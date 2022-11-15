- Home
Salena's Mexican Restaurant
809 Reviews
$$
302 North Goodman Street
Rochester, NY 14607
Order Again
Popular Items
APPS
GUACAMOLE
QUESO FUNDIDO
QUESADILLAS AMERICANA
HOLE MOLE
STUFFED JALAPENOS
STUFFED JALS W MEAT
BACON JALAPENOS
NACHO BEAN DIP
EMPANADA- SINGLE
Salsa Fresca
XX Wings
Slow-braised in Dos Equis Ambar, fried, and tossed in our homemade sweet and spicy chipotle glaze. Served with Salsa Bleu Cheese dressing.
LOADED NACHOS
LOADED & BOWLS
SIGNATURE PLATES
TACO PLATES
TOFU TACOS
Served with rice and black beans.
CAULIFLOWER TACOS
Served with rice and black beans.
DRUNK SHRIMP TACOS
Served with rice and black beans.
FISH TACOS
Served with rice and black beans.
STEAK TACOS
Served with rice and black beans.
CHICKEN TACOS
Served with rice and black beans.
ENCHILADA PLATES
CHICKEN PLATES
FAJITAS
CHICKEN FAJITA
Served with rice and pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and 3 flour tortillas.
STEAK FAJITA
Served with rice and pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and 3 flour tortillas.
SHRIMP FAJITA
Served with rice and pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and 3 flour tortillas.
COMBO FAJITA
Served with rice and pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and 3 flour tortillas.
VEGGIE FAJITA
Served with rice and pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and 3 flour tortillas.
SIDES
RICE
PINTO BEANS
BLACK BEANS
Rice And Pinto Beans
Rice And Black Beans
SIDE SALAD
QUINOA
CORN TORTILLA
FLOUR TORTILLA
SOUR CREAM
1/2 GUAC
LETTUCE
TOMATO
CHEESE
VEGAN CHEESE
ONION
SALSA FRESCA
CILANTRO
FRESH JALAPENOS
Pickled JaLAPENOS
SALSA AND CHIPS
LARGE CHIPS AND SALSA
Side Salsa
Side White Sauce
Side Green Sauce
Side Ench Sauce
Side Mole Sauce
Side Queso
Sliced Avocado
Pickled Onions
Side Dressing
Lg Dressing Togo
Side Applesauce
Side Sliced Bell Peppers
Side Tofu
Large Salsa
Side Slaw
KID MEALS
FAMILY TACO 4 PACK
TACO 4 PACK
Everything you need to feed the family! Includes: 8 Tacos servings of chosen protein, 8 shells of choice (corn or 5” flour) Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Cheese, Pickled Onion, Jalapenos, sour cream Sides of Rice, Beans, Chips and Salsa
TACO 4 PACK WITH 32 OZ MARG
Everything you need to feed the family plus a 32oz container of Margarita for the adults! Includes: 8 Tacos servings of chosen protein, 8 shells of choice (corn or 5” flour) Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Cheese, Pickled Onion, Jalapenos, sour cream Sides of Rice, Beans, Chips and Salsa 32 oz Margarita
HOT SAUCE
Onesie
Tequila Class
Margarita TOGO
House Margarita 8oz
House Marg 20oz
House Marg 32 oz
Flavored House Marg 8oz
Flavored House Marg 20oz
Flavored House Marg 32oz
Frozen Marg 8oz
Frozen Marg 20oz
Frozen Marg 32oz
Flavored Frozen 8oz
Flavored Frozen 20oz
Flavored Frozen 32oz
Cadillac Margarita 8oz
Cadillac Marg 20oz
Cadillac Marg 32oz
Sangria TOGO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MEXICAN FOOD & DRINKS IN ROCHESTER’S VILLAGE GATE!
