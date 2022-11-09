Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwiches
Barbeque
Salt Springs Brewery
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:59 pm
Salt Springs offers handcrafted & locally sourced food, true-to-style craft beer, cider, wine, and spirits. We're in a 121 year old former church in the heart of Saline featuring expansive panels of stained glass panels inside and an outdoor Biergarten!
117 S Ann Arbor St, Saline, MI 48176
