Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwiches
Barbeque

Salt Springs Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

117 S Ann Arbor St

Saline, MI 48176

Brussel Sprouts
Truffles Fries
Michigan Salad

STARTERS

CRISPY CALAMARI

$14.00

Cornmeal dusted . pickled Jalapeno . red onion . arugula . citrus . siracha honey

Hummus and Olive Plate

$9.50

house-made market vegetable hummus . choice of raw veggies or house made flat bread , olive oil

Truffles Fries

$11.50

kennebec fries . parmesan . fine herbs . black truffle salt . black truffle aioli

Brussel Sprouts

$13.50

crispy brussel sprouts . smoked bacon . balsamic reduction . parmesan . sweet onion . maple syrup

Cheese Bread

$13.00

garlic . cheese blend . fine herbs . gruyere . parmesan . includes sides of ranch and pomodoro

PULLED CHICKEN NACHOS

$13.00

smoked chicken breast . mornay . white cheddar . cilantro . pico de gallo . black beans . sour cream

PULLED PORK NACHOS

$15.00

smoked pulled pork . mornay . white cheddar . cilantro . pico de gallo . black beans . sour cream

Small 0.75lb Wings

$13.00

choice of Korean BBQ, Sweet BBQ, Hot Sauce, side of carrots and celery with ranch or blue cheese.

Large 1.5lb Wings

$19.00

choice of Korean BBQ, Sweet BBQ, Hot Sauce, side of carrots and celery with ranch or blue cheese.

SALADS

Make it a meal with the addition of bacon, chicken, or steak.

House Salad

$10.00

mixed greens . fresh seasonal veggies beets . house vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$11.00

strawberries . goat cheese . glazed almonds . radish . spinach . champagne vinaigrette

Classic Ceaser Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce . parmesan garlic-parmesan croutons house-made dressing add anchovies 2

Michigan Salad

$11.00

Spring mix . red onion . dried apples . sunflower seeds . farm country smoked cheddar . maple/cherry vinaigrette

Caprese Grain Bowl

$13.00

farro . red quinoa . tomato . burrata cheese . white balsamic IPA vinaigrette . basil oil

PLATES

MARKET FISH

$26.00

FISH & CHIPS

$22.00

Lake Superior Whitefish . beer batter house-made tartar sauce . lemon hand-cut Kennebec fries

MAC-N-CHEESE

$17.00

white cheddar / fontina mornay sauce toasted parmesan breadcrumbs cavatappi pasta. Lots of add-ons!

CHAR-GRILLED SIRLOIN STEAK

$26.00

10oz center cut sirloin . fried onion haystack . market vegetables . roasted garlic mashed potatoes

SAUERBRATEN

$23.00

marinated beef . herbed spaetzle . sweet & sour red cabbage . creamy gravy

KOREAN BBQ SHORT RIB

$25.00

boneless chuck . Korean BBQ sauce . basmati rice . scallion . kimchi & broccolini

BARBACOA BOWL

$24.00

slow cooked beef cheeks . spanish rice . salsa verde . pickled jalapeño . pico de gallo . corn tortillas . queso fresco

CHICKEN TIKKA MASSALA

$21.00

marinated chicken thighs . creamy curry sauce . basmati rice . garlic naan

TENDERLOIN MEDALLIONS

$25.00

Feature Pasta

$17.00Out of stock

Roasted Vegetable Risotto

$19.00

arborio . white wine . garlic . shallot . roasted tomato & fennel . grilled cauliflower . herbs . romesco sauce . almonds . basil oil

SMASH-BURGERS

1/4lb SMASHED flat. Temped to just under Med-well. Includes choice of side: soup, salad or fries. Gluten-free buns are available

BREWMASTER'S BEER BURGER

$11.00+

Ed's beer cheese . shaved romaine . sammy sauce . challah bun

ALL AMERICAN BURGER

$12.00+

bacon jam . sharp cheddar . tomato . shaved romaine . challah bun

PATTY MELT

$12.00+

grand cru gruyere . caramelized shallots & onions . rye bread

MUSHROOM GRUYERE BURGER

$12.00+

roasted mushrooms . grand cru gruyere . challah bun

Salt Springs & Beyond Burger

$15.50

1/4lb char grilled Beyond Burger patty . dairy free mozzarella . roasted mushrooms . shaved romaine . sammy sauce . ciabatta bun

B.Y.O.B.

$12.00+

Choice of cheese, choice of included toppings, choice of premium toppings.

SANDWICHES

Includes choice of side: soup, salad or fries. Gluten-free buns are available.

