENOS

$1.00

SALSA AND CHIPS

$2.50

LARGE CHIPS AND SALSA

$7.00

Side Salsa

Side White Sauce

$1.50

Side Green Sauce

$1.50

Side Ench Sauce

$1.50

Side Mole Sauce

$1.50

Side Queso

$3.50

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Pickled Onions

$1.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Lg Dressing Togo

$7.00

Side Applesauce

$1.50

Side Sliced Bell Peppers

$3.50

Side Tofu

$6.00

Large Salsa

$5.00

Side Slaw

$3.00

DESSERTS

KID COOKIE

$4.00
FLAN

FLAN

$5.95
Churros

Churros

$6.95

KID MEALS

Mexican Pizza

$9.95
Kid's Quesadilla

Kid's Quesadilla

$9.95

Kid Taco

$9.95

Default-Flour Shell; American Style- Lettuce, tomato, cheese

Kid Tostada

Kid Tostada

$9.95
Kid Burrito

Kid Burrito

$9.95
Kid Enchilada

Kid Enchilada

$9.95

Kids Mac And Cheese

$9.95

FAMILY TACO 4 PACK

TACO 4 PACK

TACO 4 PACK

$30.00

Everything you need to feed the family! Includes: 8 Tacos servings of chosen protein, 8 shells of choice (corn or 5” flour) Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Cheese, Pickled Onion, Jalapenos, sour cream Sides of Rice, Beans, Chips and Salsa

TACO 4 PACK WITH 32 OZ MARG

TACO 4 PACK WITH 32 OZ MARG

$50.00

Everything you need to feed the family plus a 32oz container of Margarita for the adults! Includes: 8 Tacos servings of chosen protein, 8 shells of choice (corn or 5” flour) Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Cheese, Pickled Onion, Jalapenos, sour cream Sides of Rice, Beans, Chips and Salsa 32 oz Margarita

HOT SAUCE

Tapatio

$5.00

Salena's Ghost Pepper Sauce

$4.00

Chalula- Chili Garlic

$5.00

Chalula- Original

$5.00

Chalula- Chili Lime

$5.00

Chalula- Green Pepper

$5.00

Chalula- Sweet Habanero

$5.00

Sombrero

Adult Sombrero

$5.00

Kids Sombrero

$3.00Out of stock

T-Shirt

Tshirt

$10.00

Teq Class

$30.00Out of stock

Hat

Green Hat

$10.00

Red/Black Hat

$10.00

Onesie

Taco 'Bout Cute Newborn Onesie

$8.00

Taco 'Bout Cute 6 Month Onesie

$8.00Out of stock

Taco 'Bout Cute 12 Month Onesie

$8.00

Tequila Class

Standard Class

$25.00

Brother vs brother class

$32.00

Margarita TOGO

House Margarita 8oz

$9.00

House Marg 20oz

$26.00

House Marg 32 oz

$40.00

Flavored House Marg 8oz

$10.00

Flavored House Marg 20oz

$28.00

Flavored House Marg 32oz

$44.00

Frozen Marg 8oz

$8.50

Frozen Marg 20oz

$20.00

Frozen Marg 32oz

$32.00

Flavored Frozen 8oz

$9.50

Flavored Frozen 20oz

$24.00

Flavored Frozen 32oz

$36.00

Cadillac Margarita 8oz

$11.00

Cadillac Marg 20oz

$36.00

Cadillac Marg 32oz

$54.00

Sangria TOGO

Single Red Sangria 8oz

$8.00

20oz Red Sangria

$26.00

32oz Red Sangria

$40.00

Single White Sangria 8oz

$8.00

20oz White Sangira

$26.00

32oz White Sangria

$40.00

BEER TOGO

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Labatt Blue Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Tecate

$3.00

Tecate Light

$3.00

Negra Modelo Bottle

$4.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

MEXICAN FOOD & DRINKS IN ROCHESTER’S VILLAGE GATE!

Website

Location

302 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY 14607

Directions

Salena's Mexican Restaurant image
