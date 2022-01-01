Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Sandbar Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

100 Spring Ave

Anna Maria, FL 34216

Order Again

RAW BAR

PEEL & EAT SHRIMP

$17.00

1/2 lb domestic shrimp, ice cold, cocktail sauce, lemon

1/2 LB MED STONE CRAB CLAWS

$24.00

stone crab claws, mustard sauce, lemon

1 LB MED STONE CRAB CLAWS

$45.00

stone crab claws, mustard sauce, lemon

1/2 LB LARGE STONE CRAB CLAWS

$38.00

stone crab claws, mustard sauce, lemon

1 LB LARGE STONE CRAB CLAWS

$63.00

stone crab claws, mustard sauce, lemon

1 CLAW JUMBO STONE CRAB

$27.00Out of stock

stone crab claws, mustard sauce, lemon

1 COLOSSAL CLAW

$37.00Out of stock

stone crab claws, mustard sauce, lemon

SOUP & SALAD

OCTOPUS ESCABECHE

$18.00

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

romaine, caesar dressing, croutons, asiago cheese

CAESAR SALAD (HALF)

$8.00

romaine, caesar dressing, croutons, asiago cheese

CANDIED WALNUT & BLUEBERRY

$17.00

salad greens, candied walnuts, blueberries, gorgonzola cheese, mandarin oranges, blueberry vinaigrette

CANDIED WALNUT & BLUEBERRY SALAD (HALF)

$11.00

CUP NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

$6.00

potato, clam

BOWL NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

$9.00

potato, clam

CUP SOUP DU JOUR

$6.00

Vegan soup of the day!

BOWL SOUP DU JOUR

$9.00

Vegan Soup of the Day!

WHOLE CIABATTA BREAD

$5.00

CRUSTINI SIDE

$2.00

APPETIZERS

SANDBAR SMOKED FISH DIP

$15.00

smoked fish spread, pickled veggies, red onions, capers, hemp crackers, grouper chicharron

BLACK BEAN HUMMUS

$15.00

cuban-style black bean hummus, hemp crackers, pickled veggies, cucumber, red onion

CALAMARI

$18.00

calamari, sweet thai chili sauce

TWO DOCKS CLAMS

$18.00

Heirloom tomatoes, shallots, Toffer's house-made bacon, white wine, cream, garlic butter, fresh herbs, chili oil

CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$14.00

sweet ginger soy sauce, honey sambal sauce

COBIA CEVICHE

$20.00

ADULT CHICKEN FINGERS

$14.00

HANDHELDS

VEGAN BURGER

$19.00

vegan protein patty, avocado, sauteed onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, red onion, ciabatta roll, sweet potato tots

SANDBAR BURGER

$19.00

CAB patty, pimento cheese, fried green tomato, tomato jam, brioche bun, fries

COBIA BURGER

$22.00

GROUPER SANDWICH

$24.00

grouper, brioche bun, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, fries

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

chicken, coleslaw, pineapple salsa, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion, fries

ENTREES

STUFFED SHRIMP

$30.00

shrimp, shrimp & crabmeat stuffing, beurre blanc sauce, Sandbar rice, veggies

FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER

$26.00

shrimp, hush puppies, coleslaw, fries, cocktail sauce

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$30.00

achiote & spices, garlic mashed potatoes, sweet corn relish, chili oil

SHRIMP & GNOCCHI

$32.00

NEW YORK STRIP

$37.00

CAB striploin, Sandbar Worcestershire sauce, braised greens, garlic mashed potatoes

MUSHROOM RISSOTTO

$30.00Out of stock

FEATURES

FISH COLLARS

$15.00

MUSSELS

$21.00

WILD BOAR WRAP

$24.00

PULLED PORK QUESADILLA

$19.00

FILET MIGNON

$42.00Out of stock

CAB striploin, Sandbar Worcestershire sauce, braised greens, garlic mashed potatoes

BBQ PULLED PORK BOWL

$28.00

LINE CAUGHT GROUPER

$36.00Out of stock

ADD HALF OZ CAVIAR

$15.00Out of stock

STONE CRAB MAC & CHEESE

$32.00Out of stock

SHORT RIBS

$35.00

BOAR RAVIOLI

$28.00Out of stock

GROUPER FINGERS

$26.00

SALMON ENTREE

$29.00

MAHI ENTREE

$26.00

GROUPER ENTREE

$32.00

SWORDFISH ENTREE

$30.00

KIDS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

chicken

KIDS SHRIMP

$9.00

shrimp

PIZZA

$8.00

marinara, mozzarella

MACARONI & CHEESE

$8.00

macaroni, cheese

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$8.00

american cheese, white bread, butter

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$1.50

SHAREABLE SIDES

BACKYARD CORNBREAD

$8.00

cornbread, honey butter

BRAISED GREENS

$8.00

greens, apple cider vinegar, hot sauce, onions, bacon

HUSH PUPPIES

$8.00

hush puppies, honey sambal sauce

SEASONAL SOUTHERN PEAS

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

CHEESE GRITS

$8.00

grits, cheddar, pepper jack cheese

1/2 CIABATTA BREAD

$2.00

DESSERTS ONLINE

KEY LIME PIE

$8.00

homemade key lime pie, graham cracker crust, raspberry drizzle

BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE

$9.00

homemade New York Style cheesecake, blueberries

CHOCOLATE MADNESS

$9.00

triple layered chocolate cake from Hometown Desserts on AMI

BREAD PUDDING DU JOUR

$7.00Out of stock

FLAN

$9.00

BOWL VANILLA ICE CREAM

$6.00Out of stock

BOWL CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM

$6.00Out of stock

BLUEBERRY ICE CREAM

$6.00Out of stock

1 SCOOP VANILLA

$3.00

1 SCOOP CHOCOLATE

$3.00Out of stock

SCOOP BLUEBERRY

$3.00Out of stock

N/A BEVERAGES

Soda Drink

$3.00

Tap Water

ICED TEA

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Milk Side

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Juice-Mixed

$4.00

Kid's Cup

16 oz Boxed Water

$4.00

Saratoga Sm Still

$3.00Out of stock

Saratoga Lg Still

$7.00

Saratoga Sm Sparkling

$3.00Out of stock

Saratoga Lg Sparkling

$7.00

Coffee

$3.00

Herbal Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

North End Ginger

$6.55Out of stock

Passionfruit Tea

$4.00

Peach Iced Tea

$4.00

Fruity Splash

$1.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Water To Go

EE-bottled water

$1.05

SPECIAL EVENT

INDEPENDENCE EVENT - Adult (Single Admission)

INDEPENDENCE EVENT - Adult (Single Admission)

$136.00

Dine and watch fireworks at our Saturday, July 2 event. Tax and gratuity included. Complimentary valet for parking.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