Southern Style Pork Sammy

$13.50

beer-soaked-house-smoked pork shoulder . sharp cheddar . house-made bread & butter pickles . stout BBQ sauce . coleslaw . toasted challah bun

COLOSSAL FISH SANDWICH

$15.50

Lake Superior Whitefish . beer batter . shredded romaine . house-made tartar sauce . tomato . cheddar . hoagie bun

SMOKED TURKEY SANDWICH

$13.50

house-smoked turkey breast . smoked bacon . spinach . tomato . cherry/thyme aioli . sunflower rye bread

TEMPEH RUEBEN

$14.50

marinated tempeh . grand cru gruyere . The Brinerys Fair n'By sauerkraut . house-made sammy sauce . rye bread

CORNED BEEF RUEBEN

$15.50

house-smoked corned beef . grand cru gruyere . The Brinerys Fair n'By sauerkraut . house-made sammy sauce . rye bread

Michigan Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

smoked chicken breast . crispy bacon . sweet pepper chutney arugula . chevre . potato bun

The incredibly tasty Tofu Sandwich

$13.50

crispy tofu . thin-cut romaine . carrot . pickled jalapeño Korean-style BBQ . kimchi . ciabatta bun substitute: beef patty 2

PIZZAS

House-made Sourdough from a stone pizza oven.

FEATURE PIZZA

$17.00

Local Mushroom Flatbread

$17.50

cheese blend . chevre . truffle oil . fine herbs caramelized onions & shallots local mushroom blend

RUEBEN PIZZA

$16.00

smoked corned beef . The Brinerys Fair n’By sauerkraut grand cru gruyere . caraway seed . sammy sauce

ITALIANO PIZZA

$17.00

mild soppressata . pepperoni . smoked bacon pomodoro sauce . fresh basil . cheese blend

Fig & Prosciutto Pizza

$16.00

mission figs . shaved prosciutto . fresh mozzarella caramelized shallot & onions . basil . extra virgin olive oil balsamic syrup . arugula

Cheese Pizza

$12.50

cheese blend . pomodoro sauce

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.50

cheese blend . pomodoro sauce . pepperoni

Margherita Pizza

$17.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

Salted Carmel Brownie Cake

$7.00

SEASONAL CHEESECAKE

$7.50

Vanilla Icecream

$5.00

Chocolate Icecream

$5.00

Icecream Half & Half

$5.00

Mango Teardrop

$7.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

KIDS HAM & CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS PASTA & RED SAUCE

$7.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$7.00

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$8.00

KIDS SEASONAL VEGETABLE

$3.50

KIDS SEASONAL FRUIT

$3.00

BASKET OF FRIES

$6.00

CROWLERS

Crowler F.V. Cider

$10.00

Crowler GoldenTye

$8.00

Crowler Heavenly Hefeweizen

$9.00

Crowler Czech's Mix

$10.00

Crowler Crispy's Tipple

$11.00

Crowler Impunity NEIPA

$10.25

Crowler Triumph IPA

$10.00

Crowler Cashmere Zeppelin

$10.00

Crowler Ryepalicious

$10.00

Crowler Hopazzaca

$10.00

Crowler Aunt Nessie's Scotch Ale

$10.00

GROWLERS

Growler F.V. Cider

$19.00

Growler GoldenTye

$14.00

Growler Czech's Mix

$18.00

Growler Heavenly Hefeweizen

$18.00

Growler Crispy's Tipple

$20.00

Growler Impunity

$19.00

Growler Triumph IPA

$18.00

Growler Cashmere Zeppelin

$18.00

Growler Ryepalicious

$18.00

Growler Hopazzaca

$18.00

Growler Aunt Nessie's Scotch Ale

$18.00

Glassware

Michigan Brewers Guild Anniversary Pint

$8.00

SSB 5th Anniversary American Shaker Pint

$5.00

Logo Tulip Glass

$5.00

Logo Flight Glass

$5.00

Logo Salt Shaker Pint

$5.00

Logo Salt Nonic Pint

$5.00

Logo Salt Pilsner Pint

$5.00

Logo Salt Wheat Vase

$5.00

Growler

$8.00

Mug Club

Mug club

$80.00

Mug Club Spouce

$40.08

Clothing

Small Zep

$22.00

Medium Zep

$22.00

Large Zep

$22.00

XL Zep

$22.00

XXL Zep

$22.00

Small Fish eye T-Shirt

$26.00

Medium Fish eye T-shirt

$26.00

Large Fish eye - T-Shirt

$26.00

XL Fish eye T-shirt

$26.00

XXL Fish eye - T-shirt

$26.00

SMALL HAND TO HOP

$24.00

MED HAND TO HOP

$24.00

LARGE HAND TO HOP

$24.00

XLARGE HAND TO HOP

$24.00

XXL HAND TO HOP

$24.00

HAT

$6.00

XL Salt Jacket

$50.00Out of stock

Tag-a-brew

Tag-a-brew

$2.00

Tag-a-brew Long

$5.00

KITCHEN ROUND

KITCHEN ROUND

$10.00

MISC.

GROWLER BAG

$6.00

C.C. BOTTLE OPENER

$5.00

PUZZLE

$20.00

22 Passport

$40.00

Dog treats

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Salt Springs offers handcrafted & locally sourced food, true-to-style craft beer, cider, wine, and spirits. We're in a 121 year old former church in the heart of Saline featuring expansive panels of stained glass panels inside and an outdoor Biergarten!

Website

Location

117 S Ann Arbor St, Saline, MI 48176

Directions

Gallery
Salt Springs Brewery image
Salt Springs Brewery image
Salt Springs Brewery image

